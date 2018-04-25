Apple Makes Perfect Sense For Dividend Growth Investors

I’ve taken part is several collaborative projects between contributors here at Seeking Alpha, but I don’t think that I’ve ever penned a piece in direct response to another contributor’s work; well, I suppose that’s about to end. While I was browsing SA today I came across a headline that read, “Apple Doesn’t Make Sense For Dividend Growth Investors.” I was taken aback at first. Frankly put, I couldn’t disagree more.

Actually, I have a hard time thinking of a company that is more likely to give investors strong, reliable dividend growth over the long-term. Reading the author’s piece, I realized that he has a minimum yield threshold for his investing method, which is why he doesn’t consider Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) to be investable. I understand certain retirees having yield thresholds (if you’re relying on the income that your portfolio produces to survive, you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do and yield will likely depend on the size of your nest egg); however, while I don’t mean to be combative, in any way, shape, or form, I think making a statement that a company with a relatively low yield like AAPL isn’t suitable for all dividend growth investors is a great mistake. I understand that contributor Robert Kovacs has a disciplined portfolio management strategy that he developed with his son and I applaud him for tis. I think having a disciplined strategy is the first step that any investor can make towards becoming successful in the markets. However, what works for Mr. Kovacs might not be best for everyone else (or, anyone else, for that matter), and in this piece I will discuss why that is. I look forward to the ongoing debate in the comment section.

First and foremost, as a younger dividend growth investor whose focus in on the long-term compounding on my income (and overall wealth), I’m not very concerned with minimum yield thresholds. Sure, I prefer to buy stocks with higher yields, but I don’t have any arbitrary rules regarding low yields. Actually, I’m willing to own stocks that don’t have any yields at all if I think their valuation/growth is attractive enough. The vast majority of my portfolio is made up of dividend payers with yields above 1.5% or so (my portfolio’s forward looking yield is ~2.1% right now), but in general, I think placing rules and regulations on my investing strategy does nothing but potentially limit my returns.

With that being said, I know that many DGI investors disagree. That’s okay. There isn’t just one way to skin the cat in terms of DGI portfolio management. I know there are a wide variety of rules and guidelines that investors use and I’m sure that many of them, including the ones that the author of the piece that I’m responding to laid out, make sense for them, their goals, and their financial situations, but I want to hammer down the point that it’s impossible to make broad statements that paint all “DGI” investors in a wide stroke. Income in the present is great, but just think about all of the very high quality DGI companies that an investor is going to miss out on if they set an arbitrarily high yield threshold that doesn’t directly apply to their income needs in the present. Here’s a list of some of my favorites that have low yields.

Visa (V): This company yields less than 1%, yet investors who bought the stock on during its IPO in 2008 have received a dividend growth CAGR of 33.1% since, which has led to a yield on cost of ~5% and an annualized rate of return of more than 23%, which greatly outpaces that of the S&P 500, which is only 8.6% during that same period of time.



(V): This company yields less than 1%, yet investors who bought the stock on during its IPO in 2008 have received a dividend growth CAGR of 33.1% since, which has led to a yield on cost of ~5% and an annualized rate of return of more than 23%, which greatly outpaces that of the S&P 500, which is only 8.6% during that same period of time. Mastercard (MA): Another credit card company, MA also yields less than 1%, but like V, it has produced major out performance. Since 2006, MA’s dividend growth CAGR has come in at ~43%. An investor who bought shares of MA on the IPO back in 2006 would have a yield on cost of more than 20% today, a little more than a decade later. In terms of total returns, MA has produced an annualized rate of return of more than 36%, crushing the SPY’s 7.7% returns over the same period of time. For a bit of reference here, a $10,000.00 investment in MA back in June of 2006 would be worth ~$400,000.00 today, compared to the ~$24,000.00 that an investment in SPY would have amounted to.



