Biogen Q1 2018: Too Cheap To Ignore

Thus, I would suggest using the recent weakness to take a position in this name.

However, DCF analysis shows that Biogen is undervalued by 34% (Perpetuity Growth Method) and 31% (EBITDA Multiple Method).

The corporate signals related to the key growth drivers (Tecfidera and Spinraza) have been mixed.

After the pullback in the last three months and a 30% move off its highs, a valuation check suggests that the risk/reward is now extremely compelling.

On January 2018, I suggested to be cautious on Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB), and I was right with the stock underperforming by 30% over the last three months.

Despite my concerns around Spinraza, I think that the market reaction has been exaggerated and that stock is now trading at an irrational valuation.

Thus, in this article, I will go through two valuation approaches – DCF and multiple comparison - to demonstrate why I believe the risk/reward on Biogen is compelling and why I would use this weakness to build a position on the name.

Q1 2018 results

Biogen reported Q1 2018 sales of $3.13B, 0.5% below consensus expectations, while core EPS were $6.05, 2% above street numbers, but driven by a lower than expected tax rate.

Biogen hasn’t still updated the 2018 guidance (i.e. Non – GAAP EPS between $24.20 and $25.20) for the recent deal with Ionis (NASDAQ:IONS), which I think could be dilutive up to 5% on 2018 EPS.

Main takeaways from the quarter

The signals from the Q1 2018 Results for Biogen, related to the performance of two key growth drivers (Spinraza and Tecfidera), have not been great. The main takeaways from this quarter have been:

Tecfidera sales were $987M, $42M below consensus, driven by a strong performance in Europe and Emerging markets, while sales were declining in US. The management team remains confident about the long term outlook for the MS franchise in US, saying that the performance in Q1 2018 was negatively impacted by inventory destocking, which decreased sales by $80M. Thus, adjusting for that, Tecfidera sales would have been higher than consensus.



Tysabri sales were $462, -15% YoY but in line with consensus, which confirmed my view that this drug will see a meaningful erosion over the coming quarters for the competition of Ocrevus, especially in JVC+ patients for late stage multiple sclerosis.

Spinraza sales in SMA were $364M, 4% below consensus, driven by a strong performance ex-US where revenues were substantially higher than consensus (i.e. $176M vs. $162M expected by consensus), mainly thanks to a solid uptake in countries like Germany, Japan, Italy and France. On the other side, US sales were disappointing, with reported revenue of $188M compared to street expectations of $217M and the management said that they will expect stable US revenue over the coming quarters. I still think that long term estimates for Spinraza are too high because Avexis’ own gene therapy can revolutionize the treatment landscape for SMA.

DCF Valuation

I discussed here the methodology behind my DCF Valuation for Biogen. In this article, I update my analysis on the basis of the recent earnings release to see if the stock is trading with an attractive risk-reward, after the recent pullback.

Here are my key assumptions for the estimates of Sales, EBITDA Margin and FCF:

Source: Bloomberg & My Own Valuation Model

As you can see, these estimates are slightly below consensus.

Source: Consensus Comparison vs. My Own Valuation Model

To generate a DCF Analysis, I used 2 different methodologies:

PERPETUITY GROWTH METHOD: I used conservative assumptions about the perpetual growth rate and the WACC. In detail, I used a perpetual growth rate of 1%, which is in line with the Bloomberg estimate and I assumed a WACC of 8% that is in line with peers.

Source: Bloomberg

As can be seen in the table above, Biogen is undervalued by around 34% based on the Perpetuity Growth Model, while in my previous analysis it was fairly valued on similar assumptions.

EBITDA MULTIPLE METHOD: this analysis reveals a similar result for Biogen's valuation, because the company looks undervalued by 31%, which looks more attractive compared to my previous analysis where it was fairly valued. I assumed an EBITDA exit multiple of 9x, which is in line with Biogen’s last two years' EV/EBITDA valuation, as shown by the following tables:

Source: Bloomberg

Source: Biogen's Current vs. 2-year average EV/EBITDA (absolute analysis) – Bloomberg

Multiples Comparison

Lastly, Biogen has traded historically at 17x NTM (next twelve months) P/E, which was at premium to the Biotech peers. Today, Biogen is trading at a discount to 5 years average historical P/E on an absolute and relative basis, as shown by the following analysis.

In particular, the stock is trading at 10.6x NTM (next twelve months) P/E, which is at 38% discount to its historical P/E valuation.

Source: Biogen's Current vs. 5-year average P/E (absolute analysis) - Bloomberg

Source: Biogen's Current vs. 5-year average P/E & EV/EBITDA (relative analysis vs. Big Pharma peers) - Bloomberg

Conclusion

If you've read my previous article, you know I like Biogen's business model. With the stock again at a really attractive valuation on many different valuation metrics, I would suggest using the recent weakness to take a position in this name.

