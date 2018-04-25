USG (USG) Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

USG Corp. (NYSE:USG) Q1 2018 Earnings Call April 25, 2018 9:00 AM ET

Welcome to the First Quarter 2018 USG Corporation Earnings Conference Call. My name is Sylvia, and I'll be your operator for today's call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. Please note that this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the call over to Bill Madsen. Mr. Madsen, you may begin.

William Madsen - USG Corp.

Thank you, Sylvia. Good morning and welcome to USG Corporation's first quarter 2018 earnings conference call and live webcast. We'll be using a slide presentation in conjunction with our call today. It's available by going to the Investor Relations website, investor.usg.com, and clicking on the link to the webcast.

Before we proceed, let me remind you that certain statements in this conference call may be forward-looking statements under securities laws. These statements are made on the basis of management's current views and assumptions of our business, market, and other conditions, and management undertakes no obligation to update these statements. The statements are also subject to a number of factors including those listed at the end of the press release, and actual results may be different from our current expectations.

In addition, please refer to our earnings press release and presentation slides for disclosures and reconciliations on non-GAAP measures used when discussing our results and outlook. With me today to discuss the first quarter are Jenny Scanlon, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Matt Hilzinger, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Jenny will lead off the call with some opening commentary on our business and our strategic progress during the first quarter. Matt will then review the first quarter financial results of the corporation and the business segments.

Jenny will close with the discussions surrounding an update on our 2018 end market outlook, and then we'll open the call for questions. Based on the number of participants already on the call, I anticipate having more folks in the queue to ask questions than we'll have time for. So, we're going to strictly abide by the one question per participant guideline to give as many people an opportunity to ask a question as possible.

As you are aware, Knauf, a private German company, which is a 10.5% shareholder in USG has submitted an unsolicited proposal for the company and initiated a proxy solicitation process. We've previously provided responses to those actions and will not be discussing them further during this morning's call.

So, with that, I'll now turn the call over to Jenny Scanlon.

Jennifer F. Scanlon - USG Corp.

Thanks, Bill. Good morning, everyone. Before jumping directly into the quarter, which I would describe as foundational to achieve our 2020 financial targets, I would like to start today with four key messages. First, our strategy is well underway, and we made great progress in the first quarter. And I'll explain in more detail in a moment. Second, this was a foundational quarter. We feel good about our traction, despite some ins and outs around timing, pre-buy and weather. We realized margins went down this quarter, and it was partially a result of the timing of price increases in pre-buy and partially a result of the upfront investments that we expect to pay off over this year and 2019.

The first quarter results were in line with our expectations, which we previewed at both our February Earnings Call and our March Investor Day. Third, we are seeing April activity rebound with Wallboard shipments up 12% sequentially with relative pricing stability in all channels.

Fourth, our conviction about 2018 remains strong. We anticipate a solid growth backdrop in each of our end markets for the remainder of the year. We believe that these favorable market dynamics coupled with the continued execution of our strategy positions USG for a breakout year of profitability in 2019.

Let's start with our strategy. We unveiled this strategy at our inaugural Investor Day last month, which was really a terrific day by the way. Our strategy starts with the fact we are a transformed company. We are a transformed pure manufacturer that delivers innovative solutions for all of our customers around the world. We are focused on increasing profits through organic growth and margin expansion from the products we've already invested in. We have the healthiest balance sheet we've had in decades. And it is strong enough to support both reinvestment in our core business and returning capital to shareholders.

Today, we are a pure manufacturer with a logical portfolio of industry-leading products, and we have access to the highest growth construction markets in the world in supportive macroeconomic environment.

Over the last two years, we've sold L&W, eliminating channel conflict of owning low margin distribution, and that's allowed us to cultivate a stronger and broader customer base. We structurally changed and permanently lowered our cost structure, and we intend to continue to do so.

We continued to invest in innovation to strengthen our portfolio and meet our customer needs with solutions to their most pressing challenges. We created a more nimble company reducing the time it takes to get the right, new and innovative products to market. We made a logical targeted bolt-on acquisition that supports our growth targets, Ceilings Plus, a leader in Specialty Ceilings.

We're seeing healthy returns on our investment in the USG Boral joint venture, the number one player in Asia, Australasia and the Middle East. The JV generates equity income, self-funds its capital needs and regularly returns a cash dividend to USG. And by paying off more than a $1 billion in debt, we created a rock solid balance sheet that allows us to both reinvest in the business and return capital to shareholders. We are a transformed company.

The activities that transformed USG over the last two years now provide a new baseline of solid foundation for our strategic growth plans. Structure follows strategy; so, we realigned the organization into four divisions to drive real accountability. And to fuel growth and drive margin expansion in our businesses, we provided additional funding through both CapEx and SG&A investments this year. As a transformed company, we are focused on profitable growth in a favorable macroeconomic environment.

We've only just begun implementing our strategy, but let me provide a few proof points that our strategic initiatives are working, and that we're headed in a great direction. First, in the first quarter, we grew total revenue by 4% over last year, despite the effects of wallboard pre-buy and poor weather. I believe the strength of the fourth quarter pre-buy is evidence of the clear customer demand for USG's leading products and value proposition.

