The Travelers Cos: Results Show Solid And Conservative Performance

On Tuesday, April 24, 2018, property casualty insurance giant The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) announced its first quarter 2018 results. The analyst community in aggregate was quite disappointed with the announcement as earnings came in below estimates and the market promptly pummeled the stock. Personally though, I found quite a lot to like in the earnings report as well as one thing that stood out as a stark negative. Thus, the sell off that followed this earnings announcement may have been unwarranted and thus may have provided potential investors with a good entry point.



As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these results serve to provide background for the remainder of the article as well as provide a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Travelers' first quarter 2018 results:

Travelers had total revenues of $7.286 billion in the first quarter 2018. This represents a 5% increase over the $6.942 billion that it had in the prior year quarter.

The company had total written premiums of $6.924 billion in the quarter. This represents a 5% increase year-over-year and was also the highest level that the company has ever had.

Travelers achieved a respectable combined ratio of 95.5%.

The company reported net income of $669 million in the quarter. This represents an 8% increase over the $617 million that the company had in the year-ago quarter. It also works out to $2.42 per diluted share.

Travelers closed the quarter with a book value per share of $85.03. This represents a 3% decline from the fourth quarter of 2017.

The company increased its dividend by 7% quarter-over-quarter to $0.77 per share.

One of the first things that I noticed in this report was the increase in both the written premiums and the total revenues year-over-year. In fact, as I noted in the highlights, the company managed to achieve its highest levels of written premiums ever. The majority of the company's increase in premiums came from its commercial insurance business, which should not be a surprise for long-time followers of the company who are well aware that Travelers is primarily a business insurer. In the first quarter of 2018, the company's business insurance division had total written premiums of $3.994 billion, up 4% from the previous year:

Source: The Travelers Cos., Inc.

While business insurance is by far the largest division of Travelers' enterprise, its personal insurance division should not be discounted. This was especially evident in the first quarter of 2018 as the line of business delivered $2.256 billion worth of written premium, up 8% from the prior year quarter:

Source: The Travelers Cos., Inc.

The Travelers Companies also saw its net written premiums increase in all of its other lines of business, but those lines of business are much smaller and the increases in them had a negligible impact on the company's top-line.

One of the most important metrics to use when evaluating an insurance company is the combined ratio. This ratio essentially tells us what percentage of the company's premiums collected were used to pay claims. In some cases, an insurer may intentionally underprice its policies, paying out all of its premiums collected to cover claims and relying solely on the returns from its investment portfolio to earn a profit. Travelers has generally not conducted business in this fashion, relying instead on appropriately priced policies, which is something that I like to see as it is a safer way for an insurer to make money. As we see in the highlights, Travelers had a combined ratio of 95.5% in the first quarter. This tells us that the company spent 95.5% of its premiums collected to settle claims, with the remainder going into its reserves (or being used for other corporate purposes). This to me is a much more conservative and reliable way to earn money as Travelers is not depending on its investment portfolio earning a certain rate of return in order to be profitable.

Speaking of the company's investment portfolio, one of the more disappointing things revealed in this earnings report is that the company's book value per share declined quarter-over-quarter. This is in spite of the fact that the company spent $401 million repurchasing its own stock and thus reducing its total number of shares outstanding by 2.8 million in the quarter. Due to the need to maintain the value of its investment portfolio in case of a major disaster, the majority of the company's assets are invested in fixed income securities, especially municipal bonds. As any bond investor knows, bond prices move inversely to interest rates. Travelers thus saw the value of the bonds in its portfolio decline during the course of the quarter. It is however important to note that the decline in the value of the bonds that the company holds were unrealized losses. Thus, the company did not truly lose any money. As these are bonds, they will ultimately be redeemed at full face value upon maturity. Thus, as long as Travelers does not need to sell the bonds prior to maturity, it will not actually lose any money. Therefore, investors can safely ignore the decline in book value.

Despite the decline in bond prices, Travelers saw its investment income increase compared to the fourth quarter of 2017 as well as the prior year quarter. In the most recent quarter, the company had total investment income of $513 million, representing a 2.8% after-tax portfolio yield. This was higher than the company achieved in any quarter in 2017.



Source: The Travelers Cos., Inc.

As these charts show, the fixed income portion of the company's portfolio generated a total of $431 million, likewise higher than it managed to generate in any single quarter of 2017. This is likely a factor of the rising bond yields that we have seen over the past few months and we will likely see further growth here going forward should interest rates continue to rise. However, we will also likely see further book value declines as interest rates rise.

Over the past several years, Travelers has acquired an impressive reputation as a dividend growth stock. As I mentioned in the highlights, Travelers raised its quarterly dividend by 7% in the most recent quarter. This continues a trend of annual dividend increases that has lasted for more than a decade.

Source: The Travelers Cos., Inc.

In fact, Travelers was one of the few financial companies to actually increase its dividend during the financial crisis years of 2008 and 2009, albeit only by a small amount. While this alone is likely to appeal to investors, it is important to make sure that the company actually can afford to pay its dividend. Fortunately, in the case of Travelers, it certainly appears that it can. As of the close of the quarter, the company had a total of 270.2 million common shares outstanding. Thus, a dividend of $0.77 per quarter would cost the company approximately $208 million. This is significantly less than the company's quarterly net income of $669 million. While some readers may note that I do not usually use net income to determine the affordability of a company's dividend, I feel reasonably comfortable using it in this case as insurance companies do not often have substantial depreciation & amortization or other substantial non-cash items that cause net income to misrepresent a company's actual cash generation ability. In any case, Travelers generated positive cash flow from both its underwriting and investment activities that greatly exceeds the amount of the dividend so I feel comfortable with the company's ability to keep paying it.

In conclusion, while Wall Street may have been disappointed with these results, I see a lot to like here. The company's record written premiums, rising investment income, and low combined ratio all add up to an investment that helps me sleep at night. Perhaps the only significant negative here is the fact that the company's book value will continue to decline so long as interest rates continue to rise but this is not really a problem as long as Travelers holds its fixed income securities to maturity. All in all, Travelers continues to prove itself as a solid insurance company to hold in your portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TRV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.