Wells Fargo: Buying Opportunity?

We are long WFC and will increase the size of the position if we see any drops in valuations below $50.

As dividend investors, we try to take a contrarian approach that still respects conservative money management techniques. Of course, this is often easier said than done. However, there are certain market contexts which appear problematic on the surface but prove to be profitable opportunities at a later date. We believe that the recent “flash crash” volatility in equities this year has created such a context, as this activity has come in conjunction with another round of negative financial news headlines directed at Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC). To be sure, investors that are long the stock face tough decisions here with valuations tanking, record fines being levied, and a severe public relations problem that does not seem to be going away for the bank. But, with earnings reports showing broad-based strength throughout the sector, we feel that Wells Fargo is a “buy” into the low-50s for investors with time horizons of at least 3-5 years. Media audiences tend to have very short memories these days - and we feel the recent PR-fueled declines have reached excessively unsustainable levels.

Over the last three months, WFC has taken a serious tumble and the stock is trading lower by -13.45% on a YTD basis. This puts us back in close proximity to the lows from last September. But valuations could be supported by the banking sector as a whole, given the historical tendencies expressed in the broader market during this period:

Since last October, regional banks have steadily outperformed the S&P 500 and they have acted as a leading indicator for the bull rallies that have unfolded over that time. Reversion to the mean here would suggest that the banking sector moves higher relative to the S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) over the next few months.

Wells Fargo posted quarterly earnings numbers that were far above the market’s consensus expectations, with adjusted $1.16 ($1.07 expected). Revenues were roughly in-line at $22.05 billion ($22.38 billion expected). Markets have not yet priced-in these performances, given the uncertainties tied to its upcoming $1 billion penalty payouts. But the posted profit numbers from Wells Fargo still show a 17% gain relative to the same quarter in 2016. This should not come as a surprise, given the stellar earnings performances we have seen in the banking sector as a whole. U.S. banks are now seen posting their strongest EPS performances since the financial crisis:

There are strong macro undercurrents here, and the positive trade flows have pushed the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLF) to levels that suggest a likely break of its highs from 2007:

Not surprisingly, all of the banking scandals have generated a series of analyst downgrades for WFC. But this has made it hard to see that most of the consensus is still shifted toward the bullish side of the outlook:





This positive shift might not be readily apparent if one only reads the recent news headlines that have been directed at the bank. At the lower end of the bull/bear spectrum, both Morgan Stanley and JP Morgan have the stock listed as “underweight.” But even the Citigroup downgrade still has the stock in the “neutral” category. This is not nearly as pessimistic as many bearish pundits would have you believe, and what this suggests is that the downside pressure has come from panic-selling. Ultimately, this is short-term behavior that is not sustainable.

Is Wells Fargo the primary banking example of a broken sales culture? There are very real issues that need to be addressed within the company, and most of these issues deal with the ways employees are rewarded for putting up competitive sales numbers. We have already seen management take measures to address the ways employees view their customers. Until we see that “damaged culture” become visible in the actual earnings numbers, we will reserve judgement. Wells Fargo is big enough (and old enough) to withstand the scrutiny. Investors buying-in as sentiment deteriorates will be the investors capable of capturing the largest gains.

The monthly chart in WFC actually shows a nice representation of many of the dominant factors guiding valuations. Bears have forced prices back toward the bottom end of its long-term uptrend channel. In other words, this is a small decline within a much larger framework that is still strongly positive. For dividend investors, there is real value here with payouts of 2.97%. This is with interest rates still holding near historical lows.

We prefer to trade for earnings performance and market value, rather than to make sanctimonious judgements about the moral quality of a bank (or any other company). As such, we see no problem issuing a “buy” call in WFC at current levels, and we will continue to increase our position if we see a drop below $50.

