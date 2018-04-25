CenterState Bank's (CSFL) CEO John Corbett on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

CenterState Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call April 25, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Jennifer Idell - EVP & CFO

Ernest Pinner - Executive Chairman

John Corbett - President, CEO & Director

Stephen Young - EVP & COO

Analysts

Brady Gailey - KBW

Tyler Stafford - Stephens Inc.

Michael Young - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey

Nancy Bush - NAB Research

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the CenterState Bank First Quarter 2018 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions]. And now I would like to welcome and turn the call to Jennifer Idell, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. You may begin.

Jennifer Idell

Thank you, Carmen. Thank you all for joining the call this morning to discuss the company's first quarter financial results and the recently announced acquisition of Charter Financial Corporation. Joining me in the presentation today include Ernie Pinner, Executive Chairman; John Corbett, President and CEO; and Steve Young, Chief Operating Officer.

I would like to remind you that our comments made today may include forward-looking statements. Any of those statements made by any of us today are subject to the safe harbor rules. You can review the safe harbor language in detail found on Page 12 of our earnings release.

As a reminder, you can find all of the documents that we discuss today on our website under the Corporate Profile tab of the Investor Relations section.

At this time, I will turn the call over to Ernie Pinner to begin the presentation.

Ernest Pinner

Thank you, Jennifer. Good morning. Again, let me thank you for calling in and showing your interest in CenterState. Our first quarter has started the year 2018 off with a bang both in gross income and continued focused pursuit for strong partners in community banking. I've been out in the field, so to speak, this past week visiting some of our branches, talking to our bankers, both legacy bankers and new partners that we've acquired. At the ground level, there's lots of energy and excitement with our success, and there's lots of enthusiasm for the future as we grow.

As I drive throughout the state, one thing that makes itself very visible and tangible to me is the growing population in Florida. It's the great catalyst that gives our branches the momentum to continue to grow in size and profitability. We have, for years, touted the fact that our expanding population is one of the major fuels that drives the engine of Florida's success. 2018 will see Florida as the third largest state via population. We will go over the 21.3 million people mark. Florida is a top travel destination of the world. Visitors will approach probably 120 million this year. And you ask yourself, why all the growth in Florida? It has world-class tourist attractions, 11,000 miles of rivers, streams and waterways, no state income tax, more golf courses than any other state in the union, 1,300 of them. There's 1,350 miles of coastline, and the love of the sun brings people to Florida.

All that brings to focus a recent Bloomberg article that listed the top 10 U.S. metro markets for population growth. Four of those 10 were in Florida. Interesting to me, the number one market in those top 10 was here in the headquarters area of our company, the Winter Haven Lakeland SMSA. It was the number one growth in Florida and the number one growth in the nation. The engine continues to rev when you think about population, and we're taking full advantage of that.

I will turn this over to John and the team as they will dig into more of the numbers and the things that I know you're interested to hear. Thank you.

John Corbett

Okay. Thank you, Ernie. We're going to spend some time reviewing the Charter acquisition, but I want to begin with our first quarter results. I'd characterize the first quarter as firing on all cylinders, everything from revenue and profitability growth to organic balance sheet growth, to the successful integrations of the acquisitions we announced last year and then finally, the announcement of the acquisition of CharterBank that we'll discuss this morning.

One of the benefits of our decentralized leadership model is that our local market presidents continue to drive the organic balance sheet growth of the bank in their own decentralized units. And so they're not as distracted while Steve and I and our project teams are focused on capital management strategies. With Harbor and Sunshine closing on January 1, I thought we might see a slowdown in loan growth in the first half of the year during that integration process, and then pick up our normal place in the back half of the year. On the contrary, however, we had record loan production of $534 million in the first quarter and net loan growth of 8%, excluding the acquired balances. If you exclude the normal runoff of our purchased credit impaired portfolio, our loan growth was closer to 10% in the first quarter, and that's on the new $10 billion balance sheet.

The other highlight for the quarter was the significant growth of noninterest income from our line of businesses teams in Atlanta. In addition to our correspondent banking team in Atlanta, which saw a 23% increase in revenue from the fourth quarter, our mortgage banking team also in Atlanta saw revenue growth of $2 million for the quarter. We started investing heavily in this line of business as well as in Atlanta SBA team about 18 months ago, and the production is really starting to ramp. SBA revenue was up $700,000 in the quarter.

The last highlight I'll mention is the resiliency of our core deposit franchise. We ended the quarter with 37% of our deposits in noninterest-bearing DDA and 54% of our deposits in checking accounts. Our total cost of deposits was only 26 basis points. And our deposit beta on all deposits, since the Fed started raising rates, has been only 6%.

So with those highlights in mind, Steve and Jennifer can give you some guidance for your models.

