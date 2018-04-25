AVX's (AVX) CEO John Sarvis on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

AVX Corp. (NYSE:AVX) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call April 25, 2018 10:00 AM ET

John Sarvis

Thank you, Nicole. Good morning. I would like to welcome you to the AVX conference call regarding the results for our fourth fiscal quarter and full fiscal year that ended in March. I am Johnny Sarvis and with me today is Kirk Cummings, AVX Chief Financial Officer and Mike Hufnagel, AVX Vice President of Corporate Finance. We hope you have had a chance to review our earnings release and related disclosures issued earlier this morning.

This quarter was again impacted by an acquisition and several other moving parts as compared to the previous quarter and the previous year. The quarter revenue and earnings were impacted by the early February acquisition of Ethertronics, a manufacturer of passive and active antenna systems for approximately $138.5 million in cash and the assumption of $11.5 million of net debt as well as the gradual plays out of the Kyocera resale business to be taken direct by Kyocera.

The fourth quarter results reflect continued strong bookings and since the bookings have been strong during the past few quarters, our core product delivery lead times remain extended. Although additional manufacturing capacity continues to come online, delivery lead times will remain at extended levels for the next several quarters. Orders will eventually slow, while shipments should continue to increase in line with the end market activity and the backlog will gradually reduce to levels that are more normal. Most markets appear to have seen continuous modest growth.

Net sales in the quarter rose to $446.6 million, which includes $12.7 million of Ethertronics sales and $57 million of Kyocera resale activity, whereas we had $77 million with such Kyocera sales in the December quarter. In this quarter, the distribution channel represented 37% of our overall shipments. Our lower percentage than it historically sits as mentioned on last quarter’s call, the Internet sensing and control business is primarily direct sales. The inventory and the distribution channel remains in good shape. POS in this channel continues to run positive.

Regionally and looking at our revenue split, each geographic region once again faced similar market conditions. Similar to last quarter, as a percent of the total, Europe represented 45% of our sales, the Asia region represented 32% of the overall shipments, and the Americas represented 23% of the AVX total. Overall, orders for the industry have been strong during the past several quarters reflecting the strong demand for tantalum standard MLC and high capacitance ceramic components. Certain customers, particularly in the distribution channel increased their long-term orders to secure future availability. Product delivery lead times remain stable. This quarter reflected the anticipated gradual adjustment and the component order patterns with the overall book-to-bill for AVX in the quarter of 1.02.

Addressing the various market segments we serve, the macroeconomic environment continues to be positive around the world with all the top 45 global economies showing growth. The global PMI although recently at lower levels remains in growth territory and is at its historically high levels. Addressing the various market segments we serve, the PC market had a tough calendar Q4 ending the year with almost a 4% decline in unit shipments from year-to-year. Our most optimistic projection is the flat market for this year. We continued to design in specialized components in this segment including antenna systems from our recent Ethertronics acquisition. The server and solid state disk markets are expected to continue on the growth path after a robust 2017 driven by the continued growth of the Internet bandwidth demand, a trend that will extend well into the future with the introduction of 5G systems. Overall, the total mobile phone unit market declined 2.6% in calendar year 2017. The smartphone segment of the markets declined 1% all at the extent of smaller manufacturers. We expect the smartphones will grow in 2018, while dumb phones will continue unit declines netting a market growth in very low single-digits.

Priced as high as $1,000 for high-end smartphones, there is some muting of the current unit growth of these phones, but the replacement cycle for these in the next 2 years will eventually increase. The communications infrastructure market is showing increased activity surrounding 5G systems, including the development of international mobile wireless standards. What was supposed to be a 2020 launch is happening now starting with point-to-point high speed data in some cities this year. We are seeing increased order activity to support these bills with visibility to significant key customer order patterns starting in December quarter and continuing this quarter. Customers are more open about their plans now given the constraints in the industry for certain components. This accelerated 5G activity is driving more growth in an Internet infrastructure market as well. Demand for routers and optical networks is increasing with some customers reporting a book to bill of 1.13.

In the Automotive segment, USA sales were up in March aided by an extra selling day, strong incentives, fleet sales and a step-up in showroom traffic. Globally, we expect the USA market to decline this year in the mid single-digits offset by growth in China, Western Europe and South America yielding a flat to low single-digit growth in light vehicles for 2018. We are not overly concerned about the decelerating growth in this key market segment as electronic content growth continues in the excess of 10% a year for some estimates. This drives more demand not only for our electronic components and Internet devices, but also for our sensing control and antenna offerings.

