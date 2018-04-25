Viacom's (VIAB) CEO Robert Bakish on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call April 25, 2018 10:00 AM ET

James Bombassei

Good morning, everyone. Thank you for taking the time to join us for our March quarter earnings call.

Joining me for today's discussion are Bob Bakish, our President and CEO; and Wade Davis, our Chief Financial Officer. Please note that in addition to our press release, we have slides and trending schedules containing supplemental information available on our website.

I want to refer you to page number two in the web presentation and remind you that certain statements made on this call are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties are discussed in more detail in our filings with the SEC. Today's remarks will focus on adjusted results. Reconciliations for non-GAAP financial information discussed on this call can be found in our earnings release or on our website.

And now, I will turn the call over to Bob.

Robert Bakish

Good morning and thanks so much for joining us today. I'm pleased to update you on our progress at this important stage in Viacom's turnaround. As we pivot from stabilization and revitalization to growth. In particular, you will see we are exiting the first half of our fiscal year with real momentum and are excited about our return to growth as we head into the second half of the year.

Let's start with the headlines for the quarter. Financially, we met or beat guidance on all key metrics. This includes sequential improvement in domestic ad and domestic affiliate revenues. Double-digit increases across all international media networks revenue stream and a strong double-digit increase on operating income and finally a return to profitability at Paramount.

All of this translates into consolidated adjusted operating income growth of 5% and 16% growth in adjusted diluted earnings per share for the quarter. Strategically, we delivered strong execution on our plan with importantly wins across our three priorities, which are first growing share and margins in our core business, second, accelerating our transition to next generation platforms and solution and third diversifying into adjacent businesses.

And we are excited about the future including the fact that we are reaffirming adjusted OI growth in the second half of the year and with Q2s over performance we now expect upside to the full-year with adjusted OI growth in the low single-digits. There is a lot to talk about.

Let me take you through each piece starting with progress in our core business. First, filmed entertainment. As I mentioned, Q2 marks Paramount's return to profitability with the studio's operating results growing $75 million in the quarter versus the prior year.

This is an important step towards delivering on our expected meaningful improvement in adjusted operating income for the full-year, and in fact, we have been more optimistic about the back half performance than on our last call.

Most importantly it's clear that Paramount's turnaround is really taking hold. The latest evidence of the turnaround is the breakouts hit A Quiet Place, which has the third quarter off to a very strong start. This is the first film produced and released under the studio’s new management team and it is driven by great talent both in front of the camera and behind it.

The quality of the film combined with the team’s production cost discipline and smart marketing execution or a pace of the coming slate and Paramount's potential going forward. And what a result. A Quiet Place was Paramount's biggest opening since 2016 and the second biggest domestic opening of any film in 2018.

Three weeks in the film has brought in more than $131 million domestically and $75 million internationally and many major markets are still to come including China. We are securing distribution for our horror film is a rare occurrence in an achievement in itself. Even this movie was made for just $20 million it's a monster hit by every measure.

Looking ahead, we are excited about the upcoming slate, including the first BET co-branded film with Tyler Perry coming in November, I'm also excited to say that we are moving forward with Paramount players feature film adaptation of Trevor Noah’s bestselling memoir Born a Crime stories from a South African childhood. As part of a broader cost company partnership, we recently announced the Trevor and his production, so we are not only delivering a strong and revitalized Paramount, but one that is an integral part of my Viacom with roughly half of the 2019 slate being comprised of branded films.

Additionally, we continue to see momentum on the Paramount Television Production side with 17 series now ordered or in production and 19 additional series set up at networks. We love the trajectory of this business and anticipate Paramount TV of which 400 million in revenues for fiscal 2018, put it altogether and it's clear that great things are happening at Paramount and the team is just getting going.

Next, Domestic Media Networks. Here the story is building to despite headwinds from the Olympics in February, the second quarter represented the fourth consecutive quarter of year-over-year view and share growth at our flagships and there was notable strength across the portfolio, including at BET which marks its third consecutive quarter of double-digit ratings growth as well as MTV, Comedy Central, TV Land and CMT.

And relative to the rest of the industry consider this fact in the second quarter only four basic cable networks in the top 20 grew rating and Viacom had three of them. With MTV, Comedy Central and VH1. This is based on total day ratings against the clinical 18 to 49 demographic.

I’m also happy to report we are seeing a strong start to the third quarter including at MTV, where the turnaround is unquestionably taking hold. The network just had the biggest unscripted premier on all of cable since 2012 with 10 million viewers tuning into the New Jersey Shore Family Vacation series over the first weekend. And it’s also worth noting that the show beats every other network including broadcasters during its debut.

Moving to International Media Networks, women continues to be a growth engine with double-digit increases in Q2 across all revenue streams including ad and affiliate, as well as very strong double-digit growth and profitability and it’s on pace for another record year. On an operating basis, we saw cumulative household subscriber growth in every major geography.

