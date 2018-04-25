Navient's (NAVI) CEO Jack Remondi on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) Q1 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call April 25, 2018 8:00 AM ET

Joe Fisher - IR

Jack Remondi - CEO

Chris Lown - CFO

Mark DeVries - Barclays

Sanjay Sakhrani - KBW

Michael Tarkan - Compass Point

Moshe Orenbuch - Credit Suisse

Arren Cyganovich - Citi

Mark Hammond - Bank of America High Yield

John Hecht - Jefferies

Rick Shane - JPMorgan

Henry Coffey - Wedbush Securities

Joe Fisher

Thank you, Christie. Good morning and welcome to Navient’s 2018 first quarter earnings call. With me today are Jack Remondi, our CEO and Chris Lown, our CFO. After their prepared remarks, we will open up the call for questions.

Before we begin, keep in mind our discussion will contain predictions, expectations and forward-looking statements. Actual results in the future may be materially different from those discussed here. This could be due to a variety of factors. Listeners should refer to the discussion of those factors on the company’s Form 10-K and other filings with the SEC.

During this conference call, we will refer to non-GAAP measures we call our core earnings. A description of core earnings, a full reconciliation to GAAP measures and our GAAP results can be found in the first quarter 2018 supplemental earnings disclosure. This is posted on the Investors page at navient.com. Thank you.

And now, I will turn the call over to Jack.

Jack Remondi

Thanks, Joe. Good morning, everyone and thank you for joining us today and for your interest in Navient. Our financial results this quarter were very strong and delivered on the potential we outlined in January. We also are presenting our financial results in new business segments this quarter that reflect how we are managing the business. This new format is designed to provide you with greater insight in to the performance of our legacy and new businesses and to shine a more focused light on the potential within each of the new business segments.

Our new business segments are; federal educations loans, here we combine the earnings from our FFELP portfolio and the servicing and asset recovery work we provide to federal education loan lenders, guarantors and the Department of Education. The consumer lending segment includes our private education loan assets and servicing including our newly launched refi origination business.

The business processing segment includes the various management and processing services we provide to our clients in the government and healthcare markets, and our other segment is where we report our centralized overhead functions and our corporate liquidity portfolio.

Starting on a consolidated basis, we are off to a very strong start in 2018 and our financial results reflect this. Our adjusted core earnings of $0.43 per share was driven by strong performance in each business area, expense management and from the lower tax rates implemented with the tax act. The results build off the corporate and student loan acquisitions we made in 2017 and our focused efforts to improve operating efficiency. For example, on a comparable basis operating expenses fell almost 8% from the year ago quarter.

Highlights for this quarter include excellent growth in our refi and business processing business lines, continued improvement in credit quality, stable student loan margins, improving operating efficiency and lower taxes.

In the federal education loan segment, we delivered improving student loan margin of 83 basis points and a meaningful reduction in operating expense, 17% when you exclude the new revenue recognition accounting rules. In consumer lending, we delivered very strong refi origination volume, $500 million in the quarter, value from the student portfolios we acquired in 2017 and improving student loan margin of 3.23% and improving credit quality evidenced by the $59 million decline in charge-offs.

I’m very excited with our success in refi originations in the first quarter and continue to see a very strong ability to grow originations in this environment. Our products deliver meaningful cost savings to customers who have the ability and desire to amortize their student loan debt more rapidly.

The ability to create value here can be clearly seen in an analysis of our recent refi ABS transaction completed in the first quarter. And Chris will describe the details of this in his remarks. In business processing, we set out to leverage the workflow skills and high performance results we have demonstrated in student loans and deploy those in the government and healthcare markets.

Our strategy has been to acquire the right foundational base and combine these with our operating skills to deliver strong organic growth and attractive margins. Our results this quarter and prospects for 2018 are demonstrating the value we can create in this segment. Results this quarter include revenue growth of $29 million or 66%, with an organic revenue growth rate of 32%. And we delivered increased efficiency and scale that led to a 50% increase in the EBITDA margin to 21% overall.

