Boeing Crushes It

Boeing (BA) has shared its first quarter results before the opening bell, and at the time of writing, share prices are trading 2.5% higher. This should come as no surprise as Boeing posted earnings that easily topped analyst estimates. In this report, we look where Boeing's strong beat (compared to our earlier earnings preview) is coming from.

Source: The Boeing Company

Revenues

Boeing reported revenues that easily topped our estimates with Boeing Commercial Airplanes as well as Boeing Defense, Space & Security booking significantly higher revenues than our model suggested. Since this is a rather big difference, we went back into the model to cross-check and found that military derivatives of commercial aircraft were not modeled in appropriately during the quarter. The way our model is built, this subsequently has affected revenues for the other segments, as well as their profits. So, we will also provide corrected tables going forward.

What can be seen is that the revenues for Commercial Airplanes were actually in line with what should have been expected based on deliveries. Boeing Defense, Space & Security still 7% higher revenues than anticipated while Boeing Global Services showed 2.5% higher revenues. Higher BDS revenues can possibly be attributed to a contract with the Indian Air Force for the delivery of the final C-17. Overall, Boeing beat our corrected revenue estimates as well, which is a strong sign.

Earnings

Boeing reported earnings from operations of $2.875B, up 30% from last year helped by strong margin improvement of 4.3 pts on the Commercial Airplanes segment where impact from cost growth on the tanker program was far lower than we modeled: 13.5 cents a share versus the 50 cents a share that we anticipated. Comparing this to the corrected earnings, we see that Boeing beat our estimates by $199 million. So part of Boeing's strong beat comes from higher revenues in combination with higher operational efficiency. During the quarter, Boeing had other income items of $66 million versus $25 million estimated while interest costs were $102 million versus $90 million estimated. Those items resulted in earnings being another $29 million better than expected.

The big bang came with the effective tax rate of 12.8%, whereas we remained conservative and calculated earnings with a tax rate of 21%. That made a huge difference in Boeing's earnings giving the company net earnings that were almost $415 million higher than anticipated. $199 million comes from higher revenues in combination with strong margins with the remainder coming from the effective tax rate. Total adjustments were in line with the $306 million that we expected. So Boeing's strong earnings improvement can be attributed to strong revenue improvement in combination with strong margins and a lower effective tax rate.

The table below shows where Boeing made the difference during the quarter

Cash flow

While Boeing's earnings show how robust performance really was, the cash flow will likely always seem to be more leading, and we see that the cash flow was strong during the quarter. Boeing's operating cash flow increased by $1.038B to $3.136B while additions to Property, Plants & Equipment decreased resulting in a free cash flow of $2.74B up from $1.63B last year. That strong growth is characteristics for Boeing's performance in recent quarters.

Guidance

Initially, Boeing seemed to be guiding for a relatively weak quarter, which made me believe that Boeing might be positioning itself to recognize a charge. None of this happened, and Boeing blasted past analyst estimates. It leaves me puzzled why Dennis Muilenburg, CEO of The Boeing Company, provided such a weak guidance during the quarter.

Boeing has even increased its guidance for the remainder of the year, expecting a higher margin on Boeing's Commercial Airplanes segment resulting in the EPS guidance being increased by 50 cents a share, while Boeing has increased the cash flow guidance from $15B to $15B-15.5B.

Conclusion

Boeing easily blasted past analyst estimates including my own. There were 4 reasons why Boeing easily passed my estimates.

We made an error in the revenue calculations for the quarter. That is where I owe my readers an apology. A tax rate of 12.8% versus 21% assumed. The number of shares outstanding was 5.55 million shares lower than expected Strong performance on BDS and BGS coupled with strong margins.

Even when stripping off the tax rate impact, revenue (mis)calculation, and outstanding shares, Boeing still beat our earnings estimates by $0.34 per share. What is still puzzling is what drove Boeing's CEO to provide a weak guidance in February, because there is nothing in the results or guidance or even our earlier estimates that is supportive of the weak guidance. In the end, Boeing blasted past analyst estimates, showing a 57% increase in earnings and 68% increase in free cash flow.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, EADSF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.