Fundamental Momentum Bubble

This is causing overvaluation at the high end of growth and opportunity among less exciting companies.

The tech bubble at the turn of the century was characterized by momentum taking stocks to truly outrageous prices. I believe we are presently in another momentum driven bubble, but this one is quite different in nature:

The 2000 tech bubble was price momentum

This bubble is driven by fundamental momentum

Unlike pricing momentum, fundamental momentum has a rational core. The difference between the two is subtle and important, so allow me to take a minute to detail the differences.

Pricing momentum

In 2000, people were buying stocks simply because they saw prices rising and they felt like they were missing out. This is an inherent human flaw to which we are all susceptible. It affects the markets frequently with the 2000 tech bubble simply being the most prominent example.

I use the term "human flaw" because I believe price-based momentum investing is a mistake that will lead to below-market returns over the long run.

Unlike price momentum investing, fundamental momentum investing is a viable investment style. So what is it?

Fundamental momentum

This investment style involves looking at legitimate metrics such as revenue growth or earnings growth along with other things that are more company-specific such as number of clicks or subscriber growth. Investors using this style are still cognizant of valuation but are often willing to ascribe shockingly high multiples to companies with strong growth metrics. Their logic is that the high multiples can still represent a good deal if the growth is sufficiently fast and sufficiently sustaining that the fundamental value of the company is greater than the market price. In other words, investors using this style are suggesting that the fundamentals justify a 120X multiple while the stock is only trading at a 100X multiple.

In this facet, fundamental momentum investors and value investors think along the same lines.

There are a wide variety of investment styles and each has a time when it is more favorable than others. Similarly, each investment style struggles when it becomes overcrowded. The concept of a crowded trade is well known, but the mechanism of its action is less known, so I want to dig in a bit.

Mechanisms of a crowded trade

Each investment is a bet that the fundamentals will turn out stronger than what is already baked into the market price. If the investor is right, the payoff is the spread between his thesis and the market's thesis implied by the prevailing price at the time the investment was made.

As a trade becomes increasingly crowded, the payoff gets smaller as many investors making the same bet closes the gap between the investor's projections and those of the market. Thus, participants in a crowded trade have to be right a very high percentage of the time to come out ahead as the payoff when correct is diminished and the downside to a faulty bet is amplified.

While I believe fundamental momentum investing is a valid technique, it is presently overcrowded. It is this overcrowding that has created what I consider to be a bubble. Multiples on certain growth stocks are so high that even if the growth investors are right, there is minimal upside. When extreme growth is baked into the stock prices, it is hard to win.

I want to stress how different this tech bubble is than the one of 2000. Back in 2000, there were many companies without revenues and in some cases without proper business models trading at extreme market prices. In contrast, the inflated prices of today are on companies that actually have strong growth. I suspect Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), and Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) are trading well above a reasonable valuation, but I do not study these stocks, so I concede that there could be aspects I am missing. Instead, I intend to demonstrate the mispricing through stocks with which I am familiar; growth REITs.

REIT Valuation Rift

To get perspective on REIT pricing I find kurtosis charts quite helpful. The chart below details the number of REITs trading at each integer FFO multiple as of this week and as of 11 months ago.

Source: Author generated using multiple data from SNL Financial

With present valuations in green, it is clear that REITs have shifted toward the cheaper end in terms of FFO multiples. There are many high-quality and growing REITs available in the 8X to 14X range. In fact, 61% of REITs now trade at or below 14X forward FFO.

I present this information to give a sense of what reasonable valuation is and what other stocks must overcome to be a good deal. Essentially, when there are fundamentally strong and growing stocks trading at 8X to 14X, a stock trading at 20X must be growing VERY fast for a long period of time in order to generate an equivalent return over a long investment horizon.

There exists a group of stocks with quite strong fundamentals, but the market price is implying a level of growth that seems almost impossible. To illustrate this point, take a look at some basic DDMs (dividend discount models).

The DDM below illustrates a high-quality value REIT trading at 12X forward FFO. For ease of math, we will use a $100 investment in each DDM.

Source: Author generated

As you know, discounting models rely on assumptions for inputs, so we have listed our assumptions for transparency. A discount rate of 9% has been chosen to represent a stock with moderate risk level. We are assuming 6% growth for the next 5 years followed by 3% in perpetuity. I think this is representative of a wide variety of quality value REITs such as STAG, IRM, or MPW. The growth rate of the actual REITs is not exactly 6%, but that is about the mid-range of the group and the same is true of the 12X FFO multiple.

The 3% growth in perpetuity assumes about 2% inflation and the other 1% is from reinvestment of retained capital since we are using a payout ratio of 70%. With all of these assumptions, the $100 initial investment generates dividends of $5.83 in the first year which we discount back by half of a year as that is roughly the weighted average time of cash receipt.