Thanks to channel launches in markets like the UK and Poland and other distribution gains across the portfolio. Given that international Pay-TV penetration is approximately 40% as compared to 80% in U.S. we believe there is much more growth to come.

Lastly in our core business cost transformation efforts continue and we are on track to deliver in excess of $100 million of savings in this year and more than $300 million in run rate savings in 2019 and beyond.

Over the past year and a half this management team has made cost transformation a priority. The combination of the actions we took in 2017 whilst the current cost transformation activities underway we will deliver approximately $500 million of run rate savings. While the savings from actions in 2017 were reinvested in the business to drive growth, the savings realized from our 2018 actions will drop to the bottom line.

So, the cost transformation opportunity is important and material, and that is why we have now deployed dedicated personnel across multiple functions, including strategy, finance, technology, and sourcing, among others to ensure we are truly transforming the cost base of our entire business.

Very importantly to us a significant majority of these savings are not headcount reductions. Instead, most are driven by a continuation of our efforts to these [defile] (Ph) the company and act as one Viacom, consolidating real estate within given markets, standardizing policies and procedures, benefiting from our purchasing scale, and more.

As we work to position Viacom for the future, we also continue taking big steps against our second strategic priority, accelerating our transition to next generation platforms and solutions. Let's start with the important strides made in mobile; in Q2 we closed the mobile deal for Paramount Plus with Telenor in the Nordics and we have just announced an extension of our dealer Telkomsel to offer to Nick Junior channel to their mobile subscribers in Indonesia.

We also relaunched Nickelodeon Japan as an OTT only service after nearly a decade off the air. And we expect to announce two more mobile deals in major European markets shortly. These deals are important, because when combined with last quarter's Telefónica deal, they mean that TV distribution on mobile catalyst is now beginning to materialize in Europe, Latin America and Asia. And we continue to push for progress in this category domestically too where we are in active discussions with our number of large carriers.

Turning to direct-to-consumer. We are on track to launch a significant differentiated B2C platform later this year, we have also secured distribution of the modern app on Amazon Prime video channels expanding consumer access to Nickelodeon’s pre-school programming. Related to this, we also have Channel Fives Milkshake app launching on the Amazon channel store in the UK.

And while only launched last year late last year Viacom Digital Studios or VDS is already making significant progress in capitalizing on our digital presence. We have 850 million social followers across the portfolio and in the quarter reached 4.3 billion social video views and 4.7 billion minutes used domestically growth of 70% and 78% respectively year-on-year which is ahead of our expectation.

To support and further grow this demand, we will continue to be very aggressive in increasing the volume of digital output and will publish more than 600 hours of original content this year. And remember, this was short form so we are talking about an incredible volume of fresh episodes.

VDS Production will support a range of Viacom offering, including on social, upcoming mobile product and our B2C offering. All of this is just the tip of iceberg in fact next Monday we will be hosting our first New Front event in New York, which will serve a coming-app party to VDS and highlight just how much and how quickly the digital game has changed at Viacom.

As we head very quickly into the upfront season, I want to comment on how the market is shaping up. As everyone knows, the aggregate industry ratings picture across broadcast and cable is negative which means supply will be tight very tight, that combined with the fact we are seeing extremely strong scatter pricing, suggest the upfront will be strong particularly as remained with the pricing.

And more broadly the overall tone of the market is looking good. So we very much like how this is setting up and for us, one of the big elements of the upfront is going to be our Advanced Marketing Solution AMS, an increasingly import and differentiated offering for Viacom.

AMS is critical to our future, because it provides incremental supply in the form of both units and branded content and enhanced features and [targetability] (Ph) which in turn drive much more effective price and yields.

We have been working aggressively to strengthen our offerings through our acquisitions of Whosay and VidCon and very importantly the innovative Advanced Advertising and data the yields we have executed with MVPDs over the last year, including the one we announced with Comcast on Monday.

Dave will take you through the detail on AMS shortly so you can more fully understand the powerful growth driving assets we bring to the table and as he does note that the growth is largely independent of linear television viewership, which brings into our third strategic priority.

Our move to diversify beyond our core business, including live events, recreation and consumer product. Not only do these businesses reinforce the brand from a consumer standpoint and create new revenue opportunities, but they also give us unique offerings to advertisers and distribution partners one that stands for Media Networks and Film.

That's why we continue to increase the number of events and associated foot traffic. In the second quarter attendees at our global events, doubled over the same quarter of last year and there is a lot more to come. This quarter alone, we have the return of Comedy Central's Clusterfest and the BET experience plus we are adding Nick’s first SlimeFest in the U.S. at our first ever VidCon this is an exciting area and we expect revenue in live events and recreation to nearly double in 2018.

