April 26 Natural Gas Storage Report: Cumulative Supply-Demand Balance Is Increasing But At A Very Slow Pace

However, 5-year average deficit is expected to remain relatively unchanged for another two months (at least).

We anticipate to see a draw of 12 bcf, which is 83 bcf larger than a year ago and 72 bcf larger vs. 5-year average.

Last Week and This Week

U.S. Energy Information Administration should report a smaller change in natural gas storage this week compared to the week prior. We anticipate seeing a draw of 12 bcf (2 bcf smaller than the comparable figure in ICE's latest report for the EII-U.S. EIA Financial Weekly Index, but 83 bcf larger than a year ago and 72 bcf larger vs. 5-year average for this time of the year).

Last week, the number of total degree days (TDDs) remained virtually flat w-o-w, but the composition of TDDs was very different. The number of heating degree days increased almost 5%, which is very unusual for the month of April, while the number of cooling degree days dropped some 36%. Still, total energy demand (for heating and cooling combined) was predominantly above the norm and was almost twice as strong as last year. Heating demand was especially pronounced in the Central, Midwest, and Northeast parts of the country. Cooling demand started to pick up in Southeast and Southwest but remained below the norm. The presence of both heating and cooling demand in different parts of the United States is complicating storage forecasting process.

Cumulative supply-demand balance is increasing but at a very slow pace. We estimate, that is currently some 200 bcf below 5-year average and is not expected to exceed historical norms for at least another two months (see the chart below).

Source: Bluegold Research

This week, cold weather has finally started to retreat. We estimate that the number of TDDs plunged no less than 40% w-o-w - primarily due to a huge loss in HDDs and only a minor pickup in CDDs. It is important to remember that from now on, CDDs will be driving consumption patterns, and changes in cooling demand will have a disproportionately stronger impact on storage forecast than changes in heating demand.

Next Week

The latest numerical weather prediction models are returning some mixed results.

ECMWF extended-range model projected below normal CDDs in the week ending May 4, but above normal CDDs in the following four weeks (May 11 - June 1).

CFSv2 long-range model is projecting normal CDDs in May and slightly above normal CDDs in June.

The latest ECMWF 00z Ensemble and GFS 12z Ensemble mid-range models are both projecting above normal CDDs over the next 15 days (April 25 - May 10). However, the models disagree about the intensity of cooling demand: ECMWF is less bullish than GFS.

Overall, our analysis shows that next week, the number of TDDs should decline by another 9% (see the chart below). Energy demand for heating is expected to drop by around 30%, while energy demand for cooling is expected to double w-o-w. Also, next week, we expect TDDs to reach a seasonal low - i.e., when CDDs begin to outnumber the HDDs.

Source: Bluegold Research

There is currently a double-deficit in natural gas inventories - i.e., the amount of natural gas in the underground storage is smaller compared to previous year and also compared to 5-year average. Next two EIA reports are expected to confirm the expansion of 5-year average deficit in storage by a total of 80 bcf and the expansion of annual deficit by a total of 90 bcf.

At this moment in time, we expect double deficit in storage to stabilize. We expect annual deficit to start shrinking in May, but we do not anticipate to see big changes in the 5-year average deficit for another 5-6 weeks. Currently, we project that by May 25, annual deficit will shrink by only 2 bcf (from today's level), while 5-year average deficit will expand by 69 bcf over the same period.