Additionally, adjusted net sales in our Ceilings business increased 14% without Ceilings Plus, and 26% with it. And U.S. Performance Materials adjusted net sales increased 8% from last year. We are the industry leader. Our initiatives to accelerate the growth of our innovative new products are gaining traction with our customers as well.

In Performance Materials, this quarter we modernized our USG Structural Panel production line in Delavan, Wisconsin. This expansion lowers our cost position and increases our capacity to produce Structural Panels and meet the growing demand for this sustainable product, which saves contractors both labor and time.

Prior to this plant coming online in March, our production capacity for USG's Structural Panels had been sold out. In Ceilings, we saw the demand for our USG Ensemble Ceilings System grow substantially. You will recall this is the industry's first truly monolithical acoustical ceiling application.

First quarter shipments of Ensemble Ceilings increased by over 40% from the fourth quarter, and our architectural sales team is working with architects and building owners to specify this new product at an increasing rate.

Also in Ceilings, we had our first full quarter with Ceilings Plus under the USG umbrella. The USG's Ceilings Plus team delivered $2 million in adjusted operating profit. The future is incredibly bright for our Ceilings business with USG's Ceilings Plus anchoring our Specialty portfolio.

I firmly believe that we are in the middle innings of the cycle, and that we have an increasingly supportive macroeconomic backdrop for executing our strategy. Both housing and commercial construction start data continued to lag historical midpoints. Recent housing data along with the insights we garner from our commercial customers through the quarterly USG + U.S. Chamber of Commerce Commercial Construction Index also point to substantial opportunity ahead.

At our Investor Day, we also laid out a path to significantly expand our operating margins over the next three years, resulting in at least 350 basis points of margin expansion from each of our businesses. Our initiatives to lay the foundation for this margin expansion are well underway.

And let me provide a few data points on our progress in the first quarter. Pricing is an essential element of our margin expansion strategy. A key goal for this year was to have price increases offset inflation. And I'm happy to report that our pricing initiatives were successful during the quarter.

Starting with the U.S. Wallboard price increase, we achieved the highest quarterly Wallboard price in 12 years. The team achieved a 9% sequential increase from the fourth quarter and saw pricing improvement in every channel. This same team realized a price increase on joint treatment within our Surfaces business as well.

In addition, we successfully implemented price increases in our Performance Materials division, and we realized improved pricing across our grid and tile products in Ceilings. Pricing is an important part of our strategy. Our results this quarter are a clear indication that we're executing a focused pricing strategy, using pricing analytics and headed in a great division.

In fact, we were able to outpace raw material inflation in virtually every product category. Our relentless focus on combating inflation is important, given the levels of inflation we encountered in 2017 and into 2018. Lowering costs is also an essential element of our margin expansion strategy. At our Investor Day, we talked about the importance of our Advanced Manufacturing initiatives for lowering our costs. This is the first quarter we're reporting on our progress, and I'm very pleased to report that we are well on track to deliver an incremental $25 million of EBITDA for the full year.

In the first quarter, we achieved $4 million in EBITDA savings, with accelerating benefits expected in the second half of the year. These are real cash savings. And these savings are in line with our plans. We're off to a great start, and we're well on our way to realizing $100 million in EBITDA run rate by the end of 2020. Kudos to the USG Advanced Manufacturing team, and all of those who support them across our entire North American plant network.

Reinvestment in our business is another essential element of our margin expansion strategy. We are committed to reinvesting in our business in ways that propel our strategy and accelerate returns. Our SG&A spending was on target for the quarter, and we expect to stay within the SG&A guidance we've provided for the full year. We're making investments to lower costs, we're adding technical sales reps, and we're investing in marketing activities to educate decision makers on the benefits of our products and to boost our growth and profitability. These investments are critical to support our key initiatives and are expected to allow us to achieve superior performance at all points in the cycle.

The last key leg of our strategy is maintaining a solid balance sheet and deploying capital to maximize value. We are balancing capital reinvestment in our business with return of capital to shareholders via share repurchases. During the quarter, we reinvested $52 million in CapEx in our North American businesses and repurchased $62 million of shares in the open market. In addition, our leverage ratio was 2.2 times, which is right around our long-term target ratio.

Finally, in its first full quarter, our new acquisition USG Ceilings Plus contributed $2 million of incremental adjusted operating profit.

Now, I'm going to turn it over to Matt, who will get into the details of the first quarter financial results.

Matthew F. Hilzinger - USG Corp.

Thanks, Jenny and good morning, everyone. All-in-all, the first quarter was in line with our expectations. It's a quarter that requires perspective in terms of the period that we're comparing our results to. We knew that this quarter was going to be a challenging comp than last year because of the effects of pre-buy and weather. But there's nothing that surprised us, and there's some very significant positives, namely, improved pricing in every division, revenue growth in Ceilings and Performance Materials, lower than expected inflation across North America, and terrific progress in implementing our Advanced Manufacturing program. As Jenny said, our strategy is on course and working.

With that, I'll get into the numbers, let's start on slide 7 (sic) [slide 6] (14:36), with our bridge from GAAP to adjusted results. We have four small adjustments to our first quarter GAAP net income from continuing operations, totaling $9 million net of tax. First, we excluded the impact of adopting the new FASB revenue recognition standard this quarter. The real impact – the only real impact is that the standard allowed us to accelerate the timing of our revenue recognition for certain in-transit shipments. This is a one-time adjustment of $2 million net of tax to our first quarter results.