Lastly, I want to talk to you about a new growth project we have been working on to quickly capitalize on the infrastructure and expertise we already have in-house. The launch of across Viacom Studio Production business to create premium episodic content that operates under the flagship brands but lives on third-party platforms.

Building on the success of Paramount Television, and Tele phase quickly growing production business we are going to much more aggressively tap into the huge demand for content and unlock more of our IP and production and creative capabilities to drive incremental revenues from third-party platform.

It isn't just an idea, given our leading positions in key genres we are already mining our libraries of IP to create long form episodic content that might not fit our liner brands today, but could work for others. For example, there is a lot of interest from SVOD partners in licensing, library properties from MTV and Nickelodeon IP for brand new interpretation. At the same time, we are also developing new IP for the sector and have already closed deals for brand-new original Nick IP in animation with third-party and we see more in the pipeline.

Now, I will hand it to Wade to talk you through the numbers and drivers of growth going forward.

Wade Davis

Thanks, Bob and good morning. The March quarter of fiscal 2018 was a great quarter for us and I’m looking forward to talking to you about some of the key drivers and how this sets us up for growth in the second half of this year and beyond.

Before I speak to our adjusted results. I want to note that we recorded a $185 million pre-tax charge related to our cost transformation initiative this quarter. Additionally, as we continue to execute against these initiatives, we expect to take charges totaling approximately $40 million in the second half of fiscal year, principally related to third-party professional fees.

Now moving to the segment results, I will start with Paramount, which is on Slide 10 of our earnings presentation. As Bob mentioned the studio delivered a strong quarter and generated a $75 million improvement in adjusted operating income. This improvement in profitability was driven by lower distribution and marketing expenses associated with fewer theatrical releases which in part reflected the modification of the release strategy on certain films.

Lower overall film entertainment revenues also reflected the smaller number of theatrical releases as well as lower carryover performance from the legacy slate. I want to note that the modification of the release strategy on certain films shifted revenue from theatrical into licensing revenues. For the full-year Paramount is on track to deliver meaningful improvement in adjusted operating income and we now see upside to our previous guidance.

Looking at the first half of 2018, filmed entertainment profitability has already improved $125 million versus the prior year. In addition to improving the product on the screen and refining the release approach to selected films such as Annihilation and Cloverfield.

An important element of overall profitability improvement has been the team's ability to more effectively monetize the film library, where the profit contribution this year will be up 45% as compared to fiscal year 2016. The improvement in profitability versus last year will continue through the back half of 2018 and we expect Paramount to return to meaningful full-year profitability in fiscal 2019.

Now turning to media networks, which is Slide 11 of our earnings presentation. Worldwide media networks revenue for the quarter were up 1% to $2.4 billion, driven by 18% growth in international and partially offset by modest domestic declines.

Adjusted operating income declined 5% the increases in revenue was offset by investments in original programming higher participation expense and costs related our growth initiative. Worldwide ancillary revenues were up 30% or worldwide advertising and affiliate revenues were flat in the quarter.

Domestic advertising revenues declined 3% which was a sequential improvement from the first quarter and in-line with our guidance. The performance in the quarter reflects lower linear impression partially offset by higher pricing and strong revenue growth and Advance Marketing Solutions.

Given the importance of our Advanced Marketing Solutions portfolio as an engine of growth for our domestic ad or sales business I want to take a moment to build on what Bob discussed and we are clear about what activities are in this area, why we are so proud of what we have built and why we are excited about the prospects for growth.

Our AMS portfolio consists of two broad categories advanced addressable video inventory and brand solution. Advance addressable video inventory is made up of pools of inventory that we are aggregating and enabling to allow dynamic ad insertion and advanced targeting to fulfill the demand for next generation video ad products.

This is important because it allows us to transition the fulfillment advantage linear campaigns from the static linear infrastructure through a more efficient addressable infrastructure or high level, this inventory resides in two buckets OTT and advance set-top box inventory. The OTT inventory consist of our owned and operated apps, virtual MVPD apps, as well as MVPD companion apps.

The advance set-top box inventory consists of addressable units traffic through the set-top box infrastructure against DoD and importantly, our emerging ability to serve addressable ads in the live linear. For live linear insertion, we have made significant progress technically and operationally, enabling parts of our piece, Comcast and Charters footprint and expect to accelerate our monetization of this inventory towards the end of the fiscal year, which is one of the factors contributing to our confidence in turning to domestic advertising growth in the fourth quarter.

Second category of the AMS portfolio is brand solutions. These solutions generally consists of a bundle of consulting, creative services and associated media acquisitions. The four principle offerings include social campaigns that are sold and delivered under our Whosay brand, creative and marketing integrations delivered by Viacom Velocity.

