Cryptocurrency Review

Welcome to the cryptocurrency edition of "Elroy's Elliott Wave Weekly." The aim of this series of articles is to review possible scenarios in various cryptocurrency markets using Elliott Wave, fractals and other technical analysis. It follows on from the last article on March 25th.

Last month I proposed a simple line was enough to provide an edge for Ethereum traders.

$390 was the big break-out level and should act as support.

The decline made it to $358 but recovered strongly and is now 85% higher at $663.

Mapping the path of recovery will however take more than just one line. Resistance is currently at the old neckline of a head and shoulders pattern at around $700, but that should be broken for a challenge of the pivot area and 38.2% Fib at $764.

The first trend sequence of the recovery likely ends at around $760, but a correction will eventually lead to another sequence to around $900.

Litecoin is making a slower recovery than Ethereum, but is in a similar position; the large downtrend is over and a correctional rally will take it to a lower high.

In the bigger picture I have not had to move my projections from last month.

However, a more accurate projection in the short term may need some fine tuning. Any decline to $135 is a buying opportunity in anticipation of a bullish inverse head and shoulders pattern (target $228), but of course there is no guarantee price will give us a second opportunity to buy.

Bitcoin has traded nearly perfectly in line with last month's projection and should be headed for $11.8k.

I won't spoil the call by trying to map each and every little turn on the way to the target, but I do expect a fairly direct route there as long as $8800 holds any pullback.

Ripple didn't quite make it to my downside target at $0.4, but I did propose an alternate signal just in case.

Alternatively, if price doesn't get so low and both channels break to the upside, we should consider the bottom is already in.

The first channel broke at $0.48 and the second at $0.52 so we had ample time to join the rally which recently peaked at $0.96.

In the near term Ripple should make another attempt at breaking $1, but likely needs more time to set up a sustainable break and move to $1.5.

Conclusions

This article updates the ideas first proposed in late March. Cryptocurrencies have bottomed and recovered much as expected, and the patterns developing in these recoveries provide clues as to how the rallies will continue. Pullbacks provide opportunities to buy for more upside.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BTC-USD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.