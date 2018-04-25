Cision: Warrant Exchange Offer Is Extremely Positive Catalyst For The Stock

Description of the Transaction and Near Term Catalysts

On April 17, CISN announced an exchange offer for its warrants (CISNWS) to receive 0.26 shares of CISN stock for each outstanding warrant. The market reacted positively to the announcement with CISN shares climbing 20% since the secondary announcement in late March. At CISN’s current share price of $13.80 per share, the implied value of the warrant offer is $3.60 per warrant.

We still feel that shares of CISN offer material upside in the range of 30-40% to current levels. The warrant exchange offer is a positive for the stock and will remove the overhang from potential dilution. We see several near term catalysts that will close the valuation gap between CISN and peers:

Closing of the warrant exchange offer on May 15

Q1 earnings in May-June and continued deleveraging

Initiation of research coverage (DB recently updated its PT to $20)

Updated Thoughts on Valuation

CISN is at an inflection point for its C3 platform and we expect organic revenue growth to pick up driven by migration of customers to the platform and higher ARPUs.

CISN has guided to revenues of $720-730 million (after the acquisitions of PRIME Research and CEDROM which have $60 million in combined revenues) and adjusted EBITDA of $250-$256 million for 2018.

At the current share price, CISN is created at only 10.6x 2018E EBITDA assuming the company reduces leverage to 3.5x by the end of 2018. We expect CISN to de-lever by a further turn by 2019 even if there is no revenue growth but we expect revenue growth in the high single to low double digits if the platform really takes off.

We think that the current valuation is extremely compelling given where peers trade. Enterprise software services companies trade at >20x EBITDA (eg. Blackbaud) with lower FCF conversion and EBITDA margins than CISN.

Taking the low end of the range, under pretty conservative assumptions we think CISN should fairly trade at 13x EBITDA and 15x FCF which would imply a stock price of $18.50, or 34% upside from current levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CISN, CISNWS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.