The Military segment has shown particular strength in orders last quarter in USA and Europe. The current and proposed electronic procurement part of the DoD budget has double digit increases in spending contributing to this order trend. We also think that the administrations pressure on NATO countries to spend the required 2% of their GDP on defense has some effect in Europe and the global threats for a less friendly countries in the world is motivating many countries to beef up their defense networks. Good trends for this segment of our business. Overall demand remains robust and broad based across many end markets, some of which are new and developing. One example is the smart home devices that include all devices connected to the Internet such as TVs, speakers, media adapters, lighting, thermostats, appliances and security systems. Our estimated forecast in this market is to grow in units nearly 20% per year over the next 5 years.

Relative to acquisitions, we completed the acquisition of Ethertronics last year on the heels of the sensing and control business in the December quarter. Ethertronics is a leader in the design, development and testing of passive and active antenna systems. Ethertronics has a clear lead in active antenna technology and products. The company brings the new technology to existing markets such as PCs and automotive as well as a key enabler for future mobile 5G handsets, IoT and base stations. The higher gigahertz frequencies of 5G require this new level of sophistication in antenna technology that Ethertronics has today including the ability to test and measure performance in specific testing chambers designed by the company.

The gross profit percentage at 19.2% was consistent with our expectation after taking into account the acquisition-related depreciation and amortization expense resulting from the acquisitions. The SG&A expense in the quarter came in at $39.8 million or 8.9% of sales consistent with the prior quarter. As mentioned previously, the new tax revisions dramatically impacted our tax provision last quarter and the full fiscal year, which in turn dramatically impacted the GAAP per share amounts. For the quarter, we paid a net of $128 million for the Ethertronics acquisition. We paid $19.4 million in dividend payments and spent $33.3 million for facility improvements and equipment. Depreciation expense totaled $17.8 million. Intangible amortization expense was $3.7 million.

For the full year, net sales in the quarter rose to $1.5625 billion, which includes $193.3 million of S&C sales, $12.7 million of Ethertronics sales and $296.3 million of Kyocera resale activity, which represents a reduction of $22.6 million from the prior year. Depreciation expense totaled $50.8 million and tangible amortization expense was $9 million. As mentioned last quarter, the one-time tax charge of approximately $130 million were recorded in the December quarter primarily as a result of the new U.S. tax law related to unrepatriated foreign earnings and the effect of the U.S. and France tax rate reductions on net deferred tax assets.

For the fiscal year, cash flow from the operations approximately $197 million. After finalizing the closing acquisition costs for S&C, we paid a total of $290 million in connection with the two acquisitions, paid $75.7 million and increased dividend payments and spent $98.6 million for facility improvements and equipment. The June quarter results will reflect the continued phase-out of the Kyocera resale business now taken direct by Kyocera. We currently anticipate the total company sales in the June quarter will include on approximately $52 million reduction in such Kyocera product resale activity with the remainder of our business sales increasing in the 4% to 5% range.

We estimate the gross profit margins in the June quarter will remain at 19% to 20%. After reflecting the full effect of two acquisitions, total selling, general and administrative expense should come in around $44 million. The overall tax rate should approximately 24%. We are optimistic about our prospects over the coming quarter as we gain momentum in our strategic markets, particularly in light of the addition of the sensor control and antenna products and the planned inclusion of the KUMATEC business that offset the loss of the Kyocera product resale activities. Our design win pipeline continues to expand driven by the introduction of innovative products designed to address existing and future stringent application requirements.

Jim Suva

Thank you very much. When we think about the folding of the acquisitions to pay it through the roll-off of the Kyocera business, how should we think about the impact to that to say gross margins in your operating expenditures?

Kirk Cummings

Jim, this is Kirk Cummings. We gave guidance for the June quarter where margins were going to be pretty similar to this quarter and that includes the roll-off of the Kyocera resale business. So, it looks as though particularly because of the purchase accounting required for these acquisitions, the loss of the Kyocera business and the addition of the acquisition businesses will pretty much not have much impact on the margins in the short run. Obviously, our hope is to improve the margins in the longer run as we fully integrate the businesses and some of the acquisition accounting adjustments roll off.

Jim Suva

Great. Thank you. And can you talk a little bit about how pricing was in this quarter say versus a year ago and versus normal typical trends?

John Sarvis

The typical trends historically have been price declines in roughly single digits, probably for the last several years, up until the latter half of 2017 and up through where we are today in 2018. There have been price increases selectively distributed from an AVX perspective across several different markets, several different customers. So right now in answering to your question we are seeing more price increase reflections and we are decreased.

Jim Suva

Okay. And then finally can you give us the statistical data for the breakout of the product types as well as the end markets like the pushing of sales?