The second adjustment relates to a new legal reserve for a case from more than 10 years ago. During the first quarter, an appellate court overruled an earlier trial decision related to a 2004 oil and gas lease contract dispute. We accrued $4 million net of tax which again has been excluded from adjusted results.

Third, we excluded a non-cash charge of $1 million net of tax related to purchase accounting for Ceilings Plus. This type adjustment is likely to repeat each quarter this year, and this year only. So, you would hear me refer to this adjustment through the balance of fiscal year 2018.

The last adjustment relates to transaction cost totaling $3 million net of tax, which relate to Ceilings Plus integration costs and costs associated with the unsolicited proposal.

Before I touch on a consolidated numbers, I'd like to point out that effective for the first quarter we adopted the newly required FASB accounting standard for post-retirement plan accounting. I spoke about this on our fourth quarter too, call, as well.

As a brief reminder, the new accounting standard requires us to reclassify employee retirement costs on the face of the income statement. This is a reclassification only and does not change our net income numbers. Most importantly, none of this impacts cash. Only the current year service cost is included within the operating profit, and all other components are shown below operating profit within the other income line on the face of the income statement.

So with that, now let's get into the numbers. Let's start with consolidated results. Adjusted net sales were up 4% to $496 million (sic) [$796 million] (16:51) million. We generated $46 million in adjusted net income and $0.32 of adjusted diluted earnings per share in the first quarter compared to $55 million or $0.37 a year ago.

So, let me get into the segments now. Starting with our U.S. Wallboard & Surfaces segment, adjusted net sales for the first quarter were down about 5% to $447 million, and adjusted operating profit was down $28 million compared to last year with adjusted operating margin contracting to 11.4%. The headline is that we realize significant price improvement against the effects of lower volumes from pre-buy and poor weather. Costs were higher because of our decision to maintain our production staffing levels, as well as the planned cost start-up and modernized line in Jacksonville, Florida.

Inflation was actually lower than we expected, principally due to lower waste paper costs. So, all-in-all, a solid quarter when dissected, and one that I believe was isolated around pre-buy and poor weather when considering the rebound of volumes that we are seeing in [Technical Difficulty] (18:01).

Regarding our Wallboard price, our average realized selling price was up 9% sequentially and 1% year-over-year. The result was our highest quarterly Wallboard price in 12 years, and we realized price improvement across all channels.

Total Wallboard volumes were down 12% year-over-year trailing the industry which declined 4%. As Jenny indicated, the timing of the price increase and the corresponding pre-buy volume that we saw in our fourth quarter results unfavorably impacted our first quarter volumes. By our estimate, of the 12% decrease in volumes, approximately 9% relates to fourth quarter pre-buy shipments in advance of the price increase.

Of the remaining decrease about 1% is weather-related as much of the Northeast, Midwest and Southeast were hampered by winter storms throughout the first quarter and pushed many, many jobs out into later in the year.

Also, when comparing our volumes to the industry data, there are two importants to be mindful. First, we made the decision not to delay the effective date of our price increase for any of our customers. Given the inflation that we saw last year, we made the decision to hold the price firm for all customers.

Second, our fourth quarter Wallboard volumes exceeded the industry by 600 basis points. So, quite frankly we expected to see our first quarter results trail the industry in the first quarter. So, no surprise there.

Moving to cost. For our first quarter, costs were up $14 million over the prior year with three primary drivers. First, $5 million of increased labor cost to maintain our staffing levels during the first quarter. As I highlighted at our Investor Day, we made a conscious business decision to maintain our staffing levels, despite the lower volumes due to our expectation of increased shipments for the remainder of the year. This decision resulted in $0.04 per share impact during the quarter, but was necessary and a great decision given the increased demand we are seeing in April.

Second, we planned and spent $3 million for the start-up costs of a rebuild line in Jacksonville, Florida. The line will allow us to lower our cost position in the Southeast, which is the largest and fastest growing region in the country.

Lastly, we continue to manage inflation aggressively, as our inflation in our manufacturing cost was much lower than expected. In total, we saw $3 million net inflation or roughly 1% across our input and inbound transportation cost. The $3 million of higher costs includes a $2 million benefit for waste paper, compared to a year ago. It's also important to note that this number excludes and I repeat excludes the cost of savings from our Advanced Manufacturing program, which I'll discuss in a moment.

As a reminder, our 2018 financial outlook estimated 3% to 5% baseline gross inflation for our manufacturing costs. Some tailwinds may keep our overall gross inflation at the lower end of that range. For example, assuming waste paper pricing stays at its current spot pricing, there is the potential for a net tailwind, a positive tailwind in 2018.

Additionally, we also have a number of outgoing internal efforts such as Lean Six Sigma and our global supply chain team that help combat the gross inflation levels and keep our overall net inflation in check. Again, we are reporting net inflation without the benefits of Advanced Manufacturing.

So speaking of Advanced Manufacturing savings, as Jenny mentioned, we realized $4 million of EBITDA benefit across the whole company, which equates to $2 million of operating profit savings for Wallboard & Surfaces and $1 million for Ceilings. As I said before, the 2018 savings are backend loaded, as the run rate gradually ramps up throughout the year, corresponding with our investments. Again, these are real cash savings.

