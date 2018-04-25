The Market's Ridiculous Reaction To Caterpillar's 'High-Water Mark'

Many of the industrial names got caught up in the contagion, but that didn't make much sense considering most of them posted solid quarters.

I spent all day yesterday doing work on broken-down industrial names. Much of the carnage spawned from comments that Caterpillar (CAT) management made on their earnings conference call and the contagion that spread. Tonight, as I sit here pondering today’s market moves, the more and more that I think about the sell-off, the more and more ridiculous I find it to be.

I know the market isn’t always rational, especially in the short-term, and many investors are looking for the slightest reasons to sell in the face of domestic political issues, global geopolitical concerns, and probably most important, rising interest rates. The 10-year surpassed the 3% yield threshold crossed for the first time in years today. To some, this is terrible and represents a higher cost of equity for companies attempting to grow, but if you ask me, it increases the spread between the 2-year and the 10-year and if that means avoiding an inversion, I find it to be bullish. Anyway, I want to break down CAT’s earnings report/conference call and discuss why I think the market’s reaction to management’s commentary didn’t make much sense.

During Q1, CAT increased its sales by 31% y/y. This is fantastic growth for a mature company like CAT. CAT’s sales come in waves as a cyclical operation, and I wouldn’t be surprised if 2018 ends up being a front-loaded year for the company. Obviously, investors shouldn’t expect this sort of growth over the long-term, no matter what sort of base they’re being compared to.

Early in the CC, Jim Umpleby, CAT’s CEO, also highlighted the fact that “Our team also achieved the highest first quarter profit in Caterpillar's 93 year history.”

The first quarter EPS came in at $2.82, representing a major, $0.75 beat, coming in more than 35% above the average analyst estimate of $2.13/share coming into the print.

Umpleby went on to say: “We had a great start to the year. But higher sales volumes wasn't the only contributor to this record first quarter results. Operational excellence which includes safety, quality, lean principles and our commitment to control structural costs is one of the three key components of our enterprise strategy.”

Obviously, at this point in time, everything was fine and dandy, right? When was the last time you saw a company beat expectations by more than 35%? Well, it didn’t take long for Umpleby to begin signaling caution, which makes a lot of sense considering the quarterly results that were well above expectations.

He said, “While operating margins are expected to fluctuate quarter-to-quarter, we are pleased that in the first quarter of 2018, construction industries and resource industries exceeded the targeted ranges communicated during Investor Day.”

Of course they did. I’m sure that analysts factored the investor day guidance into their expectations. While trying to temper expectations, Umpleby also makes note that the company is increasing its earnings guidance, by $2/share, for the full year. The company’s new guidance range is $10.25-$11.25, which represents a ~14x forward multiple after Tuesday’s sell-off.

It actually wasn’t anything that Umpleby said that sparked the sell-off, but instead, something that CFO, Brad Halverson mentioned after discussing many of the ins and outs of the recent quarter. Towards the end of his operational monologue, Halverson said (emphasis added):

There were several positives in the fourth quarter that we would not expect to continue for the full year. The price versus material cost delta was very favorable in the first quarter, and better than we expected. We expect this delta of price versus material cost to be negative for the balance of the year. However, as I stated for the full year, we expect price to more than offset material cost. Second CAT inventory grew in the quarter to support higher production. Our expectation is that inventory levels will come down which would result in unfavorable changes to cost absorption. And it's often the case the first quarter got off to a slow start for projects spent. We expected targeted investments for future growth to be higher over the remaining three quarters. The outlook assumes that first quarter adjusted profit per share will be the high-water mark for the year.

The emboldened phrase above sent the sellers into a frenzy. Investors are always concerned with market tops, and while this news was company-specific, the market began to dump industrial shares, which eventually snowballed into a ~2% sell-off in the DOW. It’s worth noting that CAT’s shares opened the day Tuesday up 4% or so because of the strong initial print, meaning that from open to close, CAT lost ~10% of its market cap in a violent swing.

Like I said before, the company posted strong beats on the top and bottom lines, well above analyst expectations. Honestly, I can’t blame Halverson and Umpleby in the least for trying to temper down yearly expectations after such an amazing quarter. Obviously these results are going to be hard to surpass on a sequential basis. I understand that the market is priced off of future growth potential and not what companies have done in the past, but it seems a bit ridiculous for the market to totally disregard such high outperformance because of a fear of a slowdown.

This seems to be a perfect example of short-term thinking. Sure, CAT’s annual results in 2018 will likely be front loaded, but at the end of the day, if management’s EPS guidance figures come to fruition, CAT will produce earnings growth of more than 50% in 2018 (CAT’s 2017 adjusted EPS was $6.88). What’s more, while Q1 might have pulled some sales/profits forward, analysts are still expecting double digit EPS growth in 2019 and 2020.

At the end of the day, I think investors have to ask themselves, does selling off a company posting this sort of strong EPS growth to a 14x multiple make sense? CAT is known for high peaks and troughs when it comes to earnings. This shouldn’t come to a surprise to anyone; the company sells very durable goods that are reliant on strong economic growth. I’m sure that many investors are searching for reasons to take profits after CAT’s massive run up from ~$60/share in early 2016, but as long as earnings continue to grow, it seems to me that the good times can keep rolling.

Personally, I typically avoid cyclical stocks like this because I can’t stomach the earnings volatility. However, I do own a few, and I experienced a lot of red on Tuesday as the “high-water mark” contagion spread.

3M Co. (MMM) was down nearly 9% at one point in time on Tuesday morning on slightly disappointing guidance. You tell me, does it make sense for a company to sell off nearly 10% because it lowers the top end of its guidance range $0.15, from $10.70 to $10.55? $0.15 is only 1.4% of $10.70. Maybe I’m being simple minded, but that discrepancy doesn’t make much sense to me.

Another company that I own, United Technologies (UTX), sold off on Tuesday too, down a couple of bucks after opening a few percent higher on a strong earnings report, which included raised sales and EPS guidance.

I don’t own Lockheed Martin (LMT), but that company also raised top and bottom line guidance and found itself down more than 6% at the end of the trading day because it didn’t raise cash flow guidance. Cash flow was the only major metric that LMT didn’t increase expectations for. Sure, I suppose you could say that LMT’s quarter wasn’t perfect, but goodness gracious, if we’re in a market environment where companies beat and raise on the top and bottom and then experience steep sell-offs because they didn’t raise every single metric analysts track, we’re in for a tough time.

This cash flow guidance issue spilled over to Boeing (BA) shares, which report on Wednesday. It’ll be interesting to see whether or not BA can buck the trend. At least BA’s management knows a few key words to avoid during its CC.

Only time will tell if these sell-offs make sense or not, but I have a hard time believing that the market was being totally rational when it was hitting the sell button. I admit that investors could make valuation arguments against a handful of the names I’ve discussed. BA and LMT both appear to be expensive. MMM and CAT were definitely pricey a few months back, but now, after strong sell-offs, I think the case for fair value can be made. UTX is trading below its long-term average P/E on a forward basis as well. The market is a volatile place these days and the sentiment is surely negative. But as an investor I’m doing my best to see the forest through the trees and not get caught up on short-term noise, especially when it’s potentially distracting me from above-average results.

