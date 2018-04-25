Gilead Sciences: Tempting In 2018

Gilead Sciences (GILD) is back in the game and that too, despite the considerable HCV drag. The company's market leading position in HIV segment, its advancing R&D pipeline in inflammation and liver diseases segment, and its robust balance sheet make Gilead Sciences a very tempting investment opportunity for 2018.

In this series, I will be explaining in detail my hypothesis for considering Gilead Sciences as a worthwhile buy opportunity in 2018.

But before that, go through the FY 2018 guidance provided by Gilead Sciences.

Gilead Sciences' TAF-based HIV franchise has significantly strengthened the company's market position.

With patients living for over 50 years after being diagnosed with HIV, it was quintessential to come up with drugs that had a much better bone and renal profile. This requirement has propelled Gilead Sciences to come up with its TAF-based HIV drugs, as a replacement for its previous generation of TDF-based drugs. So, Genvoya, which was approved by the FDA in November 2015, has already raced ahead to become the top-ranking HIV drug by number of prescriptions, for both treatment-naïve and switch patients. TAF-based drugs now constitute almost 62% of the HIV prescription volumes in USA. Gilead Sciences is now all geared up to give a tough fight to ViiV Healthcare's HIV drugs.

But this is not the end of the story. Biktarvy, containing bictegravir along with Descovy, is Gilead Sciences latest drug for treatment-naïve and virally suppressed patients. And most likely, this would also be the last drug for these patient segments from the company's HIV portfolio, since Gilead Sciences considers this drug to be the final leg of improvement possible for these patient groups, what the company calls a drug with minimal compromise.

Having demonstrated non-inferiority to dolutegravir, abacavir, and lamivudine combination regimen in almost 2,400 patients, STR biktarvy resulted in 0 instances of biological resistance. Beyond this, being unboosted, there have been minimal drug interactions with Biktarvy. We see exceptional tolerability, no liver toxicity unlike doluegravir-based drugs, no requirement for upfront screening tests and activity against HBV virus, all in this one single drug.

Truvada, a prophylaxis regimen for HIV, has also been making major progress across the world and is being used by more than 153,000 patients globally (linked above). Gilead Sciences is also comparing Descovy with Truvada in the DISCOVER trial, with an aim to introduce TAF-based prophylaxis therapy in HIV segment.

With these developments, Gilead Sciences is confident of maintaining its market share, despite entry of TDF-based generic HIV drugs in USA. The company expects to witness switches from patients on protease inhibitors and multi-tablet regimens, to play a pivotal role in boosting demand for Genvoya and other TAF-based drugs in future years.

Beyond this, Gilead Sciences is also involved in developing long-acting capsid inhibitor therapy for HIV-1 infection, a completely different treatment paradigm, that can potentially lead to at least partial cure for HIV-1.

Gilead Sciences may emerge as a strong player in the NASH indication in future years.

After making its mark in the deadly HCV segment, Gilead Sciences has moved ahead to leverage its science and capabilities in another major liver disease, called NASH. The company has currently concluded enrollment in STELLAR 4 trial, where its ASK-1 inhibitor, selonsertib, will be evaluated for treating NASH patients at F4-cirrhosis stage. This drug will also be studied for F3-bridging fibrosis stage NASH patients in STELLAR 3 trial. In case data from these trials is positive, which is anticipated in 2019 (linked above), it will form basis of the company's regulatory filings in NASH indication.

Beyond this, we see Gilead Sciences evaluating selonsertib in combination with ACC-inhibitor, GS-0976, as well as with selective nonsteroidal FXR agonist, GS-09674, in phase 2 trials. GS-0976 has demonstrated promising activity in reducing buildup of fat in liver as well as noninvasive biomarker indicative of liver fibrosis. FXR agonists had also demonstrated efficacy in NASH in FLINT study. Gilead Sciences is now striving to develop FXR agonist, which is absorbed minimally in the mouth and hence works effectively at the gastrointestinal and liver levels.