Finally, the profit from our Surfaces area decreased $4 million, which was primarily due to lower volume in joint treatment and higher input costs, partially offset by improved pricing. The harsh weather in the Northeast impacted our first quarter volumes, as our services business is particularly strong in that region of the country. The higher input costs related to pails in Q1 as we saw higher prices in this quarter for resin. We believe that the spike in resin cost was temporary and we have already seen cost come down a bit in April. The 2% price increase in joint compound partially offset the lower volumes and pail costs.

Moving to our U.S. Performance Materials segment, adjusted sales – net sales increased 8% from last year to $93 million, adjusted operating margins contracted 590 basis points to 1.1%. The headline, top line growth continued during the quarter with investment costs necessary to support the future growth of the business, compressing margins. As Jenny said, 2018 is an investment year, particularly in this business.

The 8% increase in revenue was primarily due to price increases across the Durock and Securock product lines. The average realized selling price across the segment resulted in $2 million of incremental profit compared to last year. Offsetting price improvement was $2 million of higher cost, which was due to increased input and the inbound transportation costs.

The investments to accelerate the growth of this business started in earnest in this quarter. The business incurred $1 million of plant start-up costs for our Securock ExoAir 430 line and our newly rebuilt Structural Panel line in Delavan, Wisconsin. We expect that both investments will significantly increase the capacity and allow us to meet the current oversubscribed (24:13) demand for these products, while lowering our cost position.

In addition, the U.S. Performance Materials segment incurred $4 million of higher selling cost as we increased the number of technical sales reps and marketing spend to generate even greater demand across its portfolio of products.

Moving to U.S. Ceilings, I characterize the quarter as a great start to the year. First quarter adjusted net sales were up 14% excluding Ceilings Plus and up a total of 26% including it to a total of $141 million in revenue.

Adjusted operating profit was up $3 million compared to last year with adjusted operating margin down 160 basis points to 16.3% primarily due to reinvestments in the business. The headline, we had a great quarter as both price and volume increased in ceiling tile and grid and Specialty Ceilings led by USG Ceilings Plus contributed $2 million of adjusted operating profit.

Moving to pricing; pricing was up low to mid-single digits across our tile and grid portfolio, which was primarily from the realization of previous price increases and favorable product mix. As we discussed at our Investor Day, one of our strategic initiatives is to capitalize on the change in product mix from lower end commodity tile to premium tile, where margins are much higher. Changing the mix to higher margin products is a strategy that we've been driving and we had about 100-basis point favorable movement from commodity to mid-range tile in the first quarter.

U.S. ceiling tile volumes increased 7% and grid volumes increased 8%. The increased tile shipments were due to improvement across all the distribution and retail channels, and regarding grid volumes, we estimate that about half of the increase was due to pre-buy in advance of our March and April 2018 price increases, and the remaining half was due to increase organically.

During the first quarter, USG Specialty Ceilings, which is principally USG Ceilings Plus contributed $14 million of adjusted net sales and $2 million of adjusted operating profit. I'm very, very pleased with the early returns, as this acquisition has significantly expanded our Specialty portfolio.

Moving to USG Boral, the total venture earned $31 million in adjusted operating profit and adjusted margins of 10.8%, a contraction of 260 basis points. Despite a 4% increase in net sales, the business faced margin compression due to higher input costs. Revenue growth was driven by a 5% increase in plasterboard price, which was aided by favorable exchange rates. In addition, product mix improved as joint venture converted 8% more standard plasterboard to Sheetrock NextGen board. Also, net sales for adjacent products continued to grow, most notably for Ceilings and steel studs.

The joint venture is experiencing inflationary cost pressures across the spectrum of its input costs including waste paper, steel, gypsum and transportation. The waste paper and steel cost inflation is partially due to China's new import regulations, which has also affected many countries throughout Asia.

In addition, closure of coal burning power plants coupled with environmental regulations has led to a shortage of synthetic gypsum in China and South Korea, which has increased the transportation cost to deliver those to our manufacturing facilities. We are focused on price and cost initiatives to combat the input inflation, including recent price increases in key markets.

This joint venture continues to grow and be profitable. Let me remind everybody that the JV pays a cash dividend of at least 50% of net earnings, while self-funding all of its growth capital requirements.

I'll finish with some brief comments on SG&A, income taxes, and capital allocation. Starting with SG&A, consolidated adjusted SG&A is right on track with our guidance for the year. On an adjusted basis, our spending was up $9 million year-on-year in the first quarter, with almost all of this increase centered on very focused initiatives to profitably grow our business. Our original full-year 2018 adjusted SG&A target of around $355 million has not changed.

Moving to income taxes, our consolidated book tax expense was 20% for the first quarter, which is at the low range of the 20% to 23% range that I mentioned on our February earnings call. The 20% to 23% range remains in line with our expectations for the remainder of the year.

And just to remind everybody, we have about $1 billion in U.S. income tax shields. Those are cash shields comprised of $400 million of net income loss carry forwards and $600 million of foreign tax credits.

Lastly, our cash tax payments were (29:29) million for the first quarter which is consistent with our earlier guidance.

