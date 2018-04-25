General Electric's Death Could Be Best For Shareholders

General Electric (NYSE:GE) will make a fascinating case study in the future. This is because one of two very binary-type scenarios are happening: either the market is pricing in legitimate issues for which there is little to no data to support, or shares of the conglomerate are remarkably underpriced and the market is behaving irrationally. Taken from the perspective of a sum-of-the-parts, the business is likely worth materially more than it’s trading for today and shareholders who believe in (if they are proven right) an inefficient market will see tremendous upside in the years to come.

A note on methodology

Sadly, as with most companies, there is no perfect way to estimate value with General Electric. The best crack anybody can take at it is to look at the segments that comprise the business and compare their values with similar businesses as I will below. Because there are no truly perfect comparable businesses, this creates some wiggle room, but by dissecting General Electric, you can arrive at a rough estimate of what value does exist in the enterprise. Also, where appropriate, I utilize segment profit multiples, but in some cases I need to use operating income as a substitute.

Healthcare and Oil & Gas

Healthcare and the energy space are about as far apart from one another as possible, but I’m looking at both of these in one section because the math to estimate them is fairly simple. In a prior article, I compared General Electric’s Healthcare segment with Danaher (NYSE:DHR) and came up with an estimated value (based on profits) for the business of $75.51 billion. I believe this figure should still hold. For Oil & Gas, the math is simple as well. Last year, General Electric combined its Oil & Gas with Baker Hughes to create Baker Hughes, a GE Company (NYSE:BHGE). With a market capitalization as of the time of this writing of $33.76 billion, and given that General Electric owns 62.5% of the business, this implies a market value on General Electric’s holdings of $21.10 billion.

Aviation is the crown jewel

In a prior article, I highlighted the powerhouse of a segment that is General Electric’s Aviation business. With strong earnings and attractive margins, not to mention long-term growth potential, the business offers investors nice prospects in the years to come, but the issue is that investors are discounting that value because of the larger issues at play with the conglomerate.

Sadly, finding a close comparable for Aviation is difficult, so I settled on three semi-diverse players that touch on the segment’s business: Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC), Boeing (NYSE:BA), and Honeywell (NYSE:HON). Northrop’s business is split between three sets of operations: Aerospace Systems, which designs, develops, and integrates & produces manned aircraft, autonomous systems, etc…, Mission Systems, which focuses a lot on radar technologies, and Technology Services, which focuses on logistics support and other systems. Boeing is a well-known aircraft design and manufacturing firm that works with the Department of Defense, and Honeywell, though it generates only 36.5% of its revenue and 41.1% of its segment profit from the industry, offers OEM and builds aircraft engines, integrated avionics, and other technologies.

As you can see in the table above, both Northrop and Boeing are trading at 19.3 and 19.5 times segment/operating profits, while Honeywell is going for just 13.9 times profit. In recent years, General Electric’s Aviation business has grown profitability nicely, but relying on its segment profit of $6.64 billion in 2017, and applying the 17.5 average trading multiple from the three comparable firms, the entity should be worth around $116.39 billion.

Renewable Energy

Like Aviation, Renewable Energy is a tough segment to assess. The only real noteworthy competitor to compare it to is Vestas Wind Systems (OTCPK:VWDRY) (OTCPK:VWSYF). This is because Vestas is the only real pure-play provider in the wind space. Fortunately, with 89% of its revenue coming from onshore and offshore wind projects, General Electric is close behind. The other 11% of its revenue comes from hydro projects.

As you can see in the table above, Vestas is trading today for $14.87 billion. With operating profit of $1.52 billion, this implies a multiple on the business of 9.8. Applying this to the $727 million segment profits generated by General Electric’s Renewable Energy segment, we arrive at an implied valuation for the firm of $7.11 billion. It should be noted here that assets for the segment today total $10.81 billion, but with no specific liabilities listed, it’s impossible to know what multiple of net asset value shares are going for. Because of the disparity that does exist between the implied valuation and assets, and because of the growing nature of renewable energy, I believe that this figure is an overly-conservative estimate.

Transportation

In a prior article, I looked at the upside potential that could be experienced in General Electric’s Transportation segment. Among other things (like services), Transportation provides locomotives to customers globally. In recent years, the segment has suffered as a reduction in demand for locomotives has negatively affected revenue prospects. That said, the tide appears to be turning at last and, in the next few years, it’s probable that the segment’s value will be higher three to five years from now than it is today.