Stephen Young

Sure. Thank you, John. Good morning, everyone. I'll report out on the first quarter earnings results, the first quarter changes in the balance sheet and the expectation -- updated expectations for both balance sheet and revenue in 2018. For the first quarter, CenterState earned $0.42 per share versus $0.32 per share in the prior year first quarter. Adjusted for merger costs, CenterState earned a $0.50 per share, which compares to $0.33 per share in the prior year first quarter. Adjusted ROA, ROTCE and efficiency ratio were excellent at 1.68%, 21.2% and 54% respectively.

As John mentioned, excluding the acquisitions, loan growth was 8% for the first quarter, which was in line with our previous guidance. Gross loan production increased $210 million or 65% from the previous quarter to $534 million. Our loan-to-deposit ratio was 85% at quarter end. Deposit growth was 6% annualized for the first quarter. Total checking account balances represent 54% of total deposits, of which importantly, 37% is noninterest-bearing DDA. Our deposit base continues to outperform in a rising rate environment.

As it relates to the income statement, net interest margin increased 10 basis points to 4.38% in the first quarter from 4.28% in the first quarter of 2017 and was higher than our guidance of 4.10% to 4.15%. The increase in net interest margin compared to guidance is primarily the result of higher loan yields. Loan yields were positively affected during the quarter due to onetime cash accretion of approximately $1.4 million during the quarter as well as $2.2 million more accretion from the acquisitions than we had originally modeled. During the quarter, non-PCI loan yields increased 41 basis points from the previous quarter, reflecting the following three things, the acquisitions of the Harbor and Sunshine banks; the repricing of our 36% variable rate loan during the quarter from December and March Fed rate hike; as well as higher new loan production rate at 5.07% versus 4.47% from the previous quarter, a 60 basis point increase. The new loan production rates are up over 100 basis points from the prior year first quarter, which we're really excited about because the first quarter was a record loan production quarter.

Deposit costs increased two basis points from the prior quarter to 26 basis points, mainly as a result of the higher deposit cost acquisitions of Harbor and Sunshine. This trend continues to reflect the quality of the deposit base and lower-than-peer loan-to-deposit ratio. As John mentioned, total deposit costs are up only nine basis points from the bottoming rates in September 2015, which represents a 6% beta.

Moving to noninterest income. Noninterest income increased $6.1 million from the previous quarter due to acquisitions of the Sunshine and Harbor banks, the increase in our line of business revenues in correspondent banking, mortgage and SBA. We're pleased to see the results of these new initiatives. Correspondent banking revenue increased $1.5 million from the prior quarter due mainly to the higher interest rate swap revenue of $1.1 million and higher fixed income sales of $300,000. Interest rate swap revenues continue to be a tailwind in a flat yield curve environment, with some offsetting effects to fixed income for the same explanation.

Mortgage banking income increased by $2 million from the previous quarter and $2.4 million from the prior year first quarter, due to the completion of the mortgage platform build-out, the onboarding of new mortgage bankers, the integration of the 2 acquired banks and their teams in the robust residential markets in both Florida and Atlanta.

Lastly, SBA revenue increased by approximately $700,000 from the previous quarter and $1 million from the prior year first quarter due to the continued build-out of the SBA platform with new lenders.

Moving to 2018 balance sheet and revenue guidance. Loan growth is expected to increase approximately 9% to 10% for 2018, which is in line with our previous guidance, so no change in that guidance.

Net interest margin, based on our forecast for rates with two more planned Fed rate hikes this year, we expect net interest margin to approximate 4.15% to 4.25% on a tax-equivalent basis for the last three quarters of 2018, which has increased slightly from our 4.10% to 4.15% previous guidance.

The noninterest income, pro forma for the acquisitions, we were at 80 basis points of noninterest income to average assets if we had combined the companies as at the fourth quarter. This quarter, we're at noninterest income to average assets with 91 basis points, which is a pickup of 11 basis points with the line of business build-out. With our continued fee line of business build-out, we're targeting to get a run rate to approach 1% by the fourth quarter of 2018. This continues to be consistent with our previous guidance.

In summary, we're excited to start this year with a strong core deposit base from not only the legacy bank, but also the acquired banks that should continue to outperform in the coming year. With the efficiencies that we'll achieve with acquisitions that Jennifer will discuss, we should continue to see continued operating leverage in the back half of the year.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Jennifer to discuss noninterest expense, allowance for loan loss and taxes for the first quarter as well as 2018 guidance.

Jennifer Idell

Thank you, Steve. First, noninterest expense. The company recorded noninterest expense of $67.3 million for the quarter when excluding merger-related costs of $8.7 million. In the quarter, the company recorded $1.45 million of impairment expense on bank property held for sale and bonus expense of $750,000 paid to nonofficers as a result of tax reform. When adjusting for these items, noninterest expense comes in at approximately $65 million, which is better than previous guidance for the quarter.