Regarding capital allocation, during the quarter, we deployed $52 million of capital back into our manufacturing network. The capital spend was a mix of growth investments, Advanced Manufacturing and maintenance to ensure that our plants remain best-in-class. We are on track to spend the $250 million that we guided to, during our last earnings call.

Regarding our share repurchase program, we've repurchased about 1.8 million shares for roughly $62 million during the first quarter, at an average price of about $34 per share. As a reminder, the total program approved by the board was up to $500 million of repurchases. Since the inception of the program in Q1 of 2017, we have repurchased about $246 million of stock.

So with that, let met turn it back to Jenny to update you on our 2018 outlook.

Jennifer F. Scanlon - USG Corp.

Thanks, Matt. On our last earnings call, I shared our market outlook for 2018. We expect to see growth across each of our end markets, nothing occurred in the first quarter that has altered our expectations in any way for 2018.

Before we open it up for questions, let me close by reminding you of the five elements of our investment thesis presented on Investor Day. We are a transformed company, that is at an inflection point as we began implementing our strategy. We have refreshed our portfolio as a pure-play manufacturer, operating in the highest growth markets around the world, which has dampened our cyclicality to the U.S. housing cycle. We achieved this transformation despite industry fundamentals lagging long-term averages, leading us to believe that we are well-positioned to remain in the middle innings of the cycle.

Our portfolio was logical. You can see how it fits together. Gypsum, Performance Materials, Ceilings, USG Boral, the logical fit, the divisions share assets and share distribution channels, but each business has a different growth trajectory and a different investment profile, and that's why it's important to run them as divisions close to our customers, all customers, architects, builders, contractors and distributors.

Our strategy is focused on our customers. It's focused on lowering our cost positions, optimizing price and extending margin in every single business. Our management team introduced our 2020 financial targets at Investor Day; because as a management team we are confident in our strategy and we are confident in how we plan to achieve those mid-term targets.

As Matt likes to say, we worked hard to fix our balance sheet and we are fortunate to have such a strong balance sheet, which can support our strategy to generate substantial free cash flow and drive EPS growth.

Lastly, we have an experienced and passionate management team focused on delivering superior performance throughout the cycle with the ultimate goal of increasing shareholder value. One of the great benefits of our Investor Day was my team having the opportunity to present their specific plans and strategic initiatives that will ultimately expand operating margins for each of their businesses. We're at a key inflection point for USG. We're excited for all shareholders to benefit from the expected results of our strategic initiatives.

So, with that, Sylvia, at this time, let's open the call for questions.

Operator

Thank you. We will now begin the question-and-answer session. We ask that you please limit yourself to one question only. And our first question comes from Kevin Hocevar from Northcoast Research.

Kevin Hocevar - Northcoast Research Partners LLC

Hey good morning everybody.

Jennifer F. Scanlon - USG Corp.

Good morning, Kevin.

Kevin Hocevar - Northcoast Research Partners LLC

I wonder if you could comment on the balancing of volume and price during the quarter. Volume is down 12%, pricing up a strong 9% sequentially, so it sounds like there were some moving parts with how pre-buy impacted you when you implemented the price increase versus the others. So, I'm wondering if you could comment on that balancing act there, and as we go forward do we expect volumes to – your volumes to perform more in line with the industry? And also as – it sound like the competitors might have delayed implementing the price increase a little bit, so now that there is an effect, how would you say your pricing compares to what you're seeing from the competition out there?

Jennifer F. Scanlon - USG Corp.

Yeah. Thanks, Kevin. Let's go back to kind of the beginning of the third quarter last year, and as we've stated last year, we had held our price firm in the second half of 2017. We had some slight degradation due to shipping longer distances, really as a result of hurricane. But when you think about it, we held our price steady and we went up 600 basis points compared to the industry in the fourth quarter last year.

And when you then compare that to the timing of our price increase January 1, and the fact that we made the strategic decision to hold firm on our price with every customer in every channel, and the amount of pre-buy that we saw really if you wash out the two quarters, we think we're really in line. We're very encouraged by the shipping volumes that we're seeing in April as all of this noise has washed its way through, and we're very encouraged by the relative price stability that we see.

We unequivocally believe that we've got a value proposition that contractors care about and they pulled that through the distribution channel.

Operator

Our next question comes from Matthew Bouley from Barclays.

Matthew Bouley - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Good morning. Thank you for taking my question. I wanted to start out, I guess with a – or from my one question, I'll ask a question on organic volumes. I guess following up on that across the business. So, I mean in Wallboard, your decision to maintain production staffing. How different is that from years past, and how does that position you for the spring relative to the past? And then on the Ceilings side just – how should we think about leaving your full year guidance unchanged in spite of relatively strong start to volumes this year? Thank you.

Jennifer F. Scanlon - USG Corp.

Thank you. All right. I always love the compound questions. But let's start with the first one on how different the Wallboard volumes are. Here is the thing, our plants are running full out right now. And if – knowing the amount of time particularly in this labor market, the amount of time it would take to – take down a shift and bring up a new shift, we made that strategic decision, that maybe a little different than how we have done it in the past when we weren't as confident about the overall outlook, but we are confident and standing by our overall outlook for 2018. So it was very important for us to maintain those staffing levels and have our plans ready to go as we believe the volumes would return as we are seeing.

