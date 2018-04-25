Exxon Mobil: Has The Paradigm Shifted?

But we believe that the paradigm has shifted, and that the bear case for XOM stock has drifted out of the market’s purview.

Image Source

All the market volatility of 2018 has not done much to help push the majority positioning stance in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) into the upward direction. The stock has clearly underperformed the market on a year-to-date basis. But our view is that the paradigm has shifted, and that the bear case for XOM stock has drifted out of the market’s purview. Heightened trade war tensions, growing geopolitical turmoil in the Middle East, and increased infrastructure development in the U.S. all suggest that crude oil supply issues could surface in the second half of this year. Furthermore, bullish trends in energy might be exacerbated by the combination of rising consumer inflation and falling currency values within the U.S. economy.

With oil prices moving toward cyclical highs, we believe that Exxon Mobil’s decline has found a bottom and that the stock is a buy at current levels if you are an investor seeking yield with limited downside.

Stock Price Chart: CNN Money

Exxon’s performance on a year-to-date basis has been dismal, with the stock trading lower by 4.87%. This is unfortunate, but things are much worse when we look at the returns generated over the last five years (-10.90%). To be sure, this is where Exxon’s strengths and 35 years of dividend growth have helped to mitigate some of these problematic issues for long-term investors. But clearly, there is still a lot left to be desired when looking at the historical rewards for holding bullish positions in the stock.

Stock Comparison Chart: Bloomberg Gadfly

All of that said, any investor who implements trading strategies tied to cyclical macro factors understands that energy markets are currently being valued in ways that are far below historical averages. Fortunately, the flip-side of this is the fact that valuations are discounted, as the market seems to be neglecting a sector that could benefit strongly from cyclical factors at the macro level. Global gasoline and distillates demand is expected to remain strong on a quarterly basis. We feel that rising wages and low U.S. unemployment (at 4.1%) should generate added support for market valuations through the remainder of this year.

Source: OPEC Secretariat

We must also contend with the fact that even with oil prices at historical lows, Exxon has shown some of the best results with respect to their ability to generate free cash flow. The data shown below should be considered comparatively (given that oil prices were trading in triple-digit territory just a short time ago).

Cash Flow Comparison Chart: Bloomberg Gadfly

These are all factors that should be viewed favorably alongside Exxon’s earnings outlook for its next quarterly releases. In the fourth-quarter of 2017, ExxonMobil reported a massive earnings gain (to $8.4 billion from $1.7 billion during the fourth-quarter of 2016). This surprising increase came largely as a result of the $5.9 billion in quarterly inflows generated by the Trump tax cuts. These positives were, in part, negatively offset by $1.3 billion in impairment charges for the quarter. If we adjust for the impairments and the tax benefits, ExxonMobil’s adjusted earnings came in at $3.7 billion for the fourth-quarter of 2017 (roughly 2% the adjusted earnings figures from the fourth-quarter of 2016).

EPS Chart: Exxon Mobil / Market Realist

For all of these reasons, Exxon Mobil’s first-quarter earnings report will be critically important in terms of our ability to decipher a true turnaround in the stock. For the quarter, Wall Street analysts are expecting Exxon Mobil to show EPS of $1.20 (which would be 26% higher than Exxon’s adjusted EPS estimates in the first-quarter of 2017, and even further above the adjusted EPS for the fourth-quarter of 2017). Revenues are expected to come in at $64.7 billion (roughly 2% higher than the company’s revenues performance in the first-quarter of 2017).

In our view (and based largely on influences from broader market trends), Exxon’s upstream earnings should see gains at relative to the first quarter of 2017. WTI crude averaged $52 per barrel in the first-quarter of 2017, before rising to average $63 per barrel in the first-quarter of 2018. This typically suggests annualized increases in upstream earnings for Exxon as long as hydrocarbon volumes remain stable. Downstream earnings were probably impacted by wider refining cracks (expansions of around 8%) during the quarter (relative to the 2017 period).

Chart Analysis: Dividend-Investments.com

If we do not see any significant surprises in Exxon’s April 27th earnings release, there is a growing likelihood that we will see a bounce out of these long-term lows. The stock is currently trading in a descending triangle formation but the support zone is now showing a triple-bottom that has held nicely through the cyclical downturns. This area also marks the 200-month exponential moving average (which has helped define most of the stock’s upward price moves). We are long XOM to collect the supreme 3.93% dividend yield in anticipation of a broader turnaround out of these lows.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XOM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.