Experiential solutions that are activated within our rapidly of live event and shopper marketing which extends our region to physical stores and provides access to trade promotion budgets, which is an industry in the 10s of billions of dollars that we have never participated in.

We are entering this market by leveraging our retail relationships is one of the larger CP licenses in the world and by capitalizing on our position as an advertising partner with the world's leading consumer packaged goods company.

In the aggregate revenues from our AMS portfolio grew 29% this quarter, and we expect them to accelerate in the back half of the years we bring new pools of inventory online and expand our capacity to deliver overall brand solutions. For the full-year, we anticipate AMS revenues will approach $300 million.

Additionally in the back half of the year domestic linear ad sales would benefit from increased capacity associated with the reinstatement on Charters basics here. Due to the principal factors they give us confidence and the continued sequential improvement or domestic ad sales in the back half of the year and the return to growth in the fourth quarter.

Moving to domestic affiliate revenue, 4% year-over-year decrease in revenue was in-line with our guidance and a sequential improvement from the first quarter. The performance in the quarter reflects subscriber declines, partially offset by contractual rate increases. The benefit of the current quarter contractual rate increases would temporarily reduced by rate resets in recent renewals.

This dynamic will unwind in the coming quarters as we lap these rate resets and we will begin to see the full benefits of the mid single-digit escalators that we have across our portfolio. As we look to the rest of the year we are on track with our full-year guidance of a decline at the low-end of the mid single-digit range for domestic affiliate revenues.

There are a number of drivers to give us confidence and improvement in the back half of the year. First, virtual MVPD growth is accelerating. We expect revenue from virtual MVPDs in the second half of 2018 to be 2.5 times what they were in the back half of last year.

Second, our reinstated carriage and charter in Suddenlink is expected to add up to 2 million more subs in the back half of the year. And lastly we will begin to lap the rate resets that I mentioned a moment ago. Looking to fiscal 2019, we continue to expect return to growth in domestic affiliate revenues.

Now turning to international media and networks and Slide 12. Strong momentum continued with 18% growth in revenue driven by the double-digit growth in all revenue streams as well as strong double-digit growth in adjusted operating income. International affiliate revenues increased 23% driven by higher SVOD and other OTT revenues as well as 9% points favorable impact from foreign currency.

International advertising revenues increased 11% largely driven by a 10 percentage points favorable impact from FX. Organic ad sales were impacted a fewer commercial impressions in the UK and a difficult prior year way to comparison in Argentina. Worth noting however that in the June quarter we are seeing strong pre-World Cup spending in LatAm as well as increased share viewing associated impression in the UK.

For fiscal 2018, we continue to expect low to mid-teens growth in internal advertising revenues and low double-digits growth in international affiliate revenues. Finally, we continue to make progress diversifying our business into adjacent revenue streams which is the third pillar in our growth strategy.

This is reflected in our worldwide ancillary revenues which were up 30% in the quarter with domestic revenues up 26% and international revenues up 36% including a 12 percentage points favorable FX impact. Absent the FX impact the growth in worldwide ancillary revenues was driven by growth in consumer products, recreations and live events revenues.

Looking ahead, we expect continued strong growth form our adjacent businesses. Recreation and live events which span both our media and networks and some of the entertainment division are expected to nearly double in fiscal 2018 and continued grow strong double-digits in 2019 driven by a growth in the number of live events as well as attendance.

Strong growth in recreation is driven by an increase in the number of site activations and design for upcoming sites. We also expect our worldwide consumer product business to grow revenue in the low to mid-single digit range as new partnerships and IP come online.

I will wrap up the media and network segment by touching on expenses. We continue to invest in our content and growth initiatives while transforming our non programming cost base to drive efficiencies in SG&A. In the march quarter programming expense increased to 5% reflecting investments in original programming.

Distribution and other expenses grew 30% driven by increased participation expense and cost related to our growth initiatives. Despite an increase in marketing expense to support our new programming, SG&A expenses was essentially flat in the quarter and included a five percentage point benefit related to savings from our cost transformation.

For the full-year, we continue to expect programming expense to grow in low single-digits as we invest in our flagship networks while benefitting from a mix shift to non-scripted programming and leveraging content globally.

In terms of seasonality in the back half of the year growth in programming and associated marketing expenses will be weighted for the June quarter reflecting the timing of original content launches. We continue to expect distribution and other expenses to grow double-digits for the full-year driven by investments in our growth initiative.

Now moving below the line, in terms of taxes the year-to-date adjusted effective tax rate was 24.5%, as we benefitted from the new tax legislation. For the full-year we continue to expect an adjusted effective tax rate of approximately 25% which compares to 30% last year. We will continue refine this as go through the year and we get a better sense of domestic versus international profitability mix.

