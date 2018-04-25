Freeport-McMoRan: Weak Actions Hurting Stock

The stock has underperformed since the 2014 peak and still offers upside.

The company reinstated a $0.05 quarterly dividend, but the copper miner has the capacity for substantially higher payouts.

The biggest complaint since the debt-riddled energy mistake is that Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) continues to act like the company is in crisis mode. The recent reinstatement of a small dividend doesn't match the return to strong cash flows and is holding back the stock.

Massive Cash Flows

With the Q1 report, Freeport-McMoRan proved that cash flows were enormous, and that the debt situation is now completely under control. The company generated nearly $1 billion in free cash flow by producing $1.4 billion of operating cash flow and spending only $400 million in capital expenditures.

The copper miner used this cash flow and proceeds from asset sales to dramatically reduce the debt position to start the year. The net debt position is down to only $7.9 billion with a target of reaching nearly $5.5 billion at year-end based on the current copper price.

The company lists the average interest rate at 4.6%. Freeport-McMoRan could probably do better now on the 4.7% Senior Notes, but the situation isn't dire anymore and the company needs to quit acting like the situation hasn't improved.

Meager Dividend

The big issue with the stock is that Freeport-McMoRan isn't more aggressive rewarding investors. On February 6, the company announced the BOD approved the reinstatement of the quarterly dividend at a meager $0.05.

My article last August made the case for a dividend reprise after the company eliminated the annual dividend at the end of 2015. Freeport-McMoRan had previously cut the dividend to the $0.05 quarterly amount due to the debt problems and extremely low commodity problems.

At $0.05 per quarter and with 1.45 billion common shares outstanding now, the copper miner will spend about $72.5 million per quarter on dividend payouts. The annual payout amount is only $290 million and a fraction of the forecasted $3.6 billion in FCF for 2018.

Even the ramp in capex spending this year and next year isn't a huge impact to the financial picture. The additional money spent on the Lone Star mine development only pushes total estimated 2019 capex to $2.3 billion and leaves FCF at the $3.3 billion level with current copper prices.

The dividend payout is not even 10% of the FCF potential. Even worse, it doesn't factor that Freeport-McMoRan will possibly obtain sizable proceeds from the Grasberg mine with the Indonesian government buying up 51% control.

High-Water Mark?

The high-water mark comment from Caterpillar (CAT) spooked the commodity sector and likely contributed a big reason for the nearly 20% dip in the stock. Investors need to keep in mind the difference between the two stocks since the previous peaks in 2014.

After the declines following both reporting Q1 results, Caterpillar is still up over 50% in the period while Freeport-McMoRan is down. The copper miner still has plenty of upside to match the results of the heavy machinery manufacturer.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the copper miner could do far more than a meager 1% dividend yield. The big selloff following Q1 earnings is another opportunity to own the stock though Freeport-McMoRan isn't helping much by solely focusing on paying down debt.