We have fully integrated Sunshine Bank with the completion of the core systems conversion and branch consolidations. And we're able to recognize some of the cost saves projected for the second quarter earlier than anticipated. The integration of Harbor bank in the second quarter is on track with staffing, systems and branch consolidations as planned. We anticipate the remaining cost saves from the acquisitions to remain unchanged from our previous guidance.

So to summarize, we expect an additional $7 million per quarter or $28 million annually of cost saves to be realized in the back half of the year after the integration of Harbor is complete in the second quarter. These cost saves will be offset by the projected variable comp related to our fee revenue lines of business per our forecast.

Next, speaking of provision expense and the allowance for loan loss. Credit quality continues to trend positively. The company had its fourth consecutive quarter of net recovery, reporting $304,000 in the first quarter. This is in addition to $1.3 million of provision expense against the originated portfolio. It increased the company's allowance to $34.4 million. As we forecast loan growth and credit in 2018, we anticipate the second quarter provision expense to be approximately $1.5 million to $2 million, assuming similar trends in credit.

And finally, the effective tax rate. The company's effective tax rate in the first quarter was 12.57% due to having $4.5 million in excess tax benefits on stock awards this quarter. As we do not expect to experience this same level of excess tax benefits in future quarters, the company anticipates the remaining quarters of 2018 to have an effective tax rate between 22% and 24%.

Thank you. This concludes our discussion of the first quarter results. I'll now turn the call back to John Corbett to discuss the recently announced acquisition of Charter Financial.

John Corbett

All right. Thank you, Jennifer. So I'll share the strategic rationale for our merger with Charter, and Steve can walk you through the financial rationale and assumptions. If you take a step back and consider CenterState's history, we've grown from a de novo company about 18 years ago to reach the number one deposit market share of the community banks based in Florida. And we've operated with a simple goal of organically compounding the growth of the bank an average of 10% annually, and then complementing it with another 5% to 10% of earnings per share accretion through M&A. It's a strategy that's been balanced on growing revenue by recruiting the best bankers in the state, while simultaneously rationalizing our expense base through M&A-related branch consolidation. In the aggregate, we've consolidated about 100 branches as we transition from a brick-and-mortar-only model to a business model utilizing technology channels of delivery. With this strategy, we've achieved top-tier profitability in some of the best markets in the southeast.

The challenge that many of our friends in the analyst community have correctly identified is that the number of M&A opportunities in Florida has dwindled, to the point that our ability to continue creating shareholder value through M&A in Florida is diminishing. So we've been asked on these calls over the last year, what other markets would we consider outside of Florida? And we've stated repeatedly, we'd be most interested in Atlanta.

So I want to address two questions, why Atlanta? And why Charter? On the question of why Atlanta, the first reason is the size and growth rate of Atlanta make it a logical complement to the demographics of our Florida franchise. There's a great map that I'd like for you to see on Page 8 of the slide deck that we published last night that shows the population growth markets in the southeast, and there are a couple of things that are apparent. One is that Florida is a peninsula surrounded by water, so we can't expand east, west or south; only north. And when you expand north beyond the markets of Jacksonville and Gainesville, you hit a lot of slower-growth rural markets. There's a lot of pine trees and cotton fields as you move into the southern Georgia area and the Florida Panhandle. The demographics and population growth don't compare to our existing Florida growth rates until you reach Atlanta to the north and until you reach the west end of the Florida Panhandle near Pensacola. Coincidentally, these growth markets match the Charter footprint.

The second reason Atlanta is logical for us is that we are already in Atlanta, and we've been building our franchise there for nine years. CenterState currently employs around 100 members of our team in Atlanta. Our correspondent banking headquarters is in Cobb County near Marietta. And we have long-standing correspondent client relationships with about 2/3 of the community banks in Georgia. Our mortgage banking headquarters is in Buckhead, and we've been building a strong mortgage origination team in Atlanta over the last couple of years. Our SBA team is based in Atlanta, and we have a loan production team down at Macon, Georgia, led by a former bank CEO. So in many ways, it does not feel to us like we are extending our franchise to Atlanta, but merely adding a traditional deposit franchise to CenterState's existing Atlanta franchise that we've been building over the last decade.

Then why is Charter the best fit for us? Through our correspondent network, we've built a relationship with nearly every bank in the Atlanta market. And it was evident to us that Atlanta would be rapidly consolidating in 2018, just like North Carolina did a couple of years ago. We've seen four Atlanta banks sell in the last couple of months. So if we were ever going to enter the Atlanta market, time was of the essence. And so it became a matter of reaching a negotiated deal with the right cultural partner, with the right scale, before the Atlanta banks are consolidated by others.

Now Charter is a 64-year-old bank headquartered in West Point, Georgia, but the majority of the franchise, 53%, is in the best markets in North Atlanta. Like CenterState, they're a blend of strong deposit franchises in suburban markets, complemented by strong lending markets in metro markets. And we like this mix of markets a lot.