Using the same math for all future cash flows, we get a present value of $112.29 for the high-quality value REITs. This implies these REITs are trading opportunistically as the present value significantly exceeds the $100 initial investment.

In contrast, let us look at the REITs that have been targeted by the overcrowded fundamental momentum trade. There are many, but for ease of illustration, we will focus on 2:

Terreno (TRNO)

SBA Communications (SBAC)

In discussing these stocks with those who are bullish, they talk about the fundamental story. In the case of TRNO, the focus is on how the e-commerce boom is fueling demand for logistics facilities which will allow the REITs to raise rental rates. SBAC bulls discuss the rollout of 5G and other demand drivers for communications infrastructure.

In both cases, I think the bulls are correct about the fundamentals. Growth is highly likely to be positive and looks like it could even come at a rapid pace. However, I feel like the bulls often forgo the analytical process of translating their fundamental outlook into a present value. It is almost as if they believe strongly positive fundamentals necessarily equal a good stock to own regardless of price.

In reality, strongly positive fundamentals increase the present value, but the increase is finite.

Terreno PV

For TRNO, I have used the same discount rate and payout ratio as for the quality value REITs. To account for TRNO's strong growth potential, I have assumed 15% FFO/share growth for the next 5 years. Note that Capital IQ consensus estimates for TRNO have them growing FFO/share at a pace of just under 10% through 2019, so I consider 15% generous.

Source: Author generated

We used $2.39 as the initial year dividend for Terreno as this is how much dividend a $100 investment in TRNO can sustain at a 70% payout ratio. From there, we assume the dividend grows proportionally with FFO.

Even if TRNO can grow at 15% annually for the next 5 years, it is severely overvalued with a present value of just $60 against a $100 investment.

Growth is finite. TRNO's leases are significantly below market, so as they come due, they will be marked up 10% to 40% depending on their initial vintage, but once the market rate is achieved, growth will slow to inflation + reinvestment of retained capital. There is a limit to how much rent warehouses can charge on a per square foot basis. In order for TRNO to be worth a 29.3X multiple on 2018 FFO, it would have to grow FFO/share at 32% annually for 5 years.

Source: Author generated

This implies that their rent per square foot would more than double. That just isn't plausible.

I worry that TRNO bulls are blinded by the growth and not recognizing that even impressive growth will not translate into enough value to justify a whopping 29X multiple. By my calculations, TRNO could drop 40% to its intrinsic value.

SBAC PV

I took SBAC's discount rate down to 8% from 9% where I discounted the other REITs because communications infrastructure is in demand throughout the business cycle whereas industrial properties are more cyclical.

From 2017 to 2019, SBAC is projected to grow by about 30% according to Capital IQ consensus.

Source: SNL Financial

This suggests an annual FFO/share CAGR just under 15%. Putting in these assumptions we get a present value of $81.59 on a $100 investment.

Source: Author generated

We have used the same 70% payout ratio for SBAC to derive its initial dividend. While towers are lower on capex than industrial properties, the long duration of their leases causes a large portion of FFO to come from straight line adjustments. As this is not a cash revenue, it cannot fuel a dividend, so we think a 70% payout ratio is appropriate here.

In order for SBAC to be a good investment, it either has to grow faster than 15% annually or grow at 15% for much longer than 5 years. I do not think either is likely given the low barriers to entry.

Cell towers can charge high rents presently because the wireless carriers are fighting for market share. However, if the rents get too steep, there is no barrier to the carriers simply building their own towers. There is nothing proprietary about the structure and the locations only need to be in general areas rather than the precise lots controlled by SBAC.

Fundamental Momentum Glut

Presently, there are too many people investing through the fundamental momentum style such that it is creating an imbalanced market and a bubble in the stocks with high growth rates over the last 3 years. The pricing on many of these stocks has gotten so extreme that even if the bulls are right about the fundamentals, the total returns could be disappointing.

While it may seem like the prices on these stocks will just keep going up, the greater fool theory is a dangerous game and one I do not want to play. Instead, there is a much better approach in this imbalanced market; quality value investing.

Bucking the trend

With so much capital rotating into the exciting fast pace growth stocks, the boring quality stocks with decent growth rates have been left behind.

Take a look at the history of Iron Mountain and its future growth. Industry-leading companies like that are so rarely available at 11X forward AFFO. Medical Properties Trust has grown normalized FFO through its entire history as a publicly traded REIT and is still growing even in this challenging healthcare environment, yet it is trading at less than 10X forward FFO. STAG industrial has grown from a fledgling startup into a consistent performer with a rising dividend and an impressive FFO CAGR. A 13X FFO multiple is simply too low for its fundamentals.

These are merely 3 examples of quality and growth available at value multiples. I see no reason to pay absurd prices for growth companies when the GARP stocks are so attractive. Beware the bubble and don't be the greater fool for someone else.

