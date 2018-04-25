U.S. Silica Pokes 2 Huge Holes On The 'Short Fracking Sand' Thesis

The latest U.S. Silica conference call might have brought significant doubt to the validity of this short thesis by poking two large holes into it.

There's gold in them hills, unless it's mixed with clay or just doesn't have the crush strength

The latest U.S. Silica (SLCA) earnings conference call had two pieces of information which the market might be underestimating. You see, the entire fracking sand industry trades at depressed multiples because the short thesis is very convincing.

So what's the short thesis on fracking sand? It rests on one issue which is then generalized:

The overall issue is that a veritable sea of Texas sand is coming to bury the U.S. fracking sand suppliers, which mostly ship Northern White from Wisconsin. Obviously, shipping sand from mine mouth to customers just hours away by truck is going to be a lot cheaper than shipping sand by train and truck from halfway across the U.S.

Given the above, a massive number of new Texas sand mines are promising to come online over 2018 and beyond, leading to tremendous amounts of new sand supposedly hitting the market. Capacity additions as large as 60 million tons/year are bandied about for 2018 alone. These numbers are obviously scary when you consider that the whole U.S. fracking sand market is just 100 million tons/year right now, though growing rapidly.

To add to the above, the Texas sand risk is generalized into the “in-basin” sand risk. The thesis here is that the same thing which is supposed to happen in the Permian (Texas) will also happen in most other prolific fracking basins. Were this to happen, and Northern White sand would be better left in the ground, given its competitiveness. In the process, the current quoted U.S. fracking sand suppliers would also be buried with their sand.

U.S. Silica Just Put Two Large Holes Into This Bearish Thesis

What would those holes be? Let us see.

Hole #1 – Texas/Permian Sand – Pervasive Technical Issues

We already knew Texas sand was late in coming, vs. the promised startup dates. U.S. Silica itself is late in bringing its Permian sand to the market, and indeed by Q1 2018 it had only 0.5 million tons/year capacity running.

Now we know why. There are unexpected technical issues in bringing this sand. U.S. Silica addressed those issues:

I would say the other thing that's challenging for all of us who are bringing up mines in the his environment is that the deposits are somewhat more difficult. They contain clays and muds and a lot of other things that are difficult to properly process, especially in a low water environment like most of us are running in, in West Texas, and then there’s just all the other start-up challenges of a big site like this.

So U.S. Silica faced some issues. That’s U.S. Silica’s problem, you’d say, right? Ah, but it turns out that it isn’t. Instead, U.S. Silica had more to say on the matter (bold is mine):

Bryan Shinn Sure, so to your first question, you want to strip out as much of the things in the deposit that are not sand, so clays, muds, other impurities, because typically those elements have very little to no crush strength, and so you can imagine - let’s just say take a worst-case scenario, and you had a product that was 50% sand and 50% clay or something, the crush strength would be very, very low on that. Part of what we do in this industry is take out all those impurities, and in West Texas just because of the nature of the deposits and the fact that you tend to operate in a low water environment, it makes it harder and harder to clean that product up. I would say after looking at probably, I don’t know, 100 different deposits before we picked the ones that we did, which we thought were some of the best that we’d seen, that yes, that problem is pervasive. You see others out there in the industry struggling as well to do that processing, and I think ultimately that might limit the effective capacity of what’s been installed. It’s another interesting point - when someone announces a 3 million ton mine site and maybe they’ve put some equipment up, that doesn’t mean they’re actually shipping 3 million tons out the back door, right, so we look at it through a bit of a different lens and understand that just because it has a nameplate capacity, that’s not what’s actually available to sell to customers. The more difficult it is to mine and process, typically the lower the effective capacity of those assets would be.

See the problem? U.S. Silica looked at a tremendous number of sites before choosing its own Permian sites. And it still got hit with the clay/mud problem, even while choosing what it thought were the best compromises. As a result, this issue is going to be pervasive, widespread, and will limit production capacities (and time to market) everywhere in the Permian.