Although far from being a perfect comparable, the company I chose to compare Transportation to is The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX), a manufacturer, provider, and servicer or railcars. Last year, the company generated $260.43 million in operating income, which implies a price/operating income multiple on shares of around 5.6. This would translate to a price on General Electric’s Transportation business of about $4.61 billion, but as I highlighted in my article about the segment, its niche service operations are attractive and have the potential to generate value for investors in a way that a company like Greenbrier cannot. I would personally feel uncomfortable assigning a multiple on this segment of less than 10, which implies a price on the business of $8.24 billion.

Power is in trouble

One of my earlier articles on General Electric covered the company’s large Power segment. In it, I demonstrated that the segment’s apparently stellar performance in recent years (ending in 2016) was largely due to M&A activity, not organic growth. In fact, I stated that performance by the segment would suffer in the future based on existing trends and it appears as though I could be correct. In 2017, the segment’s profit totaled $2.79 billion, down from $5.09 billion in 2016. Not only will the segment, which relies in large part on coal’s continued survival, suffer from a trend away from coal, the near future will be tough for gas as well. Management believes that in 2019 there will be maybe as few as 30 gigawatts of demand available, down from less than 35 gigawatts today.

Because of this trend and because I was unable to find a quality comparable to measure it up against, I’ve opted to err on the side of caution and apply a low multiple of 7 on the segment’s profit. Adding back in the $0.9 billion of impairment charges (since they are non-cash), this implies a price on the business of $25.80 billion. That said, the segment’s assets of $71.13 billion are significant, so in this case I elected to get creative. Unlike in the other scenarios above, I believe that a value range is appropriate. On the low end, we would have the value implied by the trading multiple, while on the high end we can rely on the segment’s asset value. It’s worth mentioning that my most recent article on the company revisited the Power segment and confirmed the issues it’s facing.

Bits and pieces

In addition to the major segments, there are some other assets worth mentioning here. Namely, we have General Electric’s Lighting segment, plus there are some other miscellaneous assets that are either classified as discontinued (GE Capital assets that will be wound down) or as held-for-sale (mostly Lighting and two pieces of Aviation that aren’t considered core to the business anymore). Earlier this year, management struck a deal to sell off the EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) operations under Lighting, plus there’s a rumor out there that they may have identified two or more bidders in China that might buy the rest of Lighting for as much as $1 billion. Due to the ambiguity of these assets, I’ve decided to rely on management’s book values. Taking the net assets associated with discontinued operations and with those held-for-sale, we arrive at a value of $8.11 billion.

Putting it all together and some caveats

Now that we have a majority of what constitutes General Electric, it’s time to add it all together. In the table below, you can see that the sum of my work brings the value of these firms, if they were standalone entities, to between $262.26 billion and $307.59 billion. To put this in perspective, shares of General Electric currently value the business at $118.62 billion. This implies upside of between 121.1% and 159.5%. That said, it shouldn’t be forgotten that General Electric does have a lot of debt. If you add to it net debt, its enterprise value today stands at $171.21 billion. In order to even approach the company’s implied value, you would need to leave out its nearly $82 billion in cash and marketable securities, and even then the value between shares and debt would just come close at $253.21 billion.

Some of you might be calling foul at this point, though, because I did leave GE Capital out of this assessment. The reason why is that it’s truly impossible to value the segment. After all, the $15 billion in reserve payments that will be made on insurance policies came out of nowhere and from assets under GE Capital that hadn’t been actively managed in over a decade. In order for General Electric to not be undervalued, though, GE Capital would need to be sold off or wound down at a significant loss (even in excess of the company’s cash and marketable securities).

Assuming this does not happen, the only scenario where I could see a true loss of capital for investors would be in the event of fraud. I have not seen evidence to suggest any material fraud taking place at the conglomerate, so this isn’t a prediction, but besides significant management oversight, the only way General Electric could warrant the price it has today is if there is rampant and material fraud within the business.

Takeaway

Based on my sum-of-the-parts analysis, shares of General Electric look like they are significantly undervalued at this point in time. This is especially true in any case where GE Capital can be sold at anything beyond a massive loss and/or in any case where fraud is not discovered. For long-term investors, this suggests that buying and holding could be an attractive option, but it takes the confidence to acknowledge that this opportunity is binary. Either General Electric is being horribly undervalued or a fraud and/or horrible misstatement of value related to GE Capital exists.

