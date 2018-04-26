Is Copper Preparing For A Higher High?

The current bull market in copper commenced in January 2016 when the red metal found a bottom at $1.9355 per pound. Since then, the technical picture for the nonferrous metal has been almost picture perfect. The price of copper has made higher lows and higher highs, and although we have experienced long periods of price consolidation over the past two years and four months, the price action never violated a significant previous low on the week's chart. At the end of 2017, copper put in a bottom at $2.9205 per pound in early December before it rose to its most recent high and the highest price since 2014 at $3.3220 on the nearby COMEX futures contract.

In March, the news of U.S. tariffs, retaliation by trading partners and an overall environment of fear related to increasing protectionist trade policies caused many commodities prices to move lower. Copper also declined in value falling to lows of $2.9460 on its nearby futures contract in late March before recovering. Once again, the red metal avoided making a lower low, and the bullish pattern remained intact.

Great price action since late March

Since the most recent low at $2.9375 on the active month May COMEX futures contract, copper has been making higher lows and higher highs.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart highlights, price momentum in the copper market has risen into overbought territory on the short-term chart after the recent price recovery. In a worrying move, open interest declined from almost 293,500 contracts at the end of March to its current level at 240,990 contracts as of April 24. Declining open interest when price moves higher is not necessarily a bullish sign for a futures market. However, from a medium and long-term perspective, the copper bull remains intact.

The bullish pattern remains intact

The medium-term weekly COMEX copper chart highlights the move that commenced in early 2016.

Source: CQG

As the weekly pictorial illustrates, copper experienced long periods of price consolidation after a move to a new high. The latest peak in the red metal came at the end of December at $3.3220 per pound, and as April is coming to an end, the current period of consolidation is now getting ready to enter its fifth month. Copper has spent most of its time above $3 per pound in 2018, and price momentum on the weekly chart has crossed to the upside in neutral territory after its bounce from under $3 in late March.

Copper rallied for four consecutive weeks after its March low, and volume has been strong. While the recent decline in open interest is a warning sign for the red metal, other factors could weigh on the price of the nonferrous metal. Rising interest rates and a recovery in the dollar are macroeconomic factors that could cause another selloff in copper as well as other commodities. When it comes to the distinctive characteristics of the copper market and other industrial metals that typically move together, the picture remains a bit cloudy these days.

Stocks have been volatile

Both the stock market and copper stockpiles are a warning sign for copper. U.S. stocks have experienced increased volatility since February, which could be a warning sign for the overall economy. Copper is highly sensitive to changes in global economic conditions, but so far, the price of the red metal has held.

Copper has also performed well given the changes in inventories at the world's leading base metals exchange. The London Metals Exchange is a forward market that typically attracts the highest amount of volume from the world's leading producers and consumers of base metals.

Source: LME/Kitco

As the two-month chart of LME copper inventories shows, stockpiles of copper in warehouses suddenly shot up from under 320,000 tons in late March to over 388,000 tons. The move took copper inventories to the highest level since 2014. In late 2017, copper stocks fell as low as just over 180,000 tons, so the warehouses filled up quickly, which was a bearish factor for the price of the red metal.

As you can see, the most recent high in copper occurred when stocks were on the lows, and copper corrected to its latest higher low when inventories suddenly spike to the upside. Over recent weeks, as stockpiles moved from over 388,000 metric tons to the 348,725 level on April 24, the price of the base metal has been steady. However, copper stocks remain at almost double the level they were in late 2017, which weigh on the price of the metal.

Aluminum volatility is worrisome

Copper tends to be a leader in the base metals sector, but the most liquidly traded metal on the LME is aluminum. Earlier this week, sellers slammed the price of aluminum, which fell from over $2450 per ton to under $2300 on the three-month forward contract.

Aluminum stockpiles at the LME followed the same pattern as copper as we witnessed over recent weeks.

Source: LME/Kitco

As the chart of LME aluminum warehouse stocks shows, inventories moved from just under 1,250,000 tons on April 11 to 1,412,400 on April 18. The rise of 13% in just one week weighed on the price of aluminum. Aluminum is a commodity that is in the crosshairs of protectionist policies, but the copper market has faced problems over recent sessions.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the price of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) stock plunged as the company missed earnings projections.

Source: Barchart

As the chart shows, FCX fell by over 15% on April 24 and 25. Another problem for one of the world's leading copper producers is that the Indonesian government plans to tighten environmental rules at the Grasberg mine. FCX said that it would be impossible for them to keep mining gold and copper in Indonesia if it were to adopt the new standards. When it comes to the price of the red metal, the news could turn out to be bullish as less production from one of the world's biggest mines may tighten the fundamentals of the copper market.

The levels to watch on the up and downside in the red metal

The price of copper is currently sitting around the middle of its trading range since September 2017.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart shows, critical support as at last September's low at $2.8750 per pound, with technical resistance at the late December 2017 high at $3.3220. The midpoint is $3.0985, and at $3.1290 per pound on the COMEX May futures contract on April 25, the price is close to the middle of its trading range. A 44.7 cents range in the red metal amounts to around 15%, and it is possible that we will see lots of action within the range.

There are bullish and bearish factors at play in the copper market these days. Trading both sides of the range in copper would be the best strategy to follow if the current range and price consolidation remains in place over coming weeks. Copper has looked terrible below $3 per pound and bullish when it moves towards $3.20. However, selling scale-up above $3.15 with a stop above $3.35 and buying scale-down below $3.05 with a stop. Below $2.85 could prove to be an effective and profitable trading strategy until copper decides if it will make another new high or it will break the bullish pattern that has been in place since early 2016.

For those who do not trade in the futures or forward market on the COMEX or LME, two instruments can help trade the range in the red metal over coming weeks. Barclay's is replacing its copper ETN JJC with JJCB, but I would wait until the instrument builds critical mass and liquidity as it has less than $10 million in net assets and trades less than 1000 shares each day. Southern Peru Copper (NYSE:SCCO) is a company that only produces copper, and its shares have a high degree of correlation with the price action in the red metal. SCCO is my favorite copper proxy these days when I choose not to dip a toe in the futures market.

Eventually, copper will either break to a higher high or the bullish pattern will come to an end. However, until that occurs, trading the range in the red metal could offer lots of opportunities for profits. The red metal could continue to consolidate, which make selling rallies and buying dips the optimal approach to the industrial metal.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.