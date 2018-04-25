Washington Trust Bancorp - A Great Way To Benefit From Rising Interest Rates

WASH's heavy concentration in business and commercial loans means that the portfolio is set to benefit from rising interest rates. Their portfolio currently yields 3.84%.

Taxes dropped from 35% to 21% and management has passed some of this benefit to investors in the form of increased dividends. The dividend was recently increased by 10.3%.

Investment Thesis

Investors are still leery of the financial sector after so many of them got hosed during the financial crisis. In addition to this, the financial sector has continued its mediocre performance as many banks appear to be stifled by Dodd-Frank and other regulatory measures. So the big question is, are investors playing it safe for a good reason or is it possible that they are missing an amazing opportunity to find value in what seems to be an overvalued market.

Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH) is one of the financial stocks that managed to rebound quickly during and after the financial crisis. Most importantly, the dividend was never cut during these times and they only froze the dividend once in 2009. It is worth noting that WASH was founded in 1800 and holds the title of the oldest community bank in the United States.

The goal of this article is to identify what kind of value proposition WASH offers going forward now that they are realizing the actual benefit of corporate tax reductions passed in 2017. In addition to lower taxes we are beginning to see the additional benefit of rising interest rates on newly originated loans and variable rate loans that are a part of WASH's existing portfolio.

Q1-2018 and Performance Ratios

There are lots of things I could say about WASH's Q1-2018 earnings that were released after the market closed on April 20, 2018, but I'm going to keep it simple by saying "they absolutely killed it."

Diluted EPS during this time came in at $.93 resulting in a net income of $16.2 million. These results are put into perspective when compared with Q1-2017 when diluted EPS was $.68 for a total net income of $11.8 million. These results are especially strong given that the bank is more than 200 years old and operates in a saturated East Coast market.

My opinion aside, consider the significant improvement in the year-over-year performance ratios. Each metric, when presented by itself, is never enough to build an accurate picture of how well a company is operating. When viewed together it serves as a thrilling indicator that the bank is headed in the right direction.

Source: Washington Trust Bancorp - Q1-2018 Earnings

Here are a few observations about the performance ratios above:

I have decided to not consider most of the numbers from Q4-2017 largely because these metrics are skewed by the $6.2 million write-down of the net deferred tax asset. This write-down was taken in Q4-2017 in order to prepare for the impact of corporate tax cuts in the 2018 year.

Excluding the last quarter of 2017, WASH's metrics have continued to show steady improvement that is characteristic of a well-run bank.

Return on average assets (ROAA) is an important metric I use when comparing financial institutions. ROAA is a measurement that shows how efficiently a company is using its assets and can be compared to other companies in the same industry. Calculating ROAA is done by dividing net income by average assets. Because I only want to invest in high-quality banks/financial institutions typically will not consider any that have an ROAA less than 1%.

Return on average equity (ROAE) is another important metric because it tells us how much income is being returned to a shareholder as equity. I personally like to see banks with an ROAE around 12% or higher. WASH's current ROAE of nearly 16% exceeds this significantly.

In addition to strong performance ratios, WASH sports extremely healthy capital ratios.

Source: Washington Trust Bancorp - Q1-2018 Earnings

It will be interesting to see how The Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief, and Consumer Protection Act will play out over the course of the next year since its goal is to reduce or eliminate some of the regulations that are especially burdensome on smaller banks. Currently, there are talks of exempting institutions with less than $10 billion in assets from the Volcker Rule which would directly impact WASH which has $4.5 billion in total assets as of March 31, 2018.

Earnings Per Share and Payout Ratio

Counting the earnings from Q1-2018, the rolling EPS for WASH is approximately $3.26/share (this excludes the net-deferred write-down because this is a one-time expense) compared with an EPS of the same prior rolling year of $2.74. This means their new rolling payout ratio is actually less now than it was prior to its 10.3% raise.

$2.74/$1.56 = 56.9% Payout Ratio (Q1-2017 to Q2-2016)

$3.26/$1.72 = 52.7% Payout Ratio (Q1-2018 to Q2-2017)

It is important to remember these are for rolling periods of time and therefore they are more of a conservative estimate than I expect actual 2018 earnings to be. There are currently 4 analysts covering WASH and the mean earning consensus is $3.78/share with a low of $3.60/share and a high of $3.89/share. This suggests the following fiscal 2018 payout ratios:

Low - $3.60/$1.72 = 47.8% Payout Ratio

Mean - $3.78/$1.72 = 45.5% Payout Ratio

High - $3.89/$1.72 = 44.2% Payout Ratio

Even at the low end of estimates WASH comes with an extremely conservative payout ratio that will allow for meaningful increases going forward.

