Linde's (LNAGF) CEO Aldo Belloni on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Linde AG (OTCPK:LNAGF) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call April 25, 2018 8:00 AM ET

Executives

Bernard Wang – Head-Investor Relations

Sven Schneider – Chief Financial Officer

Aldo Belloni – Chief Executive Officer

Analysts

Martin Roediger – Kepler Cheuvreux

Peter Clark – Societe Generale

Neil Tyler – Redburn

Geoff Haire – UBS

Andreas Heine – MainFirst

Knud Hinkel – equinet AG

Chetan Udeshi – JPMorgan

Laura Lopez – Baader-Helvea

Laurence Alexander – Jefferies

Operator

Welcome to the Q1 2018 Results Conference Call of the Linde Group. At our customer's request, this conference will be recorded and published afterwards. Please be aware that this discussion may contain certain forward-looking statements including statements concerning Linde's businesses and strategies and the business combination between Linde and Praxair.

May I now hand you over to Mr. Wang, who will lead you through this conference.

Bernard Wang

Thank you, operator. On behalf of Linde, we would like to thank you for joining our results presentation for the first quarter of the 2018 financial year. Today's call is hosted by Dr. Sven Schneider, our CFO. Also with us today is Dr. Aldo Belloni, our CEO. Please turn to Slide 3 for the day's agenda. Dr. Schneider will open the presentation with a review of our first quarter results. This will be followed by the outlook for 2018.

Let me now hand you over to Dr. Schneider.

Sven Schneider

Good afternoon everyone and thank you for joining today’s call. Let me begin with highlights from the first quarter of 2018 on Slide 4. Reported group revenue from continuing operations totaled EUR4.04 billion, a year-on-year decline of 7.8% versus the prior year on a reported basis.

The main sectors behind the decrease were significant currency headwinds of over EUR300 million as well as a revenue reduction of EUR19 million due to the first time application of IFRS 15. Adjusted for these two factors revenue would have increased by 1.4%. In contrast group operating profit grew by 3.8% on a reported basis to EUR1.08 billion. After adjusting for FX, operating profit recorded a noteworthy year-on-year increase of 12.1%. This improvement was supported by cost savings, growth and portfolio optimization.

The corresponding group operating margin of 26.7% is a record level for Linde, likewise the Gases Division also achieved a record operating margin of 30.7%. Operating cash flow remained at a sound level of EUR656 million, despite a higher cash outflow for previously incurred list restructuring expenses and the planned merger. Last but not least, EPS before special items came in at EUR2.19, a strong increase of 23.7% above last year’s level.

Please proceed to Slide number 5 and the development of revenue and operating profit by division. Reported revenue in the Gases Division amounted to EUR3.5 billion. As mentioned, currency headwind and IFRS 15 had a substantial impact on reported results. Whereas reported revenue in the Gases Division declined by 7.6%, revenue adjusted for these effect would have increased by 2.8%. Likewise though the Gases operating profit was up 2.5% on a reported basis to EUR1.08 billion, the improvement adjusted for currencies would have been 10.9%.

The reported operating margin was strong at 30.7%, 300 basis points above last year’s level. Please note that despite not having an effect on the absolute level of operating profit, the adoption of IFRS 15 did increase the year-on-year change in operating profit margin. Adjusted for this effect, the Gases operating margin increased by 230 basis points. This improvement was supported by cost savings growth and portfolio optimization.

In the engineering division, reported revenue declined year-on-year by 7.1% in the first quarter, so just above EUR600 million. This result is in line with expected project progress. On the other hand, operating profit is well ahead of revenue increasing by 13.2% and lifting the margin by 180 basis points to 10%. The solid improvement resulted from successful project execution as well as improved capacity utilization.

Let me continue to Slide 6 for review of the revenue bridge in the Gases Division. As stated earlier, both IFRS 15 and currency had significant year-on-year impact on revenue at minus 2.3% and minus 7.7% respectively. In absolute terms the biggest currency headwinds were by far from the U.S. dollar followed by the Australian dollar and Chinese yuan.

