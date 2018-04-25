Lear Corporation: Macro Headwinds To Compress Prices

Lear Corporation (LEA) has been the quintessential deep value stock for years. While no longer holding a position, there is something special that takes place when investors find both a great company and great management team, never mind when those two factors exist alongside a depressed stock price. Lear Corporation has generated billions of dollars in free cash flow in recent years, with the vast majority of that plowed straight back into what management felt was their best bet: shares of the company itself. Since initiating a share repurchase program early in 2011, Lear Corporation has purchased 44mm shares of stock (42% of the float). The average price paid per share repurchased? Just $79.00/share. With shares at nearly $200.00/share today, that’s more than $5,000mm in profit. Prior CEO Matt Simoncini – who took the helm at 2011 and started the company down this path – had acted with absolute confidence since taking the reins. In my opinion, he was the best leader in the automotive supplier space in the past decade. The recent change of control, with now CEO Ray Scott taking over this past February, should not concern shareholders too deeply. While he has a less boisterous personality, Ray Scott has been with Lear Corporation for thirty years, at one time or another leading both product segments in leadership roles. The firm remains compelling on a relative basis.

Unfortunately, relative to other areas of the market, the automotive industry is less appealing. Sell-side analysts forecast EBITDA growth in the mid-single digits in 2018 and 2019 for Lear Corporation. That implies steep expectations given the global demand environment: consensus forecasts call for just 2% global vehicle demand growth over the next two years. With original equipment (“OE”) manufacturers pushing for 1.5% price concessions each and every year, flat revenue/earnings would be the likely result in this kind of environment. These high expectations are likely in reaction to Lear Corporation beating bottom-line expectations every single quarter since the beginning of 2014, vexing the street. While positive EBITDA growth is likely, future hurdles appear too high. This somewhat negative call on the firm should not be interpreted too poorly, as when the automotive sector becomes more favorable shares could come back in favor on the long side.

Business Overview

Getting back to basics on what makes the company tick, Lear Corporation is a Tier 1 supplier serving the global automotive industry. Tier 1 suppliers are at the top of the value chain, providing finished products to OE automotive manufacturers. Lear Corporation is one of the largest of the Tier 1s and operates a profoundly a global business, running 151 manufacturing facilities in 22 countries. The firm operates two reporting segments: Seating and E-Systems:

Seating. $15,900mm in 2017 revenue. Lear Corporation’s Seating segment has been stealing market share left and right from smaller manufacturers for a very long time. Any competing firm that manages to survive often gets gobbled up and tied into the machine. Management has been executing excellent tuck-in deals like Guilford Mills (performance textiles), Eagle Ottawa (leader in automotive leather), and the Grupo Antolin seating business (reconfigurable seat structures) in recent years that have helped construct a powerhouse in the industry. No other player has the capability to produce both premium leather and cloth seating under one roof to a material extent, never mind the underlying seat structure, mechanisms, and electronics as well.

$15,900mm in 2017 revenue. Lear Corporation’s Seating segment has been stealing market share left and right from smaller manufacturers for a very long time. Any competing firm that manages to survive often gets gobbled up and tied into the machine. Management has been executing excellent tuck-in deals like Guilford Mills (performance textiles), Eagle Ottawa (leader in automotive leather), and the Grupo Antolin seating business (reconfigurable seat structures) in recent years that have helped construct a powerhouse in the industry. No other player has the capability to produce both premium leather and cloth seating under one roof to a material extent, never mind the underlying seat structure, mechanisms, and electronics as well. E-Systems. $3,900mm in 2017 revenue. Producing wiring harnesses, terminals, fuse boxes, and control modules, E-Systems has higher growth potential and a better margin profile versus Seating. Originally started as a complementary business to Seating due to the electrification trends in automotive seats (power seats, heating and cooling, active sensing integration), Lear Corporation quickly saw the opportunity to diversify into the growing market built upon continued vehicle electrification. Those efforts have paid off, with the company acquiring new technology all the time as well as investing significantly into research and development. Recent acquisitions include EXO Technologies (industry-leading GPS), Autonet Mobile (wireless connectivity, over-the-air software reprogramming), and Arada Systems (cybersecurity, connectivity).

