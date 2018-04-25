Oil: Still Supported By OPEC And Russia's Surprising Compliance

Last year we published a piece extolling caution in the oil markets. The basic crux was our disbelief in OPEC and Russia's joint ability to adhere to their production cutting plan. We simply did not see a way that all of the disparate factions, especially Russia, could exhibit the self restraint necessary for the deal to work. We also thought US Shale production would keep steaming along pushing the supply side back into imbalance. We were long term believers in the price of oil despite what we viewed as short term bearish factors. So we thought a Put on Brent (BNI) would be a good hedge to our long royalty portfolio. Well, to put it simply, we're glad this was only a short term tactical trade with a small loss and that we kept our underlying long oil stance (USO). Of course, the demand side of the equation not to mention a litany of other factors is just as important. But considering the supply side is where we have changed our stance, we will leave the demand side analysis for another day.

For starters, we need to review what we got wrong in our then short-term assessment. As we have stated, we did not believe that OPEC and Russia et al would stick to their agree upon production cuts. In fact, compliance was running low in the early stages of the agreement. We did not see any reason for the non-Saudi countries to not cheat. Sure, we know Saudi Arabia has its Vision 2030 which is intended to wean the kingdom off of oil and to generally open up the economy (not to mention to improve healthcare, education, and other well intentioned if not elusive social projects). And we know the crown prince Mohammed Bin Salman (a.k.a. MBS) is hell bent on listing a piece of the state-owned oil company, Saudi Aramco. These tie together and can only become reality with a higher oil price. For the Aramco IPO, this is pretty intuitive. The higher the price of oil, the better the price for the approximately 10% of the company the government hopes to sell. (We could go on about KSA's unrealistic price, listing type, etc, but we will save that for another day.) For the Vision 2030 plan, a higher price of oil will better enable the Saudis to illicit foreign investment in both the core oil business as well as allow for Saudi to focus on the other target items with the oil business running on autopilot, so to speak.

As for the other countries, we did not think they had the luxury of playing the waiting game. Iraq, Ecuador, and UAE had some of the worst compliance. Ecuador and UAE failed to fully comply for the first 12 and 11 months, respectively. Iraq has yet to comply in any of the 15 months of the agreement. But one thing we didn't consider was that the countries in compliance might actually cut more that their allotted amount. And this is exactly what has happened. Some has been through intent. The most obvious of these is Saudi for the reasons mentioned above. Saudi has cut about 120% of its agreed upon level. But there have also been some OPEC countries cutting production more than thought for reasons out of their control. Angola has had the second highest level of compliance at around 160%. But this is because the country's oil production capacity is shrinking drastically due to lack of investment. Angola's current capacity is about 1.6mm boe which is expected to keep dropping to 1.3mm. There are a few small investments by international oil companies (CVX), (E), and (TOT). But the mature fields are deteriorating quickly.

Of course, Angola pales in comparison to Venezuela. Its production has dropped off a clip. US sanctions have added insult to injury, but the Maduro regime had started this slide long before the US stepped up the pressure.

Venezuela's compliance, if you want to call it this, has averaged 239%. So with Angola's and Venezuela's "help," OPEC compliance has reached 113%. And we will add that Venezuelan production looks to continue its death spiral with the recent arrest of two Chevron employees for "treason."

As far as non-OPEC compliance, it has been much shakier. It started off averaging around 50% a month. But it has increased to 85%. While not very impressive and surely irksome to OPEC members, it is much higher than we anticipated. Russia, obviously the leader of the non-OPEC consortium, has only had full compliance in two of the 15 months. Its total compliance has averaged 84%. Once again, this is not great, but it is much higher than we ever imagined. We had Russia pegged as the ultimate say-one-thing and do-another. We got this wrong.

(The more detailed charts on compliance can be found HERE)

Or course, OPEC and Russia just agreed to keep the production agreement in place. The speculation was that Russia was going to pull out of the agreement with Brent well over $70. But this didn't make much sense given the market strength. If the rumor had any credence, spot prices would have pulled back. And since Saudi has intimated that a brent price around $80 would be a likely equilibrium level, we are inclined to believe that they will keep the upward pricing pressure going. Moreover, we think this group will act as a buffer if prices start to drop after reaching their goal.

As far as US shale production, we still think this is a potential source of oversupply. We know there is the argument that shale production has been grossly overstated. Harold Hamm of Continental Resources (CLR) has been a particularly outspoken critic of the official government data. But many observers have pointed out that CLR is not active in the low cost Permian Basin. Most of its production delta lies in the Bakken formation (we profess to not being experts on CLR...far from it...but we think the broad assessment is verified). Some estimates claim that the spread in production cost between Permian shale and Bakken shale is about $12. We would not view this as a static spread given the dynamic nature of drilling in these regions. But we do have a strong qualitative knowledge base when comparing the two regions. Our Permian royalty streams have been flowing steadily for the last year. But only recently has our Bakken income come back from the dead. Obviously the pumps have been turned back on in North Dakota at higher WTI levels.

Before we look at the chart detailing US crude oil field production, we know all about the uncertainty of the data. Simply put, it is based on estimates compared to the hard data that is released on a monthly basis with a lag.

Below is a snapshot of the last official data released from the EIA. A long term comparisons between the weekly and monthly data is not worthwhile considering the EIA has changed the way they gather the data. Basically, the weekly estimates have greatly improved. Whatever the case, you can see the two datasets are fairly aligned now.

So on the surface, it looks like US production is screaming at an unchecked pace. And even if we discount the figures assuming some sloppy government work in collecting the data (wouldn't be the first time), it is hard to argue that US production is not increasing. But actually, we think the shale producers are exhibiting great discipline. And in fact, that was Hamm's point. The bottom line means more than the top line to the shale producers (novel concept these days). Considering many of them almost went out of business a few years ago, we fully understand their new approach. With production times greatly shortened thanks to new technology, producers are able to be more nimble. Given the scaling up and down of the production cycle to maximize the margin between the input cost and output price, oversupply is not a likely outcome. Another way to look at this is that the sliding scale of the production ramp helps dampen medium term supply volatility. This means that producers will not feel obliged to rush and pump as much oil as possible with higher prices fearing they are fleeting. Looking ahead, we suspect US production will slow if oil prices stagnate a bit. Or at least the growth of production will slow. Ultimately, despite all of the perceived tension between US shale drillers and OPEC/Russia, they all have the same goal in mind: a higher, more stable price of oil.

As we stated at the onset, we are only addressing one angle of the oil market. The other factors include global growth and demand, inventories (a surprise 2.2mm build announced today), rig counts, speculator positioning, US drilling regulations, pipeline efficiency, geo-political tensions, the prices of coal/natgas/uranium, electric buses in China, the price of sand in Wisconsin, Elon Musk's sanity, Trump tweets...we could obviously go on and on. Most of these things cannot be controlled in any predictable manner. But one thing we have learned, a committed cartel (and its extended cohorts) can greatly influence the price of oil. And US shale producers might have the means to pump excessively, but they, too, are showing discipline. These two factors alone give us comfort that our oil portfolio is on solid footing. Now let's hope that the global economy keeps chugging along.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are long oil & gas royalties, royalty trusts, and working interests across the US