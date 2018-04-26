An Eye On Biotech - Today's Editors' Picks

We're back! I'm your curator, Michael Hopkins. We have some ideas from the biotech side, along with a healthcare REIT.

Today, contributors like Brad Thomas, William Meyers, and BZ Equity Research are in the Editors' Picks spotlight.

Here are today's Editors' Picks:

Long Ideas

General Outlook

Chart of the day: Share of the HIV therapeutic market, share price data, and potential risks and rewards.

Comment of the day, from reader hawkeyec:

Part of the "gig" economy is the small business sector of "mom and/or pop" side businesses that many people operate in their homes or garages in their spare time while still working a regular job. While some of these do require special skills, many of these small ventures just require hard work. Also some of these gigs may be aided by new rules on "pass through" income that may be developed as the latest tax cut is implemented. While there were some skills needed, my gig side job paid me as much as my wife's regular job. My regular job was more important than both other incomes, but the extra income paid for college costs and boosted retirement savings a lot.

Image of the day: Omega Healthcare's markets.

Quote of the day:

You just have to be opportunistic, and try to figure out what creates value… where the bottom is, what creates incremental value, and in what combinations. - John Malone

Thanks for reading. Please share your "Editor's Pick" with fellow investors by posting it in the comments.

Have a great day!

Michael

Click here to see yesterday's Editors' Pick Daily.