Charter's CEO is Bob Johnson. To give you a flavor of Charter's conservative nature and long-term approach, Bob's father started the bank in 1954, and Bob has led the bank since 1996. Over the last 11 years, Bob has shared the leadership of the bank with the bank's president, Lee Washam. And Lee will continue serving as regional president for CenterState and maintaining the continuity of leadership.

I think about the Charter franchise in two distinct parts. The first part is the legacy markets of West Point, LaGrange and Auburn. These are markets that, admittedly, I didn't know well when I first started meeting with Bob, but have become familiar with over the last year. The I-85 corridor that stretches from Greenville, South Carolina through Atlanta and down to Montgomery, is the automotive manufacturing -- is the new automotive manufacturing corridor in America, with BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Hyundai and Kia manufacturing plants dotting the interstate. A $1 billion Kia manufacturing plant was constructed in 2006 in Charter's hometown of West Point that employs nearly 7,000 people and can produce 0.5 million cars a year. This automotive industry and the related supply chain businesses around West Point, plus Auburn University, make this a desirable growth market with a manufacturing element that we don't have enough of in Florida.

CharterBank has been in their legacy markets for 64 years, and Charter dominates all community and national banks, with a 24% deposit market share. We like deposit franchises like this, particularly in a rising rate environment. Philosophically, Bob and Lee share CenterState's priority in building a granular checking account franchise. And they have over 60,000 checking accounts, significant deposit fee income and a similar branch optimization strategy, with an average branch size of $61 million in deposits. This is a real franchise and not a marshmallow.

The second part of the Charter franchise is the Atlanta market, which has been built over the last decade with two acquisitions plus de novo branching and team lift-outs from regional banks. Atlanta has grown to become over half of the Charter franchise. With $705 million in deposits, this gives us a top 10 deposit market share among the community banks in Atlanta and a very nice platform for us to build on. And if you know the Atlanta market, Charter's franchise is located exactly where you want to be, on the wealthy northern rim areas of Marietta, Alpharetta, Buckhead and Norcross, with an average branch size over $90 million. With CenterState's existing network of 100 employees in Atlanta, we're confident that we can rapidly build out the team and grow to exceed $1 billion in deposits in Atlanta, which would make Atlanta similar in size to our Tampa and Orlando markets.

So Atlanta is a market that we've been preparing to enter for nearly a decade, and we're excited to partner with a company with five great characteristics. One, they're highly profitable. In the first quarter, they had a return on assets of 1.29% and a core efficiency ratio in the 50s. Number two, they've got excellent asset quality, 10 basis points NPA ratio. Number three, over 60,000; checking account franchise with a dominant home market share of 24%. Number four, a beachhead in Atlanta to complement our existing Atlanta teams before all of the Atlanta banks are sold. And number five, it was a negotiated deal with no tangible book value dilution. And finally, these are just great salt of the earth people that we really enjoy working with.

So at this point, I'll have Steve walk you through the deal metrics and our assumptions.

Stephen Young

Thank you, John. Let me direct you to -- your attention to Page 6 of the investor presentation, which detail the overview of Charter on a stand-alone basis. At 3/31, Charter is approximately $1.2 billion in additional loans, $1.3 billion in deposits and $1.7 billion in assets. Also, as John mentioned, Charter has strong fee income, approximately $20 million per year or 1.2% of average assets. Approximately 10% of this noninterest income is in the mortgage area, which will continue to help us ramp this line of business in our markets. The fee income is primarily -- 90% of it is primarily the result of over 60,000 checking accounts and represents mainly traditional bank deposit fees. Charter will be accretive to our goal of getting back to our 1% noninterest income average assets goal as a company.

The pro forma combined as of 3/31 would be approximately $8 billion in loans, $9.5 billion in deposits and $12 billion in assets. Pro forma loan-to-deposit ratio approximates 85%. The pro forma deposit balance is 52% checking account with the cost of deposits as of 3/31 approximately 28 basis points. As a combined bank, we will have approximately 260,000 checking accounts; 330,000 core deposit accounts and 360,000 total accounts.

Let me direct your attention to Page 7 of the investor deck. We will be issuing 90% of the consideration in stock and 10% in cash. We'll be issuing approximately 11 million shares and cashing out the options at close. Pricing multiples. This deal was priced at 1.92x of tangible book value and 9.8x 2019 earnings with cost saves, which compare favorably to our 2.72x tangible book value per share and 12.8x 2019 earnings.

