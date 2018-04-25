Dick's Sporting Goods: Weak Retail Trade Data Makes Me Bearish

High gas prices are likely contributing to the slow down in the trade data.

Weak retail trade data in sporting goods sector remains in place so far in 2018.

In Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) 4th quarter, they reported overall sales up 7.3% year over year to $2.66 billion, which missed estimates by $70 million.

What stood out however was that consolidated same-store sales were down 2% for the quarter vs. the previous year.

Dick's has been in a sale growth funk and I would argue it's not necessarily Dick's fault. The industry itself is suffering a sales slowdown.

Retail trade data for the sector sporting goods, hobby, book and music stores has been declining since peaking in June of 2016.

On a year over year perspective, sales in the sector were estimated to be down 3.95% in the first quarter of 2018.

This trend in sales doesn't help give confidence that sales at Dick's for the 1st quarter of 2018 are going to be very strong.

Just to add some more color to this situation in the sector, the number of employees engaged in this business sector has also been in decline in line with sales.

There are a lot of factors that are playing a role as why these businesses are suffering from sluggish sales.

I'm looking for data that could help gauge sporting participation that would help identify any trends that are worth noting. For example, maybe kids playing on their computer and tablets are taking away from playing sports.

I looked at the Bureau of Labor Statistics Time Use Survey of time spent playing sports, exercising and recreation. I found that there no clear trend in decline or advance. It's been rather flat actually.

Note: This is for men and woman, ages 15 and up, average number of hours per day, all days per week.

Source: BLS

This chart only goes out to 2016, but it still provides insight into trends. This looks ok. We don't want to see this decline for sake of the health of Americans frankly.

Other than that's nothing is standing out as a key figure as to why sales are declining. It could just be a per capita spending on sporting goods ebb and flow.

Perhaps there are other subtle contributing factors for the sluggish sales growth in this sector.

Gas Price Impact

While we did get tax reform which is helping to put money into the pockets of most Americans, part of that more money in our pockets is going into our gas tanks.

Gas price have been consistently higher from a year about most of the year by about 10% - 15%.

Americans spent about $41.363 billion at gas stations in the month of March. At the same time, we spent $6.943 billion at sporting goods, hobby, music and book stores in the same month.

Due to the fact that gas prices are higher and gas demand us up as well, the year over year increase in the amount of money spend at gas stations is nearly half as much as we spent entirely at sporting goods, hobby, music and book stores.

What this chart above shows is the year over year change in the amount of money estimated to have been spent at gas stations vs. the entire amount of money spent at sporting goods, hobby, book and music stores.

Americans spent $3.658 billion more at gas stations in the month of March vs. the year before. We were estimated to have spent $6.943 billion in total at sporting goods, hobby, music and book stores. This was a decline of $238 million from the year before.

So perhaps, some of that $3.658 billion extra that was spent at gas stations was money that would have went to a new set of golf clubs.

Getting Political

A lot of headlines relating to Dick's Sporting Goods these days has to do with their stance on gun control.

Dick's decided to stop selling assault style rifles at its Field and Stream stores and also ban the selling of firearms and ammunition to anyone under 21.

Not so sure it's wise to get political in business. No supposed to talk about sex, religion and politics at work I was told when I was younger.

Dick's may have shot itself in the foot (pun intended) and may have turned off some customers with this stance. I'm not sure, but we'll see.

Conclusion

Of late, the stock of Dick's has been consolidating in the $30 - $35 range per share. Back in November of last year, it appeared that retail trade data was showing signs of growth again and I wrote an article suggesting that Dick's share price may have bottomed at the 23.88 share price.

My main logic was that the price was getting closer to its book value per share. At the time of the article, the share price was 27.82 per share and I suggested that the share price should be around 2x book value which would put it at $36 per share in 2018.

It nearly got to $36 per share soon after but has yet to go any higher.

There is a good chance we could see shares go back to below $30 again on account of continued weak trade data.

For now, I'm bearish on Dick's.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.