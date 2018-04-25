Rigel Pharmaceuticals Is In Bargain Territory

Source: Pixabay

I normally avoid companies that are likely to issue a secondary or have recently issued a secondary as performance seems to suffer at least near-term, perhaps longer depending on the circumstances. For small biotechs that are not partnered with a larger established pharmaceutical company for marketing might, drug approval fairly routinely means a secondary is not far behind. Such is the case with Rigel Pharmaceutical (RIGL) which, on April 17th, announced FDA approval of Tavalisse (fostamatinib), an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia, or ITP. The very next day the company announces a 15MM share stock offering with option to buy an additional 2.25MM shares. The shares took a big hit and have recently traded in the $3.70 area after an initial jump to the mid $4 range on the approval announcement. At sub $4 valuation, the stock represents an unusually good value for speculative investors.

FDA approval of Rigel's Tavalisse is a significant milestone for the company

The Tavalisse ITP approval is the first approval for the company that is testing the drug for multiple indications. ITP is an autoimmune disorder that afflicts 65,000 adults in the US alone; these patients suffer from low platelet counts of about 20,000 or below, versus a normal platelet count of between 150,000 and 450,000, resulting in significant bruising and excessive bleeding due to the inability to clot. In severe cases, this could lead to potentially deadly internal bleeding if not treated. Analysts quickly upgraded the company, validating the importance of this approval.

Launch for the drug is expected in late May, which means pricing and potentially further upgrades from Wall Street analysts who are currently targeting the share price in the $7-8 range.

Rigel is more than just a one trick pony

In October, 2017, the company announced meeting the primary endpoints for the Phase II study of fostamatinib for the treatment of warm antibody AIHA a disease that results in chronic anemia. In early April, the stock took a big hit when the company provided an update fostamatinib trial for treatment of IgA nephropathy, an orphan autoimmune disease which was the third indication for the drug that was being tested. The stock quickly bounced back from that setback, however.

Beyond Tavalisse, RIGL has several promising pipeline candidates with very broad commercial potential the detail of which I'll need to save for a future article. The non-Tavalisse pipeline trials are all partnered with premier world-class organizations and are proceeding nicely.

The market's reaction to Rigel's announced secondary offering provides a terrific opportunity for investors

The biggest fear upon approval for biotech investors in companies that are not partnered with a major biotech partner with established distribution channels is that a good drug will fail to reach its target audience and will eventually flop commercially. Luckily for Rigel investors, EVP and Chief Commercial Officer Eldon C. Mayer III is a wildly successful veteran in the field with multiple proven major successes. The depth of Mr. Mayer's experience is extremely rare in a biotech just entering commercial stage. While having the means to finance a sales team build-out is imperative, that only takes you so far without talent and experience; I have no concerns about either with regards to Rigel. Signing of a major ex-US partner is certainly something that is on the table and could provide a sizable boost to the share price near-term; post approval announcement could be imminent.

The Technical take:

The price action following the secondary, while not surprising as a gut reaction, is not deserved in Rigel's case. At current levels, RIGL is trading at a major support line that was in place prior to approval. Downside from these levels, absent a major market correction is virtually nil at this point, whereas upside is quite significant. Looking at a long term trend line, technically speaking RIGL has quite a bit of headroom to move and will likely settle somewhere in the $5.10 area later this year with rallies north of $5.50. The stock does need to move beyond the $3.90 resistance level first, however.

The Fundamental take:

Part of the weakness may be related to a flub on the company's website on April 12th, where a slide showing Tavalisse was approved was inadvertently displayed; the company quickly indicated it was in error. This caused a rush of short term traders in the name and a temporary price spike; there could be little doubt that these short timers do not have the patience to see Tavalisse nor the stock price reach its full potential. The company has about 164MM fully diluted shares outstanding with about $160MM in the bank and no long term debt.

The early June ASCO conference will be a major platform to launch Tavalisse. Market cap is currently a little over $600MM. Already some initial discussions with ex-US partners, CEO Raul Rodriguez approval will expedite those discussions.

Competition in the space is primarily coming from TPO agents; Thrombopoietin (TPO) is a protein produced primarily in the liver that controls how many platelets are produced and drugs like Promacta/Revolade from Novartis (NVS) helps boost platelet production. Tavalisse, in contrast, prevents destruction of platelets and therefore has disease modifying activity, rather than treating the symptoms as TPO agents do. Promacta is expected to achieve about $1 Billion in worldwide sales in 2018. With a differing mechanism of action and a more durable efficacy, I believe conservatively peak sales for Tavalisse in ITP alone could be in excess of $500MM annually, putting valuation Tavalisse valuation in ITP indication alone somewhere in the $700-800MM range today.

Along with cash on hand and with a moderate valuation on the remaining pipeline, RIGL could easily reach $1.2 Billion market cap ($7-8 per share) with a modestly successful launch later this year and close to double that ($14-15 per share) with a strong launch and ex-US partnership deal signed by next year.

Conclusion

With alignment of fundamental and technical analysis as well as potential near-term catalysts, investors in RIGL today are likely to see near- term and long-term significant appreciation in share value. The company announces first quarter results on May 1st, when pricing on Tavalisse is announced, I think we see more analysts stepping up with upgrades and those that recently upgraded may even bump price targets further. Discussion of ex-US partnership may also act as a catalyst. Filing for European MAA is expected late this year and Canadian filing is anticipated early 2019. Beyond next week's meeting, I think the Tavalisse sales ramp and pipeline updates over the next two quarters may drive further significant gains in the stock. As positive as I am in the name, risks abound and if the product launch does not go well the stock could be mired in the low single digits for quite some time. I don't see this as a likely scenario and so I have bought aggressively and may add to shares opportunistically.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RIGL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.