This is a large hole in the Texas sand bearish thesis. But there’s more.

Hole #2 – In-Basin – Lack Of Quality

Now, everybody already knew that Texas sand would not be an overall “Northern White” killer because it lacked enough crush strength to be the best in every use case. So that was already a limit for how far Texas sand could go.

But guess what, U.S. Silica isn’t blind to sand elsewhere, so it also went looking elsewhere. What did it find? It turns out that in most places, the crush strength problem is even worse, to the point of likely making the sand unusable or a lot less attractive. This, again, is widespread (bold is mine):

Chase Mulvehill A quick follow-up. It sounds like you’re pretty positive about sand fundamentals this year, so a couple of questions around that. Given the positive backdrop, what’s your outlook for La Mesa potentially going to 4 million tons at some point in the medium term, and then maybe your view on Eagle Ford in-basin mines - you know, we’ve seen a lot of announcements there. Should we expect that Silica should be exploring options down there, or do you just think that the adoption of that sand would be slow, given the quality? Bryan Shinn You know, really great questions, and I think we have gotten a lot of demand requests for La Mesa. We have a number of contracts up there, and I think that as soon as we get that up and running, we’d obviously like to push that as hard as possible. We know we’ve got a couple of large customers in particular that are waiting with baited breath for that plant to come online, so I think that’s going to be a very popular supply spot, especially given its location up north in the midland. As far as other in-basin sand, I think it’s very interesting. I know that there’s a lot of commentary in the industry around this right now, and bottom line is I think a lot of the concerns over this supply are sort of way overdone. The main reason, and you picked up on it in your question, is that typically the deposits we’ve seen outside the Permian, and it’s not just the Eagle Ford but we look in all the basins, obviously, almost universally are another step down in quality. What do I mean by that? Well, if you look at the Permian 100 mesh, maybe it’s a 7 or 8K crush sand which is a big step down from Northern White, but customers have found a way to make that work, or at least some customers have. Others still don’t like it. But when you step down to some of the other regions, we’re talking 3, 4K crush, so typically 50% lower quality, particularly on crush. As we’ve talked to a number of the energy and services companies out there, even those who tend to be more flexible around product specifications, we haven’t found hardly any of them that want to touch that sand, so we’re watching that. We’re looking at it carefully, but at this point it feels to me like it’s not going to be the kind of wave like we’ve seen in the Permian, where perhaps the quality in many cases is good enough. When you get to the Eagle Ford, the Marcellus, some other areas that are purported to have sand mines coming up, I really think the adoption rate is going to be much, much different than what we might see in the Permian, and quite frankly even there we’ve had a number of customers - a very large customer came to us just in the last couple of weeks and said, look, we thought we wanted to use the Permian sand, but the quality there even is not good enough, so they asked if we could sign - or they could sign with us a large Northern White contract. This is a very sophisticated large customer. A lot of opinions out there. I feel like, though, that as you picked up in your question, generally the quality - as you get further and further afield from the Permian, the quality gets even worse, which is going to limit adoption of those products.

Conclusion

Fracking sand is under an extremely tight market, punctuated by ever-higher prices and not enough supply. Yet, fracking sand stocks are still priced as if Texas sand first, and in-basin second sand second, will destroy the players currently supplying the market.

As per U.S. Silica, there might be technical reasons why such won’t happen. And instead, we’ll just be left with limited supply into a market seeing record demand (due to rapidly increasing sand intensity per lateral foot, together with longer laterals). Even funnier, since Texas sand is scaring everybody, hardly any investment is going into expanding Northern White capacity. This cycle might end up being longer than anyone expects.

Meanwhile, this is how the fracking sand PPI report looks:

It appears Q1 2018 saw further price increases, particularly during March, and Q2 2018 is set to see yet more of those (as per U.S. Silica).