Relative to the other factors the revenue impact from natural gas prices, was much smaller at plus 0.2%. Adjusting, reported growth for the aforementioned effect resulted in a comparable growth figure in the gas division for the period of plus 2.6%. This result was primarily aided by pricing actions in the merchant product areas. I will cover this in more detail on Slide 7.

Excluding portfolio optimization, comparable growth came in at 3% in the reported period. Comparable growth were healthier, was a plus 0.6% in the first quarter. In contrast to last year’s sizable negative impact from competitive bidding, growth in the Lincare business has stabilized.

In addition, we closed a bolt on acquisition at the end of the first quarter. So its contribution is not visible in Q1, we expect the acquired business to contribute to growth and synergies in the coming quarters. Outside of Lincare the Healthcare business in other geographies demonstrated growth.

In On-site, the Asia Pacific operating segment made positive contributions, to growth however, plant turnarounds and an unplanned outage, in the Americas had a sizable negative effect on the year-on-year comparison. Also the sale of parts of a production facility in the EMEA also resulted in volume reductions. Due to these factors, the resulting comparable growth for On-site was minus 0.7%.

Continuing to Bulk comparable growth here was once again strong at 5.2%. Growth development continues to be seen in all regions but pricing activity is being an important contributor.

In Cylinder, comparable growth in the first quarter was 5%. The positive growth momentum was stronger in the EMEA and the Americas supported by the positive macroeconomic environment as well as pricing activity [indiscernible] conditions in the South Pacific continue to negatively effect our Cylinder business there.

Now moving on to revenue, by operating segment on Slide 8. Starting with EMEA, revenue on a reported basis declined slightly in the first quarter by 0.8%, while comparable growth came in at plus 3%. Regionally, Central Europe, Eastern Europe and Southern Europe made the highest growth contributions. From a product area perspective, Bulk and Cylinder were the strongest contributors.

In Asia Pacific, reported revenue declined by 6% due to currency headwinds and IFRS 15 but was firmly up by 4.6% on a comparable basis. In terms of region, Asia continue to lead the way with a 8.3% comparable growth. In terms of product Bulk experienced solid improvements in pricing and volume, while On-site also saw higher demand. Meanwhile, the situation in the South Pacific remains challenging.

The Americas, reported growth was minus 16.1%, due to the depreciation of the U.S. dollar versus the euro as well as IFRS 15, while comparable growth came in at plus 1%. The comparable growth figure was driven by positive developments in Bulk and Cylinder especially in North America, while trends in South America were also positive albeit from a low level. However, as mentioned the planned turnaround and unplanned outage in North America had a negative effect.

Please continue to Slide 9, for discussion on operating profit by operating segment. Aided by LIFT savings, growth, pricing as well as portfolio optimization reported operating profit in EMEA increased by 12.1% over the prior year resulting in an expansion of the operating margin 400 basis points to 35.3%. Excluding the gaining for portfolio optimization the operating margin would have still experienced a solid expansion of 130 basis points to 32.6%.

In Asia Pacific, operating profit increased by 5.6% raising the margin by 300 basis points to 28%. Just as in EMEA the Asia Pacific margin benefited from pricing, volume growth, and restructuring. And then the Americas the reported operating margin came in at 25.6%, 70 basis points above last year’s level. The positive development in the region’s merchant business combined with cost reductions at Lincare is supportive of the margins, while the aforementioned planned turnarounds and unplanned outage had a negative influence.

Let’s now take a look at the Engineering Division’s performance on Slide 10. In Engineering, revenue developed in line with expected project progress coming in at EUR602 million for the first quarter. The operating margin advanced 180 basis points coming in at 10%. This improvement was due to successful project execution by our teams, as well as improved capacity utilization. The order intake of EUR616 million represents an increase of 35% versus the year ago period. New orders from notable customers such as Braskem, SINOPEC and the Indian Oil Corporation, contributed to the improvement. Order backlog remains broadly stable at EUR4.2 billion.