As it relates to financial assumptions, please direct your attention to Page 8 of the investor presentation. For earnings assumptions, number one, we used consensus earnings for Charter for 2018 and '19, which is $1.58. Charter released earnings last night as well and, as John mentioned, is a top-quartile performer. For first quarter of 2018, Charter recorded a 1.29% ROA and $0.34 per share diluted. These results should be adjusted for two things, number one, onetime merger costs and run rate expenses for cost saves from their February conversion with resurgence; and number two as well as the tax rate changes relating to their fiscal year-end.

First of all, during the first -- the past quarter, Charter incurred onetime merger costs of $618,000 as well as additional run rate items not to be included in the future of approximately $200,000 per quarter. That totals about $800,000. In addition, because Charter is a fiscal year filer, their tax rate approximated 27.8% for this quarter. Starting October 1, their new fiscal year, their new effective tax rate will approximate ours, 22% to 23%. In summary, if you adjust these two items for the quarter as well as zero out their negative loan provision, their adjusted starting ROA run rate is around 1.5% before any cost saves and before any growth.

We modeled balance sheet restructuring by taking their excess cash of approximately $150 million and redeploying it into higher-yielding securities. Lastly, we modeled a Durbin hit of about $250,000 on their debit card income starting July 1, 2019, and we modeled that extensively.

Moving to cost saves. Cost saves modeled are 30% of Charter's $48.2 million expense base, of which approximately 50% of that is in salaries and benefits, 25% in data processing and professional, and the other 25% in other cost saves. We're assuming a fourth quarter close with no cost saves in 2018 and 85% of the cost saves to be realized in 2019. Day 1 marks. Merger-related expenses equal $18.9 million after tax. Approximately 45% is employee-related, 15% contract terminations, 33% of that is in professional fees and 7% is in other expenses. $6.9 million after tax of this is attributable to CenterState and will be expensed primarily in the fourth quarter of '18 and the first quarter of 2019.

Other marks. The loan mark was $18.2 million or 1.50% of gross loans. We had an additional $100,000 mark on OREO that's offset by its reversal of existing allowance for loan loss of $11.1 million and $2.9 million left of loan discount on their books. We had a branch real estate write-up of $3 million. We also had a write-up of $6.1 million related to the DTA for the taxable goodwill. This relates to Charter's previous transaction with CBS and is off balance sheet equity that will be booked on our books at closing.

Lastly, as it relates to core deposit intangible, we modeled 2% of non-CD balances, amortized over 10 years using double declining balance. So these assumptions, the earnings, the cost saves and the day one marks, result in a transaction that is neutral to tangible book value at close and mid-single-digit accretive to EPS once cost saves are fully realized. This compares favorably to our last two deals, which was mid-single-digit accretive, but 3% initial tangible book dilution. The company is well capitalized at close with a 9% TCE and, we're within the CRE guidelines. There are no financing contingencies on the deal.

With that, I will turn the call back over to John to -- for final comments.

John Corbett

Yes, we're pleased with the deal. It's a -- neutral to book. It's accretive to our earnings, and it's accretive to all of our operating metrics including our deposit franchise. So with that, we're happy to respond to questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. And our first question is from Brady Gailey with KBW.

Brady Gailey

So maybe we'll start with the quarter. If you look at -- I know you all did a good job of outlining kind of the core expense run rate of $65 million. Then you have $7 million of cost saves coming out per quarter. That gets you down to $58 million, which seems a little too low. I know you all will be -- you all will have some expense creep going forward. But how should we think about the expense base in dollar terms over the next couple of quarters?

Jennifer Idell

Right, so it's kind of three parts, but if you have -- you've got the variable piece that's projected and per -- Steve's given the guidance as far as the fee income lines of business, we do have projections of that variable comp increasing. So that increase is going to offset what I'm calling the core base basically, which is our core run rate and then our cost saves as we put that down. So we had $65 million, and we kind of expect the core to kind of creep down and then the variable to creep up. So we have a 55% efficiency ratio. We're expecting that to trend down to around 50% by the end of the fourth quarter. And again, that does not take into consideration anything regarding Charter.

Stephen Young

Yes. So Brady, maybe to summarize it is that with the deals, if you run the math, we've gotten some cost saves a little early on Sunshine. But if you ran the math and pro forma-ed it from the time we did the announcement, we would probably be in the low 60s, excluding any of the fee income businesses that we're building up. And so that will add a couple of billion dollars to the extent we continue to be successful in building those businesses. And so you would think probably in that, over time, in the $63 million to $65 million base as we ramp up to that 1%.

Brady Gailey

Got you. Okay, that's helpful. And then Steve, I heard you walked through a lot of the assumptions for Charter. What's the forward loan growth assumption you all assume for Charter? Was it around kind of 10%, which is what the rest of CenterState is doing?

Stephen Young

Right, good question. So what we modeled was pretty conservative assumptions. We modeled 5% loan growth and 5% deposit growth until the end of 2019, and then we modeled 10% thereafter. We think we didn't have to stretch on the loan and deposit growth in order to hit the numbers, and so we felt like that was -- those were pretty conservative assumptions.

