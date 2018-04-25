Is A Bear Run Coming?

(Source: 401kspecialistmag.com)

If you are one of the investors that has taken comfort in the fact that the economy is doing well and the recession is far from imminent, think again. Historically, the stock market has topped out well before a recession has even begun. Take for example the 2008-09 financial crisis. When the stock market reached its peak in early October of 2007, the economic news was still very positive. In fact, on October 31st when the government released an advance estimate of gross domestic product for the third quarter of that year it noted an annual rate of 3.9% up from 3.8% in the second quarter. However, according to the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER), the economy started contracting just two months later in December of 2007. Of course, it didn't make that determination until December 2008, a year later, when it made it official.

In these testing times many investors have taken comfort in the apparent strength of the economy, but what if this is the end of this near 10-year bull run? Stocks had seemingly rebounded after the scary February and early April slides, but general investor nervousness and news stories plastered with headlines ranging from inverted yield curves to trade wars have dragged stocks back down. Is this it? Will the bears finally have a run in the sun?

Let's take a look at what history has taught us about bear markets. A bear market is officially confirmed when stocks drop 20% from the high. During this type of market most stocks see their share price drop, sometimes substantially. While all stocks fall to some degree, the stock of companies with strong balance sheets and sufficient cash to meet their operational costs tend to recuperate the fastest while small growth companies tend to fall out of favor.

According to the NBER, a semiofficial authority of when recessions begin and end in the United States, in the past 120 years (beginning in 1900) we've had 22 recessions, of which 20 coincided with a bear market. Of the two recessions which were NOT accompanied with a bear market one occurred in October of 1926 to November of 1927 and the other occurred from February to October of 1945.

According to the same bureau​​​​​​​, bear markets​​​​​​​ precede a contraction in the economy by an average of 8 months. Of course, the lead time may vary wildly. Some recessions happen in step with a bear market while others can be delayed up to a year or even more. However, in none of these 22 recessionary instances has a contraction in the economy happened before a bear market. Bear markets have always preceded the economic downturn, at least up until now.

Since the stock market is a discounting mechanism that anticipates what is going to happen in the near future it stands to reason that bear markets are a good forecaster of imminent recessions, however that's not necessarily always true. Sometimes the stock market issues false positives. That is to say, bear markets don't necessarily need to be accompanied by economic contractions.

The two most recent bear markets according to the NBER happened in April to October 2011 and May 2015 to February 2016. Yet in neither of these bear markets when the DOW, S&P and Russell 2000 index fell considerably did we experience a contraction in the economy for two consecutive quarters. According to Ned Davis research since 1900 there have been 36 bear markets but only 22 recessions indicating that stock market corrections of 10% don't always turn into bear markets.

(Announcement of GDP for Q1 2018 will be made on Friday, 4/27/18. Source: BEA.)

It's tricky to decide whether this is it for this bull run. Will the bears win out? It remains to be seen. On Friday, April 27, 2018 the government will release an advance estimate of GDP growth for Q1 2018 and that could shift markets.

Investor Takeaway

Bear markets have always preceded economic downturns sometimes by as long as a year or more. But the truth is that bear markets don't necessarily need to be accompanied by economic contractions. But if you think a bear market is coming, how can you prepare for one?

If you're a new investor that has not been through a bear market yet and want to hedge your investments, the most obvious strategy is to selloff your investments before the downturn begins and have abundant cash on hand to pick up bargains. Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway currently holds $116 billion in cash in what we estimate has been his strategy to prepare for a big downturn. Cash is king in a panicky atmosphere. Of course, timing the top can be tricky and staying on the sidelines even harder. And since, you're reading this you've probably already missed the top, unless you think the top is still to come.

If you wish to remain active in the stock market, a simple defensive strategy involves choosing solid companies with a long operational history and proven cash flow. These can be purchased when news headlines predict doom and gloom for a bargain. In the past, companies that supply business and consumer staples like food and inexpensive entertainment options also tend to perform well during downturns. Of course, there is always the risk of a company's stock falling significantly before turning up. For example, Apple (AAPL) traded for as high as $25 in June of 2008 and by January of 2009 it traded for as low as $11.74, over a 50% loss in share price. However, by October of 2009 it had regained all of its losses and then some. Notably, Apple had just launched the iPhone during that time and that could have played a big role. Who would have thought an expensive mobile device would have become popular during a recession? Other established companies, like Walmart (WMT), have proven a good investment in the past during recessionary periods.

Gold ETF funds like GLD (GLD) are also an investor perennial favorite once the market bottoms out. But timing the bottom, just like timing the top, is more art than science. Similarly, deciding whether we're in a bear market or not is not always easy and sometimes it is only obvious in hindsight.

