CK Assets: Major Insider Trade By Li Ka-Shing But Chart Is Bearish

"Superman" Made A Major Insider Trade But Who Is He?

Li Ka-shing is a Hong Kong-based business magnate who has the majority of his assets situated in Europe and China (including Hong Kong). Mr. Li was listed as 23rd richest in the world according to Forbes in its 2018 ranking, based on his wealth estimated at US$34.9 billion. In Asia, he holds the second position in the rich list. The multi-billionaire is affectionately labeled as “Superman” in Asia due to his innumerable business successes and uncanny investment acumen. In 2000, he was knighted as Commander of the Order of the British Empire and Commandeur, Legion d’honneur. Given his high standing and track record, any purchase by the “Superman”, in particular a major one, is worthy of further research.





(Source: CK Asset Holdings Annual Report 2017)

The Significance Of The Trade

According to company filings, Mr. Li bought 11.2 million shares worth HK$741 million (US$94.4 million) in CK Asset Holdings Ltd. (OTCPK:CHKGF) (OTCPK:CNGKY) last week. CK Asset is one of the two main holding companies of Mr. Li, the other being CK Hutchison Holdings. The prices were done in the range HK$66.36 to HK$67.65. The shares listed in Hong Kong trade by the ticker code 1113:HK. The purchase is noteworthy in two ways. Firstly, it was his first major purchase since announcing his retirement as chairman and executive director at CK Hutchison and CK Asset in the middle of the previous month. Secondly, it was, in fact, the Hong Kong tycoon’s first purchase in CK Asset since June 2015.

Interestingly, despite the significance of this purchase, along with the usual keen attention on Mr. Li’s trades, the share price of CK Asset hardly budged on the news. I would have thought that the market would deem this purchase to be well considered by Mr. Li since at US$94.4 million, it is not small change even for the multi-billionaire investment guru and dealmaker. Furthermore, as the trade was done just weeks ahead of his official retirement at the forthcoming annual general meeting on May 10, 2018, wouldn’t market players deem that he’s making a statement of confidence in the company even after he’s not involved actively?

Bearish Technical Set-Up At CK Asset?

Perhaps the lackluster response by the market can be attributed to the bearish share price chart pattern under development. The share price has been forming a “descending triangle” which is regarded by technical analysts as a bearish chart pattern. In addition, the moving averages (50-day and 200-day) looks set to converge to form a "death cross", which is associated with a downward price trend. The stock appears to be prone to a meltdown as it approaches the acute side of the “triangle”.

(Source: Drawings by ALT Perspective on chart generated from Yahoo Finance)

Investor Takeaway

The stock looks scary based on technical analysis. However, fundamentally, the stock looks undervalued. It is trading at a price-to-book of 0.82 (i.e. below book value), a trailing price-to-earnings at 8.38x, and a forward annual dividend yield of 2.54% (numbers derived from Yahoo Finance). The consensus price target is HK$82.11, 21% above the current price. In comparison, its peer Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCPK:HLDCY) has a consensus price target only 13% above the prevailing price.

Nevertheless, with many stocks having corrected in the past month, investors have plenty of options. Perhaps they can wait until the bearish chart pattern is negated, such as when the stock trades above the “descending triangle”, before considering a position in CK Asset.