Brady Gailey

Okay, and then bigger picture for John. You now have an Atlanta presence. I mean, it sounds like you want to continue to get bigger in Atlanta. Do you think that, that will be through additional M&A activity in Atlanta? Or do you think you'll start looking to grow organically by hiring some lenders? Or is it a combination of both?

John Corbett

It's no different than our strategy in Florida. It's a combination of both, Brady. So you never know on M&A, and you don't want to count that you're going to be able to do an accretive deal. So I think we come out of the gate looking to grow organically and recruiting additional folks in Atlanta. And we've got just a great network of 100 employees that are connected throughout the city. And our mortgage guys have had great luck and great success in recruiting some really high producers in the mortgage side. So we think that we can translate that in the commercial banking side as well.

Operator

Our next question is from the line of Tyler Stafford with Stephens.

Tyler Stafford

Congratulations on a nice quarter and the acquisition. I wanted to maybe start just on the mortgage business. What was that total mortgage production and gain on sale margin this quarter? And how much of that nice increase was attributable to Harbor and Sunshine versus just kind of the legacy mortgage team that you guys have had on the books for a while?

Stephen Young

Sure. So our production this quarter was around $100 million. Part of that was portfolio, about 40%; 60% was secondary. And so the margin on the actual gain on sale was around -- it looks like a little less than 3%, 2.9%, something like that before we pay out the variable commissions. As it relates to -- I don't have the breakdown between what Harbor did versus -- the legacy Harbor team versus CenterState but, ultimately, as we looked at the pipeline, maybe this will give you a good indication, at March 31, our pipeline for both portfolio and secondary loans was $73 million. So the pipeline really ramped in that February, March time frame. So we think the second quarter should continue to be a really strong quarter and should continue to grow.

Tyler Stafford

Okay. The $7 million of variable comp that's offsetting the cost savings, is that basically the correspondent variable comp, the mortgage variable comp and SBA variable comp?

Jennifer Idell

Yes.

Tyler Stafford

Okay, all right. Maybe shifting gears to the margin. I want to make sure I understood the accretion comments you mentioned earlier in the prepared remarks. How much or what was the total PCI accretion you guys recognized this quarter, and then the non-PCI accretion this quarter? And then how do I put that frame of reference for your margin guidance for the 4.15% to 4.25% for the next three quarters?

Stephen Young

Sure, Tyler. So I think our PCI, I'm looking for it, was around $5.2 million of PCI accretion. And as we modeled the two acquisitions, Sunshine and Harbor, we've not really had significant non-PCI accretion as we did this past quarter. I think we modeled around $1 million a quarter, because that's what was running through their balance sheet. This change this quarter was around $2.2 million of -- versus what we modeled, which was $1 million. So that delta was $2.2 million. And then that, of course over time, decreased as that runs off. And then we also had $1.4 million of non-PCI -- or excuse me, of cash accretion which ran through the books, which is not reoccurring. So if you kind of pull out the $2.2 million and the $1.4 million out of our 4.38%, you come down in the 4.22% range-ish, somewhere in there. And so that's kind of where our guidance between 4.15% and 4.25% comes from.

Tyler Stafford

So the guidance is on a margin ex-PCI or ex-PCI and non-PCI?

Stephen Young

That's reported. Everything is in there.

Tyler Stafford

The 4.15% to 4.25% is apples to apples with the 4.38% that you reported this quarter?

Stephen Young

Right, that's right.

Tyler Stafford

Got it. Okay. And then just to be clear, that does assume a few rate hikes this year?

Stephen Young

Yes, it assumes two rate hikes this year. That's right.

Tyler Stafford

Okay. And then I may have missed it in your prepared remarks, but can you comment on kind of expectations for the correspondent business this year?

Stephen Young

Yes, so there's two things that are going on in there. One is what drives the business is our interest rate swap business was up $1.1 million from the previous quarter, and that's back to a flat rate curve. That business is going very strong. Our fixed income business was up $300,000 from the prior quarter. But I would say that business in general, as rates rise, is a more challenging business. There was a little bit of volatility that helped us in there. But I guess our -- really, our guidance for the correspondent piece is unchanged. Because as we think about it, the interest rate swap business will probably continue to outperform, while the fixed business -- fixed income business will probably be a little bit challenging for the foreseeable future. So there's really no change to the guidance there.

Operator

And our next question is from the line of Michael Young with SunTrust.

Michael Young

I wanted to start with a couple of questions on the acquisition and just the strategic outlook. First, it sounded like from the prepared remarks that you guys are pretty committed to all of the geographies that you just acquired. Any outlook there that would change that, or anything that could change in the market where you would maybe look to trim and focus back just on Atlanta?

