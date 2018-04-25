MassRoots: Building A New Potemkin Business Under The Spectre Of An Old Dying One

However, the upcoming ICO will likely draw enough speculators to extend a crucial lifeline to one of the most tragic companies in the cannabis space.

The company's latest charade is focused around its Blockchain Technologies Inc. subsidiary, a business created around the peak of the cryptocurrency bubble.

Background

MassRoots (OTCQB:MSRT) is a public company run by a premier stock salesman. From past history and current developments, the company has no interest in building a viable long-term business. Instead, its leadership seems to be fixed on consistent heavy shareholder dilution underwritten by promises.

The narrative over the last few years has remained the same. Hopes of a business model that will finally push the company to generate positive cash flow on a monthly basis fade and give way to new hopes.

In the absence of any positive tangible development, the company is stuck recycling non-material points in presentations to investors. Such as the April 2018 investor presentation that rehashes an incident which happened almost three and a half years ago.

This article hopes to continue the documentation of the tragedy called MassRoots.

A New Potemkin Business

The date was 27 December 2017, two days after Christmas, and 3 days before the new year. The world was still gripped by crypto-mania, with BTC/USD over $16,800.

MassRoots made its first perceptible foray into the world of cryptos with massrootsblockchain.com. However, absent amongst the buzzword-heavy landing page and colorful illustrations was an actual tangible business. The website seems like a hastily put together facade intended to act as a defibrillator to the company's stock price. The effect was pronounced, as the stock rocketed up from $0.29 cents per share to over a $1.10 per share at its peak just 1 week later.

The rapid rise of MSRT following the launch of massrootsblockchain.com

Seed-to-Sale tracking, smart contracts, the elimination of cannabis intermediaries, corporate governance, and identity management were identified as the five areas of interest of the new operating subsidiary. While each of these can be evaluated for their viability individually, the irony of corporate governance was not lost under the shadow of the Dietrich/Kveton calamity.

Following Dietrich's ouster from his leadership position and his subsequent regain of control, he replaced the entirety of the old board with an eclectic mix. This was comprised of the former CEO of an oil pipeline, the former president of an auto equipment manufacturer, and a copyright executive of the firm Rightscorp. Rightscorp has been described as an "extortion outfit that terrifies people into paying it money for unproven accusations of copyright violations".

Nathan Shelton, the second appointee to MassRoots' board of directors, quit his position just 2 months later. This followed the resignation of former auditor Liggett & Webb. Perhaps FY2017 was just the darkest hour before the dawn? Perhaps prospective investors should ignore the incompetence that comes with the inability to pay rent leading to the need for five employees to work from a Denver WeWork. Perhaps MassRoots' blockchain heralds a new age of financial strength and cash flow breakeven? Perhaps the subsidiary remains the facade it was created to be?

An Old Dying Business

MassRoots' late annual report for FY2017 shows a net loss of $44.39 million on revenue of $319,242. The company's cash position also deteriorated as its net cash outflow from operations increased from $6,182,816 in FY2016 to $7,997,465. However, the company managed to keep the WeWork lights on through the heavy dilution of shareholders. This came from the issuance of convertible notes, common stock sales, the exercise of warrants, and proceeds from advances.

MSRT Revenue (Annual) data by YCharts MSRT Cash from Financing (Annual) data by YCharts

MassRoots' net worth was also negative as total liabilities of $13,949,707 dwarfed total assets of $2,573,981. How has it all continued to go so wrong? The "tragic tale of losses and cash burn underwritten by heavy dilution of existing shareholders" continues unabated in the face of the relentless destruction of shareholder value.

The 54% decline in revenue from $701,581 in FY2016 to $319,242 alludes to the declining momentum of their business model. And while the company still parades the "over 1 million registered users" line, daily active users are likely to be significantly lower.

The MassRoots ICO

MassRoots has engaged with software company MEV, LLC to develop a crypto token. This token is lauded in the April 2018 investor presentation as a way for users to earn "digital instruments on the MassRoots platform by writing high-quality reviews on cannabis strains and products". The upcoming MassRootsCoin is not disruptive in any way. In the pre-cryptomania era, the verbose heavy description would have simply been replaced with "our users will earn points for writing reviews" although the ICO could easily raise millions from crypto speculators and will help extend the pages of this tragic story.

Conclusion

It is easy to come to the conclusion that MassRoots is tethering on the edge of bankruptcy. However, Isaac Dietrich has proven himself to be an astute salesman. To be able to consistently raise money for a company with such a woeful financial position is remarkable. This tragic story continues with no end in sight.

