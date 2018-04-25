Kvaerner's (KVAEF) Management on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Kvaerner ASA (OTC:KVAEF) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call April 25, 2018 3:00 AM ET

Good morning. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Kvaerner's First Quarter Presentation here at Akerkvartalet, a special welcome to those of you watching the webcast. In the first quarter, we announced that Jan Arve Haugan left the position as Kvaerner's CEO to take up a new position as CEO for Aker Energy. We also announced that the board has employed Karl-Petter Loeken as the new CEO for Kvaerner and that I will be the Interim CEO until Karl-Petter starts now in the first part of May. Hence I will take you through the presentation today starting with the key financial and our operations and continue with an update on market situation as well as the way forward. At the end, we will open up for questions.

It is impressive that a photo here has captured a wide range of Kvaerner's offering. Under the crane, we can see a project for delivery of new platform topside that is the ULQ topside for Johan Sverdrup. Next to the crane, we see the project for upgrade of the floating production platform Njord A. To the right, we see the Eldøyane area, where we do decommissioning and recycling of platforms, which have completed their lifespan. And finally, out on the Fjord, we see the Aasta Hansteen Spar platform being towed to the field, which is an example of a project where Kvaerner’s scope is for hook-up and commissioning both onshore and offshore at the field.

We will during today's presentation come back through all of these projects and more, but let me first make sure that we all have control of our safety and know the emergency exits. There are no planned drills for today, but if we hear any alarm we will take that seriously and leave the premises through one of the exit out here and it's out the door and down the stairs. Please go to the master area outside of the corner of the building.

Then let's just look at some of the main points from the first quarter. This quarter is characterized by strong performance in our operation and projects, which has led to a strong financial result. The Johan Sverdrup drilling platform jacket the second out of three jackets for Johan Sverdrup field development project was delivered according to schedule on the 28th of March. We also stands – what also stand out is of course that we have secured some very important new contracts during the quarter.

We have also announced that we are investing in more effective key facilities that stored and also investment for increased decommissioning capacity. Both reflects that Kvaerner see new growth opportunities in the market and that we have a strategy on for how we will capture more contracts going forward. I would like to take through some of the details on this.

As I said, Kvaerner plans to invest NOK 370 million in a new key to increase productivity and make the facility even more flexible at our store yard. We invest now to strengthen our competitiveness and this extension will position Kvaerner for deliveries of new solution for both oil and gas project and other market segments. Then extended key provide greater opportunities for both crane lifts and outfitting. It will not only improve our productivity for assembly and completion of FPSO projects such as Johan Castberg, but also for future projects where integration or upgrading of floating platforms can be performed more efficiently.

Other advantages are that we get an alternative loading area for modules from subcontractors, and for structures bound for our demolition facility at Eldøyane. This will enable us to execute a larger amount of large and small projects in parallel. In addition, it provides us with added flexibility and opportunity to target potential new segments.

Already in January 2017, Kvaerner and Aker Solution won the contract for offshore hook-up of the riser platform for Johan Sverdrup. This topside has been fabricated in South Korea and will be installed at the field now. We have our scope of work and we are ramping up our activities as we speak. 5th of April at the start of the second quarter, we have also announced a letter of intent related to the same platform. A joint venture between Kvaerner and Aker Solution will execute engineering, procurement and construction of a new utility module of around 5,000 tons.

This new module will be installed on the top of the riser platform. As you know, we have from Kvaerner long said that we want to grow in the market segment for upgrades, where we installed new large modules and function on existing platforms. Included in the new riser platform contract is also that our joint venture will perform modification work at the field center as well as the offshore hook-up to integrate the new module with the rest of the field center. This come in addition to the offshore hook-up contract that was signed in January 2017.

Over time, Kvaerner has built a position as an expert on effective offshore hook-up and commissioning for new platforms, recent example include Edvard Grieg and Aasta Hansteen. This expertise is very relevant when we compete for upgrade contract as hook-up of modules through an existing platform has many similarities to work we do on new platforms. Let us move from new projects over to the work within ongoing projects. The common denominator for the entire portfolio is Kvaerner delivers as committed.

Johan Sverdrup P1 production platform jacket is being assembled in Verdal. This jacket will be delivered on time in July. For the Johan Sverdrup ULQ topside, both the utility and the accommodation modules have been powered and started testing. In February, the helicopter deck and the helihanger were installed according to schedule. Heading towards the summer, the project will continue with testing and handover to commissioning.