I would like to conclude this section of the presentation with our financial performance on Slide 11. As indicated earlier, operating cash flow in the first quarter remained at a sound level, despite higher outflows to special items related to restructuring of the planned merger with Braskem, as well as higher cash tax payments. The positive cash generation further lowered net debt to EUR5.5 billion, corresponding to a net debt to operating profit ratio of 1.3 times as of the end of March. As a reminder, we will propose to our shareholders at the upcoming Annual general meeting to distribute a dividend of EUR7 holding the share. This dividend will be paid in May.

This concludes the first quarter results review. Let me now conclude with the outlook on Slide 12. We here by confirm our outlook for 2018. In terms of Group revenue, we expect the 2018 figure to be on par with the previous year to up to 4% higher after adjusting for FX related currency in IFRS 15. For the Gases Division after the same adjustments we expect revenue to be on par with the previous year to up to 4% higher. In terms of Group operating profit after adjusting for currency, we expect the 2018 figure to range between the prior year level and a figure that is 5% higher. Likewise, after adjusting for currency, operating profit in the Gases Division is expected to range between the prior year level and a figure that is 5% higher.

As for the Engineering Division, we expect 2018 revenue in the range of EUR2.2 billion to EUR2.6 billion and an operating margin of around 9%. And finally, in terms of return on capital employed, we anticipate a group proceed up around 10%.

As a reminder, given the planned merger with Praxair this outlook only describes the expected developments of Linde on a standalone basis and does not account for assets that maybe sold due to associated antitrust requirements. This may result in the forecast being adjusted.

Before concluding today's prepared remarks let me take the opportunity to provide you a brief update on the planned merger with Praxair. As of today, we have received approvals for a total of 11 jurisdictions. We continue to have constructive dialogues with the remaining regulators and are making progress toward gaining approval in the coming months. Also the divestiture process is running in-sync with the regulatory approval process with buyer interest remaining strong and in line with our expectations. Organizationally, teams from both companies continue working on integration planning to prepare for the transition to the merged company. And as we just announced shortly ago, Linde plc, Linde AG and Praxair, Inc. have agreed to implement a merger-related squeeze out with respect to Linde AG in the event of a successful completion of the business combination.

In summary, all work streams are on track overall and we still expect that we will close the transaction in the second half of this year. Thank you for your attention and interest in Linde both Aldo Belloni and I are happy to take your questions now. Operator, you may now open the line for question.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. Now we will begin our question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] First question is from Mr. Martin Roediger, Kepler Cheuvreux. Your line is now open.

Martin Roediger

Yes, thanks. I have three questions, first on your on-site business in North America, can you quantify the net of sales effect from stoppage of a plant for your sales outperformance, organic sales growth and if that’s an effect which will stay for the next three quarters or is it a temporary item i.e. part of your the unplanned turnaround as you mentioned.

The second question is on the book gains from disposals, I read in your report that in total these book gains were EUR16 million in Q1, the Tega disposal accounted for 14 million so the remaining 20 million came from dispose of assets in Pakistan and dispose of some production facilities in EMEA, is that correct? And the final question is on your operating cash flow. Can you help me to understand why the cash taxes are much higher than the tax in your P&L accounts? Thanks.

Sven Schneider

Martin, thank you very much for your question. So taking the first question, the on-site impact North America from planned and unplanned outages is roughly 100 basis points in the first quarter to give you an indication. And you said, will that stay or change, our expectation is that this is a one-off effect in quarter one. And will not repeat itself in North America in the coming quarters, your question with regard to the tonnage growth overall, for the rest of the year I mean, we expect 400 million in new investments going on-stream. In 2018 which will improve the growth over the coming quarters based on today's visibility of plant turnarounds.

However, the contribution will be lower and in past years due to the lower level of CapEx in the year 2016 and 2017, you are aware that there is a rental period of give or take two to three years before they come on-stream. So we do not forecast a repeat of the 5% comparable growth in on-site like in 2017.

Your second question with regards to the book again, you are right. In Q1, we have $40 million book gain from the Tega disposal, our refrigerant and LPG business in Germany. We have additional smaller one timers from a sale of Pakistan and some other portfolio optimization as well as the partly sale of the production facility in EMEA, they add up to roughly 20 million so in total it's 60 million.

