Attractive Dividend Yields In Energy ETFs: Here Are 5 Options For Income Seekers

When you think of market sectors where you can find solid dividend yields, the first ones that come to mind are probably utilities, real estate, or consumer staples. It's not difficult to find yields of 3-4% in these areas of the market (and often times, higher depending on the fund and its strategy). One sector that's entering the dividend conversation is one that's rarely looked at for providing big yields: energy.

Over the past decade, the dividend yields of the biggest energy sector ETFs - the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) and the Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE) have hung around the 1.5% area.

XLE Dividend Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

That was before the energy bear market that saw the price of WTI crude oil drop from over $100 per barrel down to below $27. While these two ETFs lost roughly half of their value during the downturn, the silver lining is that dividend yields started rising (the ones that were able to maintain their dividend payments at least!). Dividend yields which had traditionally been in that 1.5% range were now topping 3%.

Those yields came with a healthy dose of risk, though. The economic environment for energy companies was still unstable, and oil prices, despite staging something of a recovery off of that high-$20s level, was still struggling to break through the $50 mark. Volatility in VDE and XLE was roughly twice that of the S&P 500 (SPY), as measured by the standard deviation of daily price movements.

Today's energy sector looks different. Energy ETFs are still more volatile than the S&P 500, as they normally are, but volatility, compared to the broader markets, has returned to more normalized levels. The price of crude is at $66 per barrel, and Q1 earnings are expected to show 78% year-over-year growth (although that's comparing to a pretty low baseline). Energy ETFs, which have been laggards for some time, are starting to top the S&P 500 once again. In short, those 3% yields are now being backed by better fundamentals.

With the S&P 500 still only yielding 1.8%, energy ETFs could be a nice option for diversifying your income stream and boosting overall portfolio yield. Below, I'm going to present five different energy-related ETFs for investors to consider - the two biggest energy ETFs in the marketplace and three smaller, more niche-focused funds.

Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE)

Trailing 12-month Dividend Yield: 3.08%

30-Day SEC Yield: 2.57%

XLE is easiest the biggest ETF in this sector. It has more than $18 billion in assets, more than four times the size of its next closest peer. If there's any one issue with this fund, it's that it's exceptionally concentrated. XLE has just 31 components in all, and 40% of assets are tied up in two giants - Chevron (CVX) and ExxonMobil (XOM).

On the plus side, those two companies both have a three decades plus streak of annual dividend increases. Four other names in the top 10 - Occidental Petroleum (OXY), Valero Energy (VLO), Phillips 66 (PSX), and Marathon Petroleum (MPC) - all have 6+ year streaks of increased dividends, while most of the others have at least maintained their dividend payments over time. ConocoPhillips (COP) is the notable outlier of the bunch having cut its dividend by two-thirds back in 2016. It was viewed as a smart cost saving move at the time, and the company has since resumed lifting its dividend again. Valero cut its dividend back in 2010 but has since raised its quarterly from around $0.05 per share up to $0.80.

All this is to say that the dividend yield on XLE looks to be on firm footing. Strong price gains in April (XLE is up over 8% during that time) have pushed the yield back down, but income seekers can still find a nice dividend here from the biggest names in the industry as long as they can stomach some of the extra risk that comes with such a concentrated portfolio.

Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE)

Trailing 12-month Dividend Yield: 2.87%

30-Day SEC Yield: 2.71%

VDE is a nice alternative to XLE if you want to spread your risk around a bit more. The top 30 names in each fund are substantially identical, but VDE holds about 140 names in total, compared to the 31 components in XLE. The addition of mid-cap and small-cap names to VDE makes it a bit more volatile, but the broader diversification helps eliminate some of the concentration risk that we see in XLE.

VDE Standard Deviation of Daily Price Returns (1y Lookback) data by YCharts

Not surprisingly, VDE and its 0.10% expense ratio come slightly cheaper than XLE, with its expense ratio of 0.13%. Its 30-day yield is also a bit higher making VDE a slightly better choice, in my opinion. These two funds rank #2 and #3 in my energy sector ETF rankings just behind the Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY), so either would be a good fit for investors.