The government and healthcare markets represent a very attractive opportunity for us. Both markets are very large and they continue to move to a partnership services model to deliver lower cost and higher performance. Our service leverage our workflow designs, use of data analytics and strong compliance systems to deliver exceptional value and higher performance. They are also not capital intensive.

Most importantly, they allow our clients to focus on the core services they provide to their constituents, patients and other customers. I see continued strong growth trends in this area and more specifically we expect to deliver full year organic revenue growth of 30%, while continuing to improve EBITDA margins.

Credit quality in our private loan portfolio was another bright spot this quarter. The provision for loan losses declined by $18 million to $77 million for the quarter. In the charge-off rate for our consumer loan segment fell to 1.4%, the lowest level in more than a decade. Our outreach efforts in alternative payment programs allow us to help borrowers with loan terms they can afford and most importantly programs that amortize their loan balances.

We also continue to support federal student loan borrower success, and new department of that data shows, we continue to lead comparable services in enrollment and income group and repayment plans with the lowest of all grades.

Lastly, we are and our teaming partners submitted our round one proposal for services under the Department of Education next-gen servicing RFP. We believe this combined comprehensive proposal is best-in-class and look forward to the opportunity to work the department here.

By delivering on our mission to enhance the financial success of our customers, we help millions of individuals achieve their goals for themselves and their communities. For 2018, we are focused on delivering outstanding results for our customers, clients and investors. Our goals are to maximize cash flows, create value by growing our refi and business processing businesses and continuing to improve our operating efficiency.

This quarter’ results begin to deliver on the potential and promise we talked about in January. As our strong financial results improve our capital ratios, we will return additional capital to shareholders beyond dividends to include share repurchases. Our goal is to create value that is recognized in the share price.

Thank you for your interest this morning, and look forward to your questions later in the call. Chris.

Chris Lown

Thanks Jack, and thank you to everyone on today’s call for you interest in Navient. During my prepared remarks, I will review the first quarter results for 2018; I will be referencing the earnings call presentation which can be found on the company’s website in the investor section.

Starting on slide 3, adjusted core EPS was $0.43 in the first quarter compared to $0.37 from a year ago. And as Jack mentioned, we have changed our reporting segments to provide investors with greater visibility and to Navient’s underlying growth in how we manage and value the business.

In conjunction with the filing of our first quarter 10-Q, we will provide three full years of historical financial statements as they would have reported in these new segments beginning with 2015. Let’s now move in to our new segment reporting, beginning with federal education loans on slide 4.

Core earnings were a $141 million for the first quarter versus a $129 million in the first quarter of 2017. The interest was primarily related to reduced operating expenses and a lower tax rate, partially offset by a $23 million decrease in fee income associated with the new terms contained in a previously disclosed modified contract.

The net interest margin for the first quarter was 83 basis points compared to 78 basis points in the year ago quarter. The recent dislocation in one month versus three month LIBOR rates has been mitigated by our new hedging strategy implemented last year. At quarter end, 93% of this risk was hedged for the remainder of the year. We now expect a full year FFELP student loan NIM to be in the mid to high 70s.

Now let’s turn to slide 5 in our consumer lending segment. Core earnings in this segment increased to $50 million from $38 million in the first quarter of 2017. In the first quarter, the consumer lending net interest margin was 323 basis points in line with our expectations. We continue to expect full year NIM to be approximately 325 basis points. However, as we have discussed previously, Navient is negatively bias to a rising environment and we continue to closely monitor the feds and funding rates.

On slide 11 in the appendix, we provide additional detail to the long term profitability of newly originated education refinanced loans. As we continue to transition loans from outstanding facilities to securitizations and build our portfolio, we expect the student loan spread on these loans to approach 2%. The economics provided on this slide are based on our most recent private ABS transaction.

We are very pleased with the continued improvement in our credit quality, as private education loan losses and delinquencies continue to decline year-over-year, with total delinquency rates declining by 16% from the prior year.

Due to a number of significant natural disasters, over the last three quarters, we have seen an elevated use of disaster forbearance compared to a year ago. We believe this will ultimately lead to a higher charge-off level this year, compared to the current quarter.

