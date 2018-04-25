BorgWarner Expects Strong 2018 Growth, Well-Positioned For Global Hybrid And EV Growth

PE multiple looks high, but DCF and Ben Graham's Intrinsic Value show that growth expectations are reasonable. Ideal long-term holding; buy on the dips.

Cash position is good, and the company's balance sheet is healthy enough for dividend increases, share buybacks and acquisitions.

Healthy growth is expected from Europe and APAC markets, as well as turbocharger adoption in North America and Asia.

BorgWarner (BWA) is a well-diversified auto parts company both in terms of geography as well as product categories. The stock is currently trading at a slight premium, as evidenced by DCF and Ben Graham Intrinsic Value analyses. Considering the forward-looking nature of the company's product lines and how it has positioned itself to take advantage of the growing hybrid and electric light vehicles markets, I believe BWA makes a strong long-term investment case.

BorgWarner is a Michigan, United States-based auto parts supplier well known for its powertrain products. The company's automotive products are generally sold directly to OEMs.

During the year ended December 31, 2017, approximately 82% of the Company's net sales was for light-vehicle applications; approximately 10% was for commercial vehicle applications; approximately 4% was for off-highway vehicle applications, and approximately 4% was to distributors of aftermarket replacement parts.

Source: BorgWarner Investor Presentation

As you can see there's significant competition in each of its product categories, but BorgWarner has a strong presence in the turbocharger market, with a list boasting names like BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF), Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU), Ford (F), General Motors (GM), Great Wall (OTCPK:GWLLY), Hyundai (OTCPK:HYMTF), Renault (OTCPK:RNLSY) and several others.

The company has a well-established relationship with Ford and Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY), and these two companies accounted for nearly 28% of BorgWarner's net sales in 2017.

The U.S. auto market has been delivering strong numbers for the past three years, and BorgWarner has been able to steadily improve its net sales. But thanks to the company's geographic mix, that trend is expected to continue even as experts predict a slowdown in U.S. auto sales in 2018. BorgWarner derived only 34% of its net sales from the U.S., while revenue from APAC has now reached 28% and will continue to climb in the future as demand for automatic transmissions increase in the region.

Apart from this, BorgWarner has smartly diversified itself from combustion-centric products by expanding into the hybrid and electric segments.

Per the annual report, the company expects sales growth from new business to come in above the global production growth figures for 2018. An increase in turbocharger adoption in the North American and Asian markets, and an increase in the adoption of automated transmission systems and variable cam and chain engine timing systems in Europe and APAC will drive growth over the short term.

Long-term growth, as mentioned, is expected to come from BorgWarner's product positioning in the hybrid and electric vehicles markets across its global footprint.

Operating margins remain the biggest weakness of BorgWarner. Although low double digits give them an appearance of sustained good health, the truth is that they're still well below the leaders of the auto parts segment. There's a lot of work to be done in this area, but forecasts through 2020 from McKinsey show that the company's strong and growing presence in the China and APAC regions will work in their favor over the next few years:

"Emerging markets' share of global sales will rise from 50 percent in 2012 to 60 percent by 2020, while their share of global profits is also set to rise by 10 percentage points."

As for the balance sheet, by the end of fiscal 2017 the company had $545.3 million cash on hand with $2.13 billion in long term debt. Interest expense for the year was $70.5 million, while the company paid $124.1 billion in the form of cash dividends and $100 million towards share buybacks. With operating income staying above $1 billion, there is plenty of strength in the company's balance sheet to keep paying and increasing the dividends, and the company should not face much trouble if it wants to do acquisitions, either.

Investment Case

BWA PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

At 25 times earnings, BorgWarner seems expensive, but Ben Graham's intrinsic value calculator shows that the company needs to grow at a 6% rate over the long term to support the current valuation, indicating only a slight premium attached to the valuation.

A discounted cash flow analysis shows that the market expects it to grow at a reasonable 4% rate over the next ten years to support its current valuation.

I would recommend that investors buy BorgWarner on dips and hold it over the long term because I do see some additional gains coming from its forward segments in the mid to long term. The 1.2% dividend yield may not look attractive, but there is plenty of room in the balance sheet for dividends to grow, and auto parts company are not going anywhere, especially the ones with their hands in all three segments: combustion, hybrid and electric.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.