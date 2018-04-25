Workday Keeps On Rising, But Its Valuation Is Steep

The company's valuation is also quite stretched, in our view.

There is no reason to think this won't continue, but the picture is muddied by a large amount of share-based compensation.

The company keeps doing almost everything right, with good growth, operational leverage and lots of free cash flow.

Workday (WDAY), the SaaS HCM (human capital management) provider had another strong quarter and we think they have significant growth opportunities still.

Revenue growth is quite something, but the GAAP EBITDA and net income development haven't really kept pace, in fact, they have only recently been turning up.

WDAY Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

Q4 figures were excellent again with an earnings beat of no less than 40% and a small (1.5%) revenue beat. They needed that improvement in the bottom line, although one has to realize that while the company is non-GAAP profitable, its GAAP figures are still substantially in the red.

Still, this company is clearly doing something right. But what? We delve into their business model.

SaaS business service model

We have developed a little framework for analyzing the business models of these SaaS business service companies, which tend to be veritable Swiss army knives with lots of opportunities to create additional revenue streams and leverage. Here it is:

Get a foot into the door with a killer app, something at which the company is good at that fulfills a real business need. Convert license clients into recurring revenues via SaaS in the cloud. Expand users (seats) at existing customers. Expand geographically. Have a nice side business called services where you help customers understand the product, show what it can do for them, and train them and help in installation, configuration, etc. Open a partner channel, that is, build a community or ecosystem. Use the recurring (subscription) revenues to build out sales and R&D. Use R&D to build additional functionality and/or verticals, modules that can be used to up-sell ('land and expand'). M&A might be used for the same purpose as R&D, to acquire new capabilities to up-sell. Open up the platform for third-party/customer apps and take a share of the cut or use it to solidify the platform position and value. Grow revenues in order to achieve operational leverage. Ultimately, earn enough free cash flow to deleverage (where applicable) or allowing the company to buy back the shares that are issued as stock-based compensation and/or pay dividends.

We won't go through all these steps, not all of them are salient, or even relevant for the particular company under revision. We'll discuss the most important ones.

On the first point, it's obvious that their HCM offering has a good adoption rate already (Q4CC):

Starting with HCM, we added nine new Fortune 500 customers, including five in the Fortune 50. A few of the new additions include Home Depot, Banco Santander, General Electric, PNC Bank, Chevron U.S.A. and Telstra. We now have over 175 Fortune 500 customers for our HCM product line, including more than 20 of the Fortune 50.

And these customers seem to be happy, a 98% satisfaction rate is often quoted.

On the second point, subscription revenues were $490M (a growth of 34%) in Q4, out of a total revenue of $582M, the rest are professional service revenues ($92M) so basically the company already fully operates on a recurring SaaS model.

On the fourth point, there is indeed strong international expansion (Q4CC):

We continue to see strong quarterly performance outside the U.S., with total revenue up 53% to $131 million, representing a record 22% of total revenue.

On the fifth and sixth points, the company has a thriving professional service business and an ecosystem of partners. The company tends to take the hard cases with the biggest clients and the newest application itself and 'farm-out' the more routine implementation to partners in its ecosystem.

Professional services earn lower margins and tend to grow a bit slower (for next year, 14% growth is expected).

Point seven, sales and R&D are certainly expanding:

WDAY SG&A Expense (TTM) data by YCharts

There is good leverage in SG&A, but not in R&D:

WDAY Research and Development Expense (TTM) data by YCharts

Point eight, there is certainly a land and expand strategy, and this is one of the beautiful things about SaaS business platforms. The company has moved into stuff like Financial Management and Planning (Q4CC):

Financial Management applications, Q4 was our best quarter ever for this product line. In the fourth quarter alone, we added 58 new core Financial Management customers, up 45% from last year, including two Fortune 500 customers, one of which is a Fortune 100 company. In addition to the strength of our core Financial Management offering, we also added over 60 planning customers bringing our total number of planning customers to over 250 and our total number of Financial Management customers to over 450.

The runway for this seems to be quite a bit larger as most companies are only now starting to embrace the cloud for their financial applications.

And there are the newer modules Workday Prism Analytics and Workday Cloud Platform, which are both off to a great start, according to management.

The company hasn't really been all that active on the M&A front (point nine) but the Prism product was built around the Platfora technology that the company acquired two years ago.