The components of free cash flow are broken out on Slide 14 of the earnings presentation. Year-to-date, we generated operating free cash flow of $235 million which compares to $343 million last year. The decline in operating free cash flow was principally driven by higher working capital utilization due to the ramp-up in film and television production, partially offset by the benefit from lower cash taxes related to Tax Reform.

At quarter end we had $10.1 billion of total debt outstanding and cash of $417 million. Our debt was principally fixed rate with a weighted average cost of approximately 5%. If you take into consideration the equity credit we received from S&P and Fitch on our hybrid securities, our adjusted gross debt at quarter end was $9.4 billion. We plan to continue to pursue opportunities to delever over the course of fiscal 2018, including using our excess free cash flow to redeem debt.

With that, I would like to turn it back over to Bob to wrap up.

Robert Bakish

Thanks, Wade. In closing, we are so pleased with the progress we have continued to make and the momentum we have heading into the next phase of Viacom growth. We have taken many important steps to ensure we get the most out of our large and revitalized core business, including continually improving how efficiently we operate and organize our business.

As we look ahead, the upside of Paramount continued strength as international and the going forward delivery of our strategic growth initiatives especially Advanced Marketing Solutions and next generation distribution will help to power our growth in the second half of the year and beyond.

We couldn’t be more excited about the opportunities in front of us and our ability to very quickly capture them and deliver results. Thank you for joining us today and thank you for your continued support.

I will now turn it back to Jim.

James Bombassei

[Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from the line of John Janedis with Jefferies.

John Janedis

Hi thank you. Bob maybe two for you. First, heading into the upfront and now that you are further along in the flagship strategy and with ratings improving along with AMS. Can you talk about early discussions in terms of appetite for marketers, are you seeing any incremental interest form new advertisers and with some of the tour industry headlines do have an early view on the kids upfront and then separately, I'm not sure I fully heard this correctly, but I know you talked about an interest from SSI partners to license product, can you talk about the balance, between license and some of the IP which to pull audience out of flagship relative to the revenue opportunity, is that more an international opportunity for you.

Robert Bakish

Sure, thanks John. Look, I mean upfront as I said in general it's selling up very well for networks and for Viacom in particular, supply is clearly tight and pricing going is proving to be very strong, I mean we are seeing 30% really plus scatter versus upfront pricing and we are seeing double-digits scatter-to-scatter in Q2. That’s really strong.

There is a lot of conversation also around the quality of the environment and credibility of delivery both of which are strengths for Viacom. I think it's also worth noting, we have been having a series of meeting over the last couple weeks with agency holding companies and in those meetings there is a clear appreciation of the progress Viacom has made, including as you know John with the flagships.

And equally important the slates that we are bringing to the table for the next broadcast year plus our industry leading Advanced Marketing Solutions both in the data-driven and branded content form. So the quality of the conversation there is fantastic. So given all that we are feeling very good about the upfront, know that we will definitely be focused on price quote and where necessary we are willing to bet on scattered because again there is just not that much inventory to go around.

To your second part of your question. The kids upfront, let me add a couple of points there, the notion of tight supply and that help in pricing is certainly the case in kids as well, that will be particularly true with what we call hard ace that's the pre-Christmas series of weeks where demand is strong if an when there is a lot of revenue.

And I think unlike last year on the film category is looking very strong. If you recall from last year's kids upfront, if you tracked it, the film category was down and that was the real headwind for the upfront. This year and we have been out to all the studios in the last couple of weeks, there are more releases coming and probably equally importantly or at least in addition to that DreamWorks animation is back as a buyer they sat out last year.

And as you know, the studios have among the highest pricing, so an increase in this category is very important and bodes very well for the upfront. Worth noting that consistent with our overall strategy we will be selling a broader mixed ecosystem in this upfront including digital and events that helps accommodate involving advertiser mixes and helps bring more money into the house.

As an example to that SlimeFest will be sold out this year, a lot of interest there, our social products, Whosay is proving very interesting for kids advertisers looking for effective and quick creative solutions. So we are feeling very good about the upfront both in general and with respect to kids.

Your last question on SVOD, the comment is look core Viacom is a content company. We have tremendous capabilities associated with content creation and there is an incremental marketplace that we can serve not only with Paramount Television which is already serving that market, but also with under the flagship brand whether that’s Nickelodeon or MTV, et cetera.

And we see that as an incremental opportunity, that’s licensing new IP either spin offs from the library or new IP at a whole cost, this is probably IP that we look at, it doesn't fit perfectly with our linear strategy today, but is attractive against a third-party platform.

So we believe that’s fundamentally an incremental opportunity, and again as I said, it’s not an idea, we already have some deals in place that we will announce shortly and we think it's another leg of the Viacom growth story.

John Janedis

That’s helpful. Thank you Bob.

Alexia Quadrani

Hi thank you. My question is on Paramount and the normal success you have had with the Quiet Place at the box office, anything you could kind of elaborate on in terms of things management team did differently with this project, was it the marketing or any other part of the release that contributed to success and any kind of read through on that success we can sort of take for Paramount’s outlook?

