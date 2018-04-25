Bed Bath & Beyond: A Long-Term Approach

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Publius Capital as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) is an omnichannel retailer that sells a wide variety of domestic merchandise and home furnishings. The company recently reported FY 2017 results on 4/11/18 and was punished severely by the market. The day following the earnings release the company lost 20% of their market value. The company posted an earnings per diluted share of $3.04 (P/E = 17.28 / 3.04 = 5.68) and increased their quarterly dividend to $0.16 from $0.15 in 2017 (dividend growth of 6.67% from 2017). BBBY's dividend (which the company started to pay in 2016) has an average growth of 13.33% over the course of the two years.

During 2017 BBBY repurchased $252 million of its common stock and has approximately $1.5 billion remaining in the share repurchase program. The company in 2016 bought back $547 million worth of its common stock which is roughly double what the company bought back in 2017. The company also ended the year with $744 million in cash and investments which was a 28% increase from the end of 2016. The company's historical dividend payout ratio was 10.84% in 2016 and 19.66% in 2017.

BBBY Ratios 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 ROE 15.29 18.04 20.87 25.2 25.94 25.49 28.65 31.74 25.96 15.15 ROIC 14.93 17.66 20.27 24.67 25.6 25.08 23.78 21.11 16.98 10.51 OM 9.35 12.53 14.71 16.51 15.01 14.04 13.08 11.69 9.29 6.16 Eff. Tax Rate 37.78 39.1 38.8 36.95 36.49 36.64 36.33 36.61 35.71 38.93 Dividend Pay % - - - - - - - - 10.84 19.66

With these numbers from their recent earnings release, why did the stock drop approximately 20% in reaction to the press release?

I believe the answer to that question lies in a misunderstanding of the company's capital allocation plans and declining operating margins. Wall Street is too short-term oriented and seems to only care about how a company reports next quarter with no thought to how the company will look like in the future (given Wall Street's track record of forecasting earnings they may want to reconsider placing so much emphasize on these numbers). The street relies on EBITDA and for those who use EBITDA as a cash-flow proxy they are ignoring capital expenditures. To take a passage from Margin of Safety by Seth Klarman:

In fact, many leveraged takeovers of the 1980s forecast steadily rising cash flows resulting partly from anticipated sharp reductions in capital expenditures. Yet the reality is that if adequate capital expenditures are not made, a corporation is extremely unlikely to enjoy a steadily increasing cash flow and will instead almost certainly face declining results.

The above quote from Klarman reminds me of what the BBBY's CEO said in their 2016 annual report:

Are we where we want to be? No, but that is because we are never satisfied and there is no finish line. However, we are a much better Company than we were three years ago or even 18 months ago. Cutting investments could produce better earnings in the short term, but we would not be a better company. We are not running our business for one quarter or for one year, but for the long term. We want to set ourselves up for continued greatness; this is why making these investments now is so important.

BBBY Vs. AMZN

The retail sector is a highly competitive industry and the sector has been hurt drastically from the hype around Amazon (AMZN). Amazon is being hyped up to the point where the conventional wisdom is Amazon will take over all of retail which will eliminate all brick and mortar retailers. This thought process has led to retail stocks being destroyed over the past year and continues to depress retail stocks in general.

Now, the main argument against BBBY is that the company's operating income is declining which worries investors. The operating income margin reported through 3/3/18 was 6.16%, which yes is a decline from 9.29% the year prior and from 11.69% in 2016. However, for all investors out there penalizing BBBY for a decline in operating margin to 6.16%, why does Amazon which reported a 2.31% operating margin for 2017 get rewarded for posting an OM decline of 25% from the prior year?

The answer is perception. Investors believe Amazon which has increasing revenues will eventually take over the entire industry. However, the question I pose is even if Amazon continues their current level of growth in revenues with such a low operating margin, how will investors reap this benefit of growth? Since Amazon pays no dividends the only way an investor can be rewarded for Amazon's revenue growth is by relaying on a greater fool to sell their shares to.