Point ten is another interesting opportunity for SaaS business service companies in general and Workday in particular with their recently established open cloud platform, although it's very much early days (Q4CC):

We're still in the mode of early adopter work with our customers and exploring what they can do with the Workday Cloud Platform. And the takeaway so far is there are lot more use cases and ideas than we had ever expected. By the time that we're together in six months for, or a little bit more than six months for Workday Rising, you'll see a more deliberate step forward on how we're going to open it up with business partners. And that's consistent with what we said at the last Rising; we were going to be in early adopter mode. Basically every one of our big systems integrators is lined up to either want to extend on behalf of customers, or come up with ideas where they would like to build their own intellectual property on top of the Workday Cloud Platform

So this potentially enlists the intelligence of a much wider community to produce specific solutions for specific verticals, increasing the value and hence stickiness of the platform.

For the last couple of points (leverage and cash flow), see below.

Competitive position

The company seems to have a strong competitive position, driven by what management argues are the 'happiest customers' and showcase installations of big clients that function as beacons.

The latter is especially true in the enterprise market, where costs come secondary to fail-safe implementation. For mid-market, cost is a driver but management argued (Q4CC):

Annrai O'Toole and the development folks in Ireland have been coming out with better and better tools to reduce the cost of implementation, which we've always said is the biggest driver for our success in the medium enterprise.

The integration of HR and financial on the same platform is also a bonus so there is no need to bolt different solutions together. It also useful that SAP (SAP) doesn't have a cloud solution for financials so there is only Workday and Oracle (ORCL) here.

The company enjoyed a significant win which, according to management (Q4CC):

demonstrates that we can scale to Fortune 100 size companies even in sectors that are not necessarily a target sector for us. This is more of a traditional ERP-oriented company that decided to go with the full platform from Workday. I believe the displaced product is SAP. I'm not sure, but I'm pretty sure that's the case.

Converting traditional ERP software users is interesting as there are quite a few out there, even if not too much can be read into a single case, of course.

Their bread and butter HCM solution also seems particularly relevant in today's world (Q1CC):

The transformation of the HR function into a people-oriented, leadership-oriented, talent-oriented function, and it's hit the CEO agenda and it's happening across the globe. People realize that we're in a very competitive job environment and their people are their most important asset.

Guidance

From the Q4CC:

For the first quarter, we expect subscription revenue to be between $514 million and $516 million, representing 29% year-over-year growth. For the full year, we expect subscription revenue of $2.265 billion to $2.280 billion, representing year-over-year growth of 27% to 28%. Sequentially, we expect quarterly subscription revenue to increase by approximately 6% to 7% throughout the year, with Q2 closer to 7%, and Q4 closer to 6%.

If this guidance materializes, growth is slowing down ever so slightly, but not alarmingly so.

Margins

WDAY Gross Profit Margin (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Even on a GAAP basis, margins have trended upwards, which isn't surprising given the leverage we have already displayed above in SG&A.

Cash flow

WDAY Cash from Operations (TTM) data by YCharts

This is of course one of the best figures of all, and we feel it's a major driver of the share price. The company really generates large amounts of cash.

However, given the fact that the company still produces substantial GAAP losses, the share-based compensation almost has to be larger, and indeed:

WDAY Stock Based Compensation (TTM) data by YCharts

This is also driving the share count higher, not dramatically, but still.

The company also has $1.15B in outstanding convertible notes, which is quite a substantial amount of debt, even if the company also holds $1.13B in cash and cash equivalents.

Valuation

WDAY EV to Revenues (TTM) data by YCharts

Valuation has come down quite a bit but is still quite substantial for a company that isn't GAAP profitable. Non-GAAP EPS is expected to be $1.21 this year rising to $1.64 the next (their fiscal year ends in January).

Conclusion

The company seems to have an impressive moat already, one which has set it up for significant growth, which we believe can last for years, given all the opportunities that their SaaS business model provides.

There is a good deal of operational leverage already, and the company generates substantial amounts of free cash flow, but the latter is entirely the result of copious amounts of share-based compensation.

We would argue that much of the immediate growth is already fully reflected in the share price, which commands a really substantial valuation, especially given the rise in the share count.

Further appreciation of the share price is only likely if growth doesn't slow down materially, leverage increases and the company starts to buy back a substantial amount of shares to counter the dilution from the stock-based compensation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.