Ceilings, it's a great question, when you look at it, last year we announced that we were investing an additional architectural sales reps, and we're seeing the benefit of that investment in our volumes. And additionally, the strategic acquisition of Ceilings Plus, we believe is very beneficial long-term. I think, it's a little early for us to change our guidance for the outset of the year, but we continue to be very, very pleased with the results that our Ceilings team is putting forth.

Operator

Our next question comes from Stephen Kim from Evercore ISI.

Unknown Speaker

Hi. Good morning. This is actually Chris (37:52) on for Steve. Thanks for taking my question. So our industry contact suggested that drywall pricing started the year off strongly, and then faded throughout the quarter. I'm just wondering if you could speak to whether this actually occurred, and where your quarter exit rate priced at?

Jennifer F. Scanlon - USG Corp.

So our overall quarterly price was up 9% sequentially and we made very strategic decisions to hold price firm across our channels. As we watched the pre-buy volumes wash through the channels in the quarter and we watched shipping volumes across various regions, we made various decisions around price and volume, but we continue to be encouraged with pricing and the relative pricing stability that we are seeing.

Matthew F. Hilzinger - USG Corp.

That's in all channels.

Unknown Speaker

Thank you.

Jennifer F. Scanlon - USG Corp.

In all channels, yes.

Unknown Speaker

All right. Thanks very much.

Operator

Our next question comes from Tim Wojs from Baird.

Timothy Ronald Wojs - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

Hi, everybody. Good morning.

Jennifer F. Scanlon - USG Corp.

Good morning, Tim.

Matthew F. Hilzinger - USG Corp.

Good morning.

Timothy Ronald Wojs - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

So maybe just on Wallboard and just thinking about the price – maybe the cost equation for the rest of the year, I mean, OCC came in a little bit better than I think, you had anticipated and maybe freight is offsetting that, but it looked like inflation kind of started the year off a little better than you anticipated, yet you still have some of that – the 3% to 5% guidance out there for inflation. So, I was wondering if you kind of maybe marry that a little bit with what the expectations or the updated expectations should be for Wallboard specifically?

Matthew F. Hilzinger - USG Corp.

Yeah. Thanks, Tim. Look, we're encouraged with what we saw in inflation during the year, and part of it is we did see real inflation in products, but we also did a lot of things to combat it. So to answer your question, and I will give a little bit of color. I would – we've given gross kind of – this gross inflation number of 3% to 5%, we're probably going to be at the low-end of that. We're probably going to be running around 3%.

And part of that is some tailwind that we might see with OCC, as well as all of the efforts that our manufacturing teams put in place. They walk in every day. This is in addition and different than Advanced Manufacturing. They walk in every day, finding ways to take costs out of our business with our supply chain. And they've been very effective at that in prior years, and the first quarter was no exception and we expect that to continue in 2018.

So, we look at and see volatility get inflation. We certainly saw it last year. We're seeing it still, right, and we're seeing – labor is up around 3% for us, we still anticipate some increase in transportation costs of synthetic gypsum, although it was relatively flat year-over-year and the quarter. Some of the other additives that we put in Wallboard for instance, siloxane and other such things are up year-over-year. So we are seeing inflation, and in fact our inbound transportation was up around 8%.

So, we are seeing some transportation issues out there, but quite frankly, we've been able to combat it pretty effectively and we feel really confident of our ability to do that through the balance of the year. And with OCC in particular, right, it was probably about $2 million benefit quarter-over-quarter. And we've given you some guidance around that. So for instance, a $10 a change per ton equates to about a $1 million per quarter. And we've seen some – we've seen the change in policy in China has affected it. Unclear as to whether that policy is durable, whether it's going to stay. We're anticipating that things can change a little bit on that, and we could see OCC go up, but if it's stayed at its current level, it's probably a $10 million to $15 million tailwind for us year-over-year.

So, overall, very effective on managing inflation here. I feel very good about our ability to do that through the balance of the year, be at the low range of 3% to 5%, and then we're on track on Advanced Manufacturing. So, I think the cost side of the business is being effectively managed.

Operator

Our next question comes from Dennis McGill from Zelman & Associates.

Dennis Patrick McGill - Zelman & Associates

Hi, good morning. Thank you. Just a question, when you think about the value of the strategic plan as you rolled out a couple of years, and you think about the intrinsic value of the company at that point. Can you just talk about how you think about intrinsic value, the valuation metrics you'd use, and maybe just the thought process, and then of course if you'd like to give us the number of intrinsic values rather it would be nice too?

Jennifer F. Scanlon - USG Corp.

We indicated that we're not having any discussion about the unsolicited proposal that came into USG, and we need to focus this call on our first quarter earnings. So, if you got another question Dennis, we'd be happy to answer it.

Dennis Patrick McGill - Zelman & Associates

Broadly how you think about it necessarily related to the transaction, but I guess the second question will be...

Matthew F. Hilzinger - USG Corp.

I think I can give you – I can give a little bit of color to that, Dennis, and that is I just take us back to the Investor Day. I mean, just think about what we're doing around margin expansion, growth initiatives, cost management, Advanced Manufacturing, all those things that we've put in place.

Dennis Patrick McGill - Zelman & Associates

Right.

Matthew F. Hilzinger - USG Corp.