Guggenheim Canadian Energy Income ETF (ENY)

Trailing 12-month Dividend Yield: 3.72%

30 Day SEC Yield: 3.54%

ENY is intriguing play on the North American oil boom. Canada has the third largest oil reserves in the world with 97% of those reserves residing in the Canadian oil sands. Canada is also the world's fourth largest exporter of oil, shipping out more than 3 million barrels per day.

This ETF has traditionally been one of the highest yielders in the energy space, but it's riskier than either of the ETFs mentioned above. It's only got about 30% of assets in large caps, and its P/E ratio of 28 makes it one of the more expensive options in the bunch. Components must have a dividend yield of at least 2% at the time of inclusion in the index, helping to put a floor on the fund's dividend yield over time.

The fund's top 10 holdings are as follows:

ENY could be an interesting "safe haven" play as overseas political and economic tensions rise. The U.S. is by far the largest recipient of Canadian oil and could benefit as OPEC nations continue to agree to production caps.

Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (ENFR)

Trailing 12-month Dividend Yield: 3.37%

30-Day SEC Yield: 6.29%

ENFR is sort of a cross between XLE/VDE and ENY. Whereas the big two energy ETFs invest in U.S. companies and ENY targets Canadian companies, ENFR looks across the entire North American continent. It invests 25% of assets in each of four categories: U.S. energy infrastructure MLPs, U.S. general partners, U.S. energy infrastructure companies, and Canadian energy infrastructure companies. The MLP component allows ENFR to obtain a higher overall yield than funds that typically just focus on traditional energy companies. The 25% cap helps it maintain its regulatory compliance as an open-end fund and avoid a more complicated tax reporting structure.

Since its inception in late 2013, ENFR has, for the most part, maintained its yield in the 3.0-3.5% range. Its current 30-day yield of 6.29% seems more like an outlier and probably shouldn't be expected going forward. The fund's top 10 holdings look like this:

Buyer beware, though, if you're considering picking up shares of ENFR. Much of those quarterly distributions have come in the form of return of capital. According to ALPS, about 10% of December's quarterly distribution and 68% of September's distribution was attributable to investment income earned. Returns of capital in order to boost the distribution yield reduce the fund's overall net asset pool and can ultimately impact the share price. The stake in MLPs has helped drag down the performance of ENFR over the past year or two, but risk-comfortable investors might consider dipping their toes in for a little yield boost.

iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (FILL)

Trailing 12-month Dividend Yield: 2.93%

30-Day SEC Yield: 2.87%

FILL is the global option of the group. It invests in energy explorers and producers in both developed and emerging markets. Currently, it has about half of its assets in the United States, with one-third in Europe and the remaining assets in Canada and the Asia Pacific region. FILL looks very similar to XLE up in the top 10 holdings, but FILL's 200+ holdings in all help to diversify risk.

Producers and explorers have been a particularly strong segment of the oil industry over the past year or so, and FILL has responded by outperforming XLE and VDE by 9-10%.

FILL Total Return Price data by YCharts

FILL has been a fairly steady 3% yielder on a trailing 12-month basis over the past two years, but the international component makes the dividend a bit inconsistent on a quarter to quarter basis. Because there's a high overlap between FILL and XLE, the strength of the dividend is in fairly good shape. FILL gets a 5-star rating from Morningstar and has a history of delivering strong absolute and risk-adjusted returns.

Conclusion

It's important to note that ENY, ENFR, and FILL all have small asset bases - under $40 million total in each case - so tradability could be an issue. Their expense ratios are also significantly higher than both VDE and XLE, so these could be cases of the higher yield not being worth the extra risk and cost.

But investors shouldn't be ignoring the yield opportunities with the energy sector as a whole. It would have been understandable to avoid this group in recent years, given the uncertain political environment and ultra-low energy prices. The economic landscape, however, has changed over the past year. Oil prices are back on the rise, and earnings growth is returning to the sector. With yields nearly 1% above what one could earn on the S&P 500 alone, energy ETFs are worth a long look in dividend seekers' portfolios.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.