We also expect to see slightly higher charge-offs for the rest of 2018 associated with the $3 billion portfolio that we acquired last year, but are still below our original projections. As a result, we anticipate that quarterly provision for loan losses to be in the low to mid-$80 million range for the remainder of the year.

Let’s continue to slide 8 to review our business services segment. Fee revenues in this segment grew 66% from the prior year. Excluding the acquisition of Duncan Solutions, non-education fee revenue grew 32% organically year-over-year. Our EBITDA margins also increased to 21% from 14% last year as a result of our continued focus on expenses and growing our client base.

We continue to see organic growth opportunities in both government services and healthcare revenue cycle management and on pace to achieve our guidance of at least 30% revenue growth year-over-year.

Let’s turn to slide 7 for additional detail on a reported first quarter total expenses of $282 million. During the quarter, we incurred $7 million of restructuring and other reorganization expenses in connection with our continued efforts to reduce costs and improve operating efficiency. This quarter’s regulatory related legal expenses were $4 million, virtually all of which stem from the CFPB case and related matters.

Excluding restructuring and regulatory costs, we reported operating expenses of $271 million in the first quarter compared to $234 million a year ago. Taking a closer look at these expenses, first quarter operating costs related to Duncan Solutions in earnest which were acquired in the second half of 2017 totaled $29 million.

We also incurred $3 million of servicing fee and one-time expense of $9 million related to the transfer of a $3 billion third party service portfolio to Navient. This $9 million investment will be accretive to earnings going forward.

We adopted the new accounting revenue recognition standard in the first quarter, which resulted in a $14 million increase in operating expenses that primarily impacted our fee base contracts in the federal and education loan segment. Further details can be found in the full earnings release.

As a result, only of the newly adopted accounting revenue recognition accounting standards, we now expect operating expenses for 2018 to be $70 million higher than our previous guidance resulting in new guidance between $980 million and $1 billion excluding restructuring and regulatory costs. This does not alter our $1.85 to $1.95 EPS guidance for 2018.

Let’s turn to slide 8, which highlights our financing activity. In the quarter, we acquired over $800 million of education loans with $500 million originated organically. At quarter end, we had $2.4 billion of available capacity in our FFELP facilities and $723 million in our private facilities.

We expect to further reduce the size of our FFELP facilities in 2018 to more effectively manage expenses associated with unutilized excess capacity. In the quarter, we issued two FFELP ABS transactions for $2 billion. These two transactions were financed at re-offer spreads that were 35% tighter in our first deal of 2017.

We also issued our first securitization that consisted entirely of private education refinance loans. There were significant investor interest across the capital structure that led to a re-offer spread to swaps of 56 basis points, a tighter spread of any benchmark student loan refi ABS transaction this year. In addition, we closed our $1.4 billion of ABS repurchase facilities that included the refinancing of $478 million of existing facilities. This raised $849 million of net new cash at a weighted average cost of funds that was nearly a 120 basis points lower than our previous facilities.

In addition to reducing our outstanding maturities by $167 million in the quarter, we also announced a $1.2 billion of make whole call effective April 27 for unsecured notes due in June. As a result, our next unsecured maturity isn’t until January 2019.

Let’s turn to GAAP results on slide 9; we reported first quarter GAAP net income of $126 million or a $0.47 per share compared with net income of $88 million or $0.30 per share in the first quarter of 2017. The primary difference between core earnings and GAAP results are the marks related to our derivative positions.

In summary, our financial results this quarter was strong across the board and were highlighted by robust growth in our refi and business processing business alliance and continued improvement in credit quality, operating efficiencies and financing costs.

And with that, I will open the call up for questions.

Mark DeVries

Mark DeVries

This quarter’s implied run rate on the consolidation originations of 2 billion was above what you guided to. Is that a good run rate going forward or do you kind of get off to a harder start than you expected?

