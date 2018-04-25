Core Labs Earnings Preview

CoreLabs (CLB) reports quarterly earnings after hours. Analysts expect revenue of $171 million and EPS of $0.57. The revenue estimate implies flat growth sequentially. Investors should focus on the following key items:

The Land Drilling Segment Could Fizzle

Animal spirits returned to the oil patch for most of 2017. The spike in E&P inured to the benefit of oil servicing firms with outsized exposure to North America land drilling. Schlumberger (SLB) saw its Q1 2018 revenue from North America rise sequentially by only 1%. Per Schlumberger management North America land drilling continues to grow, but Q1 results were negatively impacted by pricing pressure and lower than expected pressure pumping activity. The U.S. rig count for the week ended April 20th was up 18% Y/Y. This double-digit rise may not translate to double-digit revenue growth for Core Labs' well completion segment.

The company's Production Enhancement sector provides products associated with the completion of oil wells. Core Labs receives 39% of its revenue from this segment. The rest comes from Reservoir Description which provides services for deepwater drilling.

Returns for deepwater drilling could be attractive if oil prices remain above $70 for a sustainable period. Pundits previously suggested as North America land drilling peaked that more E&P would go to the deepwater market. In Q1 revenue from Cameron - Schlumberger's unit that provides subsea equipment - was off 7% Q/Q. If Reservoir Description also shows flat to declining revenue growth then experts could pump the brakes on any perceived rebound in deepwater E&P.

Pristine Balance Sheet

If shale oil producers tap the brakes on E&P then it could hurt pricing in the oil patch. If a price war ensues then those firms like Schlumberger, Halliburton (HAL) and Baker Hughes (BHGE) with the biggest balance sheets could be poised to win. Core Labs' balance sheet is nothing short of pristine. It has $14 million of cash on hand and only $227 million of debt. It generated free cash flow in 2017 of over $40 million.

The company's liquidity and low debt load gives it the flexibility to cut prices amid a price war, or fund itself through organic cash flow if the market turns down. More indebted firms like Weatherford (WFT) do not have that luxury. The company's rock-solid balance sheet could be its biggest advantage. However, the stock trades at around 41x trailing EBITDA. This makes any investment untenable.

Takeaway

I love Core Labs but the stock is way overvalued. Sell CLB.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.