Ensco April Fleet Status Still Not Convincing

Ensco's fleet status released yesterday is very telling and suggests that a weak recovery in the jack-up segment has been set in motion, whereby the floaters' section is still anemic.

Image: Semisubmersible Ensco 8504

Investment thesis

Ensco PLC (ESV) is one of my long-term offshore drillers, and I am confident the company will survive those severe headwinds that keep coming and coming.

A simple look at Ensco's fleet status released yesterday is very telling and suggests that a weak recovery in the jack-up segment has been set in motion, whereby the floaters' segment is still waiting quasi-motionless. Even the jack-up segment's so-called recovery is barely confined in two "hot" locations, which are the North Sea and the Middle East.

It is now apparent that the offshore drilling industry is experiencing the effect of a recurring dichotomy.

While the industry is not showing sufficient signs of an expected offshore drilling recovery, which should be logical with the rise in oil prices well above $70 per barrel; we see the stock being buoyed by investors who often confuse a surge in oil prices with an increase in contracting.

We have experienced the same move early this year, and it ended by a sharp retracement. Hence, I believe this new rally may end up with the same correction when oil prices start to show some signs of fatigue again.

Another negative that may hamper any recovery is that the day rates and profit margin are meager to entice oil majors and O&G companies to drill offshore again on projects that otherwise would not have been economical even two years ago.

Transocean's (RIG) recent fleet status a couple of days ago (please read my article here), Rowan (RDC) (please read my article here) and Noble (NE) earlier (please read my article here) present the same general outlook.

Nevertheless, while ESV is an excellent long-term investment, It is a very volatile stock and should also be considered an excellent trading tool, due to the uncertainty surrounding the direction of the oil prices, and the potential effect of the merger with Atwood that I consider a costly mistake.

Thus, I recommend ESV as a hold for the long term. A cautious accumulation on any weakness under $5 for investors who own already an ESV holding, is an attractive strategy. Finally, I recommend to take advantage of the recent rally and take some profit off the table now.

ESV data by YCharts

Fleet status and analysis

On 6 October 2017, Ensco acquired Atwood Oceanics, Inc., adding 11 High-specification rigs to Ensco's fleet, now included in the table below.

1. Drillships

# Name Year Built Water Depth Max K feet Contract End Day rate K $ Location Info 0-rate 1 Ensco DS-4 2010 10/12 8/19 200~ [Chevron] Nigeria 1-y priced option 2 Ensco DS-7 2013 10/12 12/18 ~170k 6-wells [Noble Energy] Israel 2x2-well priced options 3 Ensco DS-8 2014 10/12 11/20 From 620+14amort. Total: 632 [Total] Angola "Blend & Extend discussion in progress" See SEC filing on 1/16/2018 1 Y option 4 Ensco DS-10 2015 10/12 3/19 Total: 200~ [Shell] Nigeria Contracted to Shell in Nigeria. 5 x 1-y options 5 Ensco DS-12 (Atwood Achiever) 8/2014 10/12 5/18 N/D The first option well is exercised in Suriname [KosmosEnergy] Suriname 6 Ensco DS-13 (Atwood Archer) 12 Under construction Available Delivery rig scheduled to be on 3Q'19 $84 million due upon delivery. 7 Ensco DS-14 (Atwood Admiral) 12 Under construction Available Delivery rig scheduled to be on 2Q'20 $165 million due upon delivery.

2. Semi-Submersibles

# Name Year Built Upg. Water Depth Max K feet Contract End Day rate K $ Location Info. 0-rate 1 Ensco 8503 2010 8.5/10 4/18-4/18 (15d) 4/18 - 8/18 (2-wells) N/D(~95k?) [Apache/Deep Gulf Energy] US GoM 2 Ensco 8505 2012 8.5/10 4/18 (2 wells) 5/18-5/18 (10 days) 5/18-6/18 (45days) 6/18-7/18 (30 days) Not disclosed (~110k?) [Deep Gulf Energy] [ENI] [Marubeni] [Stone] U.S. GOM 2x1 well option 3 Ensco 6001 2000 5.7 6/18 284 +20 amort. Total: 304 [Petrobras] Brazil 4 Ensco 6002 2001 5.7 12/19 248 + 17 amort. Total: 265 [Petrobras] Brazil Bonus 15% possible 5 Ensco 5004 1982 1.5 8/18 204 + 9 Total: 213 [Mellitah] Mediterranee 6 Ensco 5006 1998/1999 7.5 8/19 362 + 125 Total: 487 [Inpex] Australia 7 Ensco DPS-1 (Atwood Condor) 2012 10 8/19 Contract preparation 12-well contract [Woodside Energy] Australia 3-month and 6-month options 8 Ensco MS-1 (Atwood Osprey) 2011 8.2 5/18-6/18 N/D 1-well contract [Woodside Energy] Australia

3. Jackups

4. Under Management

# Name Year Built Water Depth Max K feet Contract End Day rate Location 1 Thunder Horse Deep Water semi-sub 1/22 95+10 Total: 105 [BP] GOM +5x 1y opt. 2 Mad Dog Deep Water Spar Drilling Rig 1/22 57 [BP] GOM +5x 1y opt.