The Valhall Flank West project will be executed by the Aker BP Wellhead alliance and Kvaerner’s scope includes procurement, fabrication, sea fastening and low dearth of steel jacket than topside as well as offshore hook-up and commissioning assistance. The fabrication is based at Kvaerner's yard in Verdal and cutting off the first steel started now earlier in this month.

The Nord Stream 2 project headed from our Moscow office has commenced with work to prepare site activities and are also ramping up activities now at the site. We are currently working on three decommissioning project and preparation are ongoing for receiving approximately 40,000 tons of structures this spring. As we have repeated every quarter, good HSSE performance is not only our license to operate; it is also a prerequisite in order to be on the bidders list.

So let me comment first on the sick leave. We have seen a negative development during this winter and even if we account for the flu season, we are above the level we think is natural for us. Therefore, we have now implemented new programs to improve the statistics on sick leave. During the first quarter, an injury during use of a metal saw caused one lost time incident.

Also two operators experienced a cut in a finger and we have one dangerous situation with a falling object. Fortunately, none of these incidents led to serious harm to people. However, these are reminders of how important it is that HSSE continue to be our first priority. We have this winter started new HSSE training for line managers with focus on hands on leadership for improved HSSE results.

Let us then move over to the financial results. The order intake was NOK5 billion in the first quarter, mainly the Johan Castberg modules and integration contract and the Nord Stream 2 onshore work. The order backlog was NOK 11.1 billion at the end of first quarter. This is the highest level since the first quarter 2016 and reflects that we are competitive and have succeeded in winning new contracts over the last quarters. The graph shows that 44% of the total backlog is estimated for execution in 2018 and 39% for 2019 and the rest for 2020 and onwards.

Let's look at the details for the field development segment. Field development revenue was almost NOK 2 billion in the first quarter and EBITDA was NOK 205 million in the quarter. The good quality performance continues in the first quarter and has impacted project result positively. In addition achieved incentives and facing of project contributed to good quarterly results. As we have said earlier, quarterly fluctuation in earnings are to be expected due to facing a project, project portfolio mix and performance related bonuses.

First quarter 2018 had positive effects from projects being delivered and one project starting to recognize margin. There are less such effects expected in the coming quarters. Consequently for the full year 2018, margins are expected to be lower than for 2017 due to few major projects in completion phases and the composition of the project portfolio. Moving through the group's cash flow. The net current operating asset or working capital was negative NOK 491 million at the quarter end.

Looking at the cash flow statement, net cash outflow from operating activities was NOK 14 million in the first quarter, mainly due to negative working capital development more than offsetting the positive EBITDA for the quarter. Net cash outflow from investing activities was NOK 26 million in the quarter relating to capital expenditure, main CapEx items were investment in decommissioning facilities and equipment as well as other productivity enhancing equipment and systems.

For 2018, we expect to spend maintenance CapEx of approximately NOK 50 million and around NOK 150 million of the NOK 370 million yard development announced to be invested in the new facility at Stord. In addition, strategic and capacity investment of around NOK 75 million to NOK 100 million at the yards such as equipment and digitalisation tools may increase CapEx in the year. Net decrease in cash and bank deposit during the quarter amounted to NOK 46 million resulting in cash and bank deposit at the end of first quarter of NOK 2.8 million.

A few comments to the balance sheet. At the end of the quarter, our credit facilities were undrawn and movements in working capital is impacting cash and net cash excluding negative working capital was NOK 2.3 billion. Kvaerner maintains a robust balance sheet with an equity ratio of 56%. Let me continue with a comment on the outlook and the market. At Verdal, we will, this summer, deliver the third of the three largest jackets for Johan Sverdrup, which we have been working on since 2015.

Our current work for our structural solution unit in Verdal includes a smaller foundation for the Ægir redevelopment. Also we have now in April have started to cut the first deal for Aker BP’s Valhall Flank West satellite platform. With the current order backlog, we have a good foundation for good capacity utilization several years ahead of at Stord. However, we will still have available capacity at Stord, which we want to fill in order to optimize utilization of our capabilities.

Let me comment on the market opportunities that we pursue. In our traditional segments, Verdal will after December have available capacity, but we see in the market several near-term prospects where we believe we have interesting positions. We are in dialogue and in bid processes for several prospects within the traditional market segment as these include both smaller and larger steel jacket structures. We expect to see the outcome of some key prospect over the next twelve months.

