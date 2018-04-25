Eagle Point Credit Company: CEF With 13% Yield And Protection Against Rising Rates

The monthly distribution is currently well-established in terms of coverage but the fund needs more in reserves to protect against an uncertain future.

Investment thesis: This secured, floating rate fund is designed to offer a high-yield and some protection against rising interest rates. Indeed, with an underlying portfolio of short duration loans, this fund would be an exceptional choice in today's low yield environment. With strong distribution coverage, the fund's distribution seems well-established barring changes to macroeconomic conditions. The tradeoff, however, is heightened credit risk and volatility. Income investors with an above average risk-tolerance should consider this fund along with treasuries to balance credit and interest rate risk. This simple strategy will create a diversified portfolio that delivers high-yield and some protection of principal.

Today's investing environment is an interesting one. In addition to equity volatility, investors have to deal with changing interest rates, rising bond yields, and chatter of a recession. To that end, I've identified a Closed End Fund that can help address some of those issues. The Eagle Point Credit Company (NYSE:ECC) is a fairly new CEF that has delivered an amazing 13% yield, pays distributions on a monthly basis, and hasn't displayed destructive Return of Capital.

This fund seeks to invest in loans that are:

High-Yield

Floating rate

Short duration

Secured with property

Historical Income

(Source: Original Image - Data from Yahoo Finance)

An important feature in any income investment is distribution consistency. While this fund has not been operating for very long, management has done a good job of paying out a consistent distribution. This is especially so considering that it invests in floating rate loans. Notwithstanding this, prospective investors should expect changes in the distribution in the coming years due to rising rates. Whether that results in an increased or more sustainable distribution remains to be seen, but a main driver of future distributions are corporate default rates. That is not so much of a concern right now as consumer spending is up, tax reform will free up corporate cash flow, and default rates are low.

How this fund delivers such a strong yield

(Source: ECC February 2018 update)

With cheap financing available, ECC management has done a great job of efficiently using borrowed funds to generate yield for investors. Furthermore, with a focus on short duration, high yield, and floating rate issues, it's no wonder how they've been able offer a 13% current yield. Despite the even distributions, prospective investors should not be fooled into thinking that purchasing this fund is not without tradeoffs. Because of the lower credit quality of the underlying loans, investors are subject to heightened credit risk. To put this into perspective, recall the housing crisis of the 2000's; millions of borrowers with shaky credit defaulted on their mortgage when their rates reset.

So is this just another sucker yield?

(Source: Original Image - Data From ECC 2017 Annual Report)

On the basis of historical distribution coverage and cash flow management, there is a lot to like but also room to improve. Distribution coverage in the 70's and 80's is considered to be very good for a CEF if the underlying holdings are appreciating in value. In this case, ECC checks off both items. However, distribution management is concerning because they had a negative $29.7 million UNII balance at the close of 2017. This represents about 8 months of distributions. The significance of this is that management has literally overdistributed available funds and gives them little wiggle room if they find themselves unable to generate enough Investment Income to cover the distribution in the future. Thus, there is a distinct risk of a distribution cut if there is a deterioration in the high-yield fixed income sector. Notwithstanding this, management has done a good job of diversifying underlying holdings amongst various sectors and does have resources pegged to more conservative sectors such as utilities, health care, and telecom.

Risk of Capital Loss

As discussed in the previous section, this fund is highly leveraged. While that has helped deliver a tremendous current yield, the tradeoff has been very volatile price performance. As you can see from the image below, ECC is significantly more volatile than unleveraged peer funds. This is in addition to heightened credit risk and presents a challenge for prospective investors that want to control risk. Generally, income investors such as retirees want portfolios that protect their principal investment while delivering sufficient yield to support their lifestyles. On that basis, I cannot recommend this fund to a retiree seeking conservative income. For more aggressive income seekers, however, there are strategies you can utilize to protect yourself from capital loss if you have 5-10 years to ride out the inevitable volatility. While ECC is not exempt from interest rate sensitivity due to leverage, the short duration of the underlying loans has resulted in correlation to intermediate treasury rates. As such, a simple solution is to allocate assets to treasury bonds and blend credit risk with interest rate risk. This should result in a diversified portfolio that delivers high income and some protection of principal with disciplined rebalancing.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

Conclusion

All things considered, this fund has performed well in what could very well be the last few years of the bull market. The focus on low quality has helped deliver an amazing current yield and overall return for investors that have been patient. Despite some macroeconomic tailwinds such as tax reform working in its favor, this position is most suitable for aggressive investors willing to undergo significant volatility in exchange for strong current income. Prospective investors should also consider the distinct possibility of a recession with decreasing investor confidence, a flattening yield curve, and rising inflation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.