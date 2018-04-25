Golar LNG: Playing The Turnaround

Golar LNG (GLNG) is breaking out higher as it turns around its operations following years of weakness. The company has seen its share price cut in half over the last five years due to a turn down in the broader LNG shipping market. As the broader operating environment improves, however, GLNG is seeing a reversal higher in both its top- and bottom-line growth. I am buying stock in this name as a potential turnaround candidate over coming years.

Price Action

GLNG's share price fell lower from 2014 through 2016 alongside a decline in its fundamental operations. The stock was cut in half over that time period, but management is seeing signs of a turnaround. Global shipping volumes are on the rise, improving the company's profitability. Revenue looks to have bottomed after years of decline, leading GLNG to reduce the size of its current losses.

Its share price has similarly bottomed following the years of decline. The share price recently broke out higher above $30, which had acted as a level of resistance the last few years. Although its share price is well off of its decade highs, further improvements in its fundamental operations could lead its stock to retrace higher into the $40-range. The narrative of higher commodity prices fueling inflation should benefit GLNG, making it a potential relative leader compared to equity market benchmarks.

Fundamental Narrative

GLNG appears to be an interesting investment at current levels as its operating environment tightens due to reduced supply as well as an improving balance sheet. It is a midstream liquefied natural gas company, engaging in the transportation, re-gasification, liquefaction, and trading of LNG. The company operates through Vessel Operations, LNG Trading, FLNG, and Power segments. It is also involved in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage re-gasification units, and the development of LNG projects.

EBITDA for the most recent quarter improved materially aided by increases in vessel utilization, causing rates to go up. Additionally, demand for ships during the quarter has also led to round-trip economics, according to management.

The LNG shipping market continues to tighten, with all market assessments indicating that the supply-demand balance will edge towards a structural shortage of carriers over the next two to three years, according to its earnings call. The main elements of this market tightening include a large demand from China, which has imported an additional 12.8 million ton last year, a growth of some 48%.

Moreover, sustained or growing volumes are coming from Japan, Korea, and India, combined with growing ton miles from a proportionate increase in the volume of U.S.-based exports, supported by an attractive price differential from Henry Hub. These factors should potentially lead to spot rates north of $80,000 a day by the end of the year, according to management, which would be a three-year high. Over the next year, the industry is expecting roughly 35 million tons per annum of new production to come onstream and a further 33 million tons a year during 2019 and 24 million tons in 2020. This is leading to a planned carrier fleet in the entries of 55, 30, and 10 vessels across these years, according to management. Shipping industry research looking at the combination of supply, demand, and ton miles comes to the conclusion of a shortfall of some 30 ships to 35 ships over the next two to three years, leading management to believe continued market tightness and increased rates will persist over the period.

Additionally, shipping returns are expected to increase over the course of 2018 due to an improved supply-demand balance, resulting in higher rates and utilization. This should materially improve cash generation going forward, according to its earnings call. With the positive backdrop, GLNG is looking into options to restructure its shipping business to capture more upside for shareholders from the potential market recovery.

Improvements in shipping revenue and the release of cash in Hilli Episeyo has aided GLNG in maintaining satisfactory liquidity position. This will be followed by significant liquidity events over the next few quarters connected to the Hilli, such as cash flow from commissioning hire from the Hilli.

Over the last year, GLNG has drawn down $640 million from its Hilli debt facility, which signals that a further $320 million is available for drawdown, according to its earnings call. Of this amount, approximately $140 million is free cash. There also remains a possibility for dropping down the remaining contract capacity of the Hilli, which could produce up to $180 million in free cash. There is also potential cash flow upside associated with Hilli's Bret link relating to the commodity-linked revenue under the Perenco contract. At $65 per barrel, this equates to approximately $15 million for annum. Once Hilli has produced one year's LNG supply, approximately 1.2 million tons, the LC level will drop to $250 million and is expected to release a further $30 million from the cash collateral.

Below is a chart of the company's revenue and earnings per share. The recent collapse in commodity prices weighed on both GLNG's top- and bottom-line performance. As the LNG market tightens, however, based on the indicators that management is pointing to, there could be a reversal higher in GLNG's fundamental operations. For example, its revenue and EPS have already begun to form a bottoming pattern. Improved results should boost investor sentiment, leading to its share price higher in coming years.

Conclusion

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLNG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.