Jack Remondi

Well we certainly got off to a great start in the first quarter and we expect the trends here to continue to be similar to what we are seeing so far this year. Our guidance right now is – we left at the same at $1.5 billion but clearly we’re on a pace to surpass that.

Mark DeVries

Is there any kind of seasonality in that activity which would suggest this quarter might be bigger than normal?

Jack Remondi

No.

Mark DeVries

Okay. Jack can you give us a sense of the addressable market there, both sit at the current rate of closer to 5% and how might that change if benchmarks rates rise enough that you have kind of move the rate and your nuance to 6% or higher?

Jack Remondi

Well the majority of the customers that are looking to refinance their education loans have been [out] of school for a number of years, and have demonstrated very strong employment trends and earnings profiles. And these are customers that are generally looking to take advantage of the fact that their cash flows are more than sufficient to amortize their debt more rapidly than the standard terms in the federal programs and are taking advantage of that by selecting your program terms that give them a better rate and a lot of them to pay their loan off faster.

I think the combination of activities when you look at where the loan products are that we are refinancing their balances that have been outstanding for a number of years. The opportunities are coming as I said from graduates, from those folks who primarily have attended graduate schools and we really don’t see that market place slowing down even though rates have been rising here over the last couple of quarters are expected to continue to increase over the next couple of quarters. So we’re optimistic about the opportunity and the ability to play a meaningful role in this fix.

Mark DeVries

Mark DeVries

Chris Lown

Chris Lown

Mark DeVries

Mark DeVries

Chris Lown

Chris Lown

Sanjay Sakhrani

Sanjay Sakhrani

Sanjay Sakhrani

Jack Remondi

Jack Remondi

The rate environment and the funding capabilities in the ABS phase has certainly made that market place more competitive as well and as you know where as the last five years or so we’ve been very disciplined in terms of on the pricing side of the equation when purchasing portfolios. We view these as basically buying cash flows, its’ not a franchise purchasing opportunity. And so if they don’t generate the returns that we find attractive, we don’t participate.

So our view at this stage in the game is that the opportunities or purchase portfolios will be somewhat modest and will be impacted by competitive forces.

Sanjay Sakhrani

Sanjay Sakhrani

Jack Remondi

Jack Remondi

Sanjay Sakhrani

Sanjay Sakhrani

Jack Remondi

Jack Remondi

Sanjay Sakhrani

Sanjay Sakhrani

Jack Remondi

Jack Remondi

But it’s certainly something we’re looking at and when we look at the skillsets, the infrastructure, the existing infrastructure that we have in this place, our ability to understand the performance of borrowers and the different risk profiles there, we definitely see ourselves if we play in that spaces having a distinct competitive advantage.

Sanjay Sakhrani

Sanjay Sakhrani

Chris Lown

Chris Lown

The margin of 21% we had historically guided towards to mid-to-high teens EBITDA margins in this business. If there are opportunity to get through 21% sure, but I think we feel very good about the margins we’re producing today and the opportunity and you look at comparable margins at other BPS businesses these actually fairly attractive numbers from that perspective.

On the [CESO] perspective, we obviously are monitoring what’s happening very closely. You saw some announcements from the regulators recently, the rating agencies still haven’t given a lot of guidance on how they think about the implementation of CESO. We are starting to do our work and our analysis around that, but we don’t have anything else to plan on at this time.

Michael Tarkan

Michael Tarkan

Michael Tarkan

Jack Remondi

Jack Remondi

With regard to your second was --?

Michael Tarkan

Michael Tarkan

Jack Remondi

Jack Remondi

Michael Tarkan

Michael Tarkan

Jack Remondi

Jack Remondi

Chris Lown

Chris Lown

The challenge with the CESO implementation is as we discuss this internally any number we give here we all know it’s going to be wrong, right, because it’s a projection of life of loan losses which will vary depending on economics and life impacts of our customers. So that’s just something that we are trying to gauge and provide perhaps a broader range versus a narrow target.

