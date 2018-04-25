Hydropothecary: The Quebec Cannabis King

Welcome to our Discover Cannabis series, where we publish in-depth research reports for companies that have not been covered before by us. We plan to initially cover at least 25 new names which we believe would be greatly beneficial for investors looking for opportunities in the cannabis sector.

Overview

Today we are introducing Hydropothecary (OTC:HYYDF) as part of the top 20 cannabis players under our watch. Hydropothecary ("THC") is the largest licensed producer based in the province of Quebec and is uniquely positioned to become the dominant supplier for the second largest province in Canada and potentially other provinces. We think investors should understand the company's dominance in Quebec and also its potential outside the province given the upcoming capacity and impressive product developments.

THC was founded in August 2013 in Quebec and received its first cultivation license in November 2014. The license was amended to include cannabis sales in May 2015 and later that year THC completed the 7,000 square feet facility greenhouse facility it uses to produce cannabis. In December 2016, THC completed another 35,000 square feet facility and launched an RTO to access the public markets. In March 2017, THC was licensed to sell cannabis oil and later in the month completed the RTO to become a publically traded company on the TSX Venture exchange. We look forward to seeing the shares listed on the main TSX exchange at some point which will result in improved disclosure and enhanced liquidity for the shares.

Operations

The operations of THC is centrally located in Quebec, a strategy similar to several other players. The company has proudly said that its Quebec location provided several advantages including lower utilities and construction costs.

(Investor Presentation)

THC's current facility has an annual capacity of 3,600 kg. The first expansion is expected to bring total capacity to 25,000 kg/annual and is expected to be completed by July 2018. The second expansion is an ambitious plan to construct a one-million square feet greenhouse facility that will bring total capacity to 108,000 kg/annual and expected completion in December this year. With the second expansion in place, THC is on track to become one of the largest cannabis producers in the country.

(Company filings)

Our Take: We think the capacity for THC is definitely competitive given most peers of similar market capitalizations have similar or smaller planned capacity. For example, Organigram has planned capacity of 113,000 kg/year and CannTrust only planned to increase capacity to 42,500 kg/year. As we will show later on that the Quebec deal has almost 45% of THC's total capacity spoken for, which is a major positive for the stock.

Quebec Supply Agreement

On February 14, 2018, THC announced that it has signed an LOI with the Société des alcools du Québec (‘‘SAQ’’) to become the largest cannabis supplier to the province once recreational sales are legalized. The final agreement was signed in April 2018, under which THC will supply over 200,000 kg over the five-year term. You can see below that THC is the biggest winner of all the parties that were selected, not a surprise given its home court advantage being the only LP in Quebec that holds a sale license - the other five LPs in the province are still in the cultivation stage.

Hydropothecary: 20,000-45,000 kg annually

Canopy (OTCPK:TWMJF): 12,000 kg annually

Aphria (OTCQB:APHQF): 12,000 kg annually

MedReleaf (OTCPK:MEDFF): 8,000 kg annually

Aurora (OTCQX:ACBFF): 5,000 kg annually

Tilray (private): 5,000 kg annually

(Health Canada)

Our Take: The head-start THC had in the province has helped the company to become the undisputed leader in the Quebec market. The company has made it clear that its near-term strategy includes two parts: to dominate the Quebec market and to enter the Ontario market for future growth. We expect the company to actively pursue supply agreement in the upcoming Ontario RFP using its upcoming facilities and geographic proximity. For investors, THC represents a unique opportunity where the company has already secured a 5-year contract for up to 45% of its expected capacity, resulting in a strong baseline for its revenue in the next five years. The renewal after year five should also be less risky assuming no material changes during the contract term. THC is unique in that most other cannabis companies have not found distribution channels for the majority of their expected total production, leaving a huge degree of uncertainty. That's why we have stayed away from valuing companies based on capacity given the nature of cannabis distribution and related government intervention.