AMZN Ratios 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 ROE 33.34 22.75 19.01 8.63 -0.49 3.05 -2.35 4.94 14.52 12.91 ROIC 20.79 19.39 16.25 6.69 -0.09 2.91 -0.24 2.97 7.25 5.85 OM 4.39 4.61 4.11 1.79 1.11 1 0.2 2.09 3.08 2.31 Eff. Tax Rate 27.69 21.79 23.51 31.16 78.68 31.82 - 60.59 36.61 20.2 Dividend Pay % - - - - - - - - - -

BBBY Capital Allocation Plans

BBBY is going through a transition in order to enhance shareholder value which was brought to the executive's attention in 2015 via a proxy. The company is increasing shareholder value by increasing dividends in conjunction with their existing share repurchase program, which historically, the company has only utilized buybacks.

BBBY is investing in the business to enhance operating efficiencies with their 2020 vision plan. Investments in pricing teams and new tools will allow the company to execute multiple pricing strategies. The company has been utilizing this strategy in their online only assortments and has recently started piloting the dynamic pricing strategies in a limited number of stores which is planned to roll out to more stores this year. This change will favorably impact both volume and gross margins.

During 2017, the company also launched a series of inventory initiatives which they call "show more, carry less." This initiative of newly designed formats will transition BBBY stores to include additional elements of retail that are working well today. These elements include deep value products and the treasure hunt experience which are driving foot traffic in-store to encourage browsing. Deep value products can be represented in consumables such as health and beauty care and food and beverages. Treasure hunt is represented in the differentiated mix of merchandise consisting of product that is new, fresh and has limited availability (such as the "Squatty Potty," for example).

In BBBY stores, the store manager reorders up to 70% of the merchandise available in store and this new initiative will help optimize store inventory levels by being able to actively project inventory needs. The inventory optimization strategies favorably impacted retail inventories in 2017 by $170 million at cost and the company projects ~$150 million will be saved in 2018.

The main reason for the significant drop in share price was due to declining Net Income margins. Net income margin has decreased to 3.44% in 2017 from a high point of 10.42% in 2012. However, these margins will slowly start to increase in the future as the company improves inventory management and their digital footprint takes on a greater portion of sales. Another tailwind the company will receive this year (which in my opinion has not been given any appreciation) is the tax bill which goes into effect this year. The Tax Bill will reduce the company's effective tax rate from 38.93% in 2017 to 21%. To put these numbers into perspective, let's compare how the change in the effective tax rate would have looked if this rate was applied for the entire year 2017.

BBBY in 2017 had an earnings before income taxes of $695,660,000 and a provision for income taxes of $270,802,000, which is a tax rate of 38.93%. Now, if we applied the 21% effective tax rate to the same earnings before income tax the result is a provision of only $146,088,600. This leaves us with an ending net earnings of $563,484,600 instead of $424,858,000 the company reported in 2017. That's an extra $124,713,400 in tax savings the company will have earned and will earn moving forward. The company has historically paid an average effective tax rate of 37.38% and the new rate will add a yearly savings of 16.38% (37.38 - 21 = 16.38). This is a huge tailwind for the company and frees up millions a year to return to shareholders.

From a valuation standpoint, the company is currently trading at a Market Value of $2.5 billion and has an EV of ~$3.1 billion. BBBY has a cash position of $744 million, which equals 29% of the company's market value and if you add in inventory at liquidation value of $1.35 billion ($2,700,000,000 *.5) these two items make up 83% of the company's current market value. The company carries LT debt of $1.49 billion and has SE of $2.88 billion, which implies a D/E ratio of 51.65%. This gives the company great flexibility in the future and ensures the company won't be crippled by rising interest rates. Taking owners earnings from 2017 (NI + DEP - Capex) / EV the company is trading at an 11.33% earnings yield ($424,857,984 + $313,107,000 - $375,793,000 / $3,195,704,320 = 11.33%).

So, to summarize: You are getting a 16% discount to book value, an 11.33% earnings yield (if you use the normalized owners earnings this ratio jumps to 23.41%), and the company has a growing dividend that's trading at a 3.7% yield. To make matters better for this investment, the company still has $1.5 billion under their share repurchase agreement. For all you long-term investors out there, we can only hope the Wall Street soothsayers continue to punish the stock so the company can buy back more shares at deep discounts to intrinsic value and continue to increase the dividend so long-term holders will be entitled to an increasing percentage of net income.