And if you now compare a year-on-year, quarter one 2017 compared to quarter one 2018, that is – the difference is $40 million. That’s what we need to adjust on the like-for-like basis.

With regard to the operating cash flow, and we just need to also – I think preempt further questions on the numbers, firstly, the operating cash flow is of course influenced by the improvement of the operating profit, which is positive. We have paid higher cash taxes in the first quarter and this is negative. We have a better working capital management and engineering and gases, this is positive. But we also have paid roughly $80 million to $90 million more in terms of the one timers, which went out in quarter one. So these effects net off, so at the end of the day the cash flow for quarter one is at the same level as last year.

And to your question, with regards to the cash payout versus the expenses is due to tax payments or tax incurrence from past years.

Martin Roediger

Okay, thanks.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from Mr. Peter Clark, Societe Generale. Your line is now open.

Peter Clark

Yes, thank you. Sorry, I’ve got three as well. First of all, I know you don't want to talk too much on the margin order, but the synergy targets that you had where – you were very comfortable with them, obviously, the base thinking in terms of a disposal plan. But my understanding is certainly one of the companies was very confident even if you went a bit above that. Just wondering if you’re still confident with those synergy targets given the change in the remedy package.

And then there’s two business questions. The EMEA growth is the strongest. I think since 2011 if I include the bulk and cylinder together. Obviously cylinder now has down two quarters of 5% plus. You’re saying Australia is being sluggish in both quarters. I know that was hit by working day; if I strip that out, you’re heavily weighted by Europe. You’re pointing a price here. I'm just wondering in terms of the European cylinder business in particular which obviously is the Australian weighting coming out and most heavily European biased. How that’s placed between the volume and price? And certainly the price momentum that you’re seeing there and how sustainable that is on the European cylinders?

And then very lastly on the Lincare with the stabilization of growth, you’re making it quite clear the volumes being coming through there, you've had the price pressure continuing on the private insurers. And you’re looking at the bolt-ons now kicking in from the end of the first quarter. Have we seen the margin bottom? Did you think Lincare now? Is it coming off the bottom as we go into the rest of the year? Thank you very much.

Sven Schneider

Thank you, Peter, for your questions. So the first one to the synergy targets, you know that we have always communicated that the synergy target. I have given all the benchmarks and given the local business model of the gas industry is a challenging one. We can confirm that based on current views on the remedy package we need to provide the synergy targets are still challenging, but they are doable. So I can confirm that as of today.

To your second question on the merchant business, bulk and cylinder, and then most notably on cylinder; you're absolutely right. If we look at the cylinder development, the strongest operating segment in terms of cylinder growth was EMEA followed by the Americas and then Asia-Pacific. The EMEA growth is primarily driven by price, but also by some volume growth. And in Asia, the effect which weighs on the growth, as you also pointed out, is unchanged Australia so the light industry costumers. And there was also some change with regards to some business area in South Pacific, which contributed to some volume decline where we exhibit some non-profitable businesses.

And on Lincare, again, I can currently concur with your view, this is now a much cleaner comparison. So we have now for 2018 the quarter-on-quarter comparisons behind us where we need to adjust for competitive bidding and where we need to adjust for portfolios, optimization. So it’s a clean comparison and we have seen some low single-digit volume growth on Lincare in first quarter. Of course, some price pressure from private insurers as we have communicated before. But all-in-all, there was a positive growth, which we expect to continue, which will also be supported by the M&A, which we just communicated and there are some other interesting M&A target in the pipeline. Therefore if you ask me today from today’s perspective, I think the margin would probably have bottomed out as we also put a lot of efforts on efficiency site closures, procurement savings as we have also communicated before.

Peter Clark

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from Neil Tyler, Redburn. Your line is now open.

Neil Tyler

Good afternoon. Thank you. Couple from me please. Firstly, just within the portfolio optimization that you are currently carrying out, but led to those gains in the period. Can you just confirm that your operating profit of EBITDA guidance range doesn’t include any further achievements of what you quote, deconsolidation gains within the remaining nine months of the year. Second question on the margin in the Asia Pacific region, could you help me understand the relative contributing factors to the margin improvement that you achieved and between higher operating rates on both business, so volume dropped to price actions that you described and the efficiency measures that you carried out. So in order of importance, which – how did those rank? Thank you.

