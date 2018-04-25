Should You Buy Roots And Its Strong Growth Outlook?

Investment Thesis

Roots (OTC:RROTF) (TSX:ROOT) is an iconic lifestyle brand with a rich Canadian heritage and a portfolio of premium apparel, leather goods, accessories and footwear. The company continues to deliver strong comparable sales growth and improve its gross margin. Its balance sheet has also improved significantly. The company should have a long runway of growth with several growth opportunities. The company is an attractive investment choice with a target return between 15.5% and 32.0%. For value investors seeking capital gain and the potential of dividend income, Roots is a good investment opportunity.

ROOT data by YCharts

Reasons why we like Roots and its Business

Strong Comparable Sales Growth

Roots continues to carry strong comparable sales growth rate. As can be seen from the table below, its comparable sales growth rate of 15.1% in Q4 2017 was much better than the growth rate of 9.3% in Q4 2016.

Q4 2017 Q4 2016 Fiscal 2017 Fiscal 2016 Fiscal 2015 Comparable sales growth 15.1% 9.3% 12.1% 8.3% 16.8% Adjusted EBITDA 36,706 31,602 52,634 41,578 13,835

Source: Created by author; 2017 MD&A

As can be seen from the graph below, Roots achieved three straight quarters of double-digit comparable sales growth rate. The company is poised to continue to grow its comparable sales by double digits in the next few quarters.

Source: Created by author; Company Reports

Improving Gross Margin

Roots has increased its gross profit significantly in the past year. As we can see from the table below, its gross profit increased to C$182 million in its fiscal 2017 from C$147 million in its fiscal 2016. This represents a growth rate of 23.7% year over year. Its gross margin improved by 360 basis points to 55.8% in its fiscal 2017 (it was 36.8% in its fiscal 2015). The improvement was due to economies of scale as well as its United Brand Range (“UBR”) initiative. For investor’s information, UBR initiative is Roots’ consumer-focused merchandising strategy focused on building a more simplified and scalable product assortment.

Source: 2017 MD&A

Several Growth Opportunities

Roots has several growth opportunities:

1) Expansion to the United States

The first growth opportunity is its expansion plan to the United States. The company has recently announced to open two new stores in Boston in June 2018. The company is targeting 10 to 14 new retail locations in the United States by the end of 2019 and hopes to establish about 100 locations in the long-term.

2) International Market

The second growth opportunity is its expansion to the international market. In the past quarter, the company opened 2 partner-operated stores in Taiwan and 3 partner-operated stores in China. The company now has 110 partner-operated stores in Taiwan and 32 partner-operated stores in China. China’s growing middle-class population will provide a long runway of growth for Roots. In the near term, the company is also seeking to expand its presence to Hong Kong.

3) Footwear/Leather

The third growth opportunity is Roots’ re-launch of new footwear and leather products in 2018. This should help grow its revenue further and improve its margin.

Improving Balance Sheet

Roots’ long-term debt reduced to C$84.5 million at the end of its Q4 fiscal 2017 from C$104.5 million at the end of its Q4 fiscal 2016. Its long-term debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 1.6x in its fiscal 2017 is significantly less than the ratio of 2.5x in its fiscal 2016. As the company continue to grow its EBITDA (company projects about 15.9% to 29.3% EBITDA growth rate in 2018) and repay its debt, this ratio is expected to continue to drop. As its debt ratio continue to drop, perhaps its board will soon start paying dividend to its shareholders.

Risks and Challenges

Like any retail stock, Roots is prone to the risk of rising inventory. It may become increasing challenge to achieve higher growth rate in this late stage of the economic cycle. Hence, it is possible that Roots may face higher inventory problem in future quarters. Investors should be aware of this risk. In addition, Roots' expansion into the United States and international markets will increase its SG&A expense and drag on its operating margin if it cannot generate higher sales growth rate. Since Roots is thinly traded on OTC market, investors may want to find a trade broker that enables them to invest Roots shares at Toronto Stock Exchange. The stock ticker at Toronto Stock Exchange is ROOT.

Valuation

Share price of Roots has appreciated by about 18% since it released its earnings on April 18, 2018. It is currently trading at a PE ratio of 19.9x (based on fiscal 2017 EPS). Based on management’s fiscal 2019 guidance of adjusted net income (between C$35 million and C$40 millions), Roots fiscal 2019 EPS will be between C$0.83 and C$0.95. To provide some margin of safety, we will apply a target PE multiple of 18.5x. Based on its 2019 EPS range, we derive a target price range between C$15.4 and C$17.6 per share. Given the current share price of C$13.33, we have a target return between 15.5% and 32.0%. Investors should keep in mind that the target price is based on management’s net income guidance and may be revised due to changing circumstances.

Investor Takeaway

Roots continues to show strong growth in comparable sales. The company also continues to improve its gross margin and balance sheet. The company should have a long runway of growth with several growth opportunities. With a target return between 15.5% and 32.0%, the company is an attractive investment choice. Hence, I believe Roots is a good investment opportunity for value investors seeking capital gain and the potential of dividend income.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RROTF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.