Recent Developments

The shares have traded up along with the rest of the cannabis companies during late 2017 reaching as high as $5.00 per share. However, unlike some peers that have lost most of that gain, THC shares declined to a lesser extent and currently trades at $4.27 as of last Friday. We think its success during the Quebec RFP has helped put a floor to the valuation. Unlike its larger competitors that have made headlines from flashy M&A deals, THC has focused on execution and organic expansion. We think the shares are subject to less volatility because of the Quebec contract, which could be attractive to investors looking for "safer plays" in the cannabis sector.

THC last accessed the capital markets by raising $149.5 million in an equity raise at $4.00 per unit. Each unit has one common share and half of a common share purchase warrant. Each warrant has an exercise price of $5.60 per share and maturity date in January 2020. The company has $264 million in cash as of Q2 2018 and has a market capitalization of $760 million.

Valuation Analysis

We think similar to other cannabis companies, the valuation of THC hinges on its future execution and ability to generate sales and profitability. However, the key differentiating factor for THC is its five-year contract with the Quebec Government. The Quebec deal alone provides volumes of 20,000, 35,000, and 45,000 kg per year. The company also said that it expects to realize weighted average pricing of $5.40 in this deal, which would result in annual revenue of $243 million assuming run-rate volume based on year three. The current market capitalization is only 3.1x the expected year three sales from the Quebec deal, even excluding any upside from sales to other provinces other than Quebec. We think this valuation is very attractive and THC has essentially de-risked a large part of its operation.

For the most part, there is no better way to evaluate valuation for cannabis companies on a company level. We think on a macro level, the market appears to be overvalued for the sector as a whole. However, select companies will no doubt outperform the rest and generate significant returns for investors. The bottom line here is that THC has one of the more conservative valuation metrics i.e. there is a higher probability of the company delivering on its valuation and maybe more. If THC is able to sell all of its productions based on our pricing assumptions below, the total potential sales could be over $660 million, implying material upside to the current share price.

Kilograms Sales Price Sales Dried 104,935 $6.00 $630 Oil 3,065 $10.00 $31 Total 108,000 $661

(Author estimates)

Putting Everything Together

THC has declared in its filings that the near-term strategy for the company includes targeting the two largest markets in Canada: Quebec and Ontario. THC has successfully secured the largest supply deals with Quebec and is well-positioned to continue that leadership in the years after legalization. The company will also aggressively pursue similar deals in Ontario given its ambitious expansion plan will give it over 100,000 kg/annual in capacity (Quebec deal includes 45,000 kg in year 3, representing 45% of the total capacity). Clearly, the company has the capacity to supply other provinces and we think it is crucial for the company to work diligently to secure additional agreements. The Quebec market is important but without other provinces, THC will still be limited to a single market that is destined to see more competition coming - five competitors will move to sale license once cultivation is completed in the next few months. We like the execution so far but will watch closely for the upcoming Ontario RFP to assess whether THC can diversify outside Quebec. The company has also announced that it has chosen Shopify (SHOP) to run its e-commerce platform. The online sales channel will be bilingual and will cover both medical and recreational markets. We think Shopify has one of the best-run e-commerce offerings and will provide a modern and user-friendly shopping experience for cannabis shoppers.

THC has clearly become a dominant force in the Quebec market and their ambition is beyond just the local market. The company has built a solid foundation by securing a distribution agreement for up to 45% of its anticipated production capacity of over 100,000 kg/annual. The key to its success would be to successfully enter other markets, starting from its adjacent Ontario. The shares are relatively "cheap" compared to most other cannabis companies we have seen, especially given that the 45,000 kg/annual deal with the Quebec government essentially provided a backstop to the share price given the associated revenue potential. We think investors should consider this company if they are looking for a relatively safer bet because frankly, we are unsure how most cannabis companies are going to sell their products without supply deals with provinces. There will not be other distribution channels for cannabis after legalization so the only way to participate is through provincial deals. Based on the above, in our opinion, THC is a well-positioned to survive in the cannabis market after legalization.

We rate Hydropothecary shares as Outperform. The company combines an attractive valuation and less risky operation in our view given its early success with the Quebec government. We think future catalysts include upcoming RFPs for other provinces in Canada and any meaningful international deals.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.