Filgotinib is expected to play a major role in establishing Gilead Sciences in the inflammation segment.

Gilead Sciences is currently involved in five phase 3 trials, under the FINCH program, all for studying filgotinib in multiple inflammation indications such as rheumatoid arthritis, chron's disease, and ulcerative colitis. Beyond this, the drug is also being studied in Phase 2 trials for lupus, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, uveitis, and Sjogren's syndrome. With data from FINCH 2 study as well as that from some Phase 2 trials anticipated in 2018, any positive news may considerably spur up the company's share prices. Further, Gilead has also filed an IND for a small novel molecule and expects to commence clinical trials in late 2018 (linked above).

Gilead Sciences is making major strides in the oncology segment.

While there are multiple early and mid-stage research programs in Gilead Sciences' oncology arsenal, late-stage programs are the ones that can have an immediate impact on the company's share prices. Prominent amongst them is the company's phase 3 study evaluating combination of andecaliximab with modified FOLFOX 6 as well as a phase 2 trial studying andecaliximab with nivolumab in gastric cancer indications.

But much more than the company's own oncology programs, its acquisition of Kite Pharma and the subsequent addition of cell therapy-based Yescarta and other investigational candidates to Gilead's portfolio, caused ripples in the investor community. Approved in October 2017, Yescarta is fast becoming a solid option for DLBCL patients left with no other option. The company is also focused on expanding its penetration to reach up to 80% Yescarta eligible patients by mid of 2018.

But most importantly, Yescarta is also being studied in combination with immune-oncology agents as well as in earlier lines of therapy. Further, we have a host of CAR-T therapies that are being explored in hematologic oncology and solid tumor segment.

Certain risks cannot be ignored by retail investors.

While much has been improving for Gilead Sciences, many more things still remain to be a challenge. We have the entry of generic TDF-based HIV drugs being launched in Europe in 2018, expected to reduce Gilead Sciences' full year 2018 revenues by $0.8 billion to $0.9 billion (linked above). The company is also anticipating negative impact in the range of $0.3 billion to $0.4 billion (linked above) due to loss of patent exclusivity of Letairis.

Finally, declining HCV sales are expected to affect the company's full year 2018 revenues by $5.1 billion - $5.6 billion (linked above). HCV sales have always been under pricing pressures, due to rapid entry of multiple competitors, such as AbbVie (ABBV) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), close behind Gilead's heels. The duration of treatment has converged to eight weeks and patient starts have been rapidly declining. Despite this, Gilead Sciences expects to have stable market share in this segment by mid of 2018 (linked above).

Moving on to Kite Pharma's acquisition, and many analysts strongly believe that this has been once over-priced acquisition. Then again, although Yescarta brings forth a novel technology, it has been approved under REMS program, owing to fatal side-effects such as cytokine release syndrome (or CRS) and other neurologic toxicities. And while list price of Yescarta is as high as $373,000 on outpatient basis, the total hospital costs are found to have stretched to almost $1.5 million. These are major hurdles in the adoption of all CAR-T therapies, such as Yescarta as well as Novartis' (NVS) Kymriah.

Despite these risks, Gilead Sciences is a strong buy opportunity in 2018.

While there are significant risks in buying Gilead Sciences, it will make sense for retail investors to have a look at the company's upside potential. With a strong HIV portfolio and even strong diversified research pipeline, Gilead Sciences' PE ratio of 21.39x, seems a tad too less. Then again, this is a company with $26.1 billion (linked above) cash and cash equivalents on its balance sheet and additional $28.0 billion that can be repatriated from offshore markets. The total debt is $33.5 billion (linked above), which in the context of available cash, seems easily manageable.

Wall Street analysts have projected 12-month consensus target price for Gilead Sciences' to be $88.95, which I believe is reflective of the true potential of this company. Hence, I consider Gilead Sciences to be a buy opportunity in 2018.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.