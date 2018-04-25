What Did Caterpillar's Management Mean By The 'High Water Mark' Comment?

On April 24th, Caterpillar (CAT) announced its financial results for the quarter. Although the results were quite strong, investors didn't particularly like a comment made by the management, calling this quarter a "high water mark". In this article, I'll briefly go over the company's results and then explain what the company meant (as well as did not mean) by this comment. This should help investors make a better decision regarding this stock.

The company beat earnings estimates both in top and bottom lines as it posted an "adjusted" net profit of $2.82 per share on revenues of $12.9 billion while analysts were looking for $2.07 in net income on $11.93 billion of revenues.

Every segment of the company posted improved results compared to the same quarter a year ago. The Construction Industries segment posted a profit of $1.12 billion, up from $634 million with a profit margin of 19.7% compared to last year's 15.5%.

The company's Resource Industries segment posted a profit of $378 million, more than double the profit of $160 million in the previous year. This was helped by increased revenues (up $500 million) but even more by hugely increased margins (up from 9.1% to 16.4%).

The company's third main segment Energy & Transportation saw its sales and profits grow in double digits while profit margin jumped from 13.2% to 16.7%.

The "High Water Mark" Comment

Early in the morning, Caterpillar's share price was up by 4% but the stock dropped like a rock after the "high water mark" comment made by the company's CFO Brad Halverson and it closed the day down 6%, which indicates a 10% drop from morning's high. But what caused all this panic?

I believe the market misunderstood the "high water" comment. Caterpillar is in a highly cyclical industry and the company's financial results are known to also be highly cyclical. Many people assumed that Mr. Halverson meant that Caterpillar is in "late cycle" which happens when a cyclical company hits the peak of its performance, but this is not the case.

As a matter of fact, Caterpillar's cycle is barely getting started after it hit "late cycle" in 2012 and saw its revenues drop in double digits the next 5 days. The company's revenues are still 20% below its peak performance in 2012 and considering that the global economy has been growing at an average annual rate of 3% since then, it is actually more than 30% below its peak performance in apples-to-apples comparison terms. When cyclical companies are in late cycle, their revenues tend to approximate and even pass their past peak performance. Caterpillar is far from there yet. Besides, it would be absurd to think that a company reached "late cycle" within 1 year after having its revenues bottom during a 5 year period of sharply falling revenues. Both bullish and bearish cycles take multiple years to play out.

CAT Revenue (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Then what was Brad Halverson talking about? He was talking about what I call "the sweet spot". Caterpillar sells machinery to companies that mine and produce commodities but it also uses a lot of commodities to build its products. Strong commodity prices help the company's sales but hurts its margins because of production costs while weak commodity prices hurt the sales but help the margins since the company can build machines for cheaper. Last quarter, commodity prices were at a "sweet spot" where they were high enough to support revenue growth but also cheap enough to allow the company to build products cheaply. This helped maximize the company's margins (gross margin was as high as 31%) but since the company has almost no control over commodity prices, this is not sustainable, and the company had to call this out when talking about future guidance.

CAT Gross Profit Margin (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Here is what the company said about rising margins (I added bold emphasis):

Price realization was favorable $186 million or 1.6%. Manufacturing cost were about flattened a quarter on a 31% sales and revenue growth. Lower warranty expense and a favorable impact from cost absorption were about offset by higher material and freight cost, as well as higher short-term incentive compensation expense. The increase in material cost was driven largely by steel. We expect steel and other commodity costs to be a headwind all year. However, at the end of the day, higher commodity costs benefit many of our customers and they are one of the reasons we have seen several of our end markets begin to recover.

The company acknowledges what I just said by saying that (moving forward) "steel and other commodity costs will be headwind" but at the same time "will benefit our customers (helping revenues)". Last quarter, the company found the sweet spot but it can't promise this to be sustained in the long term. This is perfectly normal and nothing to panic about.

If you look at the company's future guidance, they increased their net profit estimate from a previous guidance of $7.75-8.75 range to $9.75-10.75 range for the full year. The company sees its revenues and profits growing for the foreseeable future and there is absolutely no sign of peaking in either income or revenues.

One of the major commodities that Caterpillar often uses in its products is steel. After bottoming out in 2016, the price of the commodity doubled and there is no saying where it could go from here. The company will be watching steel prices very closely and hopefully it will be purchasing as much steel as it can if and when the price dips.

^DJUSST data by YCharts

At this point, here is a fair question to ask: If this was an atypical quarter, then what can we expect Caterpillar's margins to be when they "normalize" and become more typical? Here is the funny thing, the answer depends on the company's revenues since CAT's revenues and CAT's operating margins have an almost perfect correlation. In 2012, when the company's revenues peaked, its operating margin also peaked and touched 15%. If the company can keep its revenue growth intact, it could get there again in a few years. If the revenue growth slows down, so will the margin growth.

CAT Operating Margin (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

There is another thing that might pressure CAT's margins though. A few years ago, the company went through a huge restructure and reduced its headcount by more than 15,000. In the last year, it's been adding to its headcount again and the company's headcount levels are approaching pre-restructure levels. The company is adding far more people to its flexible workforce pool than its full-time employment which will give it more flexibility in matching its production rate with demand when and if demand falls; however, it is still a good idea to keep an eye on this.

Conclusion

The company announced very solid results but also acknowledged that these high margins might not be sustainable in the short term as commodity prices fluctuate. This drove many people into panicking because they thought that the company was admitting "peak performance" or "late cycle". Caterpillar is far from any peak performance or late cycle. There is a lot of room in front of the company to grow, and its margins can expand even further if its revenue growth keeps up. While I agree that Caterpillar's share price is not as cheap as it once was, it is still not too expensive either, especially after Tuesday's mini-correction.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CAT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.