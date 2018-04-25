What If The U.S. Equity Market Has Already Topped?

There has been a tremendous run in U.S. equities since the bull market began in March 2009.

Introduction

The S&P 500 Index, as measured by the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), has been in an epic bull market than began on March 9th, 2009.

(Source: Author, StockCharts)

However, what if the rally from the February 2016 lows through the January 2018 highs was the "blow-off" top, and the bull market has already ended?

The Evidence

Readers of The Contrarian know that we have focused on the extremes, both the undervaluation and overvaluation, of today's current market valuations, particularly for U.S. equities.

From a bigger picture perspective, we have used a series of charts to illustrate how far the U.S. stock market has advanced in the current bull market, including the following two bellwether charts that both suggest that future real returns will be challenging, at best, and, at worst, real returns will be lower than those offered to investors in July of 2000 or January of 2008.

(Source: Doug Short & Advisor Perspectives)

(Source: The Contrarian, GMO)

In a twist of fate earlier this year, Jeremy Grantham, he of the aforementioned GMO in the table above, who two years ago, in February of 2016, thought the S&P 500 would go to a "blow-off top" of 2300, changed his tune.

To highlight how this former bear changed his outlook, look at the following quote from February 2016.

The question, then, is whether this sends stocks into a "blow-off-top" where, as Grantham outlines, you'd expect to see a two-standard-deviation event with stocks rocketing higher and the S&P 500 heading to 2,300 before the big crash. "I must admit to feeling nervous for this year's equity outlook in the U.S," Grantham writes. "But I am not entirely convinced. Sure, we can have a regular bear market. That is always the case. But the BIG ONE? I doubt it."

What did the S&P 500 do subsequent to this forecast?

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

How about a 50% plus rally from the February 2016 lows to nearly the 2900 level in $SPX in January of 2018? So much for the 2300 level marking the "two standard deviation event" that would mark a "blow-off top" in Grantham's own words.

Before continuing, let me be clear, Grantham and GMO are some of the best and brightest investors in the markets, and we have made more than our share of big mistakes, so we are not picking on Grantham or GMO, we are just pointing out how the previous well researched forecast and outlook proved wrong, and then this was changed, as follows.

So how did Jeremy Grantham respond?

Earlier this year in 2018, Grantham postulated that the S&P 500 Index could get to 3400 or even the 3700 level to mark a "Classic Bubble."

In other words, the famous bearish investor turned even more bullish, even after the his previous "blow-off" top was exceeded, and he forecast a further "blow-off" top before a severe market downturn.

The Takeaway - Market Complacency Reigns

When famous bearish investors are turning bullish after an epic nine-year bull market, we need to take a step back and get perspective, especially at today's nose-bleed equity valuations.

Could Grantham turning even more bullish in early 2018, and ignoring his own previous forecast for a market top at the 2300 level in 2016, mark the top of the current bull market in U.S. equities?

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

Looking at the above chart, and the sentiment in today's market environment, where "buy the dip reigns," that certainly is a possibility.

Thus, investors need to look in the mirror and ask themselves what's their investment strategy if the U.S. stock market has already peaked?

More importantly, what would they do if we saw another severe market correction, similar to the downturns that occurred from 2000-2002 or 2007-2008?

In closing, there are large opportunities today in the financial markets, both on long side and the short side, in my opinion. With markets prices dislocated after years of one-sided passive and ETF fund flows, these opportunities are some of the biggest in modern market history. Thus, what has worked in the past may not work going forward, and conversely, some under-performing investments, specifically the worst performing sectors and stocks, could be poised to become tomorrow's market leaders.