Aldo Belloni

Thank you. So, on the portfolio optimization as of today, we do not plan for any material portfolio optimization, but as we have communicated in the past continuously, I mean if there is an opportunity to do a portfolio optimization, we will always go after it, but as of now, it’s not planned.

On the margin improvement in Asia Pacific, there are a couple of different factors and I will try to address them one-by-one. The biggest positive contributor in Asia was the growth in China and East Asia. here, it’s a combination of pricing and volumes, for example, on the bulk side, given also the high utilization rate we had in that region amongst others two thirds or roughly, pricing one third is volume on the bulk side. But we have also seen some very nice pricing actions on the cylinder side, which has helped to concentrate for the more difficult business environment in South Pacific.

On top of that, all our LIFT savings come through nicely. As we have communicated early in 2017, the South Pacific region was one of the first to implement LIFT savings, these are coming through nicely, but also in the other geographies, we see this deficiency coming through and the other negative impact with regards to volume is of course, the sale of Pakistan, which has reduced the volume, but not by a big margin in the first quarter.

Neil Tyler

Okay. So you said like some of the reduce margin, that sort of the volume, but improves the margin presumably.

Aldo Belloni

Yes.

Neil Tyler

And then just as a follow-up to that given the volume environment you descried. can you give us any indication of where fill rates currently are no your merchant capacities in China?

Aldo Belloni

Yeah. So the bulk utilization rate as you know is in the mid-70s globally and we are significantly above in China.

Neil Tyler

In which case, any plans to sort of to expand stand alone bulk production facilities.

Aldo Belloni

No, that is a standalone, yes.

Neil Tyler

Okay, all right. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. We have received another question from Geoff Haire, UBS. Your line is now open.

Geoff Haire

Hello, thank you very much for the opportunity to ask the question. I’ve got two questions. I’m just wondering if you could help us to understand the 120 basis points underlying margin improvement you’ve got. Do you expect to be able to stand out through the rest of this year and turn around that level? And secondly, just on the phasing of the restructuring costs for LIFT, but also merger costs, could you just talk about the cash facing of those costs through the rest of the year? And so I've got one final question. On the squeeze out that you have aligned to the intention to your squeeze out, clearly those shares are bought in and there will be an imbalance between the proxy line in terms of a number of shares listed in the U.S. and then the European line of Linde plc, as a re-implications from the conclusion or anything like that that we need to be aware of.

Sven Schneider

So to your last question, Geoff, it’s one share, right. It's the plc is one share. There is no differentiation in the different classes after closing. To your first point, 120 basis points here, you are making reference to the underlying operating profit improvement for gasses and you asked the question what is sustainable. I think here we have to really go into the details of the operating segments, because we see different or we expect different patterns. If we start with EMEA after a pretty strong increase of the operating profit margin underlying of around 80 basis points year-on-year in first quarter, as communicated in our outlook, we expect over the full year the margin to be above last year level.

If we go through the Americas, we have explained that the first quarter was negatively impacted by – and turnarounds and planned outages as we do not expect these to be repeated. We will expect an increase of the operating profit margin of the Americas segment compared to quarter one. If we go through APAC, there was this strong increase of the margin of adjusted 260 basis points adjusted for IFRS from year – year-over-year in the first quarter. We still expect the margins in APAC for the full year to be above last year's level, but please take into consideration that we had a significant one timer of length sale in quarter two 2017, which we do not expect to repeat itself.

And to your question cash out rest of the year, so if we look at cash out for lift and merger we expect roughly $200 million to come at slightly above 50% from that is merger, the rest is lift. So the cash outflow of the already implemented measures of last year.

Geoff Haire

Okay. Thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you. We have received another question from Mr. Andreas Heine, MainFirst. Your line is now open.