(MA): Another credit card company, MA also yields less than 1%, but like V, it has produced major out performance. Since 2006, MA’s dividend growth CAGR has come in at ~43%. An investor who bought shares of MA on the IPO back in 2006 would have a yield on cost of more than 20% today, a little more than a decade later. In terms of total returns, MA has produced an annualized rate of return of more than 36%, crushing the SPY’s 7.7% returns over the same period of time. For a bit of reference here, a $10,000.00 investment in MA back in June of 2006 would be worth ~$400,000.00 today, compared to the ~$24,000.00 that an investment in SPY would have amounted to. TJX Companies (TJX): I own shares of both V and MA, but a great dividend growth company that I don’t own, but would like to, is TJX. This retailer has increased its annual dividend for 22 consecutive years and has a dividend growth CAGR of more than 23% over this period of time. That’s incredible, isn’t it? This type of long-term compounding in what leads to yields on astronomical yields on cost and outperformance. An investor who bought shares of TJX ~20 years ago in 1999 would have a yield on cost above 25% and total returns with TJX that nearly triple the SPY’s over the same period of time.



(TJX): I own shares of both V and MA, but a great dividend growth company that I don’t own, but would like to, is TJX. This retailer has increased its annual dividend for 22 consecutive years and has a dividend growth CAGR of more than 23% over this period of time. That’s incredible, isn’t it? This type of long-term compounding in what leads to yields on astronomical yields on cost and outperformance. An investor who bought shares of TJX ~20 years ago in 1999 would have a yield on cost above 25% and total returns with TJX that nearly triple the SPY’s over the same period of time. Constellation Brands (STZ): STZ is another company that I don’t own, but would love to. I recently described it as one of the best DGI stocks in the market. This company is increasing its dividend in the 30-40% range annually, very quickly compounding its shareholders passive income. Sure, it’ll be difficult for these types of increases to sustain themselves over the long-term, but STZ’s earnings growth has nearly kept up with its dividend growth, which is why the company’s forward payout ratio is only ~30% or so.



(STZ): STZ is another company that I don’t own, but would love to. I recently described it as one of the best DGI stocks in the market. This company is increasing its dividend in the 30-40% range annually, very quickly compounding its shareholders passive income. Sure, it’ll be difficult for these types of increases to sustain themselves over the long-term, but STZ’s earnings growth has nearly kept up with its dividend growth, which is why the company’s forward payout ratio is only ~30% or so. Nvidia (NVDA): NVDA has been one of the top performers in the stock market over recent years. Because of this performance, the company’s dividend yield is very low, at only 0.27%. In terms of income, NVDA plays a very small role in my passive income stream; however, if I passed up on NVDA a couple of years ago because I was concerned about income in the present, rather than in the future, I would have missed out of 100%+ returns over a relatively short period of time.



(NVDA): NVDA has been one of the top performers in the stock market over recent years. Because of this performance, the company’s dividend yield is very low, at only 0.27%. In terms of income, NVDA plays a very small role in my passive income stream; however, if I passed up on NVDA a couple of years ago because I was concerned about income in the present, rather than in the future, I would have missed out of 100%+ returns over a relatively short period of time. Nike (NKE): Nike is another company that has produced long-term alpha for investors, yet someone with a yield threshold would likely have to avoid this investment, because NKE only yields 1.19%. Sure, this yield is low, but the company have compounded its dividend at a ~14% rate over the last 20-years. Nike’s annualized rate of return over the 20-year period was ~13.5%, which nearly triples that of the S&P 500, which came in at 5.6% over the same period of time. This is how you build wealth.



(NKE): Nike is another company that has produced long-term alpha for investors, yet someone with a yield threshold would likely have to avoid this investment, because NKE only yields 1.19%. Sure, this yield is low, but the company have compounded its dividend at a ~14% rate over the last 20-years. Nike’s annualized rate of return over the 20-year period was ~13.5%, which nearly triples that of the S&P 500, which came in at 5.6% over the same period of time. This is how you build wealth. Disney (DIS) and Comcast (CMCSA): If you follow my writing here at Seeking Alpha, you know that I’m bullish on the traditional media companies long-term. These two names are media power houses and own some of the best content and distribution networks in the world. Disney has a 20-year dividend growth CAGR of ~11.5% and Comcast has a ~20% dividend growth CAGR since initiating its dividend in 2008. Both of these names have experienced weakness lately, but over the long-term, they’ve still managed to post relative outperformance to the SPY. The share price weakness in the short-term has pushed their dividend yields to recent highs, but they still come in lower than many suspected dividend yield thresholds, at 1.7% for Disney and 2.2% for Comcast.