John Sarvis

Okay. Let’s cover the segments first and looking our divisions rather. Looking at the components division this quarter is around 13%, tantalum 21%, advanced 22%, the KED 11% and the interconnect sensing and control division 33%. And the advanced and the interconnect of course were impacted by the recent acquisitions of both the S&C and Ethertronics, the consolidations into those divisions. Looking at the sectors, the automotive moved up to 44%, again heavenly driven with the S&C acquisition, cellular is at 12%, computer 11%, consumer at 9%, industrial at 7%, medical at 6%, military at 4% and networking at 3% and the telecom at 7%.

Jim Suva

Alright. Thank you very much for the details.

Matt Sheerin

Thanks. Good morning Kirk and John, just a few questions, just starting in terms of what you are seeing in terms of bookings, I think you said the book to bill was 1.02 which is down from prior quarters, is that a function of just sort of tough comps and perhaps more capacity coming online or was that a reflection of end markets, what’s your take on that that bookings number John?

John Sarvis

Relative to the booking number still – as again still remains positive, we are bringing on additional capacity in both the ceramic group and the tantalum group, which is having an impact because we are reflecting higher shipment levels. But in terms of the order patterns again heavily driven by our distribution network, but still with the heavy order rates and shipments rates, the inventory levels and just book to bill had a reasonably good level because we are still seeing positive trends on the POS. So we are keeping our close eye out. But we are still seeing the market pretty much upon most of the sectors.

Matt Sheerin

And I mean outside because I know the backlog in bookings in your automotive business were always much lower than other markets because of the supply chains, etcetera and that’s a big percentage of your business or if you sort of exclude that segment over the bookings still strong and what is the overall backlog looking like relative like in terms of months relative to what it was last quarter?

Kirk Cummings

Matt, this is Kirk Cummings. The backlog as we have said many times is not always reflective of what we expect to ship in the longer run. As we noted in the last two calls a lot of people pre-ordered or ordered over a longer period of time to secure their place in line. And they are not going to go out and place orders beyond a certain period of time. So I think the order book is probably as full as it’s going to be. I don’t think it’s going to continue to grow because of the strength of the end markets at this point. Our expectation as we have said on the prior call is we expect the order pattern to slow as more capacity comes online, because they have already placed orders for the future.

Matt Sheerin

Got it. And so as the lead times come in, so let’s say from 22 weeks to 18 weeks that backlog just gets a raise basically.

Kirk Cummings

That’s right.

Matt Sheerin

Yes, yes.

Kirk Cummings

But the more important point is as Mr. Sarvis pointed out is that the end sales, the POS for distribution and our sales to our customers continue to grow. So, that’s the more important factor.

Matt Sheerin

Got it. And so at this point of the cycle, the book-to-bill is not as meaningful as it might have been earlier in the cycle in other words?

John Sarvis

Great. And then on – and then in terms of the capacity expansion in tantalum and ceramic, was there sort of a revenue number or percentage increase in terms of your capacity of revenue run-rate.

Kirk Cummings

Only in terms of percent increase, we are looking at 10% to 15% in the ceramic area and probably somewhere around 10% in the tantalum area.

Matt Sheerin

Okay. And then you are not playing in some of the consumer areas where companies like Yagi are increasing prices every quarter and then there is like huge shortages, you are not really in those markets right?

John Sarvis

No, we are not. We are in much different markets as you know. We are – a very small portion of our market is in the commodity market even if you take in the mobile market, we are not big players in the mobile market and we will probably or not probably will be less with the move of the KED business, which there was a high percentage of the KED business that was in the mobile market. But from an AVX perspective, our markets are more focused into more specialized areas away from the commodity area.

Matt Sheerin

Okay. And then just on the Kyocera business, which looked like it was higher than we had expected. So, it took I guess longer for that to phase out, but that’s going to happen next quarter and you talked about that down $50 million plus. But if you look at the rest of the business on a sequential basis, is there going to be sort of flattish or is it still going to grow?

John Sarvis

No, that’s up 4% to 5% if we take out the KED business.

Matt Sheerin

Okay. And just on the – just looking at the operating margin which obviously is down because of these acquisitions you are going to be in the 10%, 11% range, it looks like at least a couple of quarters, what gets you to higher levels, are there any sort of integration opportunities on the cost synergies, sales synergies that you see what you can start to expand margins again?

John Sarvis

I think we will after we get through. It’s going to take us probably a year or so in some of these areas. We are in the integration stage now and have been since October with S&C and then since February most recently with Ethertronics. There are some sales synergies definitely that we will be able to take advantage of and also in the material side and the spend side, we think we can leverage more of the spend there to get some additional material reductions and the capital spending appreciation should also impact that.

