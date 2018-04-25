Facebook: What Were You Concerned About Again?

None of the recent fears seem to have materialized in the form of deteriorating operational or financial metrics.

It was a blowout - a welcome one for worried shareholders.

After the closing bell on Wednesday, Facebook (FB) delivered the most impressive all-around beat of the past 18 quarters at least. Revenues of $11.97 billion not only grew at the fastest pace since 1Q17 it topped expectations by a whopping $560 million. EPS of $1.69 also impressed, leaving in the dust consensus estimate of $1.33.

Credit: Snopes

Earlier this month, I stated that "1Q18 earnings would be a crucial moment to assess if usage had in fact suffered significantly" following Facebook's recent data privacy issues. To that extent, I was mostly interested to see how MAU (monthly active users) and DAU (daily active users) would trend, but also gauge whether advertiser backlash could cause monetization to be impacted as well.

As it turns out, none of the recent fears seem to have materialized in the form of deteriorating operational or financial metrics. MAU grew at a healthy pace of 13% YOY, just about in line with last quarter's results. The increase in DAU also appeared to be solid, with a similar 13% growth rate looking consistent with recent trends.

Source: company's earnings slides

On monetization, ad ARPU (average revenue per user) of $5.45 looked robust compared to last year's $4.14, in an accelerating growth pace of over 30% compared to 29% last quarter. It seems like Facebook continues to do a great job at converting user attention into dollars earned. Margins naturally increased as a result, with income from operations rising a stellar 64% YOY.

I was a bit surprised to see opex dip as a percentage of revenues across the board, with the sizable R&D bucket shrinking from 23% in 1Q17 to 19% this time. Considering Facebook's expected investments in technology and personnel, including to fight the fake news and malicious content threats, I would have anticipated expenses to come in a bit richer and eat into a good chunk of today's large EPS beat. For all intents and purposes, I project costs to rise more aggressively in the next few quarters and choose to keep my expectations unchanged about margin headwinds for the remainder of the current year.

My initial takeaway

To the uninformed reader, Facebook's earnings report alone would have shown little (if any) evidence that Congress hearings and online movements like #DeleteFacebook ever took place in the past few weeks. Granted, much of the Cambridge Analytica backlash began to play out in the latter part of the quarter, and 2Q18 might be a better gauge of whether Facebook could be negatively impacted by the events. But judging by the news that came out this evening, there is little indication that this will be the case.

FB PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

I maintain my bullish stance on FB, particularly given what I now consider to be unjustly depressed valuations (see above). Sure, risks continue to exist as the company figures out how to achieve its objective of "helping people connect, strengthening communities, and bringing the world closer together". But I can't imagine Facebook not coming out a winner in the social media space, at least in the longer term.

For the reasons above and following another set of impressive results, I continue to confidently hold FB shares, without any plans of disposing of them.

Note from the author: If you have enjoyed this article and would like to receive real-time alerts on future ones, please follow D.M. Martins Research. To do so, scroll up to the top of this screen and click on the orange "Follow" button next to the header, making sure that the "Get email alerts" box remains checked. Thanks for reading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.