Andreas Heine

Yes. Good afternoon. It seems that you have changed a little bit how you see Linde as you do now bolt-on acquisitions. So I know that CB3 is over, but that I was basically already in full place in 2017. Maybe you can outline how you see the environment fall on the health business under these Obamacare discussions going forward. Secondly, on the guidance, looking and what you have delivered in the first quarter and how it is time to business aligned and it looks quite cautious what you say on these 0 to 5% in the light of the rebound we see across the industry and the pricing situation plus them lift program, maybe you can tell what your thoughts on the guidance. Maybe some more words on Australia one of your peers reported Australia being more in a stabilizing mode with some improvement. It sounds a little bit worse on your end. You can give some more details here. Thanks.

Sven Schneider

Thank you, Andreas. Yes, Linde without going into my long usual speech on Linde, I think we can only reiterate what we said. There are – there is the underlying trend, which still works. We are looking into new applications, we are not looking into further profitable consolidation, there are some opportunities, which are rising and of course we are also looking at further optimization of sites and procurement.

On top of that, we are of course actively lobbying with the administration. As of today, visibility is still a bit limited. So we do not exactly know what’s the competitive bidding environment for 2019 forward will be, we will communicate that as soon as we have more clarity from the administration.

Aldo Belloni

I was more thinking about these build on. So I think you always have the intension to do build on, you haven't done anything in 2017 and you seem now to be keen to do more in 2018. I thought that has to do with a higher visibility and more confident into that business, otherwise you would have probably done this already in 2017.

Sven Schneider

Yes, I mean, if we talk M&A, as we have said in the past that we have a couple of opportunities, some which we have disregarded because of unsatisfactory due diligence and somewhere if you do not agree between the sellers and the buyers on the respective value, it's hard to do a transaction. And I think there is more confidence also from the sellers perspective, which has now help us to look at more transactions more closely. I would say, that's the way to put it.

Andreas Heine

Okay.

Sven Schneider

On the guidance I mean this is a question I have expected we are – we can confirm that we have seen positive trends in Q1, as you have seen nicely in our operating profit margin coming through, but I mean we should also not close our eyes, there are a lot of uncertainties around the macroeconomic environment. There are the political uncertainties in the U.S. There is a potential for indirect impact from trade conflicts, there are changing sanctions regimes, there is volatility in the commodity sector.

So if you take all that into consideration, if you take into consideration that our outlook is adjusted for IFRS and is adjusted for FX. And if you also take into consideration what I’ve said earlier that there is the significant one time in APAC in Q2, which will not repeat itself. We still think it's wise to keep the outlook unchanged and also coming back to my speech to in the presentation as we expect the merger to close in this year, as we expect some regulatory induced disposals and maybe a need for vision of the outlook in the middle of the year anyway.

And so Australia, I think it is the light industries, the cylinder customers which are still weak, but we are doing a lot of good things to counterbalance that the one I mentioned is the LIFT, which is successful have stabilized the margins, we have actively done some portfolio optimization in South Pacific. We have opened automated filling stations and also on the LPG business as you are well aware, that's also a function of the warmer or colder, winter something which unfortunately is a bit outside of our control. But it should not come across that negatively as you just pointed out.

Andreas Heine

Okay, thanks.

Operator

Thank you. We have received another question from Knud Hinkel, equinet AG. Your line is now open.

Knud Hinkel

Yes, good afternoon, gentlemen. Thank you for taking my three questions. First one would be on healthcare again. You mentioned that there is a M&A transaction in the pipeline. Could you provide a ballpark number of what that acquisition might contribute to growth in 2018? Secondly, you mentioned several times the effect in on-site plan turnarounds and unplanned, could you please provide some more color what is behind these expressions. Is that you withdraw from unprofitable business here and the outages are they due to demand reasons or due to technical reasons. That would be my second question. And thirdly, on IFRS 15 on the effect there, while I’m aware of the concept per se. I would be interest which goods and services are affected within them. Thank you.

Sven Schneider

Okay. I will take the first and the third and Aldo will give you some more color to the outages which we mentioned. On healthcare and the bolt-on, so these are bolt-on, so smaller acquisitions and I’m not in a position to quantify the numbers to you. Let us continue to do the work on some other transactions and maybe on an aggregated basis we can come back later in this year.