We're looking at somewhere around call it around 400-basis point of margin improvement over the next three years. So – and that's an at least, right, I mean we're highly confident that we're going to be able to get that. So quite frankly, I'll let you guys worry about the intrinsic value. We got our point of view internally, but we clearly believe that we're going to execute on that strategy and drive shareholder value for all shareholders.

Operator

Our next question comes from Kathryn Thompson from Thompson Research.

Kathryn Ingram Thompson - Thompson Research Group LLC

Hi. Thank you for taking my questions today...

Matthew F. Hilzinger - USG Corp.

Good morning, Kathryn.

Jennifer F. Scanlon - USG Corp.

Good morning, Kathryn.

Kathryn Ingram Thompson - Thompson Research Group LLC

...or just some questions – good morning. I won't beat up the cost structure anymore, but I just want to take a step back and look strategically, following up on the initiatives you outlined in the Investor Day. And what we'd like to understand is, of all the initiatives outlined, which ones have the greatest opportunity for potential upside? What are the ones will you think that might be a little bit more challenging given initiatives just cost structure that we have in the market and inflationary pressures we don't see necessarily abating. And is there anything else other final message you have in terms of long-term value, in terms of automation that can provide additional upside? Thank you.

Jennifer F. Scanlon - USG Corp.

All right. Let's try to take those in order. I think when you look across all of our strategic initiatives, I think first and foremost it's important to note that they are all on track exactly as we discussed on Investor Day. And I think one of the important elements of separating into the four divisions is that the initiatives do have various differing investment requirements and different trajectories for results. So, for example, in Performance Materials where we said we'd be at, at least 10% margin by 2020, I also emphasize that we believe that that's just the beginning, because these are products that really change the way in which contractors build and provide very different high-performing materials that address many of their challenges around labor, time and sustainability.

So, Performance Materials, what we put out there, we really believe that's just the beginning. Ceilings, we believe, the inclusion of Ceilings Plus as the anchor of our Specialty portfolio, really does change the trajectory and the longer term upside of that business. And in Wallboard, we've announced a lot of innovations, particularly around EcoSmart and the long-term effect of Advanced Manufacturing for that business is extremely important.

So, it's hard to weight one versus another, because they are different, but we're very confident that the ROI for each one of those efforts is very valuable to the corporation and to its investors. You asked a question about the long-term effect of automation, and it is one of my favorite things to talk about, because I'm a math person and I'm a big believer in data. And when you look at our Advanced Manufacturing efforts, indeed there is a lot of benefits from automation, but additionally there is efforts in the way that we're digitizing what goes on in the plants, and the way in which we can use that data for the long-term.

So, we really believe that the efforts that we've put out there, that $100 million run rate, we believe that the results of that will pay off for a very long time, and that our ability is to continue to find new and unique ways to extend the benefits from those investments. I believe in our team, and I believe that it's a pretty exciting foundation for our continued expansion of our cost position.

Matthew F. Hilzinger - USG Corp.

Yeah, and I'll give you my just brief perspective on this. If you think about what we outlined in the Investor Day, that was a strategy that Jenny started shortly after she took over as CEO. And so these initiatives that we put in place have had thorough vetting inside, and by all of the GMs, and I can't stress enough that we believe that we put adequate resources behind them. These are not half baked ideas that we're just flying kind of half winged on (00:48:26). This is important stuff that we are putting a lot of resource and a lot of time behind. And so the Investor Day was really a culmination of a lot of work by the whole management team, and so we feel really confident that we're going to be able to execute on that.

Operator

Our next question comes from Phil Ng from Jefferies.

Jennifer F. Scanlon - USG Corp.

Good morning, Phil.

Philip Ng - Jefferies LLC

Hey, guys. Good morning.

Matthew F. Hilzinger - USG Corp.

Hey, Phil.

Philip Ng - Jefferies LLC

You guys did a great job managing price cost for Ceilings, but with steel and aluminum prices ticking up here. Do you expect to kind of maintain that price cost spread favorably (00:49:04) going into 2Q, just want to understand if there is any lag as you kind of implement these price increases? Thanks.

Jennifer F. Scanlon - USG Corp.

Yeah, I think, it's clear that our expectation is to stay ahead of any expected inflation, and to do that through pricing. And so our expectation would be to pass through the steel cost inflation to our customers through price initiatives. And during the first quarter, we announced two separate price increases for our grid products. There was an increase effective mid-March and another increase effective April 23. And as Matt noted in his comments, we did see some pre-buy volumes in grid in advance of those price increases during the quarter.

Operator

Our next question comes from Scott Schrier from Citi.

Scott Schrier - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Hi. Good morning. I want to ask about Boral.

Jennifer F. Scanlon - USG Corp.

Good morning, Scott.

Scott Schrier - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Hi. Can you talk about the competitive dynamics in those markets and how they enable you to push pricing ahead of the key input cost inflation there? And generally how should we think about the price cost lag in the USG Boral markets?

Jennifer F. Scanlon - USG Corp.

Yeah, I think one of the important things to know about USG Boral is, it's a number of unique distinct markets. So, for example, we've got a leading position in Australia, and that team in Australia has managed the price and the cost dynamics pretty much ahead of where they saw trends occurring. And we're also managing in an environment that has had very, very high construction levels, and are keeping an eye to the longer term of when that market may cool off a bit. Similarly, Korea, our second largest market, that team is managing a very, very strong number two position in that market share wise, and using the technological advancements of Sheetrock NextGen to drive price there, because that's a market that really does see tremendous benefits from some of the unique properties of the USG technology that's in that Wallboard, better sag, better score and snap (51:34), much lighter weight. And so, that's how they're using pricing in these markets.

