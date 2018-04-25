Best Leveraged Odds ETF Money-Maker Today

Average prior price swings of +26% in 6 weeks, 10 out of 11 times profitable under TERMD discipline in the last five years.

Reasons: Ample history of big price gains in short period following prior price range forecasts for internal to Market-Maker firm use rather than for public marketing purpose.

Upfront conclusion: Buy Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) to be managed under TERMD discipline

Here's the present market posture

Figure 1

Note: This is not a conventional price history "chart". It is a record of market-maker [MM] live-date forecasts of the stock's near-term (3-4 coming months) range of likely prices. Forecasts made on the dates indicated, not after the fact. The vertical price-range forecast lines of Figure 1 are split into upside and downside prospects by the heavy-dot end-of-day market quote for the issue on the day of the forecast.

A measure of the imbalance between up and down possible price change implications is the Range Index [RI], which tells what percentage proportion of the entire forecast range lies below the current price. The thumbnail picture at the bottom of Figure 1 presents the distribution of RIs for the stock seen in the past 5 years.

Today's posture is not a frequent opportunity, but it happens regularly enough to provide a reliable guide to likely coming price behavior. Currently, the market-making community is willing to pay up enough in price-rise hedging costs to protect against being short SOXL during its likely +30% rise in the next few months.

The row of data between the two blue pictures of Figure 1 describes the probable range of prices they contemplate: From where it is now at $122 to a possible high of almost $160, or a gain of +30.7%. That range is based on 11 prior forecasts as extreme as the present day's - a span of similar size with 98% of its range to the upside and only 2% to the downside.

Now, it turns out that, during those prior adventures, the actual drawdowns of SOXL price in the coming 3 months were much larger than the less than -1% seen here, but these market professionals have quick reflexes and resources to protect themselves as time and markets evolve. So it is doubtful that they actually were present to experience the -12.1% average worst-case price drawdowns present during those prior 11 forecasts.

Individual investors are likely to be more exposed and, if easily frightened, should not undertake this adventure.

Details of the TERMD discipline are clarified in this article.

But note that only one of the eleven prior experiences were concluded at a loss after 3 months. And, that loss only reduced the average net gains of the full 11 to be +26.5%. And, the 63 market days of one 3-month holding period, when subtracted from the 30 market-day average of the 11, leaves an average time it took the other 10 to reach their sell targets only about 27 market days, less than 6 weeks.

The +26.5% overall average gain achieved in 30 market days (of a 252 market-day year) works out to be a CAGR rate of almost +600% per year.

Another way of looking at this proposition

Consider, please Figure 2. It shows how SOXL's price has changed in the 16 weeks (80 market days) following every one of the 1,260 market days of five past years.

Figure 2

The colorful Reward:Risk column at left is another way of presenting the Range Index seen in Figure 1. The blue row labeled 1 : 1 averages all 1,260 starting dates and is the equivalent of having no useful forecast information about timing of SOXL's purchase. The numbers to the right of the 1,260 count are the average CAGR of SOXL's price change over the next 5 days, 10 days . . . to the next 80 market days. They are SOXL's trend of annual price growth, 27% or 28%.

The row of numbers above the blue row is preceded by a reward to risk (upside to downside price forecast of) 2 to 1. That is the equivalent of a Range Index forecast of 33. The #BUYS count column shows that 455 days of the 1,260 had RI forecasts of 33 or less. The line above it had 217 forecasts of SOXL at RIs of 25 or less, and progressively to the top row of 12 forecasts with RIs of 1, zero, or negative RIs.

The second row with 50 : 1 reward to risk forecasts in 15 days had RIs of 2 or less, like today's. The numbers in each row to the right of the count tell what the average CAGR was for just those days being counted, starting at the date of each forecast, for the number of market days in yellow at the foot of the table. Measured in annual rates of change, the columns are easier to compare between than if they had been shown in absolute size of the simple percent changes.

Example: The 15 forecasts of RI at 2 or less, when held for 65 market days (13 weeks or one-fourth of a year - 3 months) were an annual rate of 216%. Higher rates earlier (in shorter holding periods) may have produced greater absolute simple percent changes than at 3 months. At 30 days, they averaged CAGRs of 399%.

The point of all this complexity is to show how robust is the history of SOXL price changes, given a forecast of price reward-to-risk tradeoffs. The startling CAGR of 599% for SOXL in Figure 1 may be some more credible when the past experiences are laid out this way.

Similar reassurance of SOXL's Win Odds of 92 out of 100 or 10 of 11 can be found in Figure 3 of similar format to that of Figure 2.

Figure 3

Conclusion

A buy of SOXL at this point in time and price appears to have exceptionally good price gain prospects when managed under the discipline of TERMD with sale executed when the maximum price forecast or its reasonable approximation is reached, or 63 market days have been invested. This is NOT a buy & hold candidate.

Additional disclosure: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations.

We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios. So our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in coming weeks and months. Evidences of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SOXL over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.