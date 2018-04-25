Restaurant Brands Stock Is Overvalued

Restaurant Brands International (QSR) reported better-than-expected first quarter numbers, and the stock rose in response. That provided some relief to what has been a rough few months for QSR stock. Those gains, however, have reversed, and QSR stock is back to its downtrend.

We believe this downtrend will persist into the foreseeable future. Burger King and Popeye's have tremendous growth potential over the next several years, but QSR stock is fully priced at current levels. As such, we think this stock is at best a hold here, and more reasonably a sell.

QSR data by YCharts

QSR's first quarter numbers were pretty good. Burger King and Popeye's both reported comparable sales growth in excess of 3%, with Burger King comping closer to 4%. Those two fast casual chains appear to be benefiting from menu innovations and targeted marketing, the combination of which is increasing both brands' appeal.

Moreover, delivery is a big current and go-forward tailwind for these two chains. As at the at-home, on-demand economy continues to grow in popularity, online food ordering and delivery will become the norm. Platforms like GrubHub (GRUB), Postmates, and Uber Eats will quickly rise in popularity, thus allowing consumers to order from chains like Burger King and Popeye's and have the food delivered to their doorstep. As a result, both Burger King and Popeye's should benefit from a rise in delivery driven sales over the next several years.

Also, Burger King and Popeye's have tremendous unit growth potential, particularly Popeye's. Popeye's has less than 3,000 locations, while Burger King has less than 17,000 locations. McDonald's (MCD), by contrast, has over 36,000 locations. Therefore, the unit growth potential of Burger King and Popeye's is incredibly attractive in a long-term window.

Tim Horton's is an entirely different story. Whereas Burger King and Popeye's scream growth thanks to unit expansion and delivery related tailwinds, Tim Horton's doesn't scream growth at all. The chain is suffering from a crowded coffee marketplace which has come under intense pressure from McDonald's and others recently. Moreover, the number of indie coffee shops is on the rise, and that doesn't help Tim Horton's numbers.

Overall, then, the current dynamics of explosive Burger King and Popeye's growth and flattish Tim Horton's growth should continue. Thus, the current 7% overall revenue growth rate should largely persist, just at a slightly slower pace due to increasing scale and tougher laps. Overall, we believe revenues can grow around 5%-7% per year over the next five years, putting revenues at $6.1 billion in five years, from $4.6 billion today (assuming 6% growth per year).

QSR Revenue (Annual) data by YCharts

Adjusted pre-tax profit margins are trending higher. They were 32% last year, vs. roughly 31% the year before that. Last quarter, they were 30%, vs. 29% in the year ago quarter. Overall, because increasing scale should drive healthy and consistent operating expense leverage, this trend of slight margin expansion should persist. As such, we think its likely that adjusted pre-tax profit margins hit 35% in five years.

A 35% margin on just over $6.1 billion in revenues implies just over $2.1 billion in pre-tax profits in five years. Taking out 20% for taxes and dividing by a presumably reduced share count of 450 million, that equates to roughly $3.80 in earnings per share in five years. A market-average 16x forward earnings multiple on that implies a four-year forward price target of $61. Discounted back by 10% per year, that equates to a present value of just under $42.

QSR Average Diluted Shares Outstanding (Quarterly) data by YCharts

All together, QSR is two parts growth, one part neutral. Unfortunately, that isn't enough to sustain the current valuation on QSR stock. As such, we think shares could experience more pain in the foreseeable future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MCD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.