Steady Fee Income

Every bank has a different combination of fee income that is a component of total net income. WASH has an extremely balanced and recession proof mixture that should provide a steady income stream going forward. I am especially fond of the fact that 60% of fee income comes from recurring wealth management fees that are strongly tied to assets under management (AUM).

Source: Washington Trust Bancorp - Q1-2018 Earnings

It is a little concerning that Wealth Management saw outflows of $371 million over the last three months (approximately 6% of total AUM). It appears that this was largely relationship-based as management noted that "the decline in wealth management assets primarily resulted from client outflows in the latter portion of the first quarter associated with the loss of certain client-facing personnel." While this will impact the revenues generated by Wealth Management it should be nothing more than a setback for the next few quarters.

Net Interest Margin

Compression of net interest margin (NIM) appears to have finally bottomed out and begun to move higher thanks to rising interest rates. As the NIM continues to grow, WASH will benefit from a loan portfolio size that has grown from $2.5 billion in 2013 to more than $3.4 billion at the end of 2017.

Source: Washington Trust Bancorp - Q1-2018 Earnings

Commercial Loans continue to be a significant amount of WASH's loan composition with residential real estate loans and home equities balancing out the rest of the growth. I am extremely fond of WASH's minimal reliance on "other" consumer loans because this will benefit them going forward as we expect to see the banking industry experience higher credit losses.

Source: Washington Trust Bancorp - Q1-2018 Earnings

The good news is that interest-earning assets have seen their yield increase at a faster pace than interest-bearing deposits (next section) by a total of .11% over the last year. I also highlighted several major areas where increase yields YoY significantly benefitted the interest income WASH generated.

Loan Growth Vs. Deposit Growth

WASH's loan portfolio grew by $13 million from December 31, 2017, to March 31, 2018 (see previous image). Meanwhile, deposits grew by $14 million over the same time frame. Based on these figures, it appears that WASH has had to limit the growth of its loan portfolio because of a shortfall in deposits over the last few years.

Source: Washington Trust Bancorp - Q1-2018 Earnings

Although deposit growth has not grown at the same rate as WASH's loan portfolio, it has continued to grow in a balanced manner with regard to the type of deposits. Over the course of the last year, WASH has seen the majority of its growth take place in non-interest bearing demand deposits and time deposits (in market). From the chart above I would like to see them recover some of the lost deposit share related to money market accounts.

Source: Washington Trust Bancorp - Q1-2018 Earnings

Although the lack of deposits has likely hindered the growth of the loan portfolio, I do like that WASH isn't chasing deposits. Even at the current rate of deposit growth WASH is seeing their interest-bearing expenses increase significantly. Overall, I believe that WASH is demonstrating balanced growth which is one of the most important factors to me before I consider investing in their stock.

Price/Earnings Ratio

With a rolling annual EPS of $3.25 WASH is currently sitting at a PE of 17.26 and based on 2018 EPS estimates, the PE is closer to 14.84 if we use the mean estimate of $3.78/share. Given that WASH is a well-run commercial bank I would expect a PE valuation closer to 20 which would suggest a share price somewhere close to the following:

Rolling annual EPS of $3.25 and a PE of 20 would suggest $65/share.

2018 EPS estimate of $3.78 EPS and a PE of 20 would give us $75.60/share.

The first bullet point represents what I believe is a conservative valuation of WASH's stock (14.6% upside) whereas the second bullet point represents what I believe shares will be worth by the end of the year (33% upside from current prices).

Conclusion

As the rest of the market continues to struggle, the banking sector has really flourished as investors begin to see the benefit from changes to the tax code on the net income generated by banks. After reading through WASH's quarterly and annual reports I truly believe that it still has a lot of potential but the biggest concern I have is whether or not they are going to be able to attract new deposits at rates that won't kill their margins. The good news is that attracting new deposits is something that all financial institutions seem to be struggling with. If this issue continues I expect to see NIM growth slow down as WASH will need to increase deposit rates to not only attract new customers but to maintain existing ones.

These concerns aside I believe that there is a tremendous amount of value in WASH's stock especially for investors who can get in at closer to $50/share. With a solid 3% yield and future growth prospects, I rate WASH as a BUY.

I am curious to hear about any other banks on my readers' list that are worth researching as I continue my search for more financial stocks to add to my and my clients' portfolios. Please leave any suggestions/requests in the comments section!

Final Note: If you enjoy my articles, please take the time to follow me. While I enjoy performing analysis, following me is the best method for showing me that SA subscribers are finding my work useful. I welcome all meaningful feedback and I enjoy using the Seeking Alpha platform to enhance and improve my own knowledge as well. My promise to readers is to be as open and transparent as I can be. The numbers presented are accurate as of the time I wrote this article.

My clients are currently long WASH.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article reflects my own personal views and is not meant to be taken as investment advice. It is recommended that you do your own research. This article was written on my own and does not reflect the views or opinions of my employer.