Rigs: Classified as Cold stacked, Ready stacked or available.

Rigs: Held for Sale/Discontinued operations.

Ensco 7500 SOLD Ensco 5005 Cold stacked Singapore Ensco 81 SOLD Ensco 82 SOLD

Fleet Analysis as of April 23, 2018:

Total Drillships Semi-subs Jackups Under management Under-construction 3 2 0 1 - Total working rigs 40 (+2) 5 8 27 (2) Cold-stacked/Warm-stacked/Available 18 5 5 8 - Held for sale 1 0 1 0 - Total 62 (+2) 12 14 36 (2)

Graphs, analysis:

I have estimated a backlog of ~$2.6 billion. However, the Ensco 140 and the Ensco 141 will be contracted for a 3-year contract soon, and I believe the backlog should go up significantly to about ~$2.8 billion.

Backlog remaining for 2018 is about 1.07 billion. The most important segment is still the Jack-ups with $1.26 billion in contract backlog.

Drillships and Semi-submersibles segments combined represent 47% of the Backlog.

Contract activity

It was a busy Fleet status again. The new backlog estimated is now around ~$2.81 billion, with a lot of assumptions regarding the day rate and duration of the contract, which are not indicated anymore. I have included two 3-year contracts for the Ensco 140 and Ensco 141 as well.

New Contracts and Extensions:

Source: ESV fleet status.

1 - Floaters

• ENSCO 8503 contract with Deep Gulf Energy in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico extended by two wells, with an estimated total duration of 130 days. Option wells transferred from ENSCO 8505.

• ENSCO 8505 awarded a one-well contract with Eni in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico that is expected to commence in May 2018.

• ENSCO 8505 awarded a two-well contract with Marubeni in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico that is scheduled to begin in May 2018.

2 - Jackups

• ENSCO 108 scheduled to work in the Middle East from 4Q18 to 4Q21.

• ENSCO 68 awarded a three-well contract with Energy XXI in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico that is expected to commence in May 2018.

• ENSCO 68 awarded a two-well contract with Castex Energy in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico that is supposed to begin in July 2018.

• ENSCO 72 awarded a seven-well contract with Petrofac in the North Sea that is expected to commence in April 2018.

• ENSCO 101 contract with Neptune Energy in the North Sea extended by three wells, with an estimated total duration of seven months. ENSCO 101 contract with ENGIE transferred to Neptune Energy following its acquisition of ENGIE E&P International in February 2018.

• ENSCO 101 awarded a one-well contract with Nautical Petroleum in the North Sea that is expected to commence in July 2018 during a break between the first and second well of the Neptune Energy contract noted above.

• ENSCO 121 contract with INEOS in the North Sea extended by one well, with an estimated duration of 14 days.

3 - Others

• ENSCO DS-10 commenced a one-year gig with Shell offshore Nigeria during March 2018.

• ENSCO DS-7 started a six-well contract with Noble Energy offshore Israel during April 2018.

• ENSCO 8504 contract terminated by the customer due to force majeure.

• ENSCO 7500, ENSCO 81 and ENSCO 82 sold for scrap value.

ATW fleet status has a little impact on the backlog again. It was my primary concern about this acquisition. Ensco acquired 11 rigs from Atwood, but only four came with a contract.

Ensco DS-12 (Atwood Achiever) Drillship Ensco DPS-1 (Atwood Condor) Semi-Submersible. Ensco MS-1 (Atwood Osprey) Semi-Submersible Ensco 115 (Atwood Orca) Jack-up.

The total backlog attached to these four rigs is estimated at under $200 million, which is a drop in the bucket.

Commentary and technical analysis

Ensco's April fleet status is very interesting in two critical aspects.

First, Ensco announced a few contracts in the floaters' segment but the contracts are still anemic and disappointing. They cover only the semisub segment. This slowdown is confirmed by several fleet status this month, and I do not see any signs of recovery in the floaters' segment yet.

Second, Ensco is contracting its jack-ups at a good pace, but the backlog addition is not sufficient to slow down the backlog erosion, unfortunately. I was especially interested in the potential multi-year contracts for the Ensco 140 and Ensco 141, which seems to take shape.

However, I consider these two future contracts a milestone for the company's recovery. Assuming a 3-year deal at a day rate of $110k/d for both the Ensco 140 and Ensco 141, it is a total backlog of ~$240 million. Of course, the day rate indicated above is just an estimate.

Technical analysis (short term).

The stock jumped over 40% this month, and I believe we are pretty close to the pattern resistance. As I explained in my Investment thesis, ESV rallied in sympathy with the oil sector but presents a weak business outlook with a deteriorating backlog.

I see a repeat of what happened early 2018. However, if new contracts start to show up in the next few months, then I will have to look again at my trading strategy.

My thinking is that $6.25 (sell flag) is the resistance assuming a descending channel pattern using the high early January 2018 and the actual line support (in blue). If the resistance is not crossed (Breakout) ESV will retrace to its next support that I see at $5-$4.80 (Buy flag). However, if the $5-$4.80 resistance is crossed, then we may drop as low as $4.25 again.

