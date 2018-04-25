Belden: The Shift In Its Market Segments

It has been almost 3 years since the last time that Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) reported a significant increase in its revenue, making it seem like the good old times, when the company used to report its double digit growth in the top line, are long gone. The shift, from a 10% to 15% increase in revenue each quarter to hardly being able to report an increase, hasn’t gone unnoticed; the rising share prices observed in 2013 and 2014 were quickly reversed during 2015, when the company reported declining revenues due to lower sales in its main segment, broadcast solutions.

While in 2015 most of the investors, looking for shares in a growing company and at a reasonable price, step away from this company, it seems that in recent years a new type of investors have jumped in, attracted by the company’s margin expansion, its cost reduction initiatives, and its growing dividend. Now that the investment proposal, which used to attract investors in the past, has changed in the last 2 years, now seems like a good time to take some time to evaluate the current investment thesis, and whether or not Belden continues to be a lucrative long term investment option.

Change in the market trend

For a long time, Belden’s revenue growth was mainly driven by its leading segment, broadcast solutions. The products sold in this segment resulted in tremendous growth in the past due to a combination of both acquisitions and organic growth, all while the company kept gaining market shares in the U.S. and China.

It was not until 2015 when there was a shift in the company’s main business segment, which began causing declines in sales and orders each quarter. This change in trend was attributed mainly due to an unfavorable media landscape and also to transitions in the industry that deferred the company’s clients’ capital spending, especially those who invested in infrastructure equipment products. While executives said that some of these issues have been resolved since then, it appears that this segment has not recovered completely since it continues to report declines in revenues.

On the other hand, unlike the broadcast solutions segment that continues to bring down total revenues, the enterprise solutions and the network solutions segments have significantly increased the company’s revenues and have been the company's main sources of income for the past 3 years. Moreover, these product lines have become more valued by the company since they now bring in almost half of Belden’s total revenues, while revenues resulting from the broadcast solutions segment have gone down from being more than 40% of the company’s total profits at the beginning of 2015 to a mere 28%, as was observed during the fourth quarter of 2017.

Furthermore, the decreases in the amount of sales resulting from broadcast solutions have made this segment the company’s least profitable, despite the restructuring efforts and acquisition integration that the company is carrying out. This segment’s EBITDA margin was 15.5% in 2017, significantly lower than the previous 17.9%, which was reported in 2016. Differently from the broadcast solutions segment, the enterprise solutions and the network solutions segments reported a 16.5% and 23.2% margin, respectably, in 2017, expanding from the previous year.

Allegedly, Belden’s business model is unintentionally moving away from what it used to be; the company’s top customers are no longer broadcast studios and telecommunications service providers. In addition, the production, distribution, and connectivity of systems for television broadcast and Internet Protocol Television (OTC:IPTV) services are becoming less profitable for the company. Now, it looks like the business model is benefiting more from a corporate and manufacturer market, which is due to the fact that the enterprise, industrial and network solutions segments are showing not just growth in sales, but also improvement in their earning capacity.

The shift in the market trend has become more evident in recent quarters, executives are now transferring part of the audio-video cable and connectors from the broadcast solutions platform to the enterprise solutions platform, in an effort to take advantage of the adoption of IP technology and accelerate the rate at which this technology penetrates the corporate market.

Also, it is possible that Belden is paving the way for a future divestiture of some of the cable base products that are not bringing in much profit, as observed in the company’s past reports, and looking for some potential acquisitions that could improve its position in connectivity, networking or software. In that case, the entire company could potentially benefit from a significant increase in its margins, while maintaining a modest but healthy growing revenue.

Although the divestiture of some product lines is hypothetical, it is true that the company’s executives and the management are actively seeking ways of reducing the cost structure, improving the company margins, and generating more free cash flow. Their investment thesis seems to now focus on the company’s performance, and on returning more capital to shareholders, rather than looking for growth.

Belden performance

By taking a closer look at some key measurements of operational performance, we can see that some of them have shown signs of deterioration in 2017. Both the operational cycle and the working capital turnover have suffered from a significant increase in inventory levels, causing these ratios to be lower compared to previous years.

In the last earnings call, executives explained that the increase in inventory was due to higher copper prices that inflate the value of Belden’s inventory by $40 million. In addition to this, the closure of one of the company’s plants, which was part of its industrial manufacturing footprint consolidation program, has temporarily elevated the inventories by $30 million. Nevertheless, they expect the inventory levels to normalize in 2018. In addition, it appears that the lower performance reported was not attributed to a structural change or a decline in orders since there is about $259.2 million of backlog scheduled to be shipped in 2018.

On the other hand, while some performance ratios were impacted negatively in 2017, the margins have shown signs of improvement, which were due to some ongoing restructuring actions taken as part of the company’s main objective. Now, it appears that profitability has been guiding the market’s decisions on the stock for the past 2 years.

Belden valuations

The constant efforts to improve the company’s operational efficiency, in addition to several acquisition integrations that are beginning to reduce some costs, are providing positive results for the company in terms of margin. For the past 2 years, both the EBITDA and operating income have improved due to some segments that are experiencing a boost in profits, as explained above. Now the company is receiving more cash which will be used to buy back more shares and increase its dividend.

Additionally, the management continues to be committed to maintaining the same levels of leverage, and keeps searching for ways to capitalize the company with cheaper debt. As a result, the bottom line and the rates of return have been impacted mostly by the tax rate, which is expected to be higher in 2018 due to some jurisdictional changes in the tax legislation. The tax rate will increase from a current rate of 13.7% to a whopping 24%.

Altogether, the decline in revenues reported in the fourth quarter of 2017 that was caused by the broadcast solutions segment, the increase in inventory and the subsequent diminish of some key operational ratios, in addition to the executives’ guidance on the rising effective tax rate in 2018, which could compress the rates of return, have completely cut down the gains in the stock price recorded over 2017, and have brought valuations to their record lows.

Overall, while some of these difficulties are considered transitional problems, like the inflation in inventory and the rise in the tax rate, the declines in revenues reported by the broadcast solutions segments are more of a structural issue, and if they continue, the accumulated declines can put more pressure on the stock price over 2018.

Conversely, it seems that the enterprise, industrial, and network solutions segments are better positioned for the long term, and they can benefit from a favorable secular trend coming from the industrial automation and the integration of smart buildings, and in time, increase the company's valuations from their record lows.