Matt Sheerin

Okay, great. That’s it for me. I just want to say congratulations for Kirk on your pending retirement.

Kirk Cummings

Thank you, Matt.

John Sarvis

We are not sure we don’t let him go yet.

Matt Sheerin

Okay, good. Fair enough. Thanks a lot.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, hi, thanks. So, just to clarify, the resale business, is that totally out of the numbers in the next quarter the cost in the revenues?

Kirk Cummings

Andy, it’s Kirk Cummings. Virtually so, we indicated that it went from what 57 this quarter down to – and it’s going to drop more than 50. So, there might be a few million dollars in the next quarter, but for all purposes, it’s really gone.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And then so $44 million I think in SG&A next quarter, is that like I know you don’t give forward guidance, but is that a good number to think about for future kind of next 2Q, 3Q or?

Kirk Cummings

Andy, it’s a tough call, but I think it is. As I mentioned, it includes some effects of the purchase accounting for these two businesses, which will stick around for a while and then roll off in later years. But some of it is tied to the sales growth. So, to the extent that we continue to grow sales, some level of SG&A will move with it, but obviously our hope is to leverage more sales and maintain that overhead cost and improve the leverage.

Unidentified Analyst

And so – sorry what are the amortization charges next quarter and going forward and how much of that is going through the gross margin line versus was it all going through SG&A?

Kirk Cummings

It’s a mixed bag. The total should be around $8 million. And I would say that maybe $2 million of that goes through SG&A and the balance is in cost of sales.

Unidentified Analyst

Sorry, $8 million a quarter?

Kirk Cummings

No, that will be on an annual basis, sorry.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. But it was – I think it was $3 million this quarter, right or…?

Kirk Cummings

If you total what flowed through SG&A and cost of sales it was closer to $5 million, but some of that will begin rolling off in the New Year.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, got it, so accumulated in each quarter, okay. And then this smaller deal that you guys did, this KUMATEC acquisition, can you just like in layman’s terms like describe what that company does and what you kind of see of the upside there and kind of who the other partner is, can you kind of give a little bit of background there and why you thought this was an interesting opportunity?

John Sarvis

We – the KUMATEC is a threefold area. One is they do a small amount of sales in some specialized connectors, but also are an automation company and they are also looking at hydrogen program. Our interest there was driven primarily in the automation side, because they are one of our current suppliers of equipment for our interconnect, which we think we can take and also expand into other divisions in terms of the automation. And then on the specialized connectors we will continue that and in the hydrogen program there is an opportunity for selected and other alternative on green energy in terms of the future in automotive growth, so those are the three factors it actually moved this in that direction.

Unidentified Analyst

It makes sense, okay. And then two, just on the – so I guess we had two months of Ethertronics in the numbers and it looked like it was about $12.7 million in revenue that implies kind of $72 million annually, that’s a little bit below I guess the $90 million you talked about in the press release when you bought, is that just seasonality or what’s – is it I guess what’s like the revenues were a little bit light this first two months, just curious?

John Sarvis

That is correct and it was pretty much seasonally driven because of a major or a good portion of that business right now is in the mobile market and some adjustments going on in several customers in that market segment, so we anticipate in that turning around in future quarters, so.

Unidentified Analyst

It makes a lot of sense. And just question on products, just on and then similar question to AB was because it looks like that was pretty strong this quarter, is that just also seasonality, it looks like we are at $400 million run rate?

John Sarvis

Actually it’s going it’s going to be pretty strong this year, it’s about 13% increase over the previous quarter. And as new programs come on new design wins that number will continue to maintain and grow. So we are seeing – to be honest we are seeing a little better expected revenue on the S&C side than we originally did in the acquisition. So that’s a very positive side and now we are just – our challenge here is in terms of the bottom line is working on the cost and how we integrate and consolidate to leverage some of the overhead costs.

Unidentified Analyst

Alright, great. Thanks Johnny and congrats Kirk on the retirement.

Kirk Cummings

Thank you.

John Sarvis

Okay. Well, I would like to thank everyone for joining the call today. I think if you look over the previous quarter, we had a good quarter. Again, the acquisitions are continuing to help us. We will – our expectation is that we will continue to improve over the next several quarters. We are in a very dynamic markets as most of you know, so it’s an integral marketplace that we haven’t seen in a number of years, so as we bring additional capacity online, we hope the revenue side will continue to increase and we will continue to work on the margins side driven by the latest round of acquisitions. So again, thank you and we look forward to next quarter.