And on the IFRS 15 just to put that a little bit into perspective. So what that basically means is, it basically only effects tonnage, that’s the major contribution and in tonnage only certain types of contracts. So I give you an example, we have a tonnage contract, let say with a steel customer who needs a big oxygen off-take from us, and he gets a steel or gas which we then convert into oxygen and more than 90% of the sale goes back to the same customer. Only in these circumstances instead of doing it gross, so you put it into the cost of goods sold and you put it into the sales number, we do a net. So we do not show both lines which then has – as we have communicated a negative impact on sales, has no impact on operating profit but mathematically then a positive impact on operating profit margin.

Aldo Belloni

Okay. This is Aldo, I take your second question. Outage has nothing to do with customer or with the contract continuation in very unfortunate case in our big Texas where we first had a plant turnaround and as a consequence of this turnaround some technical problem was left which lead to a deflagration in the piping system and these of course extended the shutdown period quite significantly and that why we had a major, major in our Q1. But it is now resolved and it is on time.

Knud Hinkel

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. We have received another question from Chetan Udeshi, JPMorgan. Your line is now open.

Chetan Udeshi

Yes. Hi, I just had a follow-up question on your earlier comment about the synergy target being challenging but achievable. So when you say challenging can you just maybe tell more light on why do you think is challenging and – I think from my previous understanding you have said that, even at the threshold disposals of $1.1 billion EBITDA. You should be able to achieve the guide synergy. So can you just maybe clarify your thoughts on synergies, please? Thank you.

Sven Schneider

Yes, Chetan, I think, it's – the synergy topic is a very important one for the investors. But also for the two potential partners and both have spent significant time to go through the details and without sharing all these details with you there are a lot of different components of the most relevant cost synergies. There also the list savings which are included in the number, as you know, roughly $300 million. That $200 million cash savings from CapEx included. So the real cost synergy number is a $700 million give or take, rest all the number both are targeting.

And this comes if you address at variety of different elements. It's a centre consolidation, it's best practices, it's reduction of SG&A, it’s regional overlap, there are procurement savings. There are so many different elements, you need to look at and when you add them all up, then you come to a number. And as you can expect from both parties, we came up with already pretty aspirational numbers to you and that is just what I meant, so it is not a walk in the park to achieve these numbers that's what I would call challenging but doable.

Chetan Udeshi

Understand. But the previous comment that you guys have made that even at the close of threshold level of divestment, you should be able to have somewhere close to the sum of all part numbers that you guys have given, if not 100% of it.

Sven Schneider

But it’s the same communication. We always have said, we will realize and bring the synergies home is just a little bit more challenging. If it is – if the package had remedy package which we have communicated is more honours and there's more honours remedy package could for example mean that’s overlapped. So if you have a less overlap, it's what challenging. But I think the important piece of my sentence is doable.

Chetan Udeshi

Understand. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. We have Markus Mayer from Baader-Helvea. Your line is now open.

Laura Lopez

Hi, good afternoon. This is Laura Lopez behalf my colleague Markus Mayer. And thanks for taking my questions. I have two. So you had very good cash flow in the first quarter and came in to quantify how much was coming from prepayment in engineering. And secondly, how sustainable do you see the recovery of syngas project. Do you think you may set trends because according to our knowledge, you are not active there or do you think, it was best decision to stay out of this syngas project?

And maybe last but not least, you mention a capacity utilizations rates in China above 75%. And can you also give us guidance for Europe and North America? Thanks.

Sven Schneider

Laura, I take the first of the third and Aldo will take the recovery of syngas. We understand it’s China related coal gasification project which you're probably targeting. So the cash flow impact of advance payments in the first quarter was give or take $50 million. That is the answer to that question. To the utilization rate in above, so the enrich global utilization is rate is mid-70’s China is significantly above and we have some other geographies which are also above the global average, this is America, this is Continental Europe but also the Middle East and Eastern Europe. They are all pretty much utilized.