Obviously, I could go on and on with this list of very high quality, low yielding stocks. Depending on where investors set their yield thresholds, they could miss out on a wide variety of wonderful DGI stocks. It’s hard to find a company increasing its dividend at a great rate than Boeing (BA). Right now, BA’s yield is hovering just above 2%. Many might turn their noses up at this figure, but the company’s payout ratio is still low and while the valuation is high, I suspect to receive strong double-digit dividend increases from Boeing for the foreseeable future. Many of the industrial/aerospace companies have yields that fall in the ~2% range. United Technologies (UTX) and Honeywell (HON) both have yields hovering right around 2%. Due to recent share price strength, Microsoft (MSFT), which is one of my favorite technology-related dividend growth companies, has a yield less than 2%, at 1.80%. One of the top performing names in the consumer staples space, Church and Dwight (CHD), has a similar yield to Microsoft, at 1.90%. In reality, I actually think that the most attractive dividend growth names (in terms of long-term total return potential) typically trade with lower yields.

As fun as this is, I’ll stop. Actually, one more: the focus ticker of this piece, Apple (AAPL). Apple has only paid a dividend for ~5 years, having initiated its dividend in late 2012. Since then, AAPL has given investors a dividend growth CAGR in the double digits. Not only has this company been generous with its dividend increases, but it has also retired ~18.5% of its total share count over the past 5-years with a record buyback. Apple management already announced that it has ~$163b of net cash on board and plans to go cash-neutral on the balance sheet in the near future, which likely means more dividend growth and massive buybacks are on the way. Apple’s current market cap is ~$825b and I wouldn’t be surprised if the company dedicated another $150b towards the buyback over the next 2-3 years, meaning that it could theoretically reduce the share count by another 18% or so.

If this were the case, EPS would rise dramatically, even without organic growth. What’s more, the dividend payout ratio would fall from an already conservative forward ~22% or so. Even if Apple were to remove its cash from the balance sheet, the company still has ample cash flows that more than cover the dividend. During the trailing 12 months, Apple has generated $50.8b in free cash flow. In Q1, AAPL generated $28.3 billion in cash from operations and returned $14.5b of that to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks (only ~$3.3b of that was dedicated towards dividends).

People love to complain about Apple being a one trick pony. Right now, the stock is going through weakness because of reports of lowered iPhone volume expectations over the coming quarters. I’ve heard these reports before. Sometimes they’re right and sometimes they’re wrong, but all along the way, Apple continues to produce massive cash flows, and I don’t expect that trend to stop any time soon. Apple’s service revenues continue to increase. Apple continues to invest and build out its ecosystem. Apple music is firing on all cylinders with ~40m subs and plenty of room to grow with a total addressable market in the billions and very little global penetration from the major players (Apple and Spotify combined only have ~100m of paying subscribers). Its data services are indispensable for many users. At the end of the day, I don’t think the iPhone X figure is really the most important one for this company, I think it’s the total active device count. It’s these devices which drive services growth which is the high margin future of this company.

My point being: Apple’s profitability and cash flows continue to be unmatched and as a dividend growth investor, I can’t find a company that I feel better about owning over the long-term. I’m sure there will be companies that post better dividend growth CAGR’s than Apple moving forward because of Tim Cook and Co.’s propensity to favor the buyback to the dividend, but at the end of the day, I’m quite happy with the management of this company and either way, I expect to receive double digit dividend growth over the long haul. Sure, Apple only yields 1.5% at the present moment, but I wouldn’t be surprised at all to see income that my AAPL investment produces double every 5-years or so, meaning that it won’t take long for AAPL’s passive income compounding to surpass the income currently paid out by higher yielding names.

What’s more, this isn’t even taking into account the likelihood that Apple’s buyback and continued operational performance lead to higher than average capital appreciation. Maybe I’m being too bullish here, but not only do I expect Apple to give shareholders outsized capital returns, but I also expect shares to produce outsized total returns relative to the market, making this company a potential win-win for investors interested in income and capital gains. Only time will tell if I’m right or not, but in the meantime, I sleep very well at night with Apple being my largest holding (by far). I’m not interested in telling other DGI investors what they should or shouldn’t own. As I said at the start of this piece, I realize that every investor’s situation is different. But, I do find that notion that Apple isn’t an acceptable holding for DGI investors to be borderline ridiculous, and I’m happy to be the bullish voice for this company in the DGI debate.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, DIS, BA, NVDA, MA, V, MSFT, HON.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.