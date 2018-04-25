Digital Ally, Inc.: In Turbulent Waters

Very high level of debt, compared to its net worth, with an increasing trend over the last 5 years; cash reserves reduced from $3.88 million in fiscal 2016 to $55,000.

All is not well with Digital Ally, Inc. (DGLY). The company came up with a dismal fiscal 2017 report card. It is running short on cash and has financed itself to repay debts. The products segment has not performed up to the mark, and the company has also failed in retaining international sales. Legal tussles have taken a toll on company finances. While the company expects the jury to come out with favourable results, litigation costs may ramp up during 2018 as both cases are expected to proceed to trial.

Disappointing fiscal

Overall revenue for fiscal 2017 declined by $2 million, and the company blames this on 'fierce price competition', particularly in the in-car and body-worn system products. YoY service revenue increased by 16% while product revenues dipped by 15%. The company anticipates expanding on recurring services so as to stabilise quarterly revenues. Post USPTO's denial of petition filed by Axon, the company signed a contract with Vievu later this fiscal that provides it with exclusive distribution rights subject to minimum purchase obligations of $5.5 million through fiscal 2019. Once the litigation gets over, more clients may get attracted to the VuLink technology. But the question is, how much of an impact will this make on top-line growth?

The company is in process of upgrading the DVM-250 system firmware and replacing internal SD card memories in about 600 units deployed with American Medical Response, Inc. (AMR). They also plan on installing asset-tracking units in those 600 units. But are these reliable sources of revenue? I don't think so, given what happened in Q3, 2017. Plus, the change in ownership doesn't keep anything guaranteed for Digital Ally.

So, what's good about it?

The company says downsizing will lower SG&A. From 31 engineers in 2016 to 24 in 2017, the downsizing may hit both the morale as well as the R&D team initiatives. Also, reduction in direct sales representatives may cause problems in dealing with the technicalities involved in setting up of devices sold by Digital Ally.

The sector is witnessing dynamic changes, where cost reduction is required more in terms of cost of sales rather than SG&A. While the company relies on traditional cost cutting techniques to reduce the size of operations, the issue of cost control still remains unsolved. The company has many ideas in its pipeline, but financing them and finding customers for their products is uncertain.

The multi-year NASCAR deal is a bright spot that Digital Ally will gain from going forward. As per the contract, the company will provide camera to be mounted in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series garage throughout the season. The company expects more possibilities to open up once the contract gets going.

Concluding remarks

Digital Ally's level of debt is very high compared to its net worth. It has been on an increasing trend over the last 5 years, while YoY EBITDA growth rate has been negative.

The company has a lot of ideas under its belt, but none is yet operational. Products require augmentation, and there is a constant pressure to reduce the cost of sales. Better sales push techniques are necessary to rev up international market share. While all of this needs funds, cash reserves have reduced from $3.88 million in fiscal 2016 to $55,000 this year. A stronger player is required who can pull the company out of this tough situation. The company is already anticipating this and has talked about 'opportunities' in that regard but has not divulged any information to that effect.

I think it is best not to touch the stock at this point of time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.