Sven Schneider

Okay. First of all I would like to state that we are very firm on syngas and we are going after opportunities whatever they are – I need to stating themselves you probably have seen there was a press release recently of Pemex where we are de-captivating hydrogen facility in Mexico. If your question is correlated to coal gasification opportunities in China our strategy and policy so far as being to – first of all for – plant engineering there are no restrictions whatsoever we go after each and every opportunity. When it comes to investments where we look very carefully at a final utilization of the syngas, we look at business case of the customer, we look at remoteness of the plants. And normally we would go after the oxygen supply for the gasification not this is fairly big gasification itself.

Laura Lopez

Thanks a lot. That was very helpful.

Operator

We have received a follow-up question from Mr. Neil Tyler, Redburn. Your line is now open.

Neil Tyler

I just – probably following up from the previous question as well, but Belloni I wonder if you could sort of share your thoughts on the broader and bidding environment and projects environment because all of the competitors link without exception they are talking much more enthusiastically about the outlook for new project wins as over CapEx and therefore for growth. It's certainly noticeable – from some of your comments today answer rather than assuming that there is sometimes like sort of ask you to put us in the picture if you could?

Sven Schneider

Okay. First of all it is true that the number and the quality of the opportunities for on site engagements had improved since the last say to use. I think that the strategy of the players are diverging a little bit which is okay, it means each one of us is looking at it's own – I wouldn't call them niches, but to the specialties which is good. We are looking of course that areas where we can increase our density. And also two clear cuts, we have a very strong – it's a customer relationship with a number of major players primarily in the steel and petrochemical environment or industries.

So we try to make use of this of this special relationship. But in general, I would say the environment has improved for all of us not all needed. And this is also reflected near by the CapEx to sales ratio guidance which we have given so for 2018, we have guided you to 12% to 14% and especially if you also take the IFRS 2015 into consideration of the top line is reduced by roughly $400 million give or take for the full year we expect to be at the upper end of the range given the nice project pipeline as just described by Aldo.

Neil Tyler

That’s very helpful. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. There is another question from Mr. Laurence Alexander from Jefferies. Your line is now open.

Laurence Alexander

Hello, just a few quick ones. Can you speak a little bit about any of the degree, like KPIs you can share in terms of the degree spare for tension and at the middle management level as you’ve been through this long merger process. And secondly, can you give some perspectives on how you're thinking about the Chinese package gas markets in terms of either our regulatory trends becoming more favorable. How do you think about as the potential medium term consolidation opportunity?

Aldo Belloni

Okay, I will take these two questions. I think I cut off a few KPIs in terms of retention challenges. Of course, there have been let's say vacancy – unwanted vacancies here and there, but I think that also our performance is reflecting a good sustainability of our operation, which of course goes back to a good the resilience of our HR resources around the world. With regard to the Chinese package gas business, you’re right, I think the efforts of the Industrial Gas Association resulted in a more regulated playing field that this is, of course coming in the direction of the more professional established gas players. But still, of course there is a huge number of local Chinese competitors and we have been looking in the different strategies sometimes in acquiring any of this competitors and maybe beef up their quality.

Laurence Alexander

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. We have received another question from Mr. [indiscernible]. Your line is now open.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you, gentlemen. Sorry to one point of clarification on another technical questions at this point. So just looking at the EMEA profit expansion, coming back to the earlier question that looks like there's the full run rates of the lift program savings in there, if not slightly ahead of the list, is that back to think net of the $40 million business do $120 million and it looks there's potentially at least $120 million annualized of savings if not a little bit more in that EMEA profit improvement number? And then secondly, just again apologies depreciation it stepped down in the quarter is that just the FX and is this the new sustainable depreciation right that we should assume for the year?

Sven Schneider

Hey, Thomas. On the EMEA, so we can confirm that there is a very good stick ratio until this program in EMEA, but this is not the only driver for the performance as I’ve said, it's a region which has also benefited very much from strong pricing actions and notably in cylinders, but also in the bulk business. To your question with regards of the depreciation, yes you're right, the main impact is currency.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thank you very much.

Thank you. There are no more questions at the moment. [Operator Instructions] There are no more questions. I hand back to the speakers.

Sven Schneider

Thank you very much for you interest and your good questions. So I’m looking forward to talking to you on the road or in the next call. Thanks and have a very good afternoon. Bye-bye.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for your attendance. This call has been concluded. You may disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.