Moshe Orenbuch

Moshe Orenbuch

Moshe Orenbuch

Chris Lown

Chris Lown

Moshe Orenbuch

Moshe Orenbuch

Chris Lown

Chris Lown

Moshe Orenbuch

Moshe Orenbuch

Jack Remondi

Jack Remondi

And the focus here on operating efficiency is not just about OpEx. Chris talked about the efforts we’re making on the interest side of the equation and what can we do to reduce the impact of the drag in earnings as caused by maintaining a liquidity portfolio, managing our funding capacity and FFELP programs for example to maintain more lines than we need to the financing transactions that we completed during the quarter.

We got much better pricing on our term ABS fields, we refinanced some of our private credit ABS repurchase facilities to materially lower cost and from the prior financing transaction, but they are also substantially lower than unsecured debt cost as well. All of which are contributing to improved operating efficiency.

Chris Lown

Chris Lown

Moshe Orenbuch

Moshe Orenbuch

Chris Lown

Chris Lown

Jack Remondi

Jack Remondi

Arren Cyganovich

Arren Cyganovich

Arren Cyganovich

Jack Remondi

Jack Remondi

Arren Cyganovich

Arren Cyganovich

Jack Remondi

Jack Remondi

Arren Cyganovich

Arren Cyganovich

Jack Remondi

Jack Remondi

Arren Cyganovich

Arren Cyganovich

Jack Remondi

Jack Remondi

In terms of timing, the expectation is that later this summer we will hear from the department on round one selection and then they will issue a timeline for the submission, and more details of the specifics they’re looking for and around two processes and the timelines for that. But there’s a fair amount of noise and discussion on this including some restrictions coming from Congress as to how the department can operate this contract if you have to fully play out.

Arren Cyganovich

Arren Cyganovich

Chris Lown

Chris Lown

You’re right in there, there was a little increase though there is a little delta between the revenue and expenses as a result of the adoption of 606. And that was in particular to one contract where we were expecting to realize the revenue throughout 2018, because of 606 that actually accelerated that acceleration and expenses in to the first quarter versus over more of 2018. That tails off until the majority of it really ends up just becoming the adjustment as a result of the portfolio management 606 adjustment.

Jack Remondi

Jack Remondi

Mark Hammond

Mark Hammond

Mark Hammond

Chris Lown

Chris Lown

Jack Remondi

Jack Remondi

Chris Lown

Chris Lown

Mark Hammond

Mark Hammond

Chris Lown

Chris Lown

Mark Hammond

Mark Hammond

Jack Remondi

Jack Remondi

But the allocation and we look at how we allocated the unsecured debt. It really is about the – and if you look at the advance rates that we get on securitization transactions and FFELP portfolios the advance rate is very high and so therefore they consumer substantially lower levels of unsecured debt in the process.

Chris Lown

Chris Lown

Mark Hammond

Mark Hammond

Jack Remondi

Jack Remondi

And you’re correct, the reality today it is primarily an education/refi segment, but there is the opportunity for us on the originate to sell basis to grow those businesses, and we are exploring that opportunity.

Mark Hammond

Mark Hammond

Jack Remondi

Jack Remondi

[Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from John Hecht with Jefferies. Please go ahead.

John Hecht

John Hecht

Chris Lown

Chris Lown

In Duncan, you have similar kinds of metrics here although as volume ramps up the cost opportunities of leveraging the overhead and management structures in the systems are definitely achievable. And I would add one more piece in Duncan that’s different than Earnest and that the efforts that and the customer we serve in that space had some overlap with the work that we were doing and that we do (inaudible) particularly in the total space, and the opportunities to, for lack of a better word, capture synergies out of that combination of business activities is pretty significant.

And then the last thing I would just mention in terms of our business processing opportunities broadly is, one of the things that we have done an excellent job at in the student loan servicing side of the equation is using workflows and analytics to automate and materially improve operating efficiency over time and we think there’s a significant opportunity for us to do the same in the BPS phase and working aggressively on that front. That’s part of why you’re seeing the margin expansion in Q1 for this reporting period.

John Hecht

John Hecht

Chris Lown

Chris Lown

Rick Shane

Rick Shane

Rick Shane

Impulsively your guidance suggests that there is about $35 million of net income that’s going to be picked up in the remainder of the year. Is the expectation that that’s really going to come from the new business or from the business processing segment? Is that really where we should see that growth?