And then some of the other markets Thailand, Indonesia, again those teams are managing what they're seeing in the overall competitive situation. A lot of those markets are viewed as very high growth into the future and a lot of competitors are also investing in those markets. And our local teams work very, very hard to maintain that same price volume equation and focus on profitability the way that we do here in the United States.

Matthew F. Hilzinger - USG Corp.

Yeah, and Scott, it's Matt, the one thing we did do this quarter around guidance is, we were looking at kind of mid-single digit growth range in terms of our adjusted net income out of the JV. We put that low-to-mid, just to recognize that there is more inflation there than we've seen in prior years. And as Jenny said, we would expect that the management team between pricing actions and cost reductions are going to be able to address that.

But we did bring the guidance down slightly. But it's not going to impact how we really think about investing in that JV. I mean you're going to get – you're going to get a quarter up or a quarter down a little bit, but the JV is still cash flow positive, funds all of its CapEx requirements, all of its growth requirements. And so we feel really good about where the JV is right now. But we did bring the guidance down just slightly from the low-to-mid from mid.

Operator

And our next question comes from Michael Rehaut from JPMorgan.

Jennifer F. Scanlon - USG Corp.

Good morning, Mike.

Matthew F. Hilzinger - USG Corp.

Mike?

Jennifer F. Scanlon - USG Corp.

All right. We lost him Sylvia. Next?

Operator

Our next question comes from Josh Wilson from Raymond James.

Joshua K. Wilson - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Good morning and thanks for squeezing me in.

Jennifer F. Scanlon - USG Corp.

Good morning, Josh.

Joshua K. Wilson - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

I want to understand the cadence of Performance Materials margins going forward. Obviously, it was down a fair amount this quarter. How should we think about that as not only 2018 progresses, but also as we get into 2019 and 2020 towards your ultimate target?

Jennifer F. Scanlon - USG Corp.

Yeah. Terrific question, so thank you for that. We feel it's very strategically important to stand this division on its own and ensure that we reach those 2020 targets and beyond. So when you look at it, the top line grew at 8% this quarter, while operating, it is as an entrepreneurial growth engine. We had to make some upfront in 2018 investments to ensure that we're able to hit the targets that we've laid out there in 2020.

So what we believe is that, of the incremental investments we made in this quarter, it was planned marketing spend around educating contractors and builders on the features and functions and benefits of these products, it was some certifications required, so that those products can be specified on to those jobs, and it's new sales reps. And so I think if you look at it, it's similar to last year when we announced that we were investing in architectural sales reps in Ceilings and then made the investment in Ceiling Plus. We're making some investments here, and we expect that this division will continue to expand its operating margins, and hit its 2020 targets.

Matthew F. Hilzinger - USG Corp.

Yeah, and I would add Josh that we've said that 2018, particularly for this business is in the investment, you're right. And so we would expect 2019 and 2020 to ramp up much more than what you're going to see in 2018. So I don't know if you can glean anything out of a particular quarter right now, but which you might expect out of the second quarter and third quarter, we're on a cadence to get to that 10% plus in 2020. And as Jenny said, 2018 is going to be more of an investment year.

William Madsen - USG Corp.

And Sylvia we have time for one more question on today's call.

Operator

Okay. Our final question comes from Michael Wood from Nomura Instinet.

Michael Wood - Nomura Instinet

Hi. Good morning. Thanks for fitting me in here. I wanted to just ask about Wallboard volumes. You mentioned a 12% sequential increase in April. Curious if you can elaborate on where that puts you year-over-year, just because we don't know last year's April sequential move and is that a pace consistent with where your labor force is currently sized for? Thank you.

Jennifer F. Scanlon - USG Corp.

Yeah, we don't breakout volumes month-by-month and we don't intend to do so, but we can tell you that our plan is to run and sold out. And we can tell you that know similar to what we've said in the past, about our top customers, we're seeing good traction year-on-year across all of our top customers, excluding L&W, who is clearly now that they are not part of USG, behaving more like an independent customer. So, we're very encouraged that our staffing levels are correct, that our plants are running full out and that our April volumes are very encouraging.

Matthew F. Hilzinger - USG Corp.

Yeah, and I would just – I would add Mike that I think the April volumes just add to a strong conviction that Q1 was isolated to kind of this pre-buy and weather effect. And so, we feel really good about how the network is being used right now and the prospects through 2018. I mean, we have not changed our view on 2018. We feel that all the end markets are going to be better than they were in 2017. And so far April is going to prove that – is going to prove that out for us.

Jennifer F. Scanlon - USG Corp.

All right. Thank you all for your interest in USG this morning. And thank you to all of our USG employees for staying focused on their continued efforts and their dedication to making USG a leading manufacturer of building products and innovative solutions around the world. We appreciate your time today.

William Madsen - USG Corp.

Thanks, Jenny. A taped replay of this call will be available until Friday, May 25. Information is available on usg.com. This concludes our conference call today. Thank you very much.