John Corbett

No. Again, this gets back to how we built CenterState. Some banks are solely metro market-focused and some banks are more suburban, rural market focused. We like the blend of both. And we think that a blend of both gives you a very stable core deposit funding base plus the opportunities to grow the bank through the high-growth metro markets and grow the loan side. So there's two sides to this balance sheet, and we like that diversity of market. The market in West Point and LaGrange, it's kind of like a Winter Haven, like Ernie was describing earlier. And they dominated. And you don't do that overnight. The value is that 64-year-old history there, and so that's going to be a great funding base for us as we look to grow in these metro markets and lend money out. So we like it, and we don't see any trimming.

Michael Young

Okay. And then as we think forward maybe longer term, it sounds like an organic build-out in Atlanta, so you could maybe talk a little more about that. But just looking back at your Slide 9 and kind of the higher-growth MSAs, should we kind of think of CenterState as wanting to leverage into some more that are on that chart that aren't currently shaded in blue?

John Corbett

Yes, good point. I think I said it was on Page 8. You're right, it is on Page 9. Yes, so I think that we really want to keep doubling down in these markets that we're in. And we list here the top 10 largest MSAs in the Southeast. We're in 5 of the top 10. We like all those markets. And in Florida, over the last decade, we just kept building deeper and deeper share in all these markets through acquisitions and through organic lift-outs. Now we add Atlanta to that mix. And I'd love for us to continue to do the same things we've done historically, which is now add Atlanta.

Michael Young

Okay, and maybe just back on that quarter. The 60 basis point increase in production yield is pretty strong. Can you give a little color on maybe how much of that is just increase in base rates, if it's a change in either the product type that you're originating, or any other color you could provide that might give us a little more understanding for why the large increase?

Stephen Young

Sure, Michael. This is Steve. If you think about what happened in the third and fourth quarter of this past year, in September, rates kind of got down, 10-year Treasury got down in the 2.10% range; the five-year Treasury got to kind of the 1.80% range. And what happened in the fourth quarter, particularly as we got closer to tax reform, rates increased pretty substantially. And now we have a 10-year Treasury that's up 3% almost, not quite 100 basis points, but 80 to 90. And we also have a 5-year Treasury that's hovering around the 2.80%, so are really up about 70, 80, 90 basis points. So we're really disciplined on making sure that we continue to keep the spread to the curve. So for all of our production, we have a loan pricing model that we -- and a return on capital that we're very disciplined to. And so we would expect, as the rate curve moves up, that the production yields would move up. So hopefully, that's helpful, but all of this is really a shift in the yield curve is the way I'd kind of characterize it.

Michael Young

Okay, and last one. I guess just given that large jump in production yields, pretty low deposit betas to date and excess funding, I'm surprised that the margin wouldn't actually move higher as we move throughout the year. Is there some conservatism built in around potential deposit attrition from Harbor or Sunshine, and any other factors that you're kind of thinking of that maybe I'm missing?

Stephen Young

Yes, I think generally, we try to -- anytime you have any purchase accounting accretion around, you want to be conservative in that process. I think from our standpoint, the core margin, if you just pull out everything this quarter, it was up 10 basis points. So that was a nice pickup. From here, clearly, deposit betas are going to be a bit of more of a challenge going forward. How much of a challenge, we really don't know. But it will certainly, for everyone, be a bit of a challenge. And so we're just modeling as best we can with the information we have.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. And our next question is from the line of Nancy Bush with NAB Research.

Nancy Bush

A couple of questions on the Charter deal, they have not really set very strongly a strategy in Atlanta. Those acquisitions have not been fully melded yet. And there's sort of not a solid identity for the company in the Atlanta market. So is this going to make your conversion process easier or harder?

John Corbett

I don't think that issue would affect the conversion process at all. From a sort of...

Nancy Bush

Or maybe the integration process. I mean, will it give you an opportunity to put your stamp on the Atlanta franchise right away, I guess, is sort of the basis of my question.

John Corbett

Yes, great point. I mean, we're coming into the market with a different balance sheet and a different network in Atlanta than Charter had. Charter was a $1.7 billion bank that had been expanding into Atlanta over the last several years. We're coming into it now with a $12 billion balance sheet and 100 employees there in capital markets, in mortgage, in SBA. So we think we can put a little gas on the recruiting efforts and the organic growth. We've also been careful to maintain the continuity of leadership that they have with Lee Washam. And we've also got about, I think it's about five employment contracts. So we're confident in the stability of what we've got and also the opportunity to grow it organically, maybe at a greater pace than Charter was able to.

Nancy Bush

All right. The second question related to them, I mean, their portfolio and their lending has been heavily skewed towards CRE. And that's -- I mean, you guys do CRE, but I don't think of you in those terms. So is there going to be any sort of export of existing loan teams, et cetera, to sort of change that mix?

John Corbett

Yes, I think we had our board call yesterday and Dan Bockhorst, our Chief Credit Officer, was reviewing the loan portfolio. I think we looked at 1,028 loans. And he commented that the conservative nature of Charter -- CRE deals they've done, they've done and they've structured them very well. So I look at it that we'll apply the same kind of lending standards, the same kind of lending product mix that we have in Florida. In some ways, Altanta is very similar to Florida. So I think we're going to put a little bit of our thumbprint in there with our credit administration, but try not to destroy what they have established and have a similar kind of blend of lending products and mix than we have currently.

Nancy Bush

Okay. And if I can just ask finally, this six bps or the 6% beta that you've got, which is extraordinarily low relative to the industry, do you ascribe that to the particular demographics of your client base or the product? I mean, I am just trying to get how do you do that. And I think you said that the beta would go up from here, but I'm assuming that you're still going to be favorable relative to the industry. And I'm looking for the secret sauce here.

Stephen Young

Sure, Nancy. This is Steve. So I think kind of a big picture answer to that, and maybe some more detail is that for years, we've always incented our people, even in the downturn, we've always incented our people on deposits; and even more than deposits, on checking account growth. And that's a major reason why we have over half of our accounts are in checking accounts [indiscernible] deposit. The other -- so that's the -- I'll call that the organic piece, and that, there's really three pieces to that on the checking side. There's the small business, there is the retail side, which -- and then you have the corporate cash management side. All three of those -- and I don't have the new numbers. But we were about 1/3 of balances in our checking accounts in each of those lines of business. So it's pretty diversified.

So I would call that the organic side. And then on the acquisition side, if you go back probably a decade to the last 10 years, and we started doing whether they were FDIC deals or whole bank deals, what you find there is from our first failed bank deal, which was Ocala National Bank, we continue to buy core deposit funded; sticky, older franchises that have a lot of value in them. And so as you kind of look back at the history of all that, whether they were -- we bought that when we bought [indiscernible] and there was just a lot of those kinds of different -- really, for a long time, it didn't really show up in the numbers because their deposit costs were the same that you could trade it at Federal Home Loan Bank in advance. But those sticky deposits, and I'll call it the nonmetro markets, along with some of this treasury management stuff that we bought back in 2014 with our homeowners' association businesses that are over $500 million, if you kind of take that, plus those acquisitions. And then last thing would be just the two most recent acquisitions, Harbor and Sunshine. So Harbor and Sunshine were in-market deals where we doubled down on our market share. And any time you can eliminate a competitor and continuing your deposit market share with good core deposits, those -- kind of those three things is kind of the way I would describe why we are where we are.

John Corbett

And let me drill home on one other thing that you said, Steve. It's the mix of markets. I think it'd be an interesting study to look at deposit betas, Nancy, in these metro markets versus the nonmetro markets. And my hunch is that the deposit betas are much, much lower in the nonmetro markets. So having that blend creates stability and granular checking accounts in those markets. We've got a bank in Okeechobee, which is a rural cow town, and I think they've got like 5,000 checking accounts in that one little branch, not a lot of loans, but a very, very stable deposit base of good fee income.

Nancy Bush

Yes, and that just leads to one additional question. You guys are already -- have a presence in Atlanta. You know the unique characteristics of the Atlanta market. And one of them is that deposit pricing can get crazy, and it can do it fast. So I'm assuming that you think you're going to -- that you believe you're going to be able to exert some deposit pricing discipline into what you've use just bought that's not going to wildly skew your betas going forward.

John Corbett

Well, we come into it with an 85% loan-to-deposit ratio. And I think Michael was the one to ask, are we going to trim West Point, LaGrange? No. That's the stability of the deposit base.

Stephen Young

Right. And the other comment I would make is, if you look at Charter's interest-bearing deposits, which is the way they show it in their press release, I think in December of '16, so about 100 basis points to go on the Fed rate hikes, I think their cost of deposits was around 46. And I think today it's around 54 the first quarter. So it's gone up eight basis points or the last 100 basis points. So if you kind of look at it -- they've owned -- they've had Atlanta as part of their franchise, they've been able to offset it, I guess, however they have been able to do it.

John Corbett

So we come into it with a little bit higher deposit cost than us, but a deposit beta all in of only 8%, right?

Stephen Young

Right, over the last 100.

Operator

I'm not showing any further questions in the queue. I would like to turn the call to Mr. John Corbett for his final remarks.

John Corbett

All right. Thank you very much for your time today. And if you have any questions about the modeling on Charter, Steve's available; Jennifer's available all day. We're planning on participating next month at both the Gulf South Conference in New Orleans and in the SunTrust Conference in New York. So we hope to see many of you there. Have a great day. Thank you.

Operator

And with that, we thank you for participating in today's conference. This concludes the program and you may all disconnect. Have a wonderful day.