Jack Remondi

Jack Remondi

That would provide the forecast of the cash flows that we expect to derive from that space of 20 years. It’s a sense that portfolio is nationalized in 2010, this has been kind of what that business is. We’ve been able to alter it a bit by buying portfolios, but those opportunities that we see is becoming smaller and smaller.

And when we look at where we could drive future earnings growth, it is coming from a combination of activities. It’s primarily coming from growing in the BPS and consumer lending segments as you pointed in refi, but also the opportunity to expand that perhaps in to in-school originations. It’s coming from our focus on operating efficiency, driving down our cost, improving the margins that we have in the business and minimizing or reducing interest expense in the process as well as a component of the overall spread.

So those are the principal drivers that we’re focused on for the balance of 2018 and really beyond.

Chris Lown

Chris Lown

Rick Shane

Rick Shane

So let’s assume that we saw sort of peak earnings at least for the year in that segment. In the consumer lending business you talk about additional provision expense, certainly there’s going to be growth there, potentially if you move back in to in-school, there’s going to be expense associated with getting back on preferred lenders lists.

So, realistically that business is going to be perhaps flat for the year from here and that’s fine. But what I’m trying to understand is, does it really, and again can you sort of walk us through the path in terms of the revenue growth objectives on the EPS to sort of drive that incremental 35 million. And again it is not 35 million per quarter, it’s $35 million gap where you are today and where you would need to be at the end of the year if it hit the low end of guidance. Is that the way to think of this?

Jack Remondi

Jack Remondi

Rick Shane

Rick Shane

Jack Remondi

Jack Remondi

Henry Coffey

Henry Coffey

Henry Coffey

Jack Remondi

Jack Remondi

I think probably one of the bigger items that has been and we hope this and I appreciate your comments on the value of the new segments that you provide here is that the amortization and profitability that’s been coming on the portfolio is coming from a spread business which is being replaced with in many instances revenue on a fee based business and the dollars are smaller and profitability on the margins might be attractive and smaller as a result of that.

And so that has always been part of the challenge in the mix issues as it gets I think explained and disclosed to investors, breaking it in to the segments is our attempt to make some of those points more transparent and easier for investors to see the results and frankly growth opportunities. So those are -.

Henry Coffey

Henry Coffey

On a sort of unrelated topic, you opened the discussion already, but mortgage, the biggest issue facing successful former student loan borrowers now successful professionals is getting a mortgage because their DTI numbers tend to still look horrible, their FICOs are fantastic. I have one so I know. I have what is going through all this, so I know all this. But the ability to get a mortgage is going to be challenging for this demographic.

When you look at doing mortgages it’s just something that they happened to be doing because so far it happened to be doing it or is this an area where you’re going to invest capital and maybe even work on some product innovations and the like with other – in the buy/sell business you’d be more (inaudible) with the buyers of course.

Jack Remondi

Jack Remondi

The biggest challenge and this is a policy issues that we have advocated for a change here. But the biggest challenge for customers is that when they were coming in to repayment during the great recession and experience an inability to get a job and now they have one is they had delinquencies on their credit bureau report and the stringent mortgage underwriting criteria see that delinquency and denies the borrower a conforming mortgages. And as you know, alternative mortgage products are relatively few and far between these days. That is the biggest challenge facing this demographic, not DTI and the product.

It’s that inability to qualify because of our prior delinquency event. In our Earnest side of the equation, this is very much a pilot opportunity for us and we’re just exploring what the opportunity is and how attractive it could be. It is not capital intensive, we have no intentions of owning a service that is originated in services and soul servicing released and we would be expect it to be a modest related business that we think we might have potential to cross out to our customers on a wider scale down the road, but that is to be determined and to be proven concept.

Chris Lown

Chris Lown

Henry Coffey

Henry Coffey

Jack Remondi

Jack Remondi

Operator

Joe Fisher

Joe Fisher