For Stord, we see that most of the near-term opportunities for new orders are now within their growth segments. We see opportunities for more offshore hook-up work similar to the contracts we already have for Aasta Hansteen and Johan Sverdrup riser platform. We see opportunities for more decommissioning work and within marine operations. We are also looking at prospect for upgrade of onshore process plants leveraging the experience we have gained at the upgrade project we have successfully completed at Nyhamna.

Looking beyond 2018 and 2019, we see opportunities for new offshore production platform for field developments both in the Barents Sea and in other parts of the Norwegian Continental Shelf. We also see potential development projects in other regions that are relevant for Kvaerner. And also we see several opportunities for satellite field developments where light platforms such as Kvaerner’s Subsea on a Stick and other concept can be attractive. Over the past few years, we have carefully analyzed market segments beyond our traditional markets for platform topsides and substructures.

The slide here illustrates segments where we see a potential for growth. In these segments, you have over the past two years also seen several examples which prove that Kvaerner has a competitive offering. We have already have contracts on track records within all the segments we show here and our strategy is to take steps to increase our business in these markets. Already in 2018 revenues from growth segments are expected to be around NOK 700 million. In addition, we have the ongoing extensive upgrade of the Njord A platform, which is of course a large modification project.

Let's sum up today's key points. Kvaerner has yet again delivered strong quarterly results. All projects are on track and we see positive effects from quality performance and incentives. Kvaerner’s development of more businesses in growth segments is gaining momentum. Already such businesses have grown to about 10% of annual revenues and we have a strategy for further increases.

In the market, we expect a number of small and medium sized projects to be awarded during 2017 and 2018. Most of these prospects are within the growth segment. In addition, we see some few larger prospects in our traditional market for topsides and substructures and we expect to see the outcome of these during this year and next year.

The activity level from 2018 and onwards will be strongly influenced by the outcome of the upcoming contract awards. While we pursue upper coming opportunities with full force our first priority will always be to continue to execute ongoing project safely and predictably. Our financial position provides flexibility to selectively follow-up structural opportunities and also to further develop Kvaerner’s business.

That concludes our presentation. And we will now open up for questions. Thank you. Ingrid can you please help us?

Frederik Lunde

Frederik Lunde, Carnegie. Just wondering if your material change orders on new projects this quarter wasn’t it that those orders requires strong?

Idar Eikrem

Yes I think if we look at that main as I said is that you are on cost bag of 3.8 and then we have this quarter also included order intake for Nord Stream 2. And then the remaining is growth in the rest of the portfolio.

Frederik Lunde

But has to be in changed orders we sample on the Nord specifically with new time, or is that still to be done?

Idar Eikrem

That is still ahead of us in terms of – if you're talking about any option that this being approved, but we’ll wait until their final conclusion is in place.

Frederik Lunde

Great. And also when you expect cost base to reach 20% completion?

Idar Eikrem

We do not expect some of those new orders that we have booked this year to be passing that total this year. So we all are into next year.

Frederik Lunde

And capital structure associated development is ongoing process or is this just nice to have a cushion to give you flexibility?

Idar Eikrem

This is an area where we normally don't comment on them because we are now trying to get an answer on M&A activities. And we normally don't comment on that one. But we are happy with the sort of financial robustness that we have today and are following the market closely.

Frederik Lunde

Great, thank you.

Synnøve Gjønnes

Thank you. Synnøve Gjønnes, Pareto Securities. Could you comment a bit on the quantification on where you see revenues from growth segments coming in, in 2019? You say NOK 700 million roughly for 2018, is there any upside to that? And do you expect that to grow into 2019?

Idar Eikrem

Yes all the growth segments that we listed we are positioning our self for upcoming bids. And we think that we have a good offering in many of these segments, but it’s too early to comment on what kind of revenue impact that will have for 2019 and onwards. But we will – we are committed to grow within these segments.

Synnøve Gjønnes

And can you comment a bit on margin levels on those kind of growth areas compared to where you currently see tendering activity in your more traditional segments?

Idar Eikrem

Yes again we normally don't comment on margins on any of our contracts, but when that is said our policy has always been and still will be that we are not sort of taking on contracts or just because we want some work. We need to have sustainable margins on all projects that we are building on and that this is still the policy going forward. Even its offshore or in one of the – or in traditional segment or one of the growth segments.

Synnøve Gjønnes

Okay, thank you.

