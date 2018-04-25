Gold Still Subject To Dollar Strength

Global equity market weakness and a rally in U.S. Treasury yields to a widely-watched benchmark level lent some support to gold prices Tuesday. While the damage inflicted by the recent dollar rally hasn't been repaired yet, the gold price still has enough worries to maintain its multi-month sideways trend. In today's report, we'll examine gold's intermediate-term (3-6 months) prospects as we see that all hope is not lost for another breakout attempt later this spring.

Gold prices rose after three days of losses on Tuesday as the U.S. dollar retreated from a three-month peak and U.S. equities weakened. Spot gold gained 0.5 percent to close at $1,330 for the day while June gold futures settled $9 higher, or 0.7 percent, at $1,333.

The bond market remains in the driver's seat of the financial market as U.S. Treasury yields rose above the psychological 3 percent level on Tuesday. Investors have been liquidating bond holdings and other income securities on concerns over rising inflation. Rising bond yields have had a decidedly negative effect on the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average losing 420 points on Tuesday as heavy selling of rate-sensitive securities was in evidence.

The fears over rising interest rates have been sufficiently high in recent weeks to keep the gold price near its high level for the year, but the latest strength in the U.S. dollar index (DXY) has overridden interest rate concerns for now. Shown here is the latest graph of my favorite dollar proxy, the PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (UUP). UUP broke out of a 3-month lateral range on Monday as investors have been raising cash in the wake of unloading bond holdings. As long as UUP is trending above its upward-curling 15-day moving average, gold will be under pressure to some extent and will have a difficult time making any sustained headway.

Source: BigCharts

Mainly as a result of this latest show of dollar strength, the gold price has come under pressure. The iShares Gold Trust (IAU) price slipped under its 15-day moving average last Friday and remains well below it as of Tuesday, Apr. 24. Although IAU and the other actively traded gold ETFs are still above the lower boundary of their 3-month trading ranges - and therefore haven't broken key support levels yet - the burden of proof is on the gold bulls to reverse the damage recently inflicted by a stronger dollar.

Source: BigCharts

As discussed in the previous reports, the failure of the gold ETF (IAU) to rally above its 3-month trading range ceiling at the $13.00 level within 30 days of Mar. 23 (the last confirmed immediate-term buy signal) meant that I was forced to exit my short-term trading position in IAU. Under the rules of my technical trading discipline, I'm not recommending any new long positions in IAU until the dollar's strength subsides and IAU's price closes two days higher above the 15-day moving average.

One of the most important of gold's leading and confirming indicators of strength is the aggregate performance of gold mining stocks. One of the best ways of evaluating this strength at a glance is by looking at the graph of the PHLX Gold/Silver Index (XAU), which tracks the performance of some of the biggest and most actively traded gold producers. An argument could be made that one reason why gold failed its latest attempt at breaking out of its 3-month range is because of the lagging performance of the gold mining shares.

The following graph shows that the XAU wasn't able to overcome its short-term chart resistance at the 86.00 level. If XAU manages to eventually close above this pivotal level, however, it will constitute a major technical achievement and would pave the way for not only higher gold stock prices but for a revival of interest in physical gold as well. The famous market technician John Murphy has observed that gold mining shares usually lead the price of gold. This was, in fact, the case in the impressive run-up for both gold and the IAU between December and January, which can be seen in a comparison of the two graphs shown in this report. Therefore, traders should be on the lookout for signs of conspicuous strength in the XAU in the coming days and weeks.

Source: BigCharts

For now, I recommend that conservative traders keep their powder dry as we wait for the latest wave of dollar strength to subside. There are still enough geopolitical and financial market worries on an intermediate-term (3-6 months) basis to warrant gold remaining within the confines of its 3-month lateral range. That list of worries includes ongoing concerns over the U.S.-China trade dispute, sanctions on Russia, and unrest in the Middle East, as well as the continued prospects of higher interest rates and their uncertain impact on the U.S. economic growth rate.

Assuming IAU doesn't fall below its trading range floor at the $12.50 level, the next several days could see some much-needed consolidation within this range as gold recovers its strength for another breakout attempt after its failed breakout attempt on Apr. 11.

The most important takeaway here is that long as IAU remains within the well-established confines of its range, it's too early to completely give up hope on a spring recovery effort. Meanwhile, longer-term investment positions in gold can also be maintained as the fundamentals underscoring gold's two-year recovery effort are still favorable.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.