Robert Bakish

Sure Alexia. Look the headline of this is this is the first film that was both produced and released under the new management team. And so as a remark that has showed off in terms of the quality of the exact film, the cost discipline, the way it was marketed. And again, Quiet Place is a huge hit, second biggest opening of any film in 2018, which means that although it was essentially or thought of as a horror film, it’s gone wider than that, and that speak to both the quality of the film yet but also in how it was marketing.

And so you are seeing the team showed through in many dimensions here and it’s what we believe we were putting together, but now you are actually seeing it happen and we are thrilled and as we look forward we are very excited about the slate ahead. The new team has ready green lit and dated 12 films from 2019, we will likely get to 16, we are excited about the diversity and balance of the upcoming slate.

When I talked to Jim even before he joined the company and he looked at the time our 2017 slate, he was troubled by construction, this slate that we have for 2019 a great balance to 10 fold, almost half of the films are modestly priced with budgets of $25 million or less, and of course as I have said, the four branded films play a prominent part in the slate as well.

So we are excited about the capabilities of this team, also their relationships in the creative community, so that in terms of sourcing product, it’s something that keeps coming back to me at highest levels of the agencies, so it’s really a testament to the quality of the team and at the end of the team great management matters and we have great management at Paramount.

Alexia Quadrani

Thank you and just a quick follow-up if I can on the media and network side, I think Wade you talked or gave a lot of detail about the AMS and the improvements on the key flagship networks and the rating. I guess is it possible when you look at that guidance that you reiterated to put the advertising domestic advertising turning positive by year-end, is that in still process of the team given all these positive if Nickelodeon’s rating still remain weak or do you need to - are you looking for turnaround there as well.

Wade Davis

Yes, where we remain confident in the guidance that we have given with respect to domestic ad sales of sequential improvement in the back half of the year and returning the growth in the fourth quarter. And the drivers of that and our confidence are really driven by the continued momentum in AMS, we expect AMS to accelerate from where it was in the second quarter where we grew just under 30%, we expect AMS to sequentially double going from Q2 to Q3.

We also see pretty strong acceleration of virtual MVPD growth which contributes to the inventory that’s in AMS, the lapping of rate resets that we had in the June quarter of last year and then we are also benefiting from the reinstated carriage on charter and Suddenlink where we think in the back half of the year we are going to get up to about two million additional subs.

So we have great line of sight into the underlying factors that are going to drive improvement in - the sequential improvement in domestic ad sales and gets us back to growth by the fourth quarter.

Robert Bakish

And let me just tackle on to that a specific Nickelodeon comment, let's not forget Nickelodeon remains the clear number one kids television network. Even with the current rating challenges Nick’s competitive position is very strong, it own a biggest share of total viewing at 43% and has 67% of all ads for viewing in the kids TV space and as a clear number one we are 64% ahead of Disney and a 125% ahead of cartoon and what does that do for us, being number one gives you over index from an ad sales perspective and all by the way your magnet for the creative community and your great launching pad the new IP. So as we combine that highly differentiated number one position with tight supply and what is going to happen in pricing, we feel very good about the prospects for Nick.

Alexia Quadrani

Thank you very much.

Michael Nathanson

Thank you, I have two for Bob. Bob I think for us a big surprise this quarter was international affiliate fee number which is growing in the teens kind of organically. So I wonder if you could walk us through your view of the sustainability of that longer-term and then how if those telecom deals are helping that and do you think that’s a longer term driver too. And the second is on Paramount TV, Is that business profitable, then we are looking to the next couple of years at least $400 million of revenues how big of the revenue bucket can that be let’s say two years out?

Robert Bakish

Sure. So on the international side, yes another very strong quarter for international, I think it speaks to the quality of the asset base and the execution, the affiliate fee growth per my remarks we had subscriber growth in terms of cumulative subs in every major geographies, so obviously more units or more subs that helps drive growth and if you look at again pay-TV penetration international versus domestic, we continue to believe there is a lot of upside there and continue to look to growth.

To your point on Telco, I think you probably meant mobile Telco, I couldn’t quite hear, but we believe that’s kind of a next frontier if you will, but it’s a frontier that’s already starting to happen, if you look at mobile subscribers in particular 4G subscribers, ex-U.S. there is over two billion of them, and obviously that’s been growing and that’s dramatically larger than the Pay-TV base.

And so between the Telefónica deal in Latin America which kind of opens that up and there are some other deals we are working on there, between the European deals we are seeing and the Asian deals, that’s starting to coming online, so we see very nice growth ahead and that being a real catalyst that will play out over coming years and ensure international continues to grow robustly.

Recently on Paramount TV, we see it being a $400 million business this year, at about 10% margin, if you looked at it today, we have 17 series ordered or in production, and that’s what driving those numbers, obviously we recognize revenue on deliveries so we haven’t recognized all the revenue from the stuff that’s already going on.

And we have I believe the number is 19 additional series set up at networks, and that’s really the pipeline of future growth, so we see this business continuing to ramp very significantly both in terms of revenue and contribution, There is no indication whatsoever that that demand is anything but strong.

Michael Nathanson

Thanks Bob.

Benjamin Swinburne

Thanks good morning. I wanted to ask you a little bit more about the Advanced Advertising stuff, I don’t know if there is a way for you to sort of isolate this for us, but how incremental is that revenue to the business as you guys work with advertisers and agencies to sell that inventory or is it simply shifting spending from linear to advanced? And then if I missed it I apologize, but Bob I don’t think you mentioned OpenAP in your converse or weight in your conversation about the drivers there, I think NBC joined that platform, I’m just curious if you could update us on whether that’s still something you guys are excited about and how that fits into your overall Advanced Advertising strategy particularly on the upfront?

Wade Davis

Sure. So I will take it. Almost all of the Advanced Marketing Solutions revenue is incremental. There is only one place and it's really an overlap as we transition vantage campaigns to being fulfilled on the linear infrastructure, to being fulfilled on addressable infrastructure.

That’s a little bit of an overlap and that the linear vantage campaigns we actualize them in-linear revenue and the benefit that we get from those is an uplift in pricing and yield, but when we talk to you about the $300 million of revenue that we see in 2018 that’s incremental revenue.

And I mean we see as I said a moment ago, that is accelerating, it’s going to almost double from this quarter to next quarter, for the full-year $300 million would represent about a little over 40% growth over last year, and we see that trajectory accelerating going beyond 2018.

In terms of OpenAP we think it’s great progress, we now have the majority of the diversified media networks companies on OpenAP, the importance of that is that we continue to drive standardization around the trafficking buying of advanced ad campaigns that are traffic on targeted customer segments rather than broad demos.

And so, with everybody kind of moving towards that it's going to drive the standardization, which is going to drive liquidity and fluidity in the marketplace and help to grow that important segment of advertising for us and for all of the other industry participants.

Importantly, we also believe that our technology investments that we have been making in advantage and our targeting engine there is something that over the next few quarters you will see us start to prioritize and we actually believe that is going to materialize as an incremental revenue stream in licensing that somewhere out.

Benjamin Swinburne

Got it. Thank you.

Richard Greenfield

Hi, thanks for taking the question. So I really wanted to ask about the milk and cookies at CBS, but I will instead focus on mobile distribution. First in the U.S. AT&T in quote the other day and said that if they win their lawsuit versus the DOJ which we think they will that they are going to launch a free for unlimited wireless subscriber video bundle without any broadcast networks nor the cable networks owned by those broadcast networks. That would seem to make Viacom content critical that to that AT&T watch product. Could you comment on what that status is and your thoughts around that type of domestic mobile distribution. And then two, Bob you talked about the international model for mobile distribution. I think investors are still trying to understand just generically without getting into the specifics of anyone deal overseas, but can you help us understand generically what a mobile distribution deal looks like relative to a traditional MVPD deal.

Robert Bakish

Sure Rich, happy to do that. So on AT&T like let's start with we have far ranging relationships with AT&T both on the distribution side spanning DirecTV Now and DirecTV as well of course on the advertising side both the PayTV and mobile. And I also want to note that we are very well carried on DirecTV now with 11 services so to your point that speaks to the importance of our services.

I have also said we are in the midst of many active discussions around next-generation distribution opportunities including mobile and skinny bundles, beyond that around any specifics but it's clearly now we were focused on.

To your second question on international mobile, the reality is there is a couple of different types of deals out there conceptually. We are obviously in the early days of this category. If you look at say the Telefónica deal that deal looks almost exactly like a traditional MVPD deal where it's a monthly rate for sub and we carry ad avails in the product and it's distributed broadly to their sub days.

There is other forms of deals out there, for example in Indonesia there is a place where we are distributed two data to your sub and again get a fee for sub based on the data tiers. One of the Japanese deals is more ad supported. So again you got different models out there that are coalescing, but the important point is we are seeing real recognition that in a highly competitive.

And commoditized business which is what mobile is where they face declining ARPU in particular the voice segment and desperately need a growth driver to fund their CapEx video is rapidly becoming the obvious solution and again relative to four years ago the first time I went to Mobile World in Barcelona, the conversations are night and day and that’s night and day is a positive, so we are very excited about the category.

Richard Greenfield

And then just to follow-up when you think about the U.S. should we assume that it looks more like Telefónica?

Robert Bakish

That is certainly what we are working on.

Richard Greenfield

Thank you very much.

Jessica Reif Cohen

Thank you. I have two questions, one on Paramount, besides I mean obviously new management is doing a phenomenal job, but besides the film lineup, can you talk about some of the other changes that have been implemented or considered on the international side as well as windowing. And the second question the two clear growth drivers for you are the cost and Advanced Marketing Solutions, how unique are these two Viacom, in other words could these be applied to other media businesses in the event of any combination?

Robert Bakish

Sure. So, Jessica, on Paramount, let me start broadly, we have a highly talented and seasoned executive and Jim Gianopulos, running Paramount, he has brought in really an all star team across all aspects of the business including as you know at international, and they are systematically going through the business and improving its functionality and therefore ability to deliver value.

So places like the green light process has been totally overhauled with respect to how decisions are made and sort of the clinicality of that process and that is fundamentally new to better discussions and we believe although we will for sure in 2019 that that leads to better decisions and better film.

Obviously Jim comes out of international that’s where he first built his reputation on the distribution side and continues to look for opportunities to strengthen our capabilities there, but you should think about it as creating a best-in-class studio across all dimensions and so it’s not just one focus area. In terms of your second question on well - go ahead.

James Gianopulos

Okay. So I mean in terms of the sustainability, as Bob mentioned in his remarks, I mean we have a full-time team in place and this is a competency that we have been developing, in a sense the initial actions we took in 2017.

Our overwhelming focus is obviously pointing this at our own business and driving operating income growth and margin expansion out of the core and I think it’s important to remind everybody that our current focus is on the non-programming cost base of domestic media networks.

There is some overlap with the international and Paramount around sourcing and standardization, but the point is that we have a significant amount of our cost base that we think we can continue to drive efficiencies out of it, so there is a lot of room to run on that.

The team that we have in place is really-really good at this and that’s why we have decided to not only increase the amount of the savings that we are guiding you to, but also increase the magnitude of those savings, in terms of what we do with this capacity that we are growing, to the extent that there is incremental M&A we think that the capabilities of this team can obviously drive value on the back end of that.

Robert Bakish

But I think you asked a bigger question which goes to our overall growth strategy and I think the most important point here is it is multifaceted, it is not based on any one thing. Remember there is three key pieces to it, grow share and margins in the core of which the cost pieces that wage is articulated is part of it. It's accelerating participation next-generation platforms and solutions platforms is code for distribution solutions is code for ad sales and it's diversifying into incremental businesses or adjacent businesses with synergies for IP.

That's a strategy that is conceptually I suppose anyone could follow, but we have been pursuing that strategy because it fits very well with our asset mix, and we have built our team to execute against it, and is recently as the second quarter that were talking about today. You can see the progress and on executing it. So we are not betting entering to ranch on any one thing, we have many things going on in parallel, we feel very good about that combined ability to drive a sustainably growing Viacom.

Jessica Reif Cohen

Thank you.

James Bombassei

Operator we have time for one more question.

John Hollic

Thanks. Maybe just a quick follow-up to our last question for Wade. Of the $100 million that you save in 2018, how much of that is you already seen so far in the first half. And [Technical Difficulty] then recognizing that all in the during the course of 2019 and maybe should we expect that to the sort of seen ratably through the year and maybe does it come from media net or Paramount or sort of overhead. And then lastly on the cost side, can you compare those savings to other say other incremental costs you may have especially related to B2C? Thanks.

Wade Davis

Sure. Actually John I miss the middle part of your question, but I think it was related to the over $300 million as run rate savings that we have talked about in 2019 and beyond, but let me - and if that’s wrong you can follow-up, but let me start with the first part which is have we seen this cost materialize already.

So this is a broad portfolio of actions, it’s actually over 300 discreet initiative that were in the process of implementing, over 90% of those initiatives are in process and with respect to the over $100 million of savings that we have indicated for fiscal 2018, all of those initiatives have been completed. So in the quarter as I said in my remarks, we actually got a five percentage points benefit from these initiatives in our SG&A line.

As it relates to going forward in 2019 and beyond the run rate savings that we are going to see is over $300 million. Those initiatives are also well underway and when you look at them, almost all of those are going to fall to the bottom line, we have built the team and the function in a way that drive compliance, so their very tight integration with finance.

So as we move through these processes and implement these specific initiatives there is especially the infrastructure in place to ensure that we are recognizing these savings on the bottom line in the context of our overall cost base. And in terms of how that fits with the rest of our cost base, we are going to continue to see - we are going to continue to be investing in content so overall content programming expense will continue to grow in the mid-single digits, but we actually believe from SG&A standpoint we can continue the trajectory of improving and reducing SG&A expenses overall in 2019 and beyond.

John Hollic

Great. Thanks Wade.

Robert Bakish

We want to thank everyone for joining us on our earnings call.