Growth has been aggressive: 9% in constant currency since 2011. While a solid portion of that is non-organic, organic growth has also rapidly outpaced overall new car sales growth. While the knee-jerk (and still correct) assumption is to assume the company has been taking market share, there are some clear underlying trends that have been helping Lear Corporation outperform beyond simply taking share. Perhaps most importantly, the company has been increasingly winning contracts on higher content crossover (“CUV”), sport utility (“SUV”), and luxury vehicles. While luxury car sales have seen languishing sales in most markets lately, SUV/CUV growth has been very strong – especially in North America and China. Examples of recent contract wins now in production related to these include the Mercedes GLE and BMW X3.

*The 2017 BMW X3 Interior utilizes Lear Corporation components

Why are these wins so important? Simplistically, more seats per vehicle means greater revenue per vehicle versus two seaters. Even comparing four seat SUV/CUV lines to mid-size sedans with four seats, the larger rear seats on the CUV/SUV command higher sales pricing. That is a strong tailwind, but in addition SUV/CUVs are structured to target higher wealth demographics of the market. Just as these cars generate higher margins for the OEs (e.g., Ford (NYSE:F) sees higher profit margins on its Explorer line than the Fusion), the little intricacies of more advanced seats (intelligent heating/cooling with surface sensors, headrests with integrated speakers and microphones, heart rate and respiratory sensing, dynamic comfort including modulation) mean higher revenues and margins per seat shipped. Bolstering outlook on the continuation of this trend, 90% of the seating backlog - which Lear Corporation defines as only new business, not contracted replacement business - is on CUV/SUV programs. Mix is likely to continue to shift towards the CUV/SUV market, barring any macroeconomic changes such as a spike in gas prices.

*Lear Corporation, February 2018 Investor Presentation, Slide 15

Industry trends impacting E-Systems are perhaps even stronger. Speaking on Lear Corporation backlog, 40% of it is attributable to E-Systems. That mix is double the rate of the segment’s current revenue contribution to consolidation. This is as clear a sign as any that the likelihood of increased contribution from this segment is on the way for Lear Corporation, another natural tailwind for consolidated revenue growth and margin. This growth is a function of emerging, but well-known trends, in electrification of vehicles and the gradual, yet inevitable, shift towards plug-in hybrid(“HV”)/battery electric vehicles (“BEVs”). Versus current internal combustion engines (“ICE”), additional electric content per vehicle (“CPV”) can be thousands of dollars more than within ICE. While bullish on trends within E-Systems, it is still nascent. Of the $165mm in segment earnings growth last year, 70% was attributable to Seating. It is still the primary driver that will make or break the business.

China As An Opportunity

The Chinese market is billed as a substantial opportunity by many automotive suppliers; Lear Corporation is no different. After all, it is the world’s largest automotive market, and given current government initiatives it also has the potential to become the world’s largest market for HVs/BEVs in short order. While Lear Corporation already has substantial China-based sales ($2,519mm consolidated in 2017 not counting unconsolidated assets), there is still quite a lot of room for more penetration. As it stands today, most of the company’s exposure is within joint ventures (“JVs”) with automotive OEs in-country. As outlined often in my coverage of firms with substantial operations overseas in this market, this is the de-facto way of doing business. Going it alone there is a risky play as China is built around deep protectionism and nationalistic tendencies. In total, Lear Corporation has 13 JVs in China; six of those are non-consolidated. Partners include FAWSN Automotive, Dymos Automotive, and Dongfeng Automotive, among others. Management has spoken often of increasing willingness from OE automakers to engage in dialogue with bringing in talent from overseas; watching for action on this front in the form of new JVs with Chinese market participants would be a strong bullish sign.

*Lear Corporation, February 2018 Investor Presentation, Slide 19

While total Chinese light vehicle production is set to rise only 16% by 2022 (company estimates), or 3% annually, management believes it can grow revenue (including non-consolidated sales) to $7,500mm by 2022. That is an increase of 78%, a stunning figure by any measure. Every factor that has, and will, continue to drive tailwinds in North American operations (SUV/CUV growth, increased market share, electrification) is as strong or stronger in China. The story is a compelling one, but it is fraught with risk as a lot of this story is to some extent outside of Lear Corporation control.

Peakiness In Global Automotive Production

Touched on recently in coverage on AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) coverage, North American light vehicle production was down 4% in 2017. This is a trend that will continue given another decline is expected in 2018. Despite GDP growth and low unemployment, households are deep in debt (automotive debt is already at all-time highs), wage growth has been minimal, and used car spreads (valuations between new/used vehicles) are widening given oversupply. The Center for Automotive Research, in forecasting a decline below the 17mm production mark, had this to say:

Despite slightly increasing economic growth of 2.5% in the USA, the U.S. car market will remain behind the sales of 2017 next year. In recent years, U.S. vehicle inventories have been significantly rejuvenated, driven by high discounts, cheap consumer loans and financing. In the saturated U.S. car market, fatigue symptoms are noticeable in the case of a rejuvenated vehicle fleet,

This echoes much of the concerns here. Mentioned earlier, vehicle mix continues to be an aid to keep Lear Corporation performing better than industry averages. Sales among CUVs/SUVs were up mid-single digits in 2017 despite the decline, balancing out the double-digit collapses in large passenger cars and luxury vehicles. In this kind of environment, the 4% positive comp reported by Lear Corporation in North America in 2017 was very solid. That is unlikely to repeat next year as several key programs are forecast to be down measurably and tailwinds to mix are not as aggressive. Investors need to remember that OEs demand pricing concessions in the range of 1.5% per year, each and every year, from their suppliers to maintain competitiveness on the global stage. Lear Corporation is not immune to that. Taking IHS forecasts for global light vehicle sales in 2018 as gospel, Lear Corporation would be looking at flat revenue growth without the factors of highlighted prior catalysts:

Increased market share (particularly China)

Continued growth in SUV/CUV mix share

Shift towards HVs/BEVs driving electrification revenue

Sell-side analysts are looking for 6.5% revenue growth in 2018. While somewhat impacted by full year contribution from Grupo Antolin, Lear Corporation would have to outperform light vehicle sales by 500bps once including the impact of annual pricing concessions. That is a high bar and it is likely the company is a victim of its own success. Analysts have a tendency to have recency bias, extrapolating prior outperformance of estimates forward.

Forecast, Valuation

My model forecasts $2,150mm in EBITDA in 2018, 5% below current consensus. Pegging $425mm as maintenance capital expenditures, $300mm in income taxes, and $85mm in interest expense, free cash flow should be around $1,340mm in 2018. Given the current $13,110mm market cap on shares, that is roughly 10% free cash flow yield. I think that is a solid rate of free cash, but this is also a company sitting at the peak of the cycle. Any global growth slowdown – look at European economic data slowing, United States forecast to see GDP growth fall below 2% late 2H 2018/2019 – could put the business model at some risk. While somewhat tainted by history given its 2009 bankruptcy, I don’t see any risk. Interest coverage is extremely solid and leverage is low. The market will likely give investors a better opportunity than what is available today to buy Lear Corporation shares over the next twelve to twenty-four months.

Note: Members of Industrial Insights community receive access to actionable research ideas like this one frequently. Value Investor’s Edge is our sister service that shares in top tier financial content. Consider joining two of Seeking Alpha’s most premier services to receive valuable